Food
Starters
- Bavarian Pretzel Bites$9.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower$10.95
- Bootleggers Wings$12.95Out of stock
- Smoked Cheddar Pimento Dip$7.95
- Deviled Eggs$7.95
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.50
- Bowl Fries$7.00
- Bowl Tots$7.00
- Large Onion Rings$8.00
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Bowl Truffle & Parmesan Fries$8.00
- Bowl Loaded Fries$9.95
- Bowl Truffle Tots$8.00
- Bowl Loaded Tots$9.95
Fries & Sides
BYOB
Burgers & Handhelds
- Bootleggers Classic Burger$11.95
- Southern Belle$15.95
- Hunter's Burger$14.95
- Port Wine Blue Cheese$15.95
- The Smoking Gun$15.00
- Bourbon Mushroom Burger$12.95
- Butcher's Choice$12.95
- Numero Uno$12.95
- Turkey Burger$11.95
- Carolina Hog$13.50
- Chicken Avocado Sandwich$12.95
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.95
- Adult Grilled Cheese$9.00
Sourdough Bread And American Cheese
- Smoked Pimento And Bacon Grilled Cheese$11.95
- Side Burger Patty$6.00
- Side Chicken Breast Fried$5.00
- Side Chicken Breast Grilled$5.00
- Side Turkey Patty$6.00
- Side Malibu Veggie Patty$6.00
Salads
Kids Menu
Desserts
Specials
Ala Carte
Liquor
Vodka
- Bowman's Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$6.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$6.00
- Smirnoff Citrus$6.00
- Smirnoff Caramel$6.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$6.00
- Smirnoff Pink Lemonade$6.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry$6.00
- Titos$8.00
- Ciroc Passion$8.00
- DBL Bowman's Vodka$12.00
- DBL Absolut$14.00
- DBL Grey Goose$20.00
- DBL Pinnacle Whipped$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Raspberry$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Citrus$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Caramel$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Pink Lemonade$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Strawberry$12.00
- DBL Titos$16.00
- DBL Ciroc Passion$16.00
Gin
Rum
- Bowman's Rum$6.00
- Bacardi$7.50
- Malibu$8.00
- Meyer's Dark$6.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Captain Morgan Apple$6.00
- RumChata$7.50
- RumChata Peppermint Bark$6.00
- DBL Bowman's Rum$12.00
- DBL Bacardi$15.00
- DBL Malibu$16.00
- DBL Meyer's Dark$12.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$14.00
- DBL Captain Morgan Apple$12.00
- DBL RumChata$15.00
- DBL RumChata Peppermint Bark$12.00
Tequila & Moonshine
- Lunazul Blanco$7.00
- 1800 Coconut$8.00
- Terramana Reposado$10.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- Belle Isle Cold Brew$7.00
- Belle Isle Honey Habanero$7.00
- Belle Isle Blood Orange$7.00
- Belle Isle Grapefruit$7.00
- Bondurant Brothers$8.00
- Midnight Moon Peach$6.00
- Ole Smoky Apple Pie Moonshine$7.50
- Ole Smoky Banana Pudding Moonshine$7.50
- Ole Smoky Butter Pecan Moonshine$7.50
- Ole Smoky Pumpkin Spice Moonshine$7.50
- Ole Smoky Strawberry Moonshine$7.00
- Ole Smoky White Chocolate Strawberry Moonshine$7.50
- Ole Smoky Shine Nog Moonshine$7.50
- DBL Lunazul Blanco$14.00
- DBL 1800 Coconut$16.00
- DBL Terramana Reposado$20.00
- DBL Patron Silver$26.00
- DBL Belle Isle Cold Brew$14.00
- DBL Belle Isle Honey Habanero$14.00
- DBL Belle Isle Blood Orange$14.00
- DBL Belle Isle Grapefruit$14.00
- DBL Bondurant Brothers$16.00
- DBL Midnight Moon Peach$12.00
- DBL Ole Smoky Apple Pie Moonshine$15.00
- DBL Ole Smoky Banana Pudding Moonshine$15.00
- DBL Ole Smoky Butter Pecan Moonshine$15.00
- DBL Ole Smoky Pumpkin Spice Moonshine$15.00
- DBL Ole Smoky Strawberry Moonshine$14.00
- DBL Ole Smoky White Chocolate Strawberry Moonshine$15.00
- DBL Ole Smoky Shine Nog Moonshine$15.00
Whiskey & Bourbon
- Kentucy Gentleman$5.50
- Bowman Brothers$8.00
- Bulleit$8.50
- Gentleman Jack$10.00
- George Dickel$7.75
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Knob Creek$9.50
- Makers 46$10.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.50
- Woodford Double Oaked$13.00
- Old Forester$7.00
- Old Forester 1920$11.00
- Old Granddad$7.00
- 1792 Small Batch$8.00
- Bakers$10.50
- Basil Hayden$10.50
- Elijah Craig$8.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$10.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$8.00
- I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Finish$15.00
- Isaac Bowman Port Finish$11.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$16.00
- Jefferson's Reserve$14.00
- Larceny$7.00
- McCauley's Small Batch$9.00
- Michter's U.S. 1$10.00
- Reservoir$22.00
- Russel's Reserve 10 YR$9.00
- Russel's Reserve 6 YR$10.75
- Michter's Single Barrel Rye$10.00
- Angel's Envy$13.00
- Basil Hayden Rye$12.50
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Catoctin Creek Rye 80 Proof$10.75
- Catoctin Creek Rye 92 Proof$12.00
- Copper Fox Rye$13.00
- High West Double Rye$10.00
- Knob Creek Rye$8.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$7.00
- Sazerac Rye 6 YR$13.00
- Whistle Pig 10 YR Rye$20.00
- Whistle Pig 12 YR Rye$32.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$12.50
- Crown Royal$9.50
- DBL Kentucy Gentleman$11.00
- DBL Bowman Brothers$16.00
- DBL Bulleit$17.00
- DBL Gentleman Jack$20.00
- DBL George Dickel$15.50
- DBL Jack Daniels$15.00
- DBL Jim Beam$14.00
- DBL Knob Creek$19.00
- DBL Makers 46$20.00
- DBL Makers Mark$16.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$14.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$19.00
- DBL Woodford Double Oaked$26.00
- DBL Old Forester$14.00
- DBL Old Forester 1920$22.00
- DBL Old Granddad$14.00
- DBL 1792 Small Batch$16.00
- DBL Bakers$21.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$21.00
- DBL Elijah Craig$16.00
- DBL Four Roses Single Barrel$20.00
- DBL Four Roses Small Batch$16.00
- DBL I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Finish$30.00
- DBL Isaac Bowman Port Finish$22.00
- DBL Jefferson's Ocean$32.00
- DBL Jefferson's Reserve$28.00
- DBL Larceny$14.00
- DBL McCauley's Small Batch$18.00
- DBL Michter's U.S. 1$20.00
- DBL Reservoir$44.00
- DBL Russel's Reserve 10 YR$18.00
- DBL Russel's Reserve 6 YR$21.50
- DBL Michter's Single Barrel Rye$20.00
- DBL Angel's Envy$26.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Rye$25.00
- DBL Bulleit Rye$16.00
- DBL Catoctin Creek Rye 80 Proof$21.50
- DBL Catoctin Creek Rye 92 Proof$24.00
- DBL Copper Fox Rye$26.00
- DBL High West Double Rye$20.00
- DBL Knob Creek Rye$16.00
- DBL Rittenhouse Rye$14.00
- DBL Sazerac Rye 6 YR$26.00
- DBL Whistle Pig 10 YR Rye$40.00
- DBL Whistle Pig 12 YR Rye$64.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve Rye$15.00
- DBL Crown Royal$19.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 12 YR$30.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12 YR$30.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$22.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$20.00
- DBL Lagavulin 16 YR$54.00
- DBL The Macallan 12 YR$36.00
- DBL Laird's Applejack$18.00
- DBL E & J Brandy$14.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$30.00
- DBL Blanton's Single Barrel$34.00
- DBL Eagle Rare 10 YR$26.00
- DBL Elmer T. Lee$36.00
- DBL Stagg$36.00
- DBL E H Taylor Jr. Small Batch$40.00
- DBL Benchmark Full Proof$20.00
- DBL E H Taylor Jr. Single Barrel$40.00
- DBL Old Weller Antique 107$40.00
- DBL 1792 Full Proof$30.00
- DBL Basil Hayden 10 YR$36.00
- DBL Belle Meade Reserve$26.00
- DBL Bib & Tucker$32.00
- DBL Blade n Bow$25.00
- DBL Bulleit Single Barrel$24.00
- DBL Courage & Conviction Single Cask Bourbon$80.00
- DBL Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond$30.00
- DBL High West Campfire Whiskey$44.00
- DBL Jefferson's Reserve Twin Oak$44.00
- DBL Maker's Mark Private Select Barrel$40.00
- DBL Old Elk 7 YR Straight Bourbon$40.00
- DBL Old Elk 9 YR Wheat Single Barrel$60.00
- DBL Pikesville 110 Rye Whiskey$30.00
- DBL Ragged Branch Straight Bourbon$52.00
- DBL Smooth Ambler Old Scout$22.00
- DBL Whistle Pig Single Barrel 10 YR Rye$56.00
- DBL Rebel Distiller's Collection$32.00
- DBL Old Elk 8 YR Single Barrel Bourbon$44.00
Cordials & Flavored Whiskey
- Amaretto$7.00
- Baileys$8.50
- Baileys Chocolate$8.00
- Baileys Strawberries & Cream$8.50
- Black Raspberry$7.00
- Blue Curacao$7.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$7.00
- Chambord$11.00
- Crème de Banana$6.00
- Crème de Cacao Dark$6.00
- Crème de Cacao White$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
- Sour Apple Pucker$7.00
- Elderflower$5.00
- Frangelico$9.50
- Harlequin Orange Liqueur$5.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Triple Sec$7.00
- Midori$7.00
- Melon Liqueur$5.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$5.00
- Chartreause$15.00
- Fernet Branco$9.00
- Luxardo$10.00
- Pernod Anise$10.00
- Sambuca$7.00
- Blackberry Brandy$5.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$9.00
- Jameson IPA$9.00
- Jameson Stout$9.00
- Slaine Irish Whiskey$7.50
- Skrewball Whiskey$8.00
- Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey$3.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Peach$9.00
- Crown Blackberry$10.00
- Mint Chocolate Chip Whiskey Cream$6.00
- DBL Amaretto$14.00
- DBL Baileys$17.00
- DBL Baileys Chocolate$16.00
- DBL Baileys Strawberries & Cream$17.00
- DBL Black Raspberry$14.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$14.00
- DBL Butterscotch Schnapps$14.00
- DBL Chambord$22.00
- DBL Crème de Banana$12.00
- DBL Crème de Cacao Dark$12.00
- DBL Crème de Cacao White$12.00
- DBL Peach Schnapps$14.00
- DBL Sour Apple Pucker$14.00
- DBL Elderflower$10.00
- DBL Frangelico$19.00
- DBL Harlequin Orange Liqueur$10.00
- DBL Kahlua$16.00
- DBL Triple Sec$14.00
- DBL Midori$14.00
- DBL Melon Liqueur$10.00
- DBL Peppermint Schnapps$10.00
- DBL Chartreause$30.00
- DBL Fernet Branco$18.00
- DBL Luxardo$20.00
- DBL Pernod Anise$20.00
- DBL Sambuca$14.00
- DBL Blackberry Brandy$10.00
- DBL Jameson Irish Whiskey$18.00
- DBL Jameson IPA$18.00
- DBL Jameson Stout$18.00
- DBL Slaine Irish Whiskey$15.00
- DBL Skrewball Whiskey$16.00
- DBL Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey$6.00
- DBL Crown Apple$16.00
- DBL Crown Peach$18.00
- DBL Crown Blackberry$20.00
- DBL Mint Chocolate Chip Whiskey Cream$12.00
Cocktails
TOP Cocktails
Adult Milkshakes
- Bourbon Caramel Milkshake$9.95
- Butter Pecan Milkshake$9.95
- Cold Brew Milkshake$9.95
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Mikshake$9.95
- Grasshopper Cookie Milkshake$9.95
- Grasshopper Milkshake$9.95
- White Chocolate Strawberry Milkshake$9.95
- Bailey's Strawberries & Cream Milkshake$9.95
- Bailey's Chocolate Milkshake$9.95
- Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake$9.95
- Bailey's Irish Cream Milkshake$9.95
- Banana Pudding Milkshake$9.95
Cocktails
- Backwoods Bourbon Punch$9.00
- Bahama Mama$10.00
- Blue Ridge Old Fashioned$11.50
- Boozy Raspberry Lemonade$9.00
- Coco-Lada-Rita$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$9.00
- Lynchburg Lemonade$9.00
- Malibu Lynchburg Lemonade$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Strawberry Lynchburg Lemonade$9.00
- Taste of VA (flight)$11.00
- Appletini$10.00
- B-52 Shooter$10.00
- Belle Isles Flight$10.00
- Almond Joy Martini$12.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Blue Hawaiian$11.00
- Blue Motorcycle$11.00
- Bourbon Sour$10.00
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shooter$10.00
- Cosmo$12.00
- Fuzzy Navel$9.00
- Green Tea Shooter$10.00
- Jameson Flight$12.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
- Lemon Drop Shooter$8.00
- Seabreeze$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$17.00
- Mint Julep$11.00
- Strawberry Shortcake Martini$12.00
- Rye Flight$11.00
- Wild Turkey Flight$10.00
- Spicy Pineapple Margarita$12.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$10.00
- Toasted Almond$10.00
- Washington Apple Shooter$11.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Kentucy Gentleman Old Fashion$8.50
- Raspberry Colada$12.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
Virgin
Specials
Beer
Draft
- Lost Coast$5.00
- Goodwood (12oz)$7.00
- Stone Xocovesa (12oz)$5.00
- KY Bourbon Barrel Ale (12oz)$7.00
- 2 Silos Spiced Ale$3.00
- KY Vanilla Cream Ale$7.00
- Orange Cream Ale$6.00
- Aleworks Shortcake Blonde Ale$6.00
- Strawberry Cider Downeast$6.00
- Guava Passion Fruit Downeast$6.00
- Ardent IPAx$6.50
- Parkway Get Bent IPA$6.00
- Sycamore Juiciness IPA$6.00
- Save the Galaxy IPA (12oz)$5.00
- Collective Arts Life in the Clouds$7.00
- Bitter Valentine IPA (12oz)$8.00
- 3 Roads Westfalia IPA$6.00
- Ballad Tropical Vacay IPA$6.50
- Devils Backbone Vienna Lager$6.00
- Beales Gold Lager$5.00
- 3 Roads High Bridge Helles Lager$5.50
Bottles
Beer Flight
Beer Samples
32oz (Growler)
- 32oz Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat$10.00
- 32oz Beales Gold Lager$10.00
- 32oz 3 Roads High Bridge Helles Lager$11.00
- 32oz 2 Silos Spiced Ale$12.00
- 32oz Orange Cream Ale$12.00
- 32oz Aleworks Shortcake Blonde Ale$12.00
- 32oz Downeast Strawberry Cider$12.00
- 32oz Downeast Guava Passion Fruit$12.00
- 32oz Parkway Get Bent IPA$12.00
- 32oz 3 Roads Westfalia IPA$12.00
- 32oz Devils Backbone Vienna Lager$12.00
- 32oz Ardent IPAx$13.00
- 32oz Ballad Tropical Vacay IPA$13.00
- 32oz Kentucky Vanilla Cream Ale$14.00
- 32oz Collective Arts Life in the Clouds$14.00
- 32oz Va Beer Co. Evil Santa$18.00
- 32oz Parkway Save the Galaxy IPA$14.00
- 32oz Goodwood Stout$20.00
- 32oz Stone Xocovesa Stout$20.00
- 32oz Kentucky Bourbon Barrel$20.00
- 32oz Aleworks Bitter Valentine IPA$22.00
Wine
Red
White
- Josh Cellars Chardonnay$11.00
- Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Oyster Bay Pinot Gris$8.50
- Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling$6.50
- J Roget Brut Champagne$4.50
- Mimosa$6.00
- Castello del Poggio Rose$7.50
- BTL Josh Cellars Chardonnay$30.00
- BTL Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc$25.00
- BTL Oyster Bay Pinot Gris$22.00
- BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling$18.00
- BTL J Roget Brut Champagne$16.00
- BTL Castello del Poggio Rose$20.00
NA Beverages
NA BEVS
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Dr Pepper$2.95
- Ginger Ale$2.95
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Sweet Tea$2.95
- Unsweet Tea$2.95
- Milk$2.95
- Chocolate Milk$2.95
- Blood Mary Mix Only$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
Retail Menu
Hats
Flasks
Empty Growlers
