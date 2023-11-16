Boozy Beans - Clear Creek 2408 South Clear Creek Road Stw 101
Boozy Beans Drinks
Espresso
Specialty Drinks
- Cake Mix$5.49+
White Chocolate & Praline
- Caramel Crisp$5.49+
Caramel Sauce & Toffee Crunch
- CC Combo$5.49+
Milk Chocolate/Caramel & Toffee Crunch
- Chocolate Coconut$5.49+
Chocolate & Coconut
- Chocolate Duo$5.49+
White Chocolate & Milk Chocolate
- Chocolate Mint$5.49+
Chocolate & Mint
- Cinnnamon Cookie$5.49+
Cane Sugar,French Vanilla & Cinnamon Powder
- Irish Rush$5.49+
White Chocolate & Irish Cream
- Ocean Caramel Chai$5.49+
Sea Salt,Caramel Sauce & Chai Powder
- Oreo Blend$5.49+
Milk Chocolate & Oreo Pieces Blended
- Sugar Cane$5.49+
Cane Sugar & French Vanilla
- Sweet Cream$5.49+
White Chocolate & Butterscotch
- Toasted S'mores$5.49+
Milk Chocolate & Toasted Marshmallow
- White Pumpkin$5.49+
Caramel. Cinnamon & White Chocolate Powder
- Holiday Drinks$5.49+
- Matcha$5.49+
Grab & Go
19 Crimes Wine
Boozy Beans Food
Breakfast Sandwiches
Heavenly Waffles
Bakery
Fusion Ice Cream
Daiquiri Fusion
Gummies/Cherries
Shots Fired
4th of July Specials
Gallon
(254) 432-4095
Open now • Closes at 6PM