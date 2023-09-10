Skip to Main content
BopBop BopBop-2315 N Davidson St #300
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Bowl
Soup and Sides
Regular Bowl
$11.99
Stone Bowl (DINE IN ONLY)
$13.99
Tofu Soup (순두부 찌개)
$9.99
Kimchi Jjigae (김치찌개)
$9.99
Miso Soup
$2.99
Bowl of White Rice
$2.99
Bowl of Purple Rice
$2.99
Bowl of Kimchi
$2.99
BopBop BopBop-2315 N Davidson St #300 Location and Ordering Hours
(704) 610-8201
2315 N Davidson St #300, Charlotte, NC 28205
Open now
• Closes at 10:30PM
All hours
