BOPBOX 5633 Airport Way S.
MAINS
Entrées
- Mom's Medley Bibimbop$15.00
Varietal, veggie-packed, and unmistakably Korean. Traditional mixed rice bowl with sesame, sautéed zucchini, carrot, red cabbage, charred broccoli, peas, shredded pickled red cabbage, spring mix, gochugaru cabbage slaw, and signature kale tempura. Topped with sunny egg. Can be made vegan and gluten free.
- Japchae Bowl$14.00
A tasty, simple medley of marinated japchae glass noodles in our house soy garlic sauce with spinach, carrot, wok sautéed scallion, onion. Garnished with toasted sesame, scallion, and a marinated jammy egg. Cannot be made gluten-free (contains soy).
- Banchan Bento$15.00
A packed meal with a rotating set of banchan. Includes our house rice with japchae noodles, kale tempura, gochugaru slaw, a mayak jammy egg, and a rotating set of tidbits. Garnished with toasted sesame seeds. Cannot be made gluten free.
- Bulgogi Bopbowl$16.00
Crowd favorite! Sautéed soy-garlic marinated ribeye, onion, green onion, topped with toasted sesame. Served over house mixed rice.
- Eemo's Kimchi Fried Rice$14.00
A childhood favorite made by our aunt. Caramelized fish sauce kimchi, scallion, topped with local sunny up egg, toasted sesame, sliced scallion. **Please note that there are trace amounts of shrimp in the kimchi used for this dish**
SIDES + FERMENTED GOODS
HOUSE GOODS + Extras
- House Eggroll$3.00
Made in House! Stuffed with cabbage, carrot, onion, scallion, spices and japchae noodles! Choose between braised Tofu (vegan) or Grilled Chicken. Comes with a side of soy sauce vinaigrette.
- Mayak Jammy Eggs$5.00
Soft boiled and marinated in house soy sauce, jammy yolk with gochugaru vinaigrette, scallion, toasted sesame. High protein, flavorful, and addicting.
- Side Kale Tempura$7.00
A hefty portion of our crispy kale tempura. Sauced with our tangy soy vinaigrette.
- Side House Rice$3.50
Sprouted wild black rice. Nutty, earthy flavor with chew.
- Side Cauliflower Rice$4.00
Roasted cauliflower rice, made in-house. Never frozen.
MADE iN HOUSE KIMCHI
- Daily Spicy Garlic Cucumber Pickle$2.00+
Our daily pickle, made daily! Korean red chilies, cucumber, cilantro, garlic, and sesame oil.
- Spicy Daikon Kimchi (Limited)$7.00
Made in small-batches this time every year, these stout 'mu' radishes are naturally sweet with a refreshing, crunchy texture. Hyperseasonal is an understatement - we only make this kimchi during the winter months when it tastes bests! Made with apples, onions, garlic, green onions, coarse grey sea salt, rice powder. Natural ingredients encourage spontaneous fermentation. VEGAN, GLUTEN-FREE, 10 oz.
- Napa Cabbage Kimchi (Limited)$7.00
Traditional Napa cabbage kimchi, fermented with apples, red bell pepper, coarse sea salt, onion, garlic. 8oz
SAUCES
- 2oz Sauces$0.95
- Hot Bop Bottle (12oz)$14.00
The OG sauce that started it all. Use for mixing your favorite veggies, proteins, and rice to recreate the bibimbop experience at home! Keep refrigerated for best taste! Vegan, contains: Soy
- Miso Garlic Tahini Bottle (12oz)$14.00
Specially made for spice-avoidant types. Nutty, creamy, and balanced out with slight tang. Use to add umami to any dish or as a base for an Asian-inspired vinaigrette. Keep refrigerated for best taste.
- Gluten-Free Miso Garlic Tahini Bottle (12oz)$14.00
The same Miso Garlic Tahini taste you love, but made with tamari and gluten free!
HOUSE DRINKS
Cold House Drinks
- Chia Honey Gingerade (12oz)$6.00
Immunity boosting fresh pressed ginger, fresh lemon, wildflower honey, cane sugar and organic chia seeds. Top seller!
- Wild Raspberry Hibiscus (16oz)$5.00Out of stock
Floral notes of hibiscus, lemongrass, rosehips, orange peel. Lightly sweetened with wildflower honey. Refreshing!
- Barley Tea (16oz)$5.00
Toasty, nutty, and always a staple in our own homes.
- Fresh Mint Matcha (16oz)$5.00
Hydrate with our refreshing minty matcha tea! Cold-brewed for 24 hours with organic matcha and fresh mint leaves.
- Vanilla Matcha Latte with Oatmilk (12oz)$6.50
A velvety blend of real vanilla bean, ceremonial grade matcha, and creamy condensed milk. Shake well and serve over ice or warm it up and froth! Keep refrigerated.
Hot House Drinks
BEVERAGES
Grab & Go Beverages
ALCOHOL
Local Brews
- Tumwater Premiums Pilsner (Matchless Brewing) - 4.8% ABV$6.50
It’s more than just the water in Tumwater that makes a crisp and effervescent lager premium. It takes Cascadia Pilsner malt from Mainstem Malt and Adeena hops from Roy Farms for citrusy, herbal and spicy notes. Together they yield a clear, bright gold body with a frothy white head. An all regional ingredient pilsner with premium pilsner taste.
- Birra Oro Italiano (Matchless Brewing) - 5% ABV$6.50
This clean lager was made with a crisp base of Pilsner malt and was gently dry-hopped to push it to another level. Classic noble hop characters come from Hallertau Mittelfrüh with a light dry-hopping of Adeena & Sterling bringing balanced notes of lemon citrus and verdant floral character. With the aroma of noble hops & wildflower honey.
- Hop Tuff Hazy IPA (Matchless Brewing) - 6.5% ABV$6.50
Finally, a Hazy IPA with True Bypass and Crushing Distortion for all the Guitar Shredders out there! Bass Slayers too! Pilsner & malted wheat, combined with flaked oats, are perfectly adjusted for the ultimate clean malt tone, allowing Motueka, Azacca & Mosaic to soar with Singing Hop Sustain! 9 Volt battery not included.
- Fresh Coat Hazy IPA (Matchless Brewing) - 7.2% ABV$6.50
Does your fridge look drab? In need of a fresh coat of paint? Let’s spruce things up with this Hazy IPA featuring Citra, Vic Secret, Chinook & Ariana hops. Pilsner, Munich & Honey malts with Flaked Wheat make a nice accent as well. Look for big aromas of tangerine, lemon and lime along with flavors of cherry, mango and melon. All with a grapefruit finish. Mmm... that does make the room look better.
- Tilt Hazy IPA (Matchless Brewing) - 6% ABV$6.50
This hazy IPA packs a multi-hop punch with Triumph & Waimea hops to level the playfield. Loaded with buzzing tropical notes of peach, nectarine creamsicle and papaya.
- Hoptopia Hazy IPA (Matchless Brewing) - 6.2% ABV$6.50
Brewed with a peaceful and approachable melange of Nelson Sauvin, El Dorado, Topaz & Wakatu hops. Melding Yakima and New Zealand hop traditions for notes of fruit punch, white grape juice, strawberries, and honeydew melon.
- Twins (Great Notion) - 5.8% ABV$6.50
- Easy Runaway IPA (Old Schoolhouse) - 5.9% ABV$6.50
- Helles Lager (Lucky Envelope) - 5% ABV$6.50
- Timber City Ginger Beer - Ginger Peach - 5% ABV$6.00
Fermented ginger beer pressed with locally sourced fruit, and brewed in South Seattle! Fruity, slightly sweetened, and gluten free. Original Imperial Ginger base of ginger, water, lemon, organic cane sugar, sage, and thyme with rotating seasonal flavors. 5% ABV
- Abomination Tea-Time Terror - Hard Iced Tea$7.00
International Imports
- Orion Okinawa Craft "The Draft"$9.00
- Asahi Super "Dry"$6.00
A light, refreshing Japanese lager perfect to guzzle down with spicy, savory grub. 4.3% ABV.
- MAKKU - Makgeolli Rice Wine - 6% ABV$6.00+
Brewed just outside of Seoul and based in NYC, MAKKU uses traditional Korean techniques to create unfiltered rice beer using Gimpo rice, mountain water and live cultures. Slightly effervescent and full-bodied with a sweet tangy aftertaste. Because this drink is carbonated, we recommend gently tilting can upright and using both hands with a rolling motion to blend sediments. 6% ABV
- Seoul Night - 23% ABV$19.00
Double distilled from wheat, rice, and barley, Seoul Night is pleasantly floral and refreshing with hints of maesil plum. Easy to drink, pairs well with savory and spicy food combinations. Despite the impressively high abv of 23%, the buzz is subtle and warming. Always served chilled and sip in 2 oz. glasses :)
- Won Soju - 24% ABV$21.00
Staff favorite! Triple distilled in Seoul using local ingredients and aged in traditional Korean earthware 'onggi', Won Soju's complex flavor of moss and smoke leaves a crisp, pristine finish. Always served chilled and sip in 2 oz. glasses :)
SWEET TREATS
Cookies and Bars
- Jammy Dodger$2.50
Raspberry sandwiched between crumbly shortbread cookies. Irresistible, soft and delicious. Baked by our local friends at La Liath Bakery.
- Bakewell Bar$3.00
A shortbread crust topped with raspberry jam and almond frangipane. Baked by our local friends at La Liath Bakery.
- GF Almond Brownie$3.00
Dense chocolate brownie made with almond meal, chocolate ganache, and topped with sliced almonds. Gluten free! Baked by our friends La Liath Bakery in Seattle.
- Millionaire Bar$3.00
Shortbread crust, soft caramel, and chocolate combine to make one of our most decadent treats! Baked by our local friends at La Liath Bakery.
Cake Slices
- Carrot Cake$6.00
A spiced cake chock full of carrots and walnuts, covered in a light cream cheese frosting. Made by our friends at La Liath Bakery in Seattle.
- Chocolate Mousse Tart$5.50Out of stock
Smooth, rich and decadent with chocolate cookie crust. Made by our friends at La Liath Bakery in Seattle.