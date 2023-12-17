Bordertown Bar & Grill 807 Main Ave E
Appetizers
- Breaded Mushrooms$10.95
Served with Ranch
- Cheese Curds$11.95
Deep fired cheese curds served with a side marinara
- Cheesy Fried Pickels$9.95
Hand rolled fired pickles spears wrapped in cheese and wonton wrap.
- Chicken Strip Basket$10.95
– Crispy chicken strips servers with fries & side of ranch.
- Loaded Fries$7.95
French Fries loaded with bacon, jalapenos, and beer cheese.
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
Served with Marinara Sauce.
- Nachos$13.95
Beef or Chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives & Jalapenos.
- Onion Rings$10.95
Served with Onion Ring Sauce.
- Pizza Bites$10.95
Warm bread cooked with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni served with marinara.
- Pot Stickers$11.95
Filled with pork & veggies served with a sweet chili sauce.
- Poutine$13.95
Cheese curds topped with French fries, mozzarella cheese and covered in gravy.
- Pretzel Bites$8.95
Warm Pretzel bites served with a side of cheese sauce.
- Boneless Wings$12.95
Served with fries and a side of ranch
- Traditional Wings$14.95
Server with fires and a side of ranch
Pizza & Lahvosh
- Single Topping$8.95
Single Topping Pizza or Lahvoash
- Buffalo Chicken$10.95
Grilled Chicken topped with buffalo sauce, red peppers, green peppers, and sliced onions.
- BBQ Chicken$10.95
Grilled Chicken topped with bacon, green peppers, red peppers & BBQ Sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.95
Grilled Chicken topped wth bacon crumbles and ranch.
- Taco$10.95
Seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos & taco sauce
- Veggie$10.95
Mushrroms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, red peppers.
- Philly Chessesteak$10.95
Grilled steak topped with onions, green peppers & red peppers
- Meat Lovers$10.95
Canadian bacon, bacon, sausage & pepperoni
- Grinder Lahvosh$12.95Out of stock
Taco meat, sliced ham topped with lettuce and grinder sauce
Hotdogs
- Hotdog$6.95
Plain Hot dog served with fries
- American Dog$7.95
Hot Dog topped with grilled onions & relish
- Chili Dog$9.95
Hot Dog topped with homemade chili, shredded cheese & onions
- German Dog$9.95
Hot Dog topped with grilled onions & sauerkraut
- Nacho Dog$9.95
Hot Dog topped with nacho cheese grilled onions & jalapenos
- Spicy Dog$9.95
Hot Dog topped with grilled onions, sauerkraut, onions, pepperjack cheese & jalapenos.
Burgers
- Starter Burger$10.95
Burger patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
Burger topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles.
- Bordertown$12.95
- Cajun Cheeseburger$12.95
Burger patty topped with bacon, pepperjack cheese, grilled onions & Cajun seasoning.
- Morning After$12.95
Burger patty topped with fried egg, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles.
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.95
Burger topped with grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles.
- Patty Melt$12.95
Burger topped with grilled onions and American cheese.
- Rodeo Cheeseburger$12.95Out of stock
Burger topped with bacon, onions rings, BBQ sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles.
Sandwiches, Melts & Wraps
- Grilled Cheese$6.95
American cheese grilled on Texas toast.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$7.95
American cheese & ham grilled on Texas toast.
- B.L.T.$11.95
Crispy bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes served on Texas toast.
- French Dip$12.95
Grilled roast beef topped with Swiss cheese served on a hoagie & a side of Au Ju.
- Spicyt Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Crispy chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickle.
- Chicken Tender Melt$12.95Out of stock
Chicken strips, bacon, American and pepperjack cheese on Texas Toast
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce tomatoes & onions.
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.95
Grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with bacon crumbles, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & onions.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.95
Grilled chicken tossed in ranch with bacon crumbles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onions.
- Chipotle Wrap$12.95Out of stock
- Choose between grilled steak or chicken. With sauteed green and red peppers, onions, and topped with pepper-jack cheese.
- Tacos Soft Shell$9.95
Taco Meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Served with chips and slasa.
- Tacos Hard Shell$9.95
Taco Meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Served with chips and slasa.
- Cordon Bleu$11.95
Soups & Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & red onions
- Taco Salad Beef$12.95
Taco Meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, taco sauce.
- Taco Salad Chicken$12.95
Seasoned Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, taco sauce.
- Chef Salad$12.95
Turkey, ham, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, cheese, croutons, and a hard-boiled egg.
- Side Salad$5.95
Tomatoes, red onions, croutons, and cheese.
- Soup of the Day$5.95
- Homemade Chili$5.95