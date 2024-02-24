Borelli's 2124 W Lawrence Ave
Appetizers
- Veggie platter$10.00
Selection of fresh veggies served with ranch dressing.
- Cheese curds$12.00
Bringing you a taste of Wisconsin down to the big city. Served with a side of marinara.
- Boneless wings$14.00
10 wings served plain, tossed with your choice of sauce or sauce on the side.
- Garlic cheese bread$10.00
Fresh Italian bread drizzled with olive oil, garlic and Italian seasoning. Topped with Romano and Cheddar cheese, then baked to perfection and served with homemade marinara sauce.
- Mozzarella sticks$12.00
Piping hot and juicy. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Salads
- Caesar$12.00
Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmesan.
- Spinach$12.00
Leafy green mix with dried cranberries, pecans, shaved parmesan, crumbled bacon dressed with a raspberry walnut vinaigrette
- Wedge$10.00
Iceberg lettuce and spring mix with carrots, cucumbers and radishes
- Caprese$10.00
Slices of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil and balsamic reduction.
- House$12.00
Iceberg lettuce and spring mix with carrots, cucumbers and radishes
Pizza
- Whatchacallit$18.00+
The classic cheese pizza with shredded mozzarella and provolone.
- Two-tree$22.00+
Select up to "tree" (3) toppings for the price of 2
- Bambino$20.00+
One topping pizza - Your choice! Want more toppings, select the two tree.
- Gluten free$17.00
A 12" gluten free crust - 2 toppings included. Additional toppings extra.
- Bianca$18.00+
Olive oil base, easy cheese, garlic salt and Italian seasoning.
- Margherita$26.00+
Fresh mozzarella slices, tomato, and basil. A Borelli's favorite
- Veggie$26.00+
Pick your favorite combination of delicious fresh vegetables or let us choose.
- Chicken pesto$26.00+
Pesto sauce base, mushrooms, onions, spinach and chicken
- Parm Gar$26.00+
Parmesan garlic sauce topped with mushrooms, onions and tomato
- Hawaii 5-0$28.00+
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ base, red onion, topped with homemade, slow-cooked, spicy pulled pork & pineapple.
- Meat Lovers$30.00+
Topped with Choice of Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Chicken, Ham and Giardiniera Pork
- Supreme$32.00+
A bit of everything - either specify - or we'll surprise you.
- Half and Half$21.00+
Can't agree on the toppings? This one's for you!
Pasta
- Mac n cheese$9.00+
Pasta served with house made family cheese sauce recipe.
- Pasta$16.00
Pasta tossed in your choice of Marinara, Meat Sauce, Olive Oil or Butter
- Alfredo$16.00
Fettuccine tossed in a creamy bacon and mushroom Alfredo sauce.
- Carbonara$20.00
Fettuccine tossed in a creamy bacon and mushroom Alfredo sauce.
- Corleone$20.00
Rigatoni tossed in a light pesto cream sauce, Italian sausage and olive oil.
- Pasta Caprese$18.00
Pasta with Olive Oil and Garlic base. Topped with Mini Tomatoes, Basil and Mozzarella