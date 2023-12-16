Born and Bread
WEDNESDAY Breakfast: Available until 10:30!
- Benton’s Bacon Breakfast Sandwich W$5.75Out of stock
This sandwich includes Benton's Bacon, Arugula, super secret extra melty delicious cheese, pepper aioli, and an egg on our sourdough country Loaf.
This sandwich includes Benton's Bacon, Arugula, super secret extra melty delicious cheese, pepper aioli, and an egg on our sourdough country Loaf.
- Everything Cragel Sammy W$5.75Out of stock
Everything, everywhere, all at once. Garlic aioli, scallion cream cheese, super secret cheese, and an egg between our new everything cragel!
Everything, everywhere, all at once. Garlic aioli, scallion cream cheese, super secret cheese, and an egg between our new everything cragel!
- Sausage and Apple Butter Biscuit W$5.75Out of stock
House-made buttermilk biscuits, country sausage patty, cheese, and a southern style apple butter. Sandwiched together and served hot as they should be. Enjoy!
House-made buttermilk biscuits, country sausage patty, cheese, and a southern style apple butter. Sandwiched together and served hot as they should be. Enjoy!
WEDNESDAY Pastry
- Apple Fritter cruffin W$4.75Out of stock
Cinnamon roasted apples baked inside and topped with a maple glaze.
Cinnamon roasted apples baked inside and topped with a maple glaze.
- Winter Wonderland Cruffin W$4.75Out of stock
Filled with a silky vanilla pastry cream and topped with the perfect little Christmas tree meringue!
Filled with a silky vanilla pastry cream and topped with the perfect little Christmas tree meringue!
- Churro cruffin W$4.75Out of stock
Our signature cruffin filled with a house-made dolce de Leche pastry cream and rolled in cinnamon sugar.
Our signature cruffin filled with a house-made dolce de Leche pastry cream and rolled in cinnamon sugar.
- Florida Winter cruffin W$4.75Out of stock
This special cruffin is filled with a French toast pastry cream and dipped in a bacon maple glaze.
This special cruffin is filled with a French toast pastry cream and dipped in a bacon maple glaze.
- Chocolate Croissant W$4.75Out of stock
B+B signature croissant dough is rolled with dark chocolate bâtons to make this classic come to life!
B+B signature croissant dough is rolled with dark chocolate bâtons to make this classic come to life!
- Traditional Croissant W$4.00
B+B signature croissant dough, layered for extra flakiness, baked golden.
B+B signature croissant dough, layered for extra flakiness, baked golden.
- Morning Bun W$4.75Out of stock
B+b signature croissant dough rolled with sugar, cinnamon, and kissed with citrus. What could be better?
B+b signature croissant dough rolled with sugar, cinnamon, and kissed with citrus. What could be better?
- Vanilla Bean Chocolate Chip Croissant W$4.75Out of stock
Our croissant dough, filled with a vanilla bean cream, chocolate chips, and baked. This combo is something every morning deserves!
Our croissant dough, filled with a vanilla bean cream, chocolate chips, and baked. This combo is something every morning deserves!
- Cinnamon Roll with Brown Butter Glaze W$4.75Out of stock
B+B's signature cinnamon roll dressed to impress in a brown butter glaze.
B+B's signature cinnamon roll dressed to impress in a brown butter glaze.
- Almond Croissant W$4.75Out of stock
Filled with almond cream, simple, delicious, and underestimatingly good.
Filled with almond cream, simple, delicious, and underestimatingly good.
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissant W$4.75Out of stock
Our croissant filled with our signature pumpkin pie base, cheesecake filling and finished with crumble and whipped cream.
Our croissant filled with our signature pumpkin pie base, cheesecake filling and finished with crumble and whipped cream.
- Quesito W$4.75Out of stock
B+B's flaky all-butter pie dough is filled with a sweetened cream cheese and topped with honeyed almonds!
B+B's flaky all-butter pie dough is filled with a sweetened cream cheese and topped with honeyed almonds!
- Guava + Cheese Pastelito W$4.75Out of stock
Flaky pastry dough envelopes sweet guava and cream cheese in our take on a traditional Cuban sweet!
Flaky pastry dough envelopes sweet guava and cream cheese in our take on a traditional Cuban sweet!
- Vegan Banana-Nate Muffin (vv) W$4.75Out of stock
Vegan 🌱 This soft muffin is dotted with toasted pecans and filled with a vegan caramelized banana pastry cream.
Vegan 🌱 This soft muffin is dotted with toasted pecans and filled with a vegan caramelized banana pastry cream.
- Coffee Cake Muffin W$4.50Out of stock
Our take on coffee cake in the form of a muffin. This muffin has just the right amount of filling, and topping to satisfy all coffee cake lovers. *contains cinnamon
Our take on coffee cake in the form of a muffin. This muffin has just the right amount of filling, and topping to satisfy all coffee cake lovers. *contains cinnamon
- Apple Crisp Bostock W$4.75Out of stock
Our bostock loaf, topped with almond cream, cinnamon apples, and a brown butter crisp. *contains almond and pecan
Our bostock loaf, topped with almond cream, cinnamon apples, and a brown butter crisp. *contains almond and pecan
- That's My Jam Cornmeal Scone W$4.75
This fan favorite is back and better than ever! Our tender cornmeal based scone filled with slow cooked apple butter then baked to golden perfection. Unlike any scone you've ever had, but not one that you want to miss out on.
This fan favorite is back and better than ever! Our tender cornmeal based scone filled with slow cooked apple butter then baked to golden perfection. Unlike any scone you've ever had, but not one that you want to miss out on.
- B+B Buttermilk Biscuit W$3.75Out of stock
Our signature b&b buttermilk biscuit Is light and fluffy and best served with house-made butter and jam.
Our signature b&b buttermilk biscuit Is light and fluffy and best served with house-made butter and jam.
- CB+J Toast$4.25
A slice of our sourdough loaf toasted, and topped with house-made cashew butter and slow-cooked strawberry jam. Perfect for the kids and kids-at-heart!<br />*Contains cashews
A slice of our sourdough loaf toasted, and topped with house-made cashew butter and slow-cooked strawberry jam. Perfect for the kids and kids-at-heart!<br />*Contains cashews
- Cinna Sugar Toast$3.50
No matter the age, this is a bakehouse favorite. Salted butter (can make vegan) with a kiss of orange.
No matter the age, this is a bakehouse favorite. Salted butter (can make vegan) with a kiss of orange.
- Chocolate Chip W$3.75
This B+B signature cookie has a chewy exterior and a soft gooey middle.
This B+B signature cookie has a chewy exterior and a soft gooey middle.
- Gluten Free Chocolate Chip W$3.75Out of stock
By popular demand, we introduce B&B's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie. Made to enjoy this is going to be one you come back for time and time again!
By popular demand, we introduce B&B's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie. Made to enjoy this is going to be one you come back for time and time again!
- Triple Chocolate Chip W$3.75Out of stock
This B+B signature chocolate cookie has a chewy exterior and a soft gooey middle and mixed with both .
This B+B signature chocolate cookie has a chewy exterior and a soft gooey middle and mixed with both .
- Peanut Butter Oatie W$3.75Out of stock
Possibly the best peanut butter cookie ever. It is packed with peanut butter and oats and is sure to be your new favorite!
Possibly the best peanut butter cookie ever. It is packed with peanut butter and oats and is sure to be your new favorite!
- Caramel Apple Croissant W$4.75Out of stock
Our signature croissant, filled with cinnamon almond cream, baked caramelized apples, and house salted caramel. Finished with a toasted crumble and sure to be one of your new favorite twice baked croissants. *contains almonds and walnuts
Our signature croissant, filled with cinnamon almond cream, baked caramelized apples, and house salted caramel. Finished with a toasted crumble and sure to be one of your new favorite twice baked croissants. *contains almonds and walnuts
- Honey Lemon Pie Croissant W$4.75Out of stock
Our croissant filled with a house-made almond frangipane and our lemon curd, topped with our house-made crumble.
Our croissant filled with a house-made almond frangipane and our lemon curd, topped with our house-made crumble.
WEDNESDAY Savory
- Croque Monsieur$7.00
Ham, gouda, gruyere, and béchamel, all on our brioche style croissant loaf and toasted to perfection.
Ham, gouda, gruyere, and béchamel, all on our brioche style croissant loaf and toasted to perfection.
- Sun Dried Tomato and Goat Cheese Croissata W$4.75
Goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes baked in our croissant dough and topped with olive oil and marinated basil.
Goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes baked in our croissant dough and topped with olive oil and marinated basil.
- Picadillo W$5.25
Our flaky pastry dough is filled with savory beef, that is slow cooked and packed with traditional Latin flavors!
Our flaky pastry dough is filled with savory beef, that is slow cooked and packed with traditional Latin flavors!
- Spanakopita W$5.50
Our flaky pie dough envelopes a creamy, cheesy, spinach filling that is loaded with fresh herbs!
Our flaky pie dough envelopes a creamy, cheesy, spinach filling that is loaded with fresh herbs!
WEDNESDAY Lunch: Available at 10:30!
- 5 cheese Grilled Cheese$8.00Out of stock
A warm and melty grilled cheese made on our country sourdough.
A warm and melty grilled cheese made on our country sourdough.
- BLT$9.25
Benton's Bacon is the foundation of this fan-favorite sammie. Finished with a scallion cream cheese, crisp butter lettuce, and fresh tomatoes this is sure to be an instant classic!
Benton's Bacon is the foundation of this fan-favorite sammie. Finished with a scallion cream cheese, crisp butter lettuce, and fresh tomatoes this is sure to be an instant classic!
- OG Chicken Salad on Croissant$8.00
Classic chopped chicken salad on a Born & Bread classic croissant. What could be more classic?
Classic chopped chicken salad on a Born & Bread classic croissant. What could be more classic?
- Cuban Croissant$9.25
House roast pork, ham, Swiss, grain mustard aioli, dill picks!!! Ooooooof!!!!
House roast pork, ham, Swiss, grain mustard aioli, dill picks!!! Ooooooof!!!!
- Roasted Cauliflower$9.25
Our toasted Multigrain sourdough, with a roasted veggie cream cheese, roasted onions, garlicky kale, roasted cauliflower, banana peppers, pickled carrots. Don't live with regret!
Our toasted Multigrain sourdough, with a roasted veggie cream cheese, roasted onions, garlicky kale, roasted cauliflower, banana peppers, pickled carrots. Don't live with regret!
- Turkey and Swiss on Sourdough$9.25Out of stock
Sometimes, simple is best. Sous Vide Turkey (not the packaged BS), Swiss, herb aioli, butter lettuce + tomatoes on Sourdough. Fresh.
Sometimes, simple is best. Sous Vide Turkey (not the packaged BS), Swiss, herb aioli, butter lettuce + tomatoes on Sourdough. Fresh.
- *B+B Cobb$9.50
A bed of fresh greens is topped with roasted sweet potatoes, smoky Benton's Bacon, roasted turkey, toasted pepitas, bright pomegranate seeds, B+B signature sourdough croutons, and finished with our house-made buttermilk basil dressing!
A bed of fresh greens is topped with roasted sweet potatoes, smoky Benton's Bacon, roasted turkey, toasted pepitas, bright pomegranate seeds, B+B signature sourdough croutons, and finished with our house-made buttermilk basil dressing!
- *B+B VEGGIE Cobb (no meat)$9.50Out of stock
A bed of fresh greens is topped with roasted sweet potatoes, toasted pepitas, bright pomegranate seeds, B+B signature sourdough croutons, and finished with our house-made buttermilk basil dressing!
A bed of fresh greens is topped with roasted sweet potatoes, toasted pepitas, bright pomegranate seeds, B+B signature sourdough croutons, and finished with our house-made buttermilk basil dressing!
- BAKED - Chicken Pot Pie$9.00Out of stock
An all butter crust filled with in-house roasted chicken, roasted onion, carrots, peas, and house-made gravy. Pies are 5 inch personal size.
An all butter crust filled with in-house roasted chicken, roasted onion, carrots, peas, and house-made gravy. Pies are 5 inch personal size.
- BAKED - Veggie Pot Pie$9.00Out of stock
Filled with a house-made vegetable gravy, seasoned mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, spiced sweet potatoes, peas, and caramelized onions. Classic. 100% veggie.
Filled with a house-made vegetable gravy, seasoned mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, spiced sweet potatoes, peas, and caramelized onions. Classic. 100% veggie.
WEDNESDAY Breads
- Baguette$6.00
Our traditional sourdough baguette is hand made just for you. We suggest you serve it toasted and with our house-made salted butter or honey butter!
Our traditional sourdough baguette is hand made just for you. We suggest you serve it toasted and with our house-made salted butter or honey butter!
- Side-sized Baguette$2.00
Our traditional sourdough baguette in just the right size to serve as a side for your sandwich or salad!
Our traditional sourdough baguette in just the right size to serve as a side for your sandwich or salad!
- Country Loaf W$6.75Out of stock
Our house-made country sourdough loaf is made with 3 ingredients of flour, water, and salt. We craft these loaves with time and patience, making something memorable for you to bring to the table.
Our house-made country sourdough loaf is made with 3 ingredients of flour, water, and salt. We craft these loaves with time and patience, making something memorable for you to bring to the table.
WEDNESDAY Grab & Go
- *Royal Honey Butter$2.50
A 2 oz portion of royal honey butter, made with Polk County honey, to enjoy with your baguette, biscuit, or sourdough loaf!
A 2 oz portion of royal honey butter, made with Polk County honey, to enjoy with your baguette, biscuit, or sourdough loaf!
- *Salted European Butter$2.50
A 2 oz portion salted European butter to enjoy with your baguette or sourdough loaf!
A 2 oz portion salted European butter to enjoy with your baguette or sourdough loaf!
- *House-made Florida Strawberry Jam$1.00
Florida Strawberries shine bright in our slow-cooked Strawberry jam.
Florida Strawberries shine bright in our slow-cooked Strawberry jam.
- *Apple Butter$1.00
Our apple butter is slow-cooked and packed with warm spices. *contains cinnamon
Our apple butter is slow-cooked and packed with warm spices. *contains cinnamon
- *B+B Pecan Granola (gf) (vv)$6.25
Vegan and gluten-friendly. It contains pecans, pepitas, puffed brown rice, and golden raisins.
Vegan and gluten-friendly. It contains pecans, pepitas, puffed brown rice, and golden raisins.
- *Take & Bake - Chicken Pot Pie W$9.00
An all butter crust filled with in-house roasted chicken, roasted onion, carrots, peas, and house-made gravy. SOLD FROZEN, MUST BAKE AT HOME.<br />Pot Pies are sold frozen, keep frozen and bake @ 350 - 360 degrees for 45 minutes - 1 hour, top should be evenly golden. Pies are 5 inch personal size.
An all butter crust filled with in-house roasted chicken, roasted onion, carrots, peas, and house-made gravy. SOLD FROZEN, MUST BAKE AT HOME.<br />Pot Pies are sold frozen, keep frozen and bake @ 350 - 360 degrees for 45 minutes - 1 hour, top should be evenly golden. Pies are 5 inch personal size.
- *Take & Bake - Veggie Pot Pie W$9.00
Filled with a house-made vegetable gravy, seasoned mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, spiced sweet potatoes, peas, and caramelized onions. Classic. 100% veggie. Pot Pies are sold frozen, keep frozen and bake @ 350 - 360 degrees for 45 minutes - 1 hour, top should be evenly golden. Pies are 5 inch personal size.
Filled with a house-made vegetable gravy, seasoned mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, spiced sweet potatoes, peas, and caramelized onions. Classic. 100% veggie. Pot Pies are sold frozen, keep frozen and bake @ 350 - 360 degrees for 45 minutes - 1 hour, top should be evenly golden. Pies are 5 inch personal size.
WEDNESDAY Beverages
- Vegan Peanut Butter Oat Cold Brew$5.00+
Patriot Cold Brew with a peanut butter oat milk syrup. Sweet and creamy, and yes it is vegan!
Patriot Cold Brew with a peanut butter oat milk syrup. Sweet and creamy, and yes it is vegan!
- Sweet Maple Cold Brew$5.00+
Our signature cold brew is complimented with a house-made sweet maple cream!
Our signature cold brew is complimented with a house-made sweet maple cream!
- Iced Cold Brew$5.00+
We proudly brew Patriot Coffee cold brew! Options include sweetened or unsweeted, and with or without cream, perfect for everyone!
We proudly brew Patriot Coffee cold brew! Options include sweetened or unsweeted, and with or without cream, perfect for everyone!
- Hot Coffee$2.50
Freshly brewed using Patriot Roaster's coffee. Make this classic your own with cream or sugar!
Freshly brewed using Patriot Roaster's coffee. Make this classic your own with cream or sugar!
- Bottled Water$1.00
Ice cold spring water.
Ice cold spring water.
- Orange Juice$3.00+
Fresh orange juice cold and ready to enjoy!
Fresh orange juice cold and ready to enjoy!
- Milk$2.00+
A cold glass of milk for your cookies and more.
A cold glass of milk for your cookies and more.