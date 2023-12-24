Born in a Barn
Appetizers
- Chili Cheese Fry Appetizer$16.99
Fries smothered in meaty red chili covered in queso and topped with green onions and paprika.
- Barnchos$17.99
House made chips smothered in queso topped with smoked pork, bacon, jalapeños, red onion, shredded cheddar, and spicy BBQ.
- Barncho Tots$17.99Out of stock
Tots loaded with queso, smoked pork, jalapeno, red onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, and spicy bbq.
- Shaymus Tots$14.99Out of stock
Tots loaded with queso, hatch green chiles, and smoked pulled pork.
- Chili Cheese Tots$16.99Out of stock
Meaty red chili covered in queso, topped with green onion and paprika.
Burgers
- Classic Burger$9.99
Plain hamburger cooked to your liking All Burger start with our homemade bun and 2 quarter patties. Lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle are FREE upon request.
- Naughty$15.99
Two quarter pound patties topped with American cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chipotle ketchup and tangy mustard. All Burger start with our homemade bun and 2 quarter patties. Lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle are FREE upon request.
- The Popper$15.99
Two beef patties topped with cream cheese, breaded jalapeños, and raspberry pepper jelly.
- Bleu Burger$15.99
Two beef patties topped with caramelized onions, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and our sweet balsamic reduction.
- Mushroom Swiss$15.99
Two beef patties topped with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cook off in our bourbon sauce (no alcohol) and topped with melty Swiss cheese.
- Cheese Steak$14.99
Our house-made chopped, Italian beef mixed with bell peppers, caramelized onions, and cheese sauce
- The Plainsmen Burger$13.99
4oz Smashed patty, American Cheese, chopped bacon, hatch green chiles, fry sauce, and Chipotle ketchup.
- The Bishop Burger$9.99
Super simple classic! Two 2oz patties smashed onto thinly sliced white onion, american cheese, pickle, and yellow mustard.
Wings
- 5 Traditional$9.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
- 10 Traditional$17.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
- 15 Traditional$23.99
Double fried, traditional, bone-in wings Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
- 5 Smoked$11.99
Traditional bone in wings, dry rubbed and hickory smoked Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
- 10 Smoked$22.99
Traditional bone in wings, dry rubbed and hickory smoked Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
- 15 Smoked$28.99
Traditional bone in wings, dry rubbed and hickory smoked Carrots/Celery/Ranch or Blue Cheese free when selected Choose any 1 wing sauce OR Choose “ naked” any 3 wing sauces on the side (OTS)
Hotdogs
- Classic Dog$6.99
Plain 1/4lb all beef frank in a steamed bun.
- Chicago Dog$9.99
Plain 1/4lb all beef frank topped with tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers, diced red onion, pickle relish, yellow mustard, and dusted with celery salt in a steamed bun.
- Big Al’s Chili Dog$12.99
Plain 1/4lb all beef frank Smothered with hearty red chili and queso, topped with shredded cheddar, bacon, green onions, and paprika in a steamed bun.
Chicken Finger Baskets
- 3 Finger Basket$8.99
3 golden, breaded chicken fingers served with your choice ranch or blue cheese, up to 3 wing sauces(on the side) and barn fries or pub chips, upgrade your side for $0.99
- 4 Finger Basket$10.99
4 golden, breaded chicken fingers served with your choice ranch or blue cheese, up to 3 wing sauces(on the side) and barn fries or pub chips, upgrade your side for $0.99
- 5 Finger Basket$12.99
5 golden, breaded chicken fingers served with your choice ranch or blue cheese, up to 3 wing sauces(on the side) and barn fries or pub chips, upgrade your side for $0.99
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Extra Sides
- Barn Fries$2.99
Fresh-cut, French fried potatoes seasoned with our house seasoning.
- Pub Chips$2.99
Fresh cut pub-style chips seasoned with our house seasoning.
- Mac & Cheese$3.99
8oz portion of our smoky cheddar mac & cheese
- Cup of Chili$4.99
8oz portion of our scratch-made, hearty red chili
- Side of tots$3.99Out of stock
Extra Dippers
- Ranch$0.50
Traditional creamy buttermilk ranch
- Blue Cheese$0.50
Scratch-made, creamy, chunky blue cheese for dipping
- Fry Sauce$0.50
Classic style fancy sauce ideal for dipping barn fries
- Chipotle Mayo$0.50
Medium heat chipotle dipping sauce with a little honey sweetness, best with sweet fries.
- Tangy Mustard$0.50
Rich and tangy mustard dipping sauce with a hit of sweetness, best with onion rings and chips.
- Chipotle Ketchup$0.50
Classic ketchup with a medium spice of chipotle
- 1000 Island Dressing$0.50
Classic thousand island dressing
- Sparky's Buffalo$0.50
Non-traditional mild buffalo sauce that’s a little tangy and a little sweet.
- Happy Buffalo$0.50
Classic, mild buffalo sauce with a touch of sweet citrus
- Medium Buffalo$0.50
Angry buffalo sauce diluted with the tears of the sad buffalo to make a medium buffalo sauce
- Hot Buffalo$0.50
Traditional buffalo hot sauce with a stampede of fire
- Ragin Buffalo$0.50
For true pepper heads! Extra hot buffalo sauce flavored with chipotle, ghost chili, and molasses.
- Honey BBQ$0.50
A hearty sauce balanced with a bit of chili and sweetness of honey (mild)
- Tim's Spicy Garlic$0.50
Creamy garlic and herb sauce kicked up with our spicy buffalo sauce (medium)
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$0.50
Peanut butter and jelly-based sauce that will blow your, don’t knock it until you try it. (Mild)
- Carolina Mustard BBQ$0.50
A mustard based BBQ sauce straight from the Carolinas. Best with smoked (mild-medium)
Drinks
- Pepsi$2.99
20oz
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
20oz
- 7-UP$2.99
20oz
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
20oz
- Mountain Dew$2.99
20oz
- Mug Rootbeer$2.99
20oz
- Lemonade$2.99
20oz
- Black Cherry Cream Soda (bottle)$3.99
A gourmet black cherry cream soda hand crafted with flavors of black cherry, black raspberry, and bourbon vanilla (bottle)
- Weinhard's Gourmet Rootbeer (bottle)$3.99
A gourmet soda, hand-crafted with flavors of sassafras, vanilla, and honey
- Orange Cream Soda (bottle)$3.99
- Vanilla Cream Soda (bottle)$3.99Out of stock