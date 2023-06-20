Boss Drive-In

Food

Burgers & Birds

Lighter Fare

$2.89

Fresh beef patty, ketchup, mustard, and pickles

Super Single

$4.39

Fresh beef patty, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce

Dub-C

$5.99

2 fresh beef patties, 2 American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce

Triple Whammy

$6.99

3 fresh beef patties, 3 American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce

Heavy Hitter

$6.79

2 fresh beef patties, 2 American cheese, 3 bacon, grilled onions, jalapeños, lettuce, and mayo

Cowboy Burger

$4.99

Fresh beef patty, American cheese, 3 bacon, O-ring, BBQ sauce, and mayo

Jr. Hog

$5.99

Fresh beef patty, American cheese, 3 bacon, 2 sliced ham, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce

Boss Hog

$6.99

2 fresh beef patties, 2 American cheese, 3 bacon, 2 sliced ham, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce

Hot Link Burger

$5.99

Fresh beef patty, American cheese, 2 sliced hot links, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce

Black Bean Burger

$6.59

All-veggie patty, American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and boss sauce

Tommy Turkey Burger

$5.99

White meat turkey patty, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce

Boss Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Tender chicken breast, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce

Bacon Sriracha Chicken

$5.99

Tender chicken breast, American cheese, 3 bacon, lettuce, onion, and bacon srirancha sauce

Boss Crispy Chicken

$5.99

Zesty chicken fillets, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$5.99

Zesty chicken fillets in buffalo sauce, American cheese, 3 bacon, lettuce, onion, and bleu cheese sauce

Fish Sandwich

$6.29

Veggie Burger

$6.99

Beyond Burger (Veggie)

$7.99

Beyond Vegetarian Patty, American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, & Boss Sauce

Kids

Classic Burger

$2.89

Classic Cheese Burger

$2.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$2.99

2 pieces + 1 dipping sauce

Kid's Fish Fillets

$2.99

2 pieces + 1 dipping sauce

Kid's French Fries

$2.39

Bites

Corn Dog Bites 5 pc

$3.99

Miniature corn dogs fried golden brown and served with choice of dipping sauce

Corn Dog Bites 10 pc

$6.99
Mac & Cheese Bites 5 pc

$3.99

Cheesy and delicious: bite-sized pieces of mac and cheese flash fried golden brown

Mac & Cheese 10 pc

$6.99

Fish & Fries

$6.29

3 pieces +2 dipping sauces. Golden fried pollock with French fries *also available as a sandwich with cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tartar (sandwich only)

Tenders & Fries

$6.29

3 pieces +2 dipping sauces. Zesty chicken fillets with French fries

French Fries

$2.99

Crinkle cut fries with choice of dipping sauce

Tub of Fries

$4.99

Tub of crinkle cut fries with choice of 2 dipping sauces

Battered Onion Rings

$4.99

Battered onion rings with choice of dipping sauce

Deep Fried Oreos

$2.99

3 pieces. Deep fried Oreos served with 1 milkshake flavor dipping sauce

6 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.99

6 Pieces of Chicken Tenders

12 Piece Chicken Tenders

$16.99

12 Pieces of Chicken Tenders

Extras

Honey Cured Bacon

$1.69

Sliced Smoked Ham

$1.69

Beef Patty

$1.69

Hot Link

$1.69

Chicken Tender

$1.69

Fish Fillet

$1.69

American Cheese

$0.69

Grilled Onions

$0.69

Extra Sauces

Boss Sauce

$0.49

Bacon Sriacha

$0.49

Ketchup

$0.49

BBQ

$0.49

Ranch

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

Tartare

$0.49

Cheese Sauce

$0.49

Bleu Cheese

$0.49

Sweet Chili

$0.49

Buffalo

$0.49

Mustard

$0.49

Mayo

$0.49

Drinks

Drinks

Cola

$1.99+

Diet Cola

$1.99+

Root Beer

$1.99+

Orange

$1.99+

Lemon Lime

$1.99+

Blueberry Pomegranate Vitamin Water

$1.99+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99+

Unsweetened Raspberry Tea

$1.99+

Peach Sweetened Tea

$1.99+

Boss Craft Lemonade

$1.99+

Arnold Palmer

$1.99+

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Berry Lemonade

$2.99+

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.79

Water

$0.25

Ice Cream

Blurry

$4.99+

Vanilla, chocolate or swirl ice cream blended with your choice of candy topping

Milkshake

$3.99+

Vanilla, chocolate or swirl ice cream blended with milk and one flavor

Sundae

$2.99

Served with whipped cream and a cherry on top

Float

$2.79+

Vanilla ice cream served with your choice of soda

Ice Cream Cone

$1.99

Ice Cream Cup

$2.49

Bottled Drinks

Coke 20oz

$2.99

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.99

Sprite 20oz

$2.99

Fanta 20oz

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.79

Coffee & Cappuccino

Small Coffee

$1.98

Medium Coffee

$2.49

Large Coffee

$2.99

Small Cappuccino

$1.99

Medium Cappuccino

$2.49

Large Cappuccino

$2.99