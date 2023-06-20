Boss Drive-In
Food
Burgers & Birds
Lighter Fare
Fresh beef patty, ketchup, mustard, and pickles
Super Single
Fresh beef patty, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce
Dub-C
2 fresh beef patties, 2 American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce
Triple Whammy
3 fresh beef patties, 3 American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce
Heavy Hitter
2 fresh beef patties, 2 American cheese, 3 bacon, grilled onions, jalapeños, lettuce, and mayo
Cowboy Burger
Fresh beef patty, American cheese, 3 bacon, O-ring, BBQ sauce, and mayo
Jr. Hog
Fresh beef patty, American cheese, 3 bacon, 2 sliced ham, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce
Boss Hog
2 fresh beef patties, 2 American cheese, 3 bacon, 2 sliced ham, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce
Hot Link Burger
Fresh beef patty, American cheese, 2 sliced hot links, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce
Black Bean Burger
All-veggie patty, American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and boss sauce
Tommy Turkey Burger
White meat turkey patty, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce
Boss Grilled Chicken
Tender chicken breast, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce
Bacon Sriracha Chicken
Tender chicken breast, American cheese, 3 bacon, lettuce, onion, and bacon srirancha sauce
Boss Crispy Chicken
Zesty chicken fillets, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and boss sauce
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Zesty chicken fillets in buffalo sauce, American cheese, 3 bacon, lettuce, onion, and bleu cheese sauce
Fish Sandwich
Veggie Burger
Beyond Burger (Veggie)
Beyond Vegetarian Patty, American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, & Boss Sauce
Kids
Bites
Corn Dog Bites 5 pc
Miniature corn dogs fried golden brown and served with choice of dipping sauce
Corn Dog Bites 10 pc
Mac & Cheese Bites 5 pc
Cheesy and delicious: bite-sized pieces of mac and cheese flash fried golden brown
Mac & Cheese 10 pc
Fish & Fries
3 pieces +2 dipping sauces. Golden fried pollock with French fries *also available as a sandwich with cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, and tartar (sandwich only)
Tenders & Fries
3 pieces +2 dipping sauces. Zesty chicken fillets with French fries
French Fries
Crinkle cut fries with choice of dipping sauce
Tub of Fries
Tub of crinkle cut fries with choice of 2 dipping sauces
Battered Onion Rings
Battered onion rings with choice of dipping sauce
Deep Fried Oreos
3 pieces. Deep fried Oreos served with 1 milkshake flavor dipping sauce
6 Piece Chicken Tenders
6 Pieces of Chicken Tenders
12 Piece Chicken Tenders
12 Pieces of Chicken Tenders
Extras
Extra Sauces
Drinks
Drinks
Cola
Diet Cola
Root Beer
Orange
Lemon Lime
Blueberry Pomegranate Vitamin Water
Unsweetened Tea
Unsweetened Raspberry Tea
Peach Sweetened Tea
Boss Craft Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Berry Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Bottled Water
Water
Ice Cream
Blurry
Vanilla, chocolate or swirl ice cream blended with your choice of candy topping
Milkshake
Vanilla, chocolate or swirl ice cream blended with milk and one flavor
Sundae
Served with whipped cream and a cherry on top
Float
Vanilla ice cream served with your choice of soda