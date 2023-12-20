Boss Hogg's La Junta 808 E 3rd St
Appetizers
- Potato Skins$8.95
Deep fried skin topped with melted cheese,bacon, and green onions
- Wild West Wings$11.95
12 Boneless Deep fried and tossed in BBQ Sauce or House Southwest style hot zesty sauce
- Snake Eggs$10.95
8 cream cheese stuffed jalapenos, bacon wrapped and deep fried. So good you might just yell "hot Damn!" Makes your tongue beat your brains out
- Chicken Butts$10.95
6 cream cheese stuffed wrapped with chicken and bacon, deep fried. Lip Smackin', knee tapping, toe tapping good!
- Bacon cheese Fries$7.95
Enough said enjoy!
- Basket Deep Fried Onion rings$6.95
Try these on for size!
- Mozzarella logs$8.95
6 stringy mozzarella logs deep fried and served with marinara or ranch. Can't build a thing with them, but they sure are good!
- Fried Mushrooms buttons$8.95
1/2 lb. lightly battered and breaded, deep fried and served with ranch
- Chips & salsa$5.95
- Chips & salsa & Guacomole$7.95
- Rocky Mountain Oysters full 1 lb$19.95
Let's Have a BALL! sliced, battered and deep fried served with fries and cocktail sauce. The Bull may not be happy, but you sure will!
- Rocky Mountain Oysters 1/2$12.95
- App Special 1$6.95
- App Special 2$7.95
- App Special 3$7.50
- App Special 4$12.95
- Baby Back Sampler$14.95
- Sampler Plate$13.95
- Zucchini sticks$6.95
- Fried Okra$8.95
Salads
- Chicken Salad$13.95
Julienne sliced chicken breast, grilled or fried over a fresh garden salad.
- Chicken Salad Cart$13.95
Create your own salad at the cart!
- Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grated parmesan cheese
- Cobb Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, bacon bits. bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, julienne sliced chicken breast and brown derby dressing
- Chef Salad$13.95
Julienne slices of ham, turkey and cheese over a fresh garden lettuce topped with tomatoes, broccoli, boiled egg and black olives.
- Salad cart & Soup$10.95
Make your own! Enjoy!
- Large Salad Bar$8.95
- Side Salad$3.95
- Cup Soup$4.50
- Bowl Of Soup$7.95
Pasta
- Pasta Bowl$14.95
2 meatballs 1 italian sausage
- Add Shrimp$5.95
alfredo sauce, butter and a hint of garlic served over fettuccine
- Chicken Parmesan$16.95
1/2 lb. deep fried chicken breast in herbs and seasoning over a bed of fettucine and marinara
- Add Chicken$5.95
- Fettuccine Alfredo$12.95
- Shrimp Alfredo$18.90
- Chicken Alfredo$18.90
Burgers & Sandwiches
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Hamburger$11.95
- Cheese Burger$11.95
1/2 lb. 80/20 blend America's favorite!
- Bacon Cheese Burger$12.95
1/2 lb. 80/20 blend America's favorite!
- Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.95
1/2 lb topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions
- Buffalo Burger$14.95
Lean farm raised buffalo meat!
- Blue's Brother Burger$13.95
1/2 lb topped with bacon and blue cheese crumbles! "On White Toast"- By request!
- Boss Hogg Burger$15.95
Double meat double cheese double good!
- Slopper$14.95
Homemade Green chili covered burger! The epitome of succulent
- Patty Melt$13.95
1/2 patty served with sauteed onions on toasted rye bread
- Catfish Sandwich$12.95
- Reuben sandwich$13.95
sliced corned beef on grilled rye bread, topped with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut
- French Dip$13.95
Smoked sliced beef and melted swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus sauce
- Philly Cheesesteak$13.95
Thinly sliced ribeye meat sauteed with onions and bell peppers topped with american white cheese on a hoagie roll
- BBQ sandwich$12.95
sliced beef or pulled pork with homemade bbq sauce
- Chicken Breast sandwich$11.95
1/2 lb breast grilled and topped with swiss cheese
- Club Sandwich$13.95
Double Decker trouble! Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce and Tomato!
- BLT$13.95
If you gotta ask..........
- Chicken Fried steak Sandwich$12.95
- Jumbo Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$14.95
- Hot Link Sandwich$11.95
- Italian Sausage Hoagie$12.95
- Turkey on a bun, White American cheese$10.95
Cattle Country
- Top Hand$23.95
10oz ribeye
- Trail Blazer$27.95
12oz ribeye
- Six-Shooter$21.95
6oz filet mignon
- the roper$26.95
8oz filet mignon
- steak & lobster$36.95
6oz filet mignon 6oz lobster
- surf & turf$22.95
6oz filet mignon with crab cake or shrimp
- Del Monico$27.95
- Early Bird$16.95
- Outfitter$31.95
- Early bird$16.95
- Lobster$27.95
Drinks
Non Alcoholic
- Pepsi$2.75
- Coffee$2.75
- Tea$2.75
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Milk$2.75
- Kids Drink$1.75
- Water
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Pinapple Juice$2.75
- Grapefruit Juice$2.75
- Root Beer$2.75
- Diet Pepsi$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Starry$2.75
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Mountain Dew$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Diet. Dr Pepper$2.75
- Red Bull$3.50
- Bottle Water$1.00
Cocktails
- margarita house$2.99
- amaretto sour$6.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Daiquiri$7.00
- frozen marg$6.00
- jagermeister shot$5.00
- long island tea$7.00
- manhattan$8.00
- martini$8.00
- pina colada$8.00
- screw driver$7.50
- sea breeze$6.00
- tequila sunrise$6.00
- tom collins$6.00
- whiskey sour$6.00
- White Russian$6.00
- Stock 84 Riserva Brandy$3.50
- Cadillac Marg$4.99
Beer
- Budweiser$2.75
- budlight$2.75
- stella$4.00
- Coors Light$2.75
- Corona Extra$3.75
- Corona Premier$3.75
- Corona Light$3.75
- Bud Light Lime$3.00
- Bud Light Chelada$5.00
- Miller Light$2.75
- Michelob Ultra$3.00
- Heineken$3.75
- Coors banquet$2.75
- Pacifico$3.75
- Dos XX Lager$3.75
- Dos XX Amber$3.75
- Fat Tire$3.75
- Blue Moon$3.75
- Mike's Hard Lemonade$3.75
- Mike's Hard Cranberry Lemonade$3.75
- Amber Bock$3.00
- Modelo Especial$3.75
- Negra Modelo$3.75
- Estrella Jalisco$3.00
- Voodoo Ranger Ipa$3.75
- Mountain squeeze IPA$3.50
- Angry Orchard$3.75
- Budlight$2.75
- Budweiser$2.75
- Breck Autumn Ale$3.75
- celebration$3.75
- chili beer$3.75
- Colorado Native Amber$3.75
- Colorado Native Golden Lager$3.75
- Coors Lite$2.75
- Coors$2.75
- Blue Moon$3.50
- Corona$3.75
- Deschutes IPA$3.75
- Dos Equis Amber$3.75
- Dos Equis Lager$3.75
- Fat Tire$3.75
- Full sail session$2.75
- Guinness$3.75
- hazy ipa$3.75
- Heineken Zero$3.75
- Lagunitas IPA$3.75
- Juicy Lush Fruit IPA$3.75
- MGD$2.75
- Micholob Ultra Lite$2.75
- Miller high life$2.75
- Miller lite$2.75
- modelo Especial$3.75
- modelo negro$3.75
- nitro beer$2.75
- odouls$3.00
- Pacifico$3.75
- Sam Adams Boston Lager$3.75
- Samuel Adams Octoberfest$3.75
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Ipa$3.75
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$3.75
- summer fest ^
- Summer Pils$3.75
- Vanilla Porter$3.75
- Shiner Bock$3.75
Wine
- Cabernet$5.00
- Merlot$5.00
- Pinot noir$5.00
- Moscato$5.00
- Malbec$5.00
- Shiraz$5.00
- Chardonnay$5.00
- Pinot Grigio$5.00
- Red Blend$5.00
- White Zin$5.00
- BTL 39 cab$28.00
- BTL 39 merlot$28.00
- BTL 39 pinot nior$28.00
- BTL Backhouse Cab$20.00
- BTL Backhouse Merlot$20.00
- BTL Backhouse Pinot Noir$20.00
- BTL 39 chard$28.00
- BTL 39 pinot grigo$28.00
- BTL 39 sav blanc$28.00
- BTL Camlet pinot grigo$20.00
- BTL Salmon white Zine$20.00
Whistle Wetters NA
- Coke$2.50
- diet coke$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- sprite$2.50
- sweet tea$2.50
- dr. pepper$2.50
- coke zero$2.50
- zumber fizz root beer$3.50
- zumber fizz cream soda$3.50
- IBC root beer$2.75
- raseberry tea$2.50
- milk$3.00
- coffee$2.50
- club Soda$2.50
- tea$2.50
- oj$2.50
- grapefruit$2.25
- cranberry$2.25
- tomato$2.25
- hot tea$2.50
- choc milk$2.25
- kid soda$1.50
- kid oj$1.75
- kid cranberry$1.75
- kid tomato$1.75
- Water
- Red Bull$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
- Shirley Temple$2.50
- To Ice Tea$1.50
- To Go Tea$1.50
- To Go Coca Cola$1.50
- To Go Sprite$1.50
- To Go Dr. Pepper$1.50
- To Go Diet Coke$1.50
- To Go Dr Pepper Cream Soda$1.50
- To Go Perrier$3.50
- Bottle Water Go$1.00
- Pinapple Juice$2.25
- Red bull$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
Vodka
- Vodka well$6.00
- Absolut$6.00
- breckenridge vodka$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Ketel One$6.00
- pinnacle$5.00
- sky vodka$6.00
- smirnoff$5.00
- titos$8.00
- DBL Well Vodka$8.00
- DBL Absolut$10.00
- DBL breckenridge vodka$11.00
- DBL sky vodka$10.50
- DBL stoli$10.50
- DBL titos$10.50
- DBL Grey Goose$11.00
- DBL grey goose pear$10.00
- DBL Ketel One$11.00
- DBL 3 olives lemon lime$9.00
- DBL 3 olives strawberry$9.00
- DBL svedka$10.00
Gin
Rum
- Well Rum$6.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- malibu$7.00
- bacardi$7.00
- DBL Well Rum$9.00
- DBL bacardi$10.00
- DBL bacardi 8 year$10.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$10.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$10.00
- DBL Gosling'S$3.00
- DBL meyers dark rum$10.00
- DBL rum chata$9.50
- DBL Mount Gay$10.00
- DBL malibu$10.00
- DBL malibu car coccnut$10.00
- DBL malibu black$10.00
- DBL bacardi$3.00
- DBL spytail$9.50
- DBL bacardi oakheart$10.00
Tequila
- Tequila well$6.00
- Hornitos$8.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- 1800$7.50
- Haciende de chihuahua$8.50
- Jose cuervo$8.00
- Herradura$7.00
- Don Julio Reposado$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$8.00
- DBL Well Tequila$8.00
- DBL agave underground$10.00
- DBL agavero$10.00
- DBL hornitos$10.00
- DBL Patron cafe$10.00
- DBL Patron silver$10.00
- DBL Semental$10.00
- DBL 1800 gold$10.00
- DBL 1800 silver$10.00
- DBL Arta$9.00
- DBL kim soba gold$10.00
- DBL kim soba silver$10.00
Whiskey
- Whiskey well$6.00
- bookers$9.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- jim beam$7.00
- Knob Creek$8.50
- Tin Cup$8.00
- Makers Mark$8.50
- Wild Turkey$6.00
- breckenridge bourbon$8.00
- buffalo trce$8.00
- bushmills$6.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- jameson$8.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag$7.00
- jim beam rye$6.00
- seagram 7$6.00
- Pendleton$7.00
- Fireball$3.00
- Southern comfort$7.50
- White tail$7.50
- Early times$7.00
- W. L. Weller$8.50
- DBL Well Whiskey$9.00
- Tin Cup$11.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$11.00
- DBL jim beam$9.00
- DBL jameson$11.00
- DBL bookers$11.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$11.00
- DBL bullet bourbon$10.00
- DBL Diabolique$3.00
- DBL Knob Creek$11.00
- DBL Makers 46$3.00
- DBL Makers Mark$11.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$10.00
- DBL breckenridge bourbon$11.00
- DBL buffalo trce$10.00
- DBL bushmills$10.00
- DBL crown royal$11.00
- DBL turkey honey$10.00
- DBL hunter rye$10.00
- DBL jack daniels honey$10.00
- DBL turkey sting$10.00
- DBL true blue balcones$11.00
- DBL baby blue balcones$11.00
- DBL jim bean devils cut$10.00
- DBL jim bbean red stage$10.00
- DBL jim beam rye$9.00
- DBL texas rye balcones$11.00
- DBL seagram 7$10.00
- DBL seagrams dark honey$10.00
- DBL wl weller$10.00
- DBL seagrams vo$10.00
- DBL texas bourrbon$11.00
- DBL candian club$9.50
- DBL red stage$10.00
- DBL candian mist$9.50
- DBL penelton$10.50
- DBL texas single malt$11.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Scotch well$6.00
- Chivas Regal$7.50
- Dewars$7.50
- Johnnie Walker Black$8.50
- Johnnie Walker Red$8.00
- glenfiddich$9.00
- glenlivet$9.00
- Laphroaig$8.50
- DBL Well Scotch$8.00
- DBL Chivas Regal$11.00
- DBL Dewars$11.00
- DBL Dewars 12Yr$11.50
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$11.50
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$11.50
- DBL dewers wht label$11.50
- DBL glenfiddich 12 year$11.50
- DBL glenlevit 12 yrs$11.50
- DBL McCallan 12 yrs$11.00
- DBL Laphroaig 10 yrs$12.00
- DBL macallan$10.50
- DBL highland$10.50
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto$5.00
- Schnapps$2.00
- Baileys$5.00
- frangelico$6.00
- Grand marnier$8.00
- jager meister$5.00
- kahlua$5.00
- brandy$7.00
- tuaca$5.00
- Anisette$6.00
- Kaimir Brandy$4.00
- 84 brandy$6.00
- DBL Amaretto$10.00
- DBL Schnapps$5.00
- DBL Baileys$11.00
- DBL Baileys expresso$9.50
- DBL chambord$10.00
- DBL drambuie$11.00
- DBL frangelico$11.00
- DBL Grand marnier$11.00
- DBL jager meister$6.00
- DBL kahlua$10.00
- DBL malibu$10.00
- DBL Gran gala$9.00
- DBL disaronno$11.00
- DBL rumchada$9.00
- DBL brandy$10.00
- DBL tuaca$6.00
- DBL Henessey$11.00
- DBL amaretto di sarona$11.00
A La Carte
- 3 Slices Bacon$2.95
- Baked Beans$2.95
- Cole Slaw$2.95
- Potato Salad$2.95
- Baked Potato$3.95
- Cup of Green Chili$3.95
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$2.95
- Cup of Soup$4.50
- Bowl of Soup$7.95
- Side of Fries$2.95
- Small Onion Rings$3.49
- Side Salad$3.95
- Cup of Gravy$0.99
- Side Mac & Cheese$3.95
- Cottage Cheese$2.95
- Veggie$2.95
- Fritos$2.95
- 4 Grilled Shrimp$4.99
- 3 Fried Shrimp$4.99
- Crabcake$4.99
- Large Ranch$2.00
- 2 Roasted Jalapeno$1.50
- Side Okra$3.49