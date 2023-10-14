Boss Wings 3725 Club Dr.
Main Menu (Entrees and Combos)
WINGS
5 Chicken Wings
8 Chicken Wings
10 Chicken Wings
15 Chicken Wings
20 Chicken Wings
25 Chicken Wings
30 Chicken Wings
50 Chicken Wings
75 Chicken Wings
100 Chicken Wings
PHILLY, BURGER, GYRO, TENDERS, SEAFOOD
PHILLY (Halal)
Comes with grilled bell peppers, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, mayo, and cheese
BURGER (Halal)
Comes with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion, ketchup, yellow mustard, and mayo
GYRO (Halal)
Comes with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion
CHICKEN TENDERS (Halal)
FISH
BUTTERFLY SHRIMP
SALADS, LOADED FRIES, FRIED RICE, NUGGETS
FAMILY MEAL DEAL
Family Deal #1 (20 Wings+ 2 Entree + 1 Med Side + 2 Med Drink)
20 wings (up to 2 flavors), 2 - Philly sandwiches/burger/gyro/4 pieces tender, medium fries (sub veg fried rice (+$2) beef (+$3) chicken (+$3) shrimp(+$4), and 220 oz drinks
Family Deal #2 (30 wings + 3 Entrees + 2 Med Sides + 3 Med Drinks)
30 wings (up to 3 flavors), 3 - Philly sandwiches/burger/gyro/4 pieces tender, 2- medium fries (sub veg fried rice (+$2) beef (+$3) chicken (+$3) shrimp(+$4), and 3-20 oz drinks
Family Deal #3 (50 wings + 4 Entrees + 3 Med Sides + 4 Med Drinks)
50 wings (up to 5 flavors), 4- Philly sandwiches/burger/gyro/4pc tender, 3- medium fries (sub veg fried rice (+$2) beef(+$3) chicken (+$3) shrimp(+$4), and 4- 20 oz drinks
Family Deal #4 (75 Wings + 5 Entrees + 4 Med Sides + 4 Med Drinks)
75 wings (up to 5 flavors), 5 Philly sandwiches/burger/gyro/4 pieces tender, 4- medium fries (sub veg fried rice (+$2) beef(+$3) chicken(+$3) shrimp(+$4), and 5- 20 oz drinks