Main Menu (Entrees and Combos)

WINGS

5 Chicken Wings

$4.99

Halal Chicken Wings

8 Chicken Wings

$6.99

Halal Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$8.99

Halal Chicken Wings

15 Chicken Wings

$13.99

Halal Chicken Wings

20 Chicken Wings

$17.99

Halal Chicken Wings

25 Chicken Wings

$23.99

Halal Chicken Wings

30 Chicken Wings

$26.99

Halal Chicken Wings

50 Chicken Wings

$44.99

Halal Chicken Wings

75 Chicken Wings

$68.99

Halal Chicken Wings

100 Chicken Wings

$89.99

Halal Chicken Wings

PHILLY, BURGER, GYRO, TENDERS, SEAFOOD

PHILLY (Halal)

$7.99

Comes with grilled bell peppers, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, mayo, and cheese

BURGER (Halal)

$7.99

Comes with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion, ketchup, yellow mustard, and mayo

GYRO (Halal)

$7.99

Comes with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion

CHICKEN TENDERS (Halal)

$3.99+
 FISH

$7.99+
BUTTERFLY SHRIMP

$3.99+

SALADS, LOADED FRIES, FRIED RICE, NUGGETS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$3.99+
FRIED RICE

$4.99+
SALAD

$4.99+
LOADED FRIES

$7.99

FAMILY MEAL DEAL

Family Deal #1 (20 Wings+ 2 Entree + 1 Med Side + 2 Med Drink)

$37.99

20 wings (up to 2 flavors), 2 - Philly sandwiches/burger/gyro/4 pieces tender, medium fries (sub veg fried rice (+$2) beef (+$3) chicken (+$3) shrimp(+$4), and 220 oz drinks

Family Deal #2 (30 wings + 3 Entrees + 2 Med Sides + 3 Med Drinks)

$57.99

30 wings (up to 3 flavors), 3 - Philly sandwiches/burger/gyro/4 pieces tender, 2- medium fries (sub veg fried rice (+$2) beef (+$3) chicken (+$3) shrimp(+$4), and 3-20 oz drinks

Family Deal #3 (50 wings + 4 Entrees + 3 Med Sides + 4 Med Drinks)

$87.99

50 wings (up to 5 flavors), 4- Philly sandwiches/burger/gyro/4pc tender, 3- medium fries (sub veg fried rice (+$2) beef(+$3) chicken (+$3) shrimp(+$4), and 4- 20 oz drinks

Family Deal #4 (75 Wings + 5 Entrees + 4 Med Sides + 4 Med Drinks)

$127.99

75 wings (up to 5 flavors), 5 Philly sandwiches/burger/gyro/4 pieces tender, 4- medium fries (sub veg fried rice (+$2) beef(+$3) chicken(+$3) shrimp(+$4), and 5- 20 oz drinks

SIDES

Small Crinkle Fries

$2.99

Medium Crinkle Fries

$4.99

Large Crinkle Fries

$6.99

Drinks & Sides

Drinks

Bottle of Water

$1.49

Can Drink

$1.49

20 oz Juice

$1.99

30 oz Juice

$2.99

Sides & Extras

Fries

$2.99+

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Side Wing Sauce

$0.50