The Beaut Combo
$15.00
The Beaut, choice of side and a drink.
The Cheesy Beaut Combo
$16.00
The Cheesy Beaut, choice of side and a drink
The Hot Thighs Combo
$15.00
The Hot Thighs Sandwich, choice of side and a drink
Bossy Bites Combo
$13.00
Bossy Bites, choice of side and a drink
Wing Combo
$16.00
Wings, choice of side and a drink
TheBossy Salad Combo
$13.00
Our Simple Salad with Bossy Bites
Party Package
$74.00
4 Beauts, 4 orders of Bossy Bites, 4 orders of Fries and a jar of Bossy Sauce
Box of Bites 1 LB.
$18.00
Box of Bites 2 LB.
$35.00
Box of Bites 3 LB.
$52.00
The Beaut
$9.00
Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Dukes mayonnaise, House made pickles
The Cheesy Beaut
$10.00
Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Baby Swiss, Dukes mayonnaise, House made pickles.
Hot Thigh Sandwhich
$9.00
Bossy Bites
$7.00
Joyce Farms Bites
Snack Pack
$7.00
Wings 1/2 Lb
$10.00
Box of Wings 3 lb
$49.00
Fried Chicken Breast Only
$7.00
House Fries
$5.00
Simple Salad
$5.00
Slaw
$5.00
Hand Pie
$3.00
Cookie
$3.00
8oz Bossy Sauce
$5.00
8oz Ranch
$5.00
8oz Blue Cheese
$5.00
8oz Zacks Hot Sauce
$5.00
8oz Pickles
$5.00
16oz Bossy Sauce
$10.00
