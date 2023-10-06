Popular Items

Pilgrim

$18.00

turkey burger, homemade cranberry mayo, stuffing, american cheese

Classic Fries

$9.00

wedge fries

All American

$19.20

bacon, BBQ sauce, creamy bleu cheese dressing, american cheese, lettuce, tomato

Monthly Features!

Chocolate MIlano Cannoli Frappe, Cream filled Cannoli, Cannoli Chips, Rolled Wafer Cookie, Chocolate Chips and Chocolate Drizzle

Sweater Weather

$17.60

bourbon caramel frappe, cinnamon sugar donut holes, candied bacon, cinnamon toast crunch, caramel cremes

Fallz the Ballz

$15.60

sweet potato fries, deep-fried apples, cinnamon & sugar, cheddar cheese curds, bacon, maple mayo

Sticky Situation

$21.60

vermont cheddar, bacon, BBC’s hot honey, sweet potato fries, torched marshmallows

Frappes

Chocolate

$13.20

chocolate, M&M's

Vanilla

$13.20
The King Frappe

$16.50

banana, bacon, peanut butter

Nutella

$15.95

nutella, coconut, wafers

Oreo

$15.40

chocolate syrup, oreo cookies

Strawberry Shortcake

$17.05

strawberries, shortcake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

$15.95

peanut butter, banana, chocolate syrup

S'More Than You Can Handle

$15.95

hot chocolate, graham cracker, chocolate syrup, marshmallows

Dough My Goodness

$18.70

chocolate chip cookie dough frappe, ice cream sandwich, chocolate chips, edible cookie dough, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

$14.40

with BBQ-Ranch

BBC Guacamole & Chips

$14.40

with pico de gallo

Pig Pile

$24.00

BBC chips, pulled pork, bacon, sausage, coleslaw, chopped pickles, cheddar jack cheese, bbq sauce, ranch

Homemade Fried Pickles

$14.40

with ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.40

with marinara sauce

Mini Mac-Anchini

$15.60

deep fried mac & cheese balls

Onion Rings

$12.00

beer battered and deep fried

Sampler

$24.00

pulled pork mac & cheese egg roll, boneless wings, fried pickles, mac-anchini, BBC chips & guacamole

Chip Nachos

$19.20

BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Angus Beef Chili

$9.00

with cheddar jack cheese

Clam Chowda

$9.60

with chopped bacon

Boneless Wings

$20.40
Honey BBQ Wings

$20.40

sweet and tangy

Garlic Parm Wings

$20.40

garlic, parmesan cheese, butter

Golden BBQ Wings

$20.40

honey, mustard, BBQ sauce

Spicy Honey BBQ Wings

$20.40

honey, BBQ sauce, cayenne

Buffalo Wings

$20.40

spicy and delicious

Mumbo Wings

$20.40

chives, ranch, sweet & tangy

Mango Habanero BBQ Wings

$20.40

mango salsa, habanero BBQ, ranch

Teriyaki Wings

$20.40

teriyaki, honey, pineapple

$20.40
Spicy Pterodactyl Wings

$20.40

habanero BBQ, teriyaki, pineapple, jalapeno, spicy bleu cheese

Fries

Classic Fries

$9.00

wedge fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.40

with maple mayo

BBC Sweets

$14.40

sweet potato fries, caramel, cinnamon

Garlic Parm Fries

$14.40

garlic, parmesan cheese, butter

Bruschetta Fries

$15.60

parmesan, tomatoes, basil, garlic, pesto mayo drizzle

Chowda Fries

$15.60

homemade clam chowda, bacon

Mumbo Fries

$14.40

mumbo sauce, ranch, chives

Poutine Fries

$15.60

beef gravy, cheese curds

Pizza Fries

$15.00

pepperoni, cheddar jack cheese, marinara

Chili Cheese Fries

$15.00

homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$15.60

bacon, cheddar jack cheese

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$15.00

buffalo, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese dressing

Nacho Fries

$16.20

tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream

Inferno Fries

$15.60

inferno habanero salsa, cheddar jack cheese, ranch, spicy mayo

Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac

$19.20

4 cheese blend

Chili Mac

$22.20

homemade angus beef chili, crispy jalapenos

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$22.80

BBQ sauce, crispy onions

Buffalo Mac

$22.20

fried chicken, buffalo, bleu cheese crumbles

Salads

Garden Salad

$12.60

tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce

Fruit & Nut

$17.40

mixed greens, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, red onion

Under The Tuscan Sun

$22.20

8 oz burger, prosciutto, sunny side up egg, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, red onion, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, balsamic glaze, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.40

romaine lettuce, romano cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$15.60

feta, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, carrot, cream greek dressing

Cobb

$22.20

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$22.20

tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken

Burgers

All American

$19.20

bacon, BBQ sauce, creamy bleu cheese dressing, american cheese, lettuce, tomato

Alpine

$17.40

garlic parmesan mushrooms, swiss cheese

Artery Clogger

$21.00

beer-battered and deep fried burger, bacon, BBQ sauce, american cheese

Big Papi

$23.40

bacon, griddled hot dog, fried egg, guacamole, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, papi sauce

Boston Burger

$15.60

lettuce, tomato, onion

Boston Burger with Cheese

$16.20

lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese

Bruschetta Burger

$18.00

tomatoes, basil, pesto mayo, provolone

Buffalo Burger

$18.00

buffalo, bleu cheese crumbles, boney's special sauce, lettuce

Burger Bomb

$18.00

sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese

Green Monstah

$20.40

guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese

Hot Mess

$21.60

bacon, sweet potato fries, homemade 1000 island dressing, chopped pickles, jalapeno, red onion, lettuce, american cheese

Inferno Burger

$18.00

inferno habanero salsa, chili pepper mayo, cheddar jack cheese

Jumbo

$25.20

1lb double stacked beef, cheddar jack cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, BBQ sauce

Killer Bee

$20.40

stack of beer battered onion rings, bacon, honey BBQ sauce, american cheese

Kitchen Sink

$22.80

fried egg, ham, bacon, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, BBC sauce

Mac Attack

$21.60

4 cheese mac & cheese, bacon

Pigferno

$22.20

habanero BBQ pulled pork, inferno habanero salsa, beer-battered onion rings, spicy mayo, american cheese

Pilgrim

$18.00

turkey burger, homemade cranberry mayo, stuffing, american cheese

Porkasaurus

$21.60

pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, BBQ sauce

Ranch Burger

$18.60

bacon, american cheese, ranch

Rundown

$19.20

fried pickles, potato sticks, horseradish sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Sophie

$22.20

prosciutto, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fig jam, mixed greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Texan

$18.00

homemade angus beef chili, coleslaw, onion, cheddar cheese

The King Burger

$20.40

peanut butter, bacon, fried bananas dusted in cinnamon sugar

The Roots

$23.40

bacon, jalapeno, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, tater tots, cheese sauce, english muffin

Veggie Burger

$19.20

vegetarian burger, avocado, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Vermonster

$19.80

sauteed cinnamon apples, red onion, bacon, maple mayo, sharp cheddar

Waikiki Beach

$18.60

grilled pineapple, ham, bacon, teriyaki

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

$22.80

pulled pork, mac & cheese, onion ring, pickles, BBQ sauce

Wicked Hot

$21.00

cheddar jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, fried jalapenos, horseradish sauce, pigferno BBQ sauce, hotmess sauce, lettuce

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto

$20.40

pesto mayo, tomato, mixed greens, romano cheese, provolone cheese

Chicken Caprese

$20.40

fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Pterodactyl Sandwich

$20.40

teriyaki, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Buffalo Sandwich

$20.40

buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, boney's special sauce

Chicken Bomb

$20.40

sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese

Mumbo #5

$20.40

mumbo fried chicken, hotmess sauce with bacon, lettuce, pickles, mayo

Chicken You Out

$20.40

fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard

Inferno Chicken

$20.40

inferno habanero salsa, spicy chili pepper mayo, cheddar cheese

Chicken Club

$20.40

bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato

The Veggie

$20.40

fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.80

with marinara sauce, one side and drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.80

with one side and drink

Kids Hamburger

$7.80

with one side and drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.80

with one side and drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.80

with one side and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.80

with one side and drink

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi Diet

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry lemonade

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00