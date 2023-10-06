2x points now for loyalty members
Boston Burger Company - Salem 133 Washington St
Online Ordering- BOSTON BURGER COMPANY FOOD MENU (3PD)
Monthly Features!
Sweater Weather
bourbon caramel frappe, cinnamon sugar donut holes, candied bacon, cinnamon toast crunch, caramel cremes
Fallz the Ballz
sweet potato fries, deep-fried apples, cinnamon & sugar, cheddar cheese curds, bacon, maple mayo
Sticky Situation
vermont cheddar, bacon, BBC’s hot honey, sweet potato fries, torched marshmallows
Frappes
Chocolate
chocolate, M&M's
Vanilla
The King Frappe
banana, bacon, peanut butter
Nutella
nutella, coconut, wafers
Oreo
chocolate syrup, oreo cookies
Strawberry Shortcake
strawberries, shortcake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana
peanut butter, banana, chocolate syrup
S'More Than You Can Handle
hot chocolate, graham cracker, chocolate syrup, marshmallows
Dough My Goodness
chocolate chip cookie dough frappe, ice cream sandwich, chocolate chips, edible cookie dough, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream
Appetizers
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
with BBQ-Ranch
BBC Guacamole & Chips
with pico de gallo
Pig Pile
BBC chips, pulled pork, bacon, sausage, coleslaw, chopped pickles, cheddar jack cheese, bbq sauce, ranch
Homemade Fried Pickles
with ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
with marinara sauce
Mini Mac-Anchini
deep fried mac & cheese balls
Onion Rings
beer battered and deep fried
Sampler
pulled pork mac & cheese egg roll, boneless wings, fried pickles, mac-anchini, BBC chips & guacamole
Chip Nachos
BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Angus Beef Chili
with cheddar jack cheese
Clam Chowda
with chopped bacon
Boneless Wings
BBQ Wings
Honey BBQ Wings
sweet and tangy
Garlic Parm Wings
garlic, parmesan cheese, butter
Golden BBQ Wings
honey, mustard, BBQ sauce
Spicy Honey BBQ Wings
honey, BBQ sauce, cayenne
Buffalo Wings
spicy and delicious
Mumbo Wings
chives, ranch, sweet & tangy
Mango Habanero BBQ Wings
mango salsa, habanero BBQ, ranch
Teriyaki Wings
teriyaki, honey, pineapple
Pterodactyl Wings
Spicy Pterodactyl Wings
habanero BBQ, teriyaki, pineapple, jalapeno, spicy bleu cheese
Fries
Classic Fries
wedge fries
Sweet Potato Fries
with maple mayo
BBC Sweets
sweet potato fries, caramel, cinnamon
Garlic Parm Fries
garlic, parmesan cheese, butter
Bruschetta Fries
parmesan, tomatoes, basil, garlic, pesto mayo drizzle
Chowda Fries
homemade clam chowda, bacon
Mumbo Fries
mumbo sauce, ranch, chives
Poutine Fries
beef gravy, cheese curds
Pizza Fries
pepperoni, cheddar jack cheese, marinara
Chili Cheese Fries
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
Bacon Cheese Fries
bacon, cheddar jack cheese
Buffalo Cheese Fries
buffalo, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese dressing
Nacho Fries
tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream
Inferno Fries
inferno habanero salsa, cheddar jack cheese, ranch, spicy mayo
Mac & Cheese
Salads
Garden Salad
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce
Fruit & Nut
mixed greens, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, red onion
Under The Tuscan Sun
8 oz burger, prosciutto, sunny side up egg, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, red onion, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, balsamic glaze, lemon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, romano cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Greek Salad
feta, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, carrot, cream greek dressing
Cobb
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken
Burgers
All American
bacon, BBQ sauce, creamy bleu cheese dressing, american cheese, lettuce, tomato
Alpine
garlic parmesan mushrooms, swiss cheese
Artery Clogger
beer-battered and deep fried burger, bacon, BBQ sauce, american cheese
Big Papi
bacon, griddled hot dog, fried egg, guacamole, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, papi sauce
Boston Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion
Boston Burger with Cheese
lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese
Bruschetta Burger
tomatoes, basil, pesto mayo, provolone
Buffalo Burger
buffalo, bleu cheese crumbles, boney's special sauce, lettuce
Burger Bomb
sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese
Green Monstah
guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese
Hot Mess
bacon, sweet potato fries, homemade 1000 island dressing, chopped pickles, jalapeno, red onion, lettuce, american cheese
Inferno Burger
inferno habanero salsa, chili pepper mayo, cheddar jack cheese
Jumbo
1lb double stacked beef, cheddar jack cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, BBQ sauce
Killer Bee
stack of beer battered onion rings, bacon, honey BBQ sauce, american cheese
Kitchen Sink
fried egg, ham, bacon, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, BBC sauce
Mac Attack
4 cheese mac & cheese, bacon
Pigferno
habanero BBQ pulled pork, inferno habanero salsa, beer-battered onion rings, spicy mayo, american cheese
Pilgrim
turkey burger, homemade cranberry mayo, stuffing, american cheese
Porkasaurus
pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, BBQ sauce
Ranch Burger
bacon, american cheese, ranch
Rundown
fried pickles, potato sticks, horseradish sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato
Sophie
prosciutto, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fig jam, mixed greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
Texan
homemade angus beef chili, coleslaw, onion, cheddar cheese
The King Burger
peanut butter, bacon, fried bananas dusted in cinnamon sugar
The Roots
bacon, jalapeno, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, tater tots, cheese sauce, english muffin
Veggie Burger
vegetarian burger, avocado, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Vermonster
sauteed cinnamon apples, red onion, bacon, maple mayo, sharp cheddar
Waikiki Beach
grilled pineapple, ham, bacon, teriyaki
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
pulled pork, mac & cheese, onion ring, pickles, BBQ sauce
Wicked Hot
cheddar jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, fried jalapenos, horseradish sauce, pigferno BBQ sauce, hotmess sauce, lettuce
Sandwiches
Chicken Pesto
pesto mayo, tomato, mixed greens, romano cheese, provolone cheese
Chicken Caprese
fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Pterodactyl Sandwich
teriyaki, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese
Buffalo Sandwich
buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, boney's special sauce
Chicken Bomb
sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese
Mumbo #5
mumbo fried chicken, hotmess sauce with bacon, lettuce, pickles, mayo
Chicken You Out
fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard
Inferno Chicken
inferno habanero salsa, spicy chili pepper mayo, cheddar cheese
Chicken Club
bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato
The Veggie
fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette