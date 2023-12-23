Boston Commons East Nashville
DRINKS
N/A BEVERAGES
- Coca Cola$3.00
160Z COKE.
- Diet Coke$3.00
16OZ DIET COKE.
- Sprite$3.00
160Z SPRITE.
- Dr Pepper$3.00
16OZ DR. PEPPER.
- Ginger Ale$3.00
16OZ GINGER ALE. CAFFEINE FREE
- Lemonade$3.00
16OZ LEMONADE.
- Iced Tea$3.00
16 OZ ICED TEA. SWEET OR UNSWEET. SPECIFY IN SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS.
- Red Bull Energy Drink$5.00
Red Bull Energy Drink 8.4OZ CAN.
- Red Bull SugarFree$5.00
Red Bull SugarFree 8.4OZ CAN.
- Red Bull Yellow (Tropical)$5.00
Red Bull Yellow (Tropical) 8.4OZ CAN.
- Red Bull Red (Watermelon)$5.00
Red Bull Red (Watermelon) 8.4OZ CAN.
FOOD
STARTERS
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops*$22.00
Five blackened and seared bacon wrapped Sea Scallops with Remoulade
- CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
Southern Style fried chicken tenders.
- Clam Chowder BOWL$9.00
Our Famous Clam Chowder - so thick you can stand your spoon up in it!
- Clam Chowder CUP$6.00
Our Famous Clam Chowder - so thick you can stand your spoon up in it!
- CRAB CAKE$11.00
Handmade Maryland lump crab cake served with Remoulade. (two crab cakes available as well)
- GROWDER CUP$6.00Out of stock
A unique mix of clam chowder served over our green chili cheese grits and sprinkled with white cheddar and bacon bits. YUM!
- GROWDER BOWL$10.00Out of stock
A unique mix of clam chowder served over our green chili cheese grits and sprinkled with white cheddar and bacon bits. YUM!
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Fried Mozzarella served with house made Marinara Sauce.
- Sauteed Mussels$15.00
Mussels sautéed in a white wine butter parmesan & garlic sauce.
- Soup of the Day - Cup$6.00
Our Soup of the day - call the restaurant for today's offering. 615-226-9283
- Starter Chopped Salad$7.00
A smaller version of our chopped dinner salad. Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Aged Parmesan, Olives, Peppers, Onions, & Croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Starter Caesar Salad$7.00
A smaller version of our dinner caesar salad. Romaine Lettuce, Aged shaved parmesan, croutons, cracked pepper caesar dressing.
- Wedge Salad$9.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Extra Tartar$0.25
- Extra Marinara$0.25
- Extra Salad Dressing$0.25
- FRIED OYSTER APPETIZER$28.00Out of stock
Available most Wednesdays. Call restaurant to confirm. 615-226-9283. Fried Oysters served with our house made Tartar sauce.
- TWO CRAB CAKES$20.00
Two Handmade Maryland lump crab cakes served with Remoulade.
- Fried Scallop App$15.00Out of stock
Battered and seasoned Scallops.
- Shrimp Cocktail$10.00Out of stock
- calamari$15.00
SALADS
- Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Parmesan, Olives, Peppers, Onions, & Crutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cracked Pepper, Shaved Aged Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
- Wedge Salad$9.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Wedge Salad w/ Shrimp$21.00Out of stock
- Wedge W/CHK$15.00Out of stock
- Extra Salad Dressing$0.25
FISH & CHIPS
- PUB STYLE
14oz Pollock Filets Hand dipped in our House Beer Batter & Panko Breading. Served with French Fries.
- SIGNATURE
Our Classic 10oz Premium Quality Cod Loins (2pc) Hand Breaded in Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. (our most popular style). Served with French Fries.
- BRITISH$17.00
North Atlantic Haddock Fillet (8oz) hand dipped in a traditional Guinness Beer batter. (this batter is only available on the British style Haddock)
- NEW ENGLAND$17.00
8oz of Premium Haddock Filets, Breaded to Order with Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. Served with French Fries.
- SAMPLER$33.00
Your chance to enjoy all 3 of our Famous Fish & Chips Styles, 8oz Haddock, 5oz Cod & 7oz Pollock. Served with French Fries.
ENTREES
- Honey Dijon Salmon$26.00
Norwegian Salmon (8oz) seared and topped with our signature honey dijon cream sauce, capers, and served with a side of the vegetable of the day and roasted potatoes.
- Shrimp & Grits$23.00
Jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, spicy green chili cheese grits, spinach, tomato, all covered in a sherry cream sauce.
- Ragin Cajun$22.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, made to order Spicy Alfredo Sauce over Linguini. Add Shrimp 6.
- Meatballs & Spaghetti$14.00
Italian (pork & beef) Meatballs with House Made Marinara over Linguini Noodles
- Pick 2$21.00
Pick two of our signature deep fried items, served with pub fries' coleslaw and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
- Pick 3$29.00
Pick three of our signature deep fried items, served with pub fries' coleslaw and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
- Fried Shrimp$15.00
Butterfly Cut, Hand Breaded & Fried. Pub Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce
- Jumbo Clam Strips$14.00
Breaded Clam Strips, Served with Pub Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
- Fried Oysters$30.00Out of stock
Lightly Breaded and Seasoned, Served with Pub Fries, Coleslaw & House Made Cocktail Sauce
SANDWICHES
- MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$32.00Out of stock
Shredded Lobster Meat on a Toasted Buttered New England Roll
- Corned Beef Rueben Sandwich$14.00
Half a Pound of Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing on a Buttered & Toasted Marble Rye Bread.
- Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Half Pound of Smoked Turkey with Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Aoili, on Marble Rye
- TURKEY REUBEN$13.00
Traditional Reuban sandwich, with roasted turkey substituted for the corned beef. Served with pub fries and coleslaw.
- CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$15.00
Lump Crab, panko, red peppers, egg, celery, Worcestershire sauce and house seasoning, on a toasted brioche bun. Served with pub fries and coleslaw.
- OYSTER PO BOY$23.00Out of stock
- Chicken Melt$14.00Out of stock
- Extra Plate
KIDS (No Side)
SIDES & A LA CARTE
- Coleslaw$2.00Out of stock
House made Coleslaw.
- Side of Pub Fries$4.00
Pub Fries.
- Linguine$5.00
Ardente linguini in a house made Alfredo sauce.
- Cheese Grits$5.00Out of stock
House Made cheese grits.
- Vegetable of the Day$5.00
Vegetable of the Day. Call the store at 226-9283 for what the side of the day is.
- Add Pickle$1.00
Pickle Spear.
- Extra Bread$0.50
Toasted buttered French bread.
- Wild Rice$4.00
House Made Wild Rice.
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00Out of stock
DESSERT
- BOSTON CREME PIE$12.00
Our Longstanding Famous House Made Dessert - Three rum flavored (Non-Alcoholic) soaked yellow cakes, stacked and stuffed with rich Bavarian cream, covered with homemade icing and capped with chocolate ganache. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle syrup, powdered sugar and a marashino cherry! Serves 2-4ppm l
- CHEESECAKE$5.00Out of stock
- COBBLER$9.00
Our Homemade fruit cobbler served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream. We rotate Apple, Peach and Blackberry as some of our options. Call the restaurant for today's flavor. 615-226-9283
- IRISH BROWNIE$12.00
A new addition to our house made dessert list. This decadent dessert is meant to be shared. We start with our Guinness Brownie covered in a Jameson ganache topped with Bailey's buttercream served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream on top! (not N/A) Serves 2ppl.
Tomato Art Fest Specials
KIDS
MERCH N STUFF
FOOD (3PO)
DESSERT
- BOSTON CREME PIE$15.00
Our Longstanding Famous House Made Dessert - Three rum flavored (Non-Alcoholic) soaked yellow cakes, stacked and stuffed with rich Bavarian cream, covered with homemade icing and capped with chocolate ganache. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle syrup, powdered sugar and a marashino cherry! Serves 2-4ppm l
- CHEESECAKE$6.25Out of stock
- COBBLER$10.00
Our Homemade fruit cobbler served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream. We rotate Apple, Peach and Blackberry as some of our options. Call the restaurant for today's flavor. 615-226-9283
- IRISH BROWNIE$15.00
A new addition to our house made dessert list. This decadent dessert is meant to be shared. We start with our Guinness Brownie covered in a Jameson ganache topped with Bailey's buttercream served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream on top! (not N/A) Serves 2ppl.
ENTREES
- Honey Dijon Salmon$32.50
Norwegian Salmon (8oz) seared and topped with our signature honey dijon cream sauce, capers, and served with a side of the vegetable of the day and roasted potatoes.
- Shrimp & Grits$28.75
Jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, spicy green chili cheese grits, spinach, tomato, all covered in a sherry cream sauce.
- Ragin Cajun$27.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, made to order Spicy Alfredo Sauce over Linguini. Add Shrimp 6.
- Meatballs & Spaghetti$17.50
Italian (pork & beef) Meatballs with House Made Marinara over Linguini Noodles
- Pick 2$26.25
Pick two of our signature deep fried items, served with pub fries' coleslaw and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
- Pick 3$36.25
Pick three of our signature deep fried items, served with pub fries' coleslaw and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
- Fried Shrimp$18.75
Butterfly Cut, Hand Breaded & Fried. Pub Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce
- Jumbo Clam Strips$17.50
Breaded Clam Strips, Served with Pub Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$15.00
- Fried Oysters$37.50Out of stock
Lightly Breaded and Seasoned, Served with Pub Fries, Coleslaw & House Made Cocktail Sauce
FISH & CHIPS
- PUB STYLE
14oz Pollock Filets Hand dipped in our House Beer Batter & Panko Breading. Served with French Fries.
- SIGNATURE
Our Classic 10oz Premium Quality Cod Loins (2pc) Hand Breaded in Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. (our most popular style). Served with French Fries.
- BRITISH$21.25
North Atlantic Haddock Fillet (8oz) hand dipped in a traditional Guinness Beer batter. (this batter is only available on the British style Haddock)
- NEW ENGLAND$21.25
8oz of Premium Haddock Filets, Breaded to Order with Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. Served with French Fries.
- SAMPLER$41.25
Your chance to enjoy all 3 of our Famous Fish & Chips Styles, 8oz Haddock, 5oz Cod & 7oz Pollock. Served with French Fries.
KIDS
- KIDS FISH & CHIPS$6.25
Signature Cod as Two hand breaded Fish Sticks with Kids Fries & Tartar Sauce
- KIDS FRIED SHRIMP$6.25
with Kids Fries & Cocktail Sauce
- KIDS CLAM STRIPS$5.00
served with Kids Fries & Tartar Sauce
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$6.25
Fried Chicken Bites Served with Kids Fries & Honey Mustard. Larger adult option available under Starters menu.
- KIDS HOT DOG$5.63
Kids hot dog with pub fries.
- KIDS ICE CREAM SUNDAE$5.00
Vanilla Ice Cream with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry,
SALADS
- Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Parmesan, Olives, Peppers, Onions, & Crutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cracked Pepper, Shaved Aged Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
- Wedge Salad$11.25
Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing
SANDWICHES
- MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$40.00Out of stock
Shredded Lobster Meat on a Toasted Buttered New England Roll
- Corned Beef Rueben Sandwich$17.50
Half a Pound of Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing on a Buttered & Toasted Marble Rye Bread.
- Smoked Turkey Melt$16.25
Half Pound of Smoked Turkey with Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Aoili, on Marble Rye
- TURKEY REUBEN$16.25
Traditional Reuban sandwich, with roasted turkey substituted for the corned beef. Served with pub fries and coleslaw.
- CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$18.75
Lump Crab, panko, red peppers, egg, celery, Worcestershire sauce and house seasoning, on a toasted brioche bun. Served with pub fries and coleslaw.
SIDES & A LA CARTE
- Coleslaw$2.50Out of stock
House made Coleslaw.
- Side of Pub Fries$6.25
Pub Fries.
- Cheese Grits$6.25Out of stock
House Made cheese grits.
- Add Pickle$1.25
Pickle Spear.
- Extra Bread$0.63
Toasted buttered French bread.
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00Out of stock
- Vegetable of the Day$6.25
Vegetable of the Day. Call the store at 226-9283 for what the side of the day is.
- Linguine$6.25
Ardente linguini in a house made Alfredo sauce.
SPECIALS MENU
STARTERS
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops*$27.50
Five blackened and seared bacon wrapped Sea Scallops with Remoulade
- Starter Caesar Salad$8.75
A smaller version of our dinner caesar salad. Romaine Lettuce, Aged shaved parmesan, croutons, cracked pepper caesar dressing.
- Wedge Salad$11.25
Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Clam Chowder BOWL$11.25
Our Famous Clam Chowder - so thick you can stand your spoon up in it!
- Clam Chowder CUP$7.50
Our Famous Clam Chowder - so thick you can stand your spoon up in it!
- Sauteed Mussels$18.75
Mussels sautéed in a white wine butter parmesan & garlic sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.25
Fried Mozzarella served with house made Marinara Sauce.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$15.00
Southern Style fried chicken tenders.
- Starter Chopped Salad$8.75
A smaller version of our chopped dinner salad. Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Aged Parmesan, Olives, Peppers, Onions, & Croutons with your choice of dressing.
- GROWDER CUP$7.50Out of stock
A unique mix of clam chowder served over our green chili cheese grits and sprinkled with white cheddar and bacon bits. YUM!
- GROWDER BOWL$12.50Out of stock
A unique mix of clam chowder served over our green chili cheese grits and sprinkled with white cheddar and bacon bits. YUM!
- FRIED OYSTER APPETIZER$35.00Out of stock
Available most Wednesdays. Call restaurant to confirm. 615-226-9283. Fried Oysters served with our house made Tartar sauce.
- CRAB CAKE$13.75
Handmade Maryland lump crab cake served with Remoulade. (two crab cakes available as well)
- TWO CRAB CAKES$25.00
Two Handmade Maryland lump crab cakes served with Remoulade.
- Fried Scallop App$18.75Out of stock
Battered and seasoned Scallops.
- Soup of the Day - Cup$7.50
Our Soup of the day - call the restaurant for today's offering. 615-226-9283
- Soup of the Day - Bowl$11.25Out of stock
Our Soup of the Day - selection varies. Call the restaurant for today's offering. 615-226-9283
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.50Out of stock