Botanero Restaurant
Small Plates Menu
Flatbreads
- Short Rib Flatbread$16.00
Pulled beef short ribs, brie cheese, caramelized vidalia onions, horseradish aioli, fried shallot, piquillo aioli
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$16.00
Diced barbecue chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onions, olive, green onion, pepperoncini, jalapeño aioli
- Grilled Shrimp Flatbread$15.00
Grilled shrimp, artichoke, pepperoncini peppers, green olives, feta, garlic aioli
- Asparagus Flatbread$15.00
Roasted asparagus, cherry tomato, roasted red pepper-feta cream sauce, crumbled goat cheese, garlic and herb vinaigrette
- Mushroom and Bacon Flatbread$15.00
Roasted mushrooms, garlic herb olive oil, bacon, mozzarella, provolone, arugula, balsamic truffle vinaigrette
- Squash and Artichoke Flatbread$15.00
Butternut squash purée, feta cheese, charcoaled-red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke, sage aioli, pedro jimenez glaze
Salads and Vegetables
- Mediterranean Chopped Salad$11.00
Diced cucumber, bella vita farms cherry tomato, diced red onion, chickpeas, cilantro, feta, sumac greek yogurt dressing
- Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Deep-fried mozzarella, tomato and garlic compote, pesto aioli
- Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Fried brussels sprouts, bacon, smoked paprika aioli
- Kale Salad$11.00
Chopped kale, shaved carrot, artichoke, feta cheese, sweety drop peppers, crispy shallot, coriander vinaigrette
- Beet Salad$12.00
Roasted red and golden beets, pickled red onion, arugula, mild goat cheese, toasted hazelnuts, hazelnut vinaigrette
- Truffle Mac and Cheese$12.50
White cheddar sauce, shell pasta, wild mushrooms, truffle oil, parmesan
- Pee Wee Potatoes$9.00
Fried baby potatoes, caramelized onion, spicy yellow pepper aioli
- Broccolini$9.00
Broccolini sautéed with garlic and olive oil
- Spinach Empanadas$10.00
Pastry shell stuffed with spinach and feta cheese, piquillo pepper aioli
- Deviled Eggs$9.00
Slightly spicy jalapeño deviled eggs, bacon, pickled vegetables, piquillo pepper aioli
- Manchego Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, house caesar dressing, shredded Manchego
Charcuterie and Cheese
Seafood
- Flaming Shrimp$15.00
Sautéed shrimp, sliced garlic, chili flakes, olive oil, crusty bread
- Fried Sardines$12.00
Deep-fried panko seasoned sardines with house tartar sauce
- Crab Cake$16.00
Seared maryland crab cake, corn salad, remoulade sauce
- Ceviche$17.00
Fresh red snapper cured in fresh citrus juices, spiced with ahi and red fresno pepper
- Aji Mussels$16.00
Sautéed mussels, yellow pepper, dry prosecco, coconut cream, cilantro
- Garlic Mussels$16.00
Steamed prince edward island mussels, parmesan garlic cream sauce, parsley
- Grilled Octopus$15.00
Grilled, sliced octopus, romesco sauce
- Fried Calamari$11.00
Deep fried crispy squid, sriracha aioli
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
Deep fried beer-battered shrimp skewers, pineapple dipping sauce
- Red Snapper$19.00
Red snapper filet baked with blistered cherry tomato, onion, capers, jalapeño, lemon juice
- Seared Scallops$14.00
Seared scallops, farro and squash risotto, pistachio jam, tempranillo glaze
- Grilled Salmon$16.00
Grilled salmon filet, quinoa, lemon butter sauce
Poultry
- Chicken Skewers$10.50
Marinated chicken skewers with garlic and spices, sriracha aioli
- Chicken Egg Rolls$10.00
Pulled chicken, red curry béchamel, green onion, water chestnuts, cilantro aioli
- Duck Confit$16.50
Oven-roasted duck leg, smoked paprika and tomato sauce, black olives, herbed potato purée
- Chicken Croquettes$10.00
Deep fried croquettes, pulled chicken, béchamel, roasted garlic aioli
- Bourbon Wings$12.00
Fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet and spicy bourbon glaze
- Chicken Empanadas$10.00
Pastry shells stuffed with pulled chicken, peppers, garlic, onion and paprika; parsley aioli
Meats
- Grilled Meatballs$11.00
Ground angus beef with ginger, red pepper, green onions, parsley potato purée
- Bacon-Wrapped Dates$10.00
Dates stuffed with goat cheese, bacon, orange marmalade
- Lamb Chops$19.50
Chickpea purée, peppercorn sauce, sun-dried tomato and goat cheese brulée
- Fried Pork Belly$16.00
Deep-fried pork belly, spicy jalapeÑo, pickled onions
- Beef Empanadas$10.00
Stuffed pastry shells, red wine simmered ground beef, mozzarella, citrus aioli
- Beef Short Ribs$18.00
Red wine braised short ribs au jus, grits, broccolini
- Lamb Skewers$12.00
Herb-seasoned ground lamb skewers, cabbage, cucumber sauce
- Kefta Briouat$10.00
Deep-fried moroccan pastry shells filled with seasoned ground beef and egg
- Asian Pork Buns$10.00
Shredded pork belly, hoisin
- Grilled Sirloin$22.00
Top sirloin, wrapped in bacon, sage-butternut squash purée, sautéed asparagus
Desserts
- Chocolate Cookie Skillet$9.00
Chocolate chip cookie baked in a cast-iron skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
- Churros$8.00
Fried dough, tossed in sugar, served with chocolate dipping sauce
- Creme Brûlée$9.00
Rich vanilla custard, torched sugar crust, bada bing cherry
- Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Sponge cake soaked in three creams; cream cheese frosting, strawberry
- Botanero Beignets$9.00
Fried dough, powdered sugar and cinnamon, strawberry compote