Bottle Logic Brewing Anaheim Tasting Room
Popular Items
• Picture If You Will (2023) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Pumpkin Ale • 13% ABV • From beyond the dimensions of sound, sight, and mind comes Picture If You Will, the sixth bottled vintage of our tribute to the sweet, dark magic of bourbon barrels and the caramelly, burnt-sugar spell they've cast over our seasonal pumpkin-pie inspired ale. This bewitching brew began with hundreds of pounds of fresh pumpkin and was finished with clove, allspice, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon after spending twelve months in bourbon barrels. Poured from the bottle, the beer emulates a slice of pumpkin pie from the graham-cracker-crust malt backbone to the silky, whipped-cream mouthfeel. It drinks deceptively lighter than its 13% ABV -- good for a fright now or after Time Enough at Last in a cellar.
• Tropical Hideaway (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Smoothie Style Berliner • 5.61% ABV • Dole Whip-inspired tiki berliner brewed with a TON (truly, 2,116lbs) of pineapple, then finished with marshmallows and Madagascar vanilla to perfectly capture the hallowed hue and famous flavor of Disneyland's most popular dessert. It's 50% pineapple, straight up, so be sure to give it a gentle shake to mix up all the fruit before opening!
• The Spice Must Flow (2023) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Pumpkin Coffee Ale • 13% ABV • The Spice Must Flow is an ode to one of the most beautifully basic joys of Autumn; the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Awaken the dormant parts of the mind with this melange of seasonal flavor finished with heaping masses of vanilla bean and chocolatey Mostra-roasted beans, capable of folding the very fabric of space and time. Enjoy and share responsibly, for he who controls the spice controls the universe!
Beer
"Lightning in a Bottle" Bottles: Same Day Pick-Up
• Lost in Iberia (2023) (500mL Bottle)
White Wine Barrel-Aged Sangria Seltzer • 16.1% ABV • Our next Lightning in a Bottle offering is inspired by the vibrant flavors of Spanish sangria and the open-air fruit markets that line Las Ramblas. We aged a small batch of High ABV Seltzer in white wine barrels, then finished it with a summery medley of honeydew, white + yellow peaches, Meyer lemon, apple, white grapes, and papaya to create a beautiful balance of oak and fruit with a medium body and delicately dry finish. This sparkling liquid is carbonated and lively -- serve it over ice with a fresh fruit garnish!
Stasis Project Bottles: Same Day Pick-Up
• Superstratum (2023) (500mL Bottle)
Barrel-Aged Parfait Stout • 12.5% ABV • We're exploring a new side of breakfast stouts as we layer our lactose stout base with softly sweet Tahitian vanilla, recirculate it through vanilla granola, and finish off this morning masterpiece with a vibrant combination of blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries!
• Into the Maelstrom (2023) (500mL Bottle)
BBA Rocky Road Ice Cream-inspired Imperial Stout • 12.7% ABV • After a year in bourbon barrels, we punched this lactose stout base through a constellation of almost 200lbs of Jet-Puffed Marshmallows, sent it careening through house-roasted clusters of chopped walnuts and sliced almonds, and finished it with a hearty dose of chocolate as a fitting tribute to the "rocky road" of our favorite smuggler's legendary #KesselRun. Contains lactose!
• More Time to Explain (2023) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Breakfast Stout • 13.1% ABV • In late 2021 we blazed through an unexpected hit of a canned sweet stout release -- there were astronauts and maple syrup! There were grizzly bears and blueberries! There were DeLoreans! There was No Time to Explain! We've applied that absurdly delicious finishing treatment to a mix of Fundamental Observation barrels filled throughout 2020, 2021, and 2022, then blended with a chewy, lactose-based sweet stout for a liquid that can only rightly be called: More Time to Explain! Huge aromas of ripe blueberry and sweet maple syrup deliver waves of blueberry pancake-stuffed nostalgia. Bright blueberry opens the palate, then oaky vanilla from beans and barrel hit mid-palate, tempering the sweetness of a long, maple-rich finish. Lactose contributes a creamy mouthfeel on a velvety base that drinks like the Sunday morning of a three-day weekend.
• Resonant Frequency (2023) (500mL Bottle)
Grape Brandy Barrel-Aged PB&J-Inspired English-Style Barleywine • 14.70% ABV • A harmonious blend of caramel malts and grape brandy casks meet a symphony of roasted peanuts and sweet strawberry jam in this peanut butter and jelly-inspired English-style barleywine collaboration with Orchestrated Minds Brewing.
• Voltaic Stack (2023) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Waffle Topping-inspired Imperial Stout • 13.08% ABV • This Bourbon-Maple Barrel Aged Imperial Stout was inspired by a gratuitous and wholly necessary post-Pastrytown breakfast where freshly sliced bananas, candied walnuts, and rich maple syrup oozed over a life-saving stack of cinnamon-dusted Belgian waffles. Voltaic Stack clocks a 13.08% ABV. It's a viscous, small-batch blend of beautiful breakfast flavors built on the base of our fan-favorite #GroundState breakfast stout recipe! This beer contains lactose.
• Primordial Void (2023) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coffee + Macadamia Nut Imperial Stout collaboration with Magnanimous Brewing • 13.5% ABV • An aromatic prologue of house-roasted macadamia nuts and Bodhi Leaf's Kona coffee lays the groundwork for the palate's perilous 13.5% ABV journey through a dark fusion of bold oak, rich Madagascar vanilla beans, creamy macadamia texture, and the nutty, milk chocolate flavors of the Kona Coffee belt's famed beans. This beer contains lactose.
• Paisley Cave Complex (2023) (500ml Bottle)
Paisley Cave Complex (2023) • 15% ABV • Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout brewed with Marshmallows and finished with Cacao Nibs, Graham Crackers, and Blueberries • Dusk settles beyond the cave while sparks of first fire crackle into the breeze. Ah, the early North American man, with distant dreams of the day their kind would reach its zenith some 14,300 years later with the creation of a Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial S’Mores Stout. With blueberries. For science. Unearth the fourth batch of Paisley Cave Complex, our legendary collaboration with the ax-wielding innovators at Portland’s Great Notion Brewing, available on draft and in 500mL bottles today!
• Condensed Matter (2023) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Vietnamese Coffee-Inspired Imperial Stout • 11.5% ABV • We've studied the behavior of our favorite adjunct particles and are ready to unveil our Vietnamese coffee-inspired theory: an exclusive Mostra Coffee-roasted blend of Vietnam Lotus beans, chicory, and a thematically appropriate helping of lactose make for a statistically impressive liquid. Bold coffee aromas carry directly to the palate where they're balanced with chocolate malt tones and nutty, bitter chicory. Condensed Matter has a huge, glass-coasting body and rich sweetness from the combination of lactose and condensed milk, and drinks just like its Vietnamese coffee-inspiration.
• Space Jam (2023) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coconut, Raspberry, and Cacao Nib Stout • 13.5% ABV • This is an inter-dimensional showdown between our heralded #SpaceTrace BBA Coconut Stout and fan-favorite #JamTheRadar BBA Chocolate-Raspberry Truffle Stout. The beer tips off with an ACME bomb of coconut, cuts to a Filipino cacao nib breakaway, then finishes with an electrifying dunk of black and red raspberries. All references to the 1996 cinematic masterpiece aside, this concept sprang from a #WeekOfLogic fan cuvée back in 2017. We loved it then, and now five years later we're utterly blown away by the distinct moments of coconut, chocolate, and raspberry you'll find as the beer transitions from Space Trace to Jam the Radar on the palate.
• Comb the Desert (2023) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout • 13.6% ABV • From the one brewery that would dare give you the raspberry comes Comb The Desert: a small-batch riff on our Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, Jam the Radar, that elevates the rich cacao and juicy raspberries with a final treatment of roasted peanuts for a creamy, peanut butter and jelly-inspired spoof on our fan-favorite fruited stout!
• Ghost Proton (2022) (500mL Bottle)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial S'Moress Stout • 13.5% ABV • Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial S'Mores Stout built on a blend of Darkstar November and a viscous Rye Double Mash base that was brewed and finished with hundreds of pounds of marshmallows, graham crackers, and cacao nibs.
32oz Crowlers To Go: Same Day Pick-Up
• Seegrotte Vienna Style Lager (32oz)
Vienna Style Lager • 4.9% ABV • Pale amber color with white foam. A true showcase of the caramel, toffee, and toasty tones of Vienna and Pilsner malts with just a subtle hint of floral hop bitterness in the distant background. Medium-full bodied with a rich, balanced carbonation.
• TON 618 Dunkel (32oz)
Dunkel • 4.5% ABV • Deep brown with a light tan foam. Toasty aromas of coffee, toffee, and chocolate. Malt forward on the palate with notes of chocolate, bread crust, and caramel beautifully balanced by the refined touch of bitterness from German noble hops. Full-bodied with a soft carbonation.
• Lab & Lair: Prickly Pear Hazy IPA (32oz)
Hazy IPA with Prickly Pear • 6.4% ABV • Soft and luscious with a delicate desert sweetness.
• Lab & Lair: Creamsicle Hazy IPA (32oz)
Hazy IPA with Orange and Vanilla • 6.4% ABV • Vibrant orange citrus tempered by a nostalgic whiff of vanilla for full-on Creamsicle vibes on our Hazy IPA base!
• Lab & Lair: POG Juice Hazy IPA (32oz)
Hazy IPA with Pineapple, Orange, + Guava • 6.4% ABV • A tropical balancing act of pineapple, orange, and guava for a POG Juice-inspired Hazy IPA!
• Lab & Lair: Raspberry Lemonade Hazy IPA (32oz)
Hazy IPA with Raspberries + Lemon • 6.4% ABV • Our pre-fruited #SheShotFirst base finished with a bushel of ruby-red raspberries and a zap of sweet lemon for a tart and tangy Raspberry Lemonade-inspired Hazy IPA.
16oz Cans and 4-Packs To Go: Same Day Pick-Up
• Glacial Drift (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Hard Seltzer • 5% ABV • Blue Raspberry ICEE-inspired hard seltzer, colored naturally with blue spirulina!
• Infrared Mode (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Fruit Punch Hard Seltzer • 6% ABV • A refreshing dose of pure Fruit Punch nostalgia!
• Aurora Borealis (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Green Honeydew and Lime Hard Seltzer • 8% ABV • If you're ready to start glowing, this 8% Honeydew and Lime Hard Seltzer will get the job done.
• (714) Blonde (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Blonde Ale • 4.8% ABV • Our 714 Blonde Ale is crisp and clean with an unmistakable Orange Country crushability. 2-Row barley and a dash of Honey Malt build a beautiful golden base with a soft sweetness perfectly tempered by a subtle, citrusy hop profile derived from a combination of Cascade, Simcoe, and Willamette.
• Out for Blood (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Blood Orange Blonde Ale • 4.8% ABV • The forces of evil never rest; Deadmarch and his acolytes are Out for Blood in this Blonde Ale finished with Blood Oranges! Vibrant citrus with hints of red berries -- singularly derived from fresh blood oranges -- bring the blonde ale base to life with a pop of fresh Mediterranean bitterness.
• Hanamachi (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Japanese Rice Lager • 5% ABV • This seasonal treasure is brilliantly delicate; it’s dry and bright with prominent rice character that pairs beautifully with fresh sushi.
• Hanamachi Yuzu (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Hanamachi Yuzu • 5% ABV • Hanamachi finished with yuzu for a bite of super-fresh mandarin orange-meets-lemon bitterness.
• Explorando (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Mexican Style Lager • 5% ABV • Brewed with flaked corn and rice for a super-clean sipper. Aromas of freshly baked Wonderbread with balanced malt sweetness and soft bitterness on the palate. Crisp and utterly refreshing.
• Fluid Dynamics (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Keller Pils Style Lager • 5% ABV • An unfiltered pale straw in color with a fluffy white head and some lacing. 'Spicy' herbal-floral aromas from a combination of noble German hops: Magnum, Saaz, and Mittelfruh float forward on the palate, balanced by a slight malt sweetness. Medium-bodied with a mild bitterness, naturally carbonated via spunding for an effervescent sparkle and increased hop aroma + flavor.
• Heliosphere (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Helles-Style Lager • 4.6% ABV • A touch of malt sweetness from Bohemian Pilsner and Caramunich malts that build a bit rounder body than a light lager or pilsner. The malt sweetness is balanced by the 'spicy' herbal character of traditional German hops: Magnum, Tettnang, and Mittelfrueh.
• Seeing Stars (16oz Can 4-Pack)
International-Style Pale Lager • 6.3% ABV • Our friends at CraftHaus in Nevada love their lagers, so we decided to bring our starry states together to create the simple kind of delicious beer you’d expect to sip from a green glass in Amsterdam! Seeing Stars showcases old-world processes from grain to glass -- we brewed with a traditional three-step mash and used a combination of Belgian Pilsner malt, German noble hops, and Danish lager yeast to craft the perfect refreshment whether you're backpacking through Europe or the southwestern states!
• Peer Review (16oz Can 4-Pack)
German Style Pilsner • 5% ABV • Peer Review is the final iteration of our pilot-side German Pilsner experimentation, perfected and ready for industry assessment. See, brewers love lagers. We love making lagers, drinking lagers, and sharing lagers. When we're out at festivals pouring the latest barrel-aged monster stout, fruit-laden smoothie sour, or double dry-hopped hazy IPA, unlabeled lager cans pulled right off the packaging line are the currency moving behind the booths. Pale straw-gold with brilliant clarity, our humble nod to our industry's roots was built with all-German ingredients and spunded for a natural carbonation and a clean, round mouthfeel. Noble German hops (Tettnag, Mittelfruh, and Magnum) contribute a spicy floral nose that's balanced by a softly sweet white bread malt flavor on the palate.
• Quarktoberfest (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Festbier • 6.2% ABV • Traditional German-Style Festbier built on Barke Pilsner and Vienna malts then hopped with noble classics Tettnang and Mittelfruh. Malty sweetness with a hint of toast met by a soft, balanced bitterness.
• Hanamachi Black (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Hanamachi Black - 5% ABV • Hanamachi Black swaps pilsner malts for a dark, roasted malt bill to achieve a deeper, darker appearance and refreshing yet rich, malty flavor with a nutty-sweet palate, and dry, rounded finish.
• Pier Pressure - Smoothie Berliner (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Smoothie Style Berliner • 6% ABV • Hundreds of pounds of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries crash over the palate in deep purple waves with a marshmallowy foam. A subtle undercurrent of chocolate lingers as a savory finishing note while the berry tartness pulls back to the sea, leaving tell-tale seeds in its wake.
• Krakatoa! (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Smoothie Style Sour Ale • 6.21% ABV • A tantalizing twist on our Dole Whip-inspired Smoothie Sour, Krakatoa! erupts onto the palate with all the rich pineapple, marshmallow, and Madagascar vanilla of Tropical Hideaway topped off with glowing pink rivulets of fresh strawberry! Be sure to give cans a gentle shake to mix up all the fruit before opening!
• Splashdown at Sunrise (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Smoothie Style Sour Ale • 6.5% ABV • POG Juice-inspired smoothie style sour with pineapple, passionfruit, orange, and pink guava. Coral-pink color with tropical aromas of Hawaii. Pineapple hits the palate first, then bright orange citrus and luscious pink guava. The natural tartness of passion fruit brings a balancing bite of acidity to the sweet pineapple. Medium-bodied with a wave of smooth sweetness to ride all the way to shore.
• From The Deep (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Swimmers beware! The swamp creature is on the hunt in 'From the Deep' a Tart Wheat Ale featuring coconuts, pineapples, and oranges! This terrifyingly tart ale gains its ghastly green hue from an all-natural blend of blue spirulina and tumeric. This sinister combination of our classic Berliner Weisse style and tart seasonal fruit makes for a scene-stealing explosion of flavor. This beer was brewed in imaginative collaboration with Keymaster Games and is the next of several Campy Creatures themed can releases!
• Feud With a Neighbor (16oz Can 4-Pack)
We're welcoming the loudest woman this town has ever seen to Los Angeles this week with Feud With A Neighbor, a 5.7% ABV Key Lime + Coconut Tart Fruit Ale! A Fearless initial burst of bright lime citrus clears a Blank Space for a chorus of coconut that Hits Different in this Cruel Summer heat. A bridge of graham cracker and a Delicate touch of brown sugar leave an Afterglow of pie crust sweetness on the palate worthy of a three-minute standing ovation.
• Fuzzy Logic (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Fruited Hazy IPA • 7.1% ABV • Originally brewed as a feature beer for Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure, this beer captures California's juicy agricultural history. This Hazy IPA was built on a base of Pure Idaho, White Wheat, Dextra Pils, Unmalted Wheat, and Flaked Oat malts. It was hopped with Mosaic and El Dorado hops, and fermented with white and yellow peaches!
• Think Tank (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Hazy DIPA • 9% ABV • Light straw color with a heavy haze and just a light amount of white foam. Big tropical aromas of mango, papaya, passionfruit, and melon. Mild sweetness at the tip of the tongue with moderate bitterness mid-palate. The 9% ABV is warming, but well incorporated into the medium+ body and lingering sweetness.
• Frigid Strike (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Cold IPA • 6.31% ABV • A chilling combo of flaked wheat, flaked corn, and pilsner malt sets the stage for a Strata-Simcoe hop punch of passionfruit, pineapple, and lime zest. Medium-bodied and brightly carbonated with a mild sweetness that dries slightly on the FINISH HIM. Rushdown to the Tasting Room for a pour and a 4pk!
• Recursion (16oz Can 4-Pack)
West Coast IPA • 6.5% ABV • Mosaic and Citra Hops.
• Birthday Boi: Maverick (16oz Can 4-Pack)
West Coast Style IPA • 7.2% ABV • We’re celebrating our Beertender Luke’s new pup Maverick in this high-flying West Coast Style IPA! Prepare for a daring flyby of aromatic papaya, zesty orange peel, and delicate florals as the Mosaic-Strata duo engages in an aerial duel on the palate, with a pattern full of citrus, pineapple, and apricot hop bitterness sure to take your breath away. With a medium body and a friendly 7.2% ABV, you can buzz the tower without taking the highway to the danger zone.
• Shock Bracer (16oz Can 4-Pack)
West Coast-Style DIPA • 8.5% ABV • Eve's finished another piece of the Hoptomotron project, just in time to close out the year! Shock Bracer was brewed and generously dry hopped (5.5lbs/BBL!) with Mosaic and Strata hops. Melon-driven aromatics that open the palate with notes of cantaloupe, guava, and mango and close with a moderate orange-pithy bitterness. Medium-bodied and mouthwatering!
• Have You Tried Rebooting? (16oz Can 4-Pack)
Unfiltered West Coast DIPA featuring Citra Hops • 8% ABV • From bittering additions through flavor and aroma, Have You Tried Rebooting exclusively showcases the full power cycle of Citra hops! Spinning pinwheels of candied tangerine, sweet honeysuckle, and lime blossom aromas jump right to the palate like a shibboleet shortcut. Smooth citrus bitterness with classic West Coast firmware.
Merchandise
Glassware
.5L Stein
Heavy duty, handled, .5L dimpled stein -- 20oz brimful capacity, strong enough to stand up to the most zealous of toasts!
1L Stein
Heavy duty, handled, 1L dimpled stein -- 44oz brimful capacity, strong enough to stand up to the most zealous of toasts!
Science of Coffee Mug
12oz branded matte finish coffee mug. Perfect for coffee... or beers that look like coffee. They'll never know.
Lightning in a Bottle • Stemless Wine Glass
13.5oz branded glass. Wrap-around sparkling gold Lightning in a Bottle print. Hand wash to best maintain the metallic shine.
Lightning in a Bottle • Cocktail Glass
14oz branded glass. Hand wash only! Perfect for a giant ice cube and pour of our cocktail-inspired “Lightning in a Bottle” offerings!
Saber Hilt Glass
12oz branded glass. Dishwasher safe. Double-sided print featuring a father-son duo of saber hilts.
Hanamachi Glass
16oz glass featuring characters and art details from our Hanamachi label suite! Hand wash only.
Stasis Project Rocks Glass
Formidably weighted 6oz glass with double-sided platinum design.
Snifter Glass
10oz glass, ideal for big, bold stouts.
Taster Glass
5oz glass, ideal for sampling.
Seltzer Glass
19oz glass, ideal for seltzers!
Tulip Glass
14oz glass, ideal for IPAs.
Beaker Glass
16oz glass, ideal for lagers!
Week Of Logic Adventure Teku Glass
Fundamental Observation (2018) Glass
Footed Pilsner Glass
Elongated cylinder and sturdy footed base -- 13oz brimful.
Hats
FO 2023 Hat • Grey Patch
Single panel built from light chambray, featuring a flat bill and nylon strapback.
"Dad" Hat • Turquoise/Maroon
A relaxed fit, easy-going hat with an adjustable clasp closure and softly curved brim.
"Dad" Hat • Yellow/Olive
A relaxed fit, easy-going hat with an adjustable clasp closure and softly curved brim.
"Grandpa" Hat • Bright Yellow
Nylon pinch-front 5-panel hat with flat bill and 5mm rope detail.
5 Panel Hat • Green/Yellow
Cotton twill 5-panel hat with flat bill and nylon woven strapback. Low/mid crown fit.
5 Panel Hat • Black/Gold
Cotton twill 5-panel hat with flat bill and nylon woven strapback. Low/mid crown fit.
Beanie • Flat Maroon
One size fits most. 100% acrylic, hypoallergenic. 8 1/2" in length.
Beanie • Cuffed Caramel
One size fits most. 100% acrylic, hypoallergenic. 12" in length.
Trucker Hat • Black
Black foam trucker-style hat, adjustable back.
"Dad" Hat • Navy/Citrus Yellow
A relaxed fit, easy-going hat with an adjustable clasp closure and softly curved brim.
Apparel
T-Shirt • FO 2023 • Unisex Cut
Relaxed fit crew neck, 100% heavyweight combed cotton. Image displays the back of the shirt, there's a "Bottle Logic" text icon on the front lapel in Fundamental teal.
Sweatshirt • FO 2023 • Unisex Cut
Relaxed fit zip hoodie with kangaroo pocket, lined hood, and no draw cord. 80% cotton, 20% recycled polyester anti-pill fleece. Image shows the back of the hoodie; the front has a 'Bottle Logic' text icon and sleeve detail in Fundamental teal.
Relaxed Fit Tee • Crop Cut • Butter
Relaxed drop-shoulder boxy crop, 100% combed cotton.
Relaxed Fit Tee • Crop Cut • Dusty Rose
Relaxed drop-shoulder boxy crop, 100% combed cotton.
T-Shirt • Unisex Cut • Bolt Logo • Olive Drab
Relaxed fit crew neck, 100% heavyweight combed cotton.
T-Shirt • Unisex Cut • Bolt Logo • Mineral Blue
Relaxed fit crew neck, 100% heavyweight combed cotton.
T-Shirt • Unisex Cut • Hex Logo • Dark Coral Sunset
Regular fit crew neck, 100% midweight combed cotton.
T-Shirt • Unisex Cut • Hex Logo • Plum Sunset
Regular fit crew neck, 100% midweight combed cotton.
T-Shirt • Unisex Cut • Hex Logo • Atlantic Blue Sunset
Regular fit crew neck, 100% midweight combed cotton.
T-Shirt • Team Lab • Lab & Lair • Unisex Cut
If you seek innovation and put your faith in the scientific method — if you’ve got the head for hard work and a heart for humanity — if you possess the bravery required to face the future with fearless optimism… You belong with Eve on Team Lab! Crew neck with ribbing, unisex cut, 100% combed cotton, side seamed, double needle hems, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage.
T-Shirt • Team Lair • Lab & Lair • Unisex Cut
If you seek to wield unbridled power by any means necessary — if your instincts and intuition WILL NOT BE questioned — if you frequently field the flimsy cries of “Pseudoscience!” and “Black magic!” lobbed by cowards too weak to understand your brilliance... You belong with Deadmarch on Team Lair! Crew neck with ribbing, unisex cut, 100% combed cotton, side seamed, double needle hems, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage.
T-Shirt • Black Hex • Feminine Cut
V-Neck, slim-fit feminine cut. 100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton
T-Shirt • B/L Heart • Feminine Cut
Round neck, feminine cut
T-Shirt • Teal Tie Dye • Unisex Cut
Made with 100% pre-shrunk cotton. Machine wash separately in cold water.
T-Shirt • Neon Pink Script • Unisex Cut
Super soft, light scene vibes. 60/40 blend of combed ring-spun cotton/polyester sueded jersey.
T-Shirt • Neon Teal Script • Unisex Cut
Super soft, light scene vibes. 60/40 blend of combed ring-spun cotton/polyester sueded jersey.
T-Shirt • Neon Yellow Script • Unisex Cut
Super soft, light scene vibes. 60/40 blend of combed ring-spun cotton/polyester sueded jersey.
T-Shirt • (2020) Fundamental Observation • Unisex Cut
50% Polyester, 25% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton, 25% Rayon
T-Shirt • (2021) Fundamental Observation • Unisex Cut
100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton
Sweatshirt • (2021) Fundamental Observation • Unisex Cut
Cotton Poly Fleece: 80% Cotton/20% Poly
Sweatshirt • Heather Red Brick Crewneck • Unisex Cut
T-Shirt • Natural Flow 20 • Feminine Cut
60% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton / 40% Polyester Loose, flowy cut.
Pajama Pants • Stasis Print • Unisex Cut
Super soft spun polyester.
Button Down Shirt • Black & White Hex Bulb
Cotton/poly blend with a bit of stretch, but no sheen! It’s got a pocket!
Button Down Shirt • Brown & Orange Cans
Cotton/poly blend with a bit of stretch, but no sheen! It’s got a pocket!
Tank Top • Red Fractured Type • Unisex Cut
Super-soft, garment-dyed tank top with dark navy/black type. Garment-dyed items are colored with dye after the shirt pieces have been cut and assembled. It gives the shirt a soft, well-loved texture and a worn-in, favorite-shirt look that will feature unique color variations throughout the piece. Garment dyeing also ensures that no matter how many times the shirt is washed, the size won't shift.
Tank Top • Blue Fractured Type • Unisex Cut
Super-soft, garment-dyed tank top with dark navy/black type. Garment-dyed items are colored with dye after the shirt pieces have been cut and assembled. It gives the shirt a soft, well-loved texture and a worn-in, favorite-shirt look that will feature unique color variations throughout the piece. Garment dyeing also ensures that no matter how many times the shirt is washed, the size won't shift.
T-Shirt • Black Hex • Unisex Cut
100% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton Crew neck, masculine cut.
Accessories
Tin Tacker • Hex Bulb
Our elongated Hex Bulb logo as a sleek tin tacker! 8.32in wide by 14in tall. Available in black, white, orange, and teal. Peel the protective plastic film off when you get it home!
Stasis Project Sherpa Blanket • Black & White
Impossibly soft Stasis Project icon blanket with fuzzy reverse side, updated with brand icons from this year’s favorite releases in a polished black & white print. • 100% microfiber polyester fabric • 50” x 60" inches
Stasis Project Sherpa Blanket • Full Color
Impossibly soft Stasis Project icon blanket with fuzzy reverse side, updated with brand icons from this year’s favorite releases in all their glorious colors! • 100% microfiber polyester fabric • 50” x 60" inches
"Taste Buds" Garbage Pail Kids Card Pack
2022 Topps Garbage Pail Kids Taste Buds Series 1 Set Details: Curated by artist Keith Shore, 2022 Topps Garbage Pail Kids Taste Buds pairs the classic GPK style with breweries across the world. A total of 20 beermakers are covered in the 40-card set, with each treated to two different card titles (20 A-names and 20 B-names). Some images directly reference the brewer in question with a logo or other unique element. The set is issued in 11-card packs for $19.99. Each box has one Gold Border parallel.
The Greyhound Frisbee
Custom-painted Greyhound Discraft UltraStar frisbee.
Week of Logic Beach Towel
58 x 30 inches, machine washable.
Sticker 5-Pack: Smoothie Pack
Contains five ~3in stickers.
Sticker 7-Pack: "Space Fights" Pack
Contains seven Star Wars-inspired stickers of various sizes.
Stasis Project Jigsaw Puzzle
29 x 20-inch 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle featuring the vibrant icons from our favorite Stasis Project releases!
Enamel Pin • L&L Q1 • Deadmarch
Glow in the dark soft enamel with clasp pin backing. About the size of a quarter!
Enamel Pin • L&L Q1 • Eve
Glow in the dark soft enamel with clasp pin backing. About the size of a quarter!
Enamel Pin • L&L Q2 • Deadmarch's Space Capsule
Glittering soft enamel with clasp pin backing. About the size of a quarter!
Enamel Pin • L&L Q2 • Eve's Erlenmeyer Flask
Glittering soft enamel with clasp pin backing. About the size of a quarter!
Enamel Pin • 714 Arcade Cabinet
Game on, OC! Glittery paint, 1 x 1.25 inches with clasp pin backing.
Enamel Pin • 714 Can
Let 'em know you're down to crush some crispies! Glittery paint, .6 x 1.25 inches with clasp pin backing.
Enamel Pin • Arcade
Game on! 1.5 x 1.25 inches with clasp pin backing.
Enamel Pin • Barrel
Game on! 1.5 x 1.25 inches with clasp pin backing.
Enamel Pin • Eve
Our Lady of Invention, Eve! 1.5 x 1.25 inches with clasp pin backing.
Beer Lab Wear Socks
Sublimated print on woven polyester, one size fits most.
Lanyard
Hangs 18 inches long. 3/4 inch wide.
Enamel Pin • Beer Bulb (White)
Just a hair taller than a quarter. Rubber push backing.
Enamel Pin • Beer Bulb (Black/Glow in the Dark!)
Just a hair taller than a quarter. Rubber push backing.
Enamel Pin • Beer Bulb (Blue)
Just a hair taller than a quarter. Rubber push backing.
Enamel Pin • Beer Bulb (Orange)
Just a hair taller than a quarter. Rubber push backing.
Meatball Logo Patch (Blue)
About half an inch larger in diameter than a silver dollar. Navy colored text. Iron-on!
Meatball Logo Patch (Orange)
About half an inch larger in diameter than a silver dollar. Navy colored text. Iron-on!
Meatball Logo Patch (Black)
About half an inch larger in diameter than a silver dollar. Iron-on!
Bags
Cryo Storage Bag - Dogs of Logic
Fully customized insulated bag, fits four sets of 16oz 4pk cans. [12 inches long, 6 inches wide, 13 inches tall.] Detailed zipper pull, embroidery, and interior fabric. Ships with removable shoulder strap and a removable, waterproof interior pocket (for ice or a cold pack).
Bottle Logic Bag
Easily fits six bottles or crowlers.
Canvas Tote Bag - Black & White
Carry all manner of cans, bottles, and treasures in this super-sturdy cotton canvas tote! 22 inch handles, side gussets, 10" x 14" x 5."
Canvas Tote Bag - Khaki & Orange
Carry all manner of cans, bottles, and treasures in this super-sturdy cotton canvas tote! 22 inch handles, side gussets, 10" x 14" x 5."
Dogs
Dogs of Logic Collar - Teal
Dogs of Logic Collar - Yellow
Dogs of Logic Leashes
Dogs of Logic Harness
Small: Up to 25lbs, girth adjustable from 8 - 23 inches. Medium: Up to 55lbs, girth adjustable from 18 - 29 inches. Large: Up to 75lbs, girth adjustable from 22 - 39 inches. YOSHI NOT INCLUDED
Meatball Logo Navy Doggo Shirt
Extra Small: 0-4 lb dogs Small: 5-10 lb dogs Medium: 11-23 lb dogs Large: 24-45 lb dogs Extra Large: 46-70 lb dogs 2XL: 71-85 lbs
Dog Of War Doggo Shirt
Extra Small: 0-4 lb dogs Small: 5-10 lb dogs Medium: 11-23 lb dogs Large: 24-45 lb dogs Extra Large: 46-70 lb dogs 2XL: 71-85 lbs
Dogs of Logic Large Bandana - Navy
All good dogs deserve a #DogsOfLogic bandana in their wardrobe! 22 x 22 inches
Dogs of Logic Large Bandana - Turquoise
All good dogs deserve a #DogsOfLogic bandana in their wardrobe! 22 x 22 inches
Dogs of Logic Large Bandana - Orange
All good dogs deserve a #DogsOfLogic bandana in their wardrobe! 22 x 22 inches
Dogs of Logic Large Bandana - Hot Pink
All good dogs deserve a #DogsOfLogic bandana in their wardrobe! 22 x 22 inches