• Picture If You Will (2023) (500mL Bottle)

$25.95

Bourbon Barrel Aged Pumpkin Ale • 13% ABV • From beyond the dimensions of sound, sight, and mind comes Picture If You Will, the sixth bottled vintage of our tribute to the sweet, dark magic of bourbon barrels and the caramelly, burnt-sugar spell they've cast over our seasonal pumpkin-pie inspired ale. ⁣ ⁣ This bewitching brew began with hundreds of pounds of fresh pumpkin and was finished with clove, allspice, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon after spending twelve months in bourbon barrels.⁣ ⁣ Poured from the bottle, the beer emulates a slice of pumpkin pie from the graham-cracker-crust malt backbone to the silky, whipped-cream mouthfeel. It drinks deceptively lighter than its 13% ABV -- good for a fright now or after Time Enough at Last in a cellar.⁣⁣⁣