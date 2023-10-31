Beer of the Month Club - 12pk (Heavyweight) - Single Month

$37.99

Choose either a 1, 3, 6, or 12-month subscription and then each month, you'll receive 12 cans / bottles hand-selected by our staff, featuring new, seasonal, and/or classic beers! Your first month's 12pk will be available for pickup as soon as you place your order! Then going forward, it will be available the first Monday of each month. You'll also receive an e-mail on that day each month with information about all the beers we've chosen. A membership makes a great gift as well! If you'd like to give one to the craft beer lover in your life, just enter the recipient's info above, instead of your own. Their first 12pk will be ready right away, but they won't start receiving e-mails until their second month. So you can either let them know right away or make it a surprise by picking up their first 12pk and giving it to them yourself! Please note that delivery is unavailable.