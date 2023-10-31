Beer on the Wall - Elmhurst 105 North York Street
Draft Beer
Crowlers
Memberships & Mixed Packs
Beer Advent Calendars
The BOTW Advent Box is back for its 6th year! All three boxes include an exclusive BOTW-branded holiday glass--Taste along with our staff virtually, as we post videos on social media for some of our favorites--Pre-order up until Thursday, Nov. 16th or until sold out--Available for pickup Friday, Nov. 17th
The BOTW Advent Box is back for its 6th year! And this holiday season, in addition to our standard 24-Beer Advent Box, were offering two smaller boxes - geared towards either the more traditional or more adventurous palate - for an abbreviated 12 Days of Beermas! All three boxes include an exclusive BOTW-branded holiday glass
Beer of the Month Club - Heavyweight (12pk)
Choose either a 1, 3, 6, or 12-month subscription and then each month, you'll receive 12 cans / bottles hand-selected by our staff, featuring new, seasonal, and/or classic beers! Your first month's 12pk will be available for pickup as soon as you place your order! Then going forward, it will be available the first Monday of each month. You'll also receive an e-mail on that day each month with information about all the beers we've chosen. A membership makes a great gift as well! If you'd like to give one to the craft beer lover in your life, just enter the recipient's info above, instead of your own. Their first 12pk will be ready right away, but they won't start receiving e-mails until their second month. So you can either let them know right away or make it a surprise by picking up their first 12pk and giving it to them yourself! Please note that delivery is unavailable.
Beer of the Month Club - Lightweight (6pk)
Choose either a 1, 3, 6, or 12-month subscription and then each month, you'll receive 12 cans / bottles hand-selected by our staff, featuring new, seasonal, and/or classic beers! Your first month's 12pk will be available for pickup as soon as you place your order! Then going forward, it will be available the first Monday of each month. You'll also receive an e-mail on that day each month with information about all the beers we've chosen. A membership makes a great gift as well! If you'd like to give one to the craft beer lover in your life, just enter the recipient's info above, instead of your own. Their first 12pk will be ready right away, but they won't start receiving e-mails until their second month. So you can either let them know right away or make it a surprise by picking up their first 12pk and giving it to them yourself! Please note that delivery is unavailable.
Takeaway Beer
IPA - American, 6.5% ABV Extra dank IPA with the stickiest of hops available
IPA - Imperial / Double, 8.9% ABV You better bee-lieve honey is the bee's knees, so we brewed a Double Eye-PA with 100lbs of nature’s sweetest nectar. Harvested locally in Illinois, the wildflower honey gives a hive five of sweetness up front before 100 Eye-Bee-U’s of hop bitterness stings your bee-hind. A plethora of pineapple and grapefruit combs through the sweetness before leaving your palate buzzin’. Bee sure not to get stuck in the honey pot, though, bee-cause at 8.9% A-Bee-V, things could get a little sticky.
IPA - Black / Cascadian Dark Ale, 6.7% ABV This beer is the night, a complex cityscape of flavor patrolled by the unyielding trio of citrus clash, resinous pine, and chocolate orange that echoes of a brewing war in your mouth. The finish, as relentless as a vigilante’s pursuit. Black India Pale Ale with citra, Simcoe, HBC-472 & Centennial hops.
IPA - New England / Hazy, 7% ABV A circus full of intense hop flavors fill this two time GABF® medal winning Juicy Hazy IPA. Notes of candied lime, ripe peach, and dried mango swing from your palate, landing on a pillowy wheat finish.
IPA - Other, 7% ABV The universe has long been at odds between Classic and Hazy IPAs. Infinity-Hero sets out to unite these dimensions by weaving the best of both worlds into an extremely drinkable, forward-looking IPA. A next-gen dry hop including Nectaron, Strata, HBC #586, and HBC #1019 provides a glimpse into the future of hop innovation with seemingly endless juicy, citrus character.
IPA - American, 5.5% ABV A favorite, but make it West Coast. West Cost Baby Shark offers notes that are a bit more bitter than its predecessor. The crisp, clean finish makes this one super easy to crush!
IPA - American, 7% ABV Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere.
IPA - 6%ABV
IPA - Sour, 8% ABV Zircon, part of our Gemstone Series, is a collab with HOMES Brewing and is Sour IPA conditioned on Red Prickly Pear, Lychee, Tangerine, Vanilla & Lactose.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.5% ABV Amarillo, Citra & Galaxy-hopped Double India Pale Ale 2021 New York International Beer Competition Silver Medalist (Imperial IPA category)
IPA - American, 7% ABV
IPA - New England / Hazy, 6.6% ABV Emerald marshes embrace the sky’s reflection as Spanish moss drifts amidst the languid dance of mangroves in the enigmatic expanse of the Everglades. A bold tropical parade meanders along the pleasantly resinous citrus river-way. Double Dry-Hopped India Pale Ale with Citra, Mosaic, & Strata hops.
IPA - New England / Hazy, 6.5% ABV Citra, El Dorado & Motueka-hopped India Pale Ale
IPA - 6.3% abv Bursting with notes of tropical fruit, Son of Juice features loads of Mosaic, Simcoe and Nugget hops. Pilsner malt and oats lend to a soft body and touch of haze, making for a juicy, low-bitter IPA.
IPA - American, 6.9% ABV Citra & Mosaic hopped IPA using an experimental yeast from Omega Yeast that removes the “Hazy” gene but keeps the same tropical notes that are typical of a hazy IPA yeast.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 8.5% ABV Double Dry-Hopped Hazy Double IPA with Mosaic, Motueka, & Simcoe hops
Pale Ale - Belgian, 6.2% ABV NOTE: The ABV-value of this beer varies, in the United States 6.9% is used. The Orval’s brewery produces only one beer to sell, a beer with a high fermentation that continues in the bottle. It is 6.2% ABV. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast. The aroma and the fine taste are due more to the hop cones and the yeast than to the malt that is used. What’s special about Orval’s beer is that hops are added at two different stages of the production process.
Pale Ale - American, 5.5% ABV flavor profile: orange marmalade and apricot with floral perfume notes, spicy and earthy
Pale Ale - New England / Hazy, 4.9% ABV We brewed this hazy pale ale with Spelt and a copious amount of Simcoe, Amarillo & Azacca Hops. Fermented with an experimental non diastatic saison hybrid yeast in partnership with Omega Yeast, we get a burst of ripe mango on the nose and flavor, with a soft pillowy body and nice citrus nectarine rind dryness on the finish. Dangerously drinkable at 4.9%, enjoy fresh!
Pale Ale - New England / Hazy, 7.7% ABV Collarboration with Seven Island Hazy pale ale with blood orange, mandarin, tangerine, and cryo hops
Pale Ale - American, 6% ABV Riwaka-hopped American Pale Ale
Pale Ale - New England / Hazy, 5% ABV Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick. Created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments.
Schwarzbier, 5.6% ABV Clean, dry, and smooth in counterintuitive fashion to the expectation of the Dark Munich and Roasted Barley malts it includes. Foeder-aged Schwarzbier brewed in collaboration with Wander Brewing.
Rye Beer, 12.2% ABV This brawny, tawny ale is a savory celebration of spicy rye malt and rye whiskey, compliments of extended aging in freshly-emptied rye barrels. Rye on Rye pours a deep amber and evokes notes of charred oak and vanilla, with a finish this delightfully boozy and sweet! Malt Pale Rye Munich Cara Crystal Rye Hops Magnum Citra Styrian Golding Athanum Adjuncts Brown Sugar Rye Barrels
Stout - Imperial / Double, 11.5% An Imperial Stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cacao nibs, vanilla beans, and cinnamon sticks. Pouring deep brown with a thick head, this beer has a complex body with a delicious lingering roastiness. Abraxas is brewed with unique ingredients intended to challenge and excite the palate. It may be enjoyed right away or allowed to age in the bottle. Vertical tastings are encouraged. Perennial Artisan Ales is a small batch craft brewery dedicated to producing unique, premium beers. Our beers are brewed with the experimental, seasoned craft beer drinker in mind.
Stout - Imperial / Double, 15.2% ABV Originally brewed in honor of the 1000th batch at our original Clybourn brewpub. A liquid as dark and dense as a black hole with thick foam the color of a bourbon barrel. The nose is an intense mix of charred oak, chocolate, vanilla, caramel and smoke. One sip has more flavor than your average case of beer.
Stout - Russian Imperial, 10.2% ABV A dark and robust beer brewed in the traditional stout method. Teddy Bear Kisses features an abundance of dark malts and high alpha hops for a powerful impact of roast, chocolate, and sweet bitterness. The lucky few who cuddle up to a warming session with Teddy Bear Kisses sense the velvety malt character, balanced bitter intensity, and soothing chocolate notes created by long aging on fair trade cocoa nibs. Teddy Bear Kisses will make you feel warm and happy inside, but it’s definitely not your childhood cuddle toy.
Milk Stout, 6.1%ABV Milk Stout brewed with vanillin and aged on vanilla beans.
Stout - Imperial / Double, 11.5% ABV Imperial Stout with Coconut and Vanilla
Stout - Imperial / Double, 11% ABV Throughout the ages, Dragon’s Milk has been used as a term to describe potent ales and elixirs worth of celebration – a reward at the end of the journey. We are proud to be stewards of that ancient tradition today, hand-crafting each batch of Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout in Holland, Michigan. The best liquid in our house is now yours. Roasted malt delivers notes of coffee and chocolate married with sweet undertones of vanilla and oak from a three month stay in bourbon barrels.
Cider - Traditional / Apfelwein, 4.9% ABV Octorock is a semi-sweet cider with delicate fruit and yeast aromas, candied apple flavors, and a generous amount of sweetness before a clean finish. Made from a blend of Greening Apples and Jonathan apples.
Cider - Dry, 6.5% ABV
Wheat Beer - Witbier / Blanche, 5.3% ABV Belgian-style wit beer
Wheat Beer - Hefeweizen, 5.1% ABV Once upon a time, Weissbier could only be brewed by ducal privilege. Hofbräuhaus enjoyed this exclusive right for nearly 200 years, thus holding a monopoly on Weissbier in Bavaria.
Wheat Beer - Hefeweizen, 5% ABV
Wheat Beer - Hefeweizen, 4.8% ABV Easy to drink with a lingering, pleasant aftertaste. A rich, yolky-orange wheat beer, featuring the aroma of clove and fruit in perfect balance; refreshing on a warm day, with a hint of mandarin-orange-like acidity; huge effervescent head. Thick lasting foam that leaves an attractive lacing after every sip.
Wheat Beer - Dunkelweizen, 5.3% ABV Our dark wheat beer is impressive with its creamy white foam. A fruity-fresh sweetness and hints of mature bananas harmonise with delicious flavours of roasted malt, sparkling and full-bodied with a light caramel taste on the first sip. An excellent accompaniment from hearty meals and game to chocolate and nut desserts. Brewed according to our centuries-old brewing tradition on the Weihenstephan hill.
Pilsner - Other, 5% ABV Stella Artois was first brewed as a Christmas beer in Leuven. It was named Stella from the star of Christmas, and Artois after Sebastian Artois, founder of the brewery. It is brewed to perfection using the original Stella Artois yeast and the celebrated Saaz hops. It is the optimum premium lager, with its full flavour and clean crisp taste.
Pilsner - Czech, 5.1% ABVArt History's Flagship Beer. Czech-style Pale Lager, aka Czech Pilsner. Gravitace is a golden colored lager brewed with Czech pilsnermalt which lends a shortbread-like malt character. Authentic Plzen (Pilsen) yeast gives thisbeer a spicy character while the Zuper Saaz hops lend a fruity and bitter flavor. Itis lagered for 4 weeks after a cold fermentation. Gravitace has a richer maltcharacter than our German pils, Bauhaus.
Pilsner - Czech / Bohemian, 4.6% ABV This pilsner is a showcase for Czech hops, brewed with 100% Pilsner malt and heaven's water. A Chicago recreated version of the soft water of Plzen.
Kölsch, 4.8% ABV Our Kölsch is a classic golden ale that uses a centuries old yeast strain sourced from a famous Kölsch brewer in Köln, Germany. Fermented at 62 degrees, then cold conditioned, it has the delicate fruity aroma of an ale with the crisp, clean finish of a lager. It is brewed with lightly roasted malt and 100% German Noble Hops: Perle for bitterness and Hallertau Traditional for flavor and aroma.
Marzen, 6.0% ABV Crafted with a select blend of German malts and hops that highlight a substantial Munich malt bready body to hoist a stein or two (or three) in your favorite fall season.
Märzen, 5.8% ABV Take a trip to Octoberfest and hang out in Lager Town. A rich, malty Octoberfest experience awaits you. This marks Lager Town's maiden voyage into bottles in an attempt to capture its sturdy amber frame.
Marzen, 5.7%ABV A stein full of traditional Märzen offered in anticipation of those days filled with sausage, pretzels, and a table full of friends. Our brewers put all the time and care into this long-lagered beauty using traditional German ingredients and methods. Smooth, toasty flavor and the inviting aromas of hearth-baked bread, finishing with just enough Noble hop character to keep you coming back for another round. One of our most popular food-pairing beers, or worthy of a hearty "prost!" on its own.
Sour - Fruited, 4% ABV Kettle Sour fruited heavily with Guava, Mango, and Blood Orange
Sour - Fruited, 4.5% ABV Fresh lemonade and juicy strawberries highlight the latest Freedom Series Session Sour made with real fruit.
Fruited Sour, 7.2%ABV Alright stop. Ice Ice Prrrty Slush Style Sour is loaded up with orange, pineapple, and orange slushy syrup, and pineapple slushy syrup for a super tasty tropical citrus blast to your taste buds!
Sour - Fruited, 7.8% ABV An imperial version of our popular Nectar series hit with tropical fruits
Sour - Smoothie / Pastry, 6.4% ABV Hurricane Braaaaaaaains is stuffed with Mango, Orange, Cherry, and Lime! Then of course we hit it with our double secret smoothie treatment of sea salt, lactose, and vanilla beans. It’s super tasty and we’re pretty sure you’re gonna dig it as much as we do!
Sour - Fruited Gose, 7.5% ABV Strawberry, Guava and Cheesecake Flavored Gose Ale. Kolache inspired.
Sour- Fruited Berliner Weisse, 6.5%ABV Heavily fruited Berliner weisse with acai berries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, peanut butter and granola.
Sour - Fruited, 6% ABV Fruited Sour Ale w/ Lemon & Marshmallow
Farmhouse Ale - Saison Afterthought Ale fermented in a white wine barrel and refermented with yuzu puree and key lime juice. Gold medal winner in Wild/Brett Beer (Non-Acidic) at the 2019 Festival of Barrel-Aged Beers.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 5% ABV A straw colored Belgian-style Saison brewed with chamomile flowers. It is fermented with a traditional saison yeast strain that imparts fruity and spicy notes that dovetail perfectly with the tea-like quality of the chamomile. Finishes dry, tart, and refreshing.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 6% ABV Saison ale brewed with spelt.
Wild Ale - American, 6.1% ABV This liberation begins its journey as DBA then continues through a “chrysalis” process involving 87% French and 13% American Oak barrels, and our proprietary collection of micro flora. To blend, we selected beer matured eight to 24 months in barrels, creating a synergistic beer. Immediately, toasted oak and lemon pith swirl on the nose and palate, followed by an amazing harmony of vanilla, coconut, Earl Grey tea and spice. The finish is crisp, with mouth-watering acidity and chewy tannins. Since we age, blend and bottle these beers once a year, there will be slight variation with each release. A santé!
Lager - Helles, 5% ABV
Lager - American, 4.1% ABV Montucky Cold Snacks derives its name from the term of endearment for Montana, Montucky. Simply put, it refers to the backwoods and rural areas of the state. Cold Snacks is a tongue and cheek way of referring to beer; i.e. 'Lets go crack into some Cold Snacks.
Lager - American, 4.6% ABV Miller High Life, also known as the Champagne of Beers, is a quintessentially classic, American-style lager. To this day, Miller High Life continues to be faithfully brewed as a golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley.
Lager - American, 4.8% ABV This is the original Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer. Nature's choicest products provide its prized flavor. Only the finest of hops and grains are used. Selected as America's Best in 1893.
Lager - American, 4.7% ABV We took our multi award winning American Lager, "Lite Thinking," and added Orange and Amaretto making it reminiscent of our favorite day drinking cocktail, The Lunchbox. It also reminded us of the detailed tactics of trading lunch items as a kid. Pudding cup for a cookie, anyone?
Lager - Dark, 7.2% ABV A black strong lager marked by coffee and liquorice notes provided by the coupage of four malts. Brewed by Hijos de Rivera’s Brewmasters in the only Company’s brewery placed in A Coruña, using our traditional methods: best ingredients, long maturing time, passion for the excellence. The coupage of four traditionally floor malted Check barley malts is the base of this beer’s character. Black color, with coppe
Lager - IPL (India Pale Lager), 5.9% ABV Brewed with a lager grain bill, dry-hopped with Citra & Amarillo, and fermented with a clean lager yeast for a hop-forward, crisp year-round lager.
Lager - Dortmunder / Export, 5.3% ABV
Lager - Vienna, 5.2% ABV Lightly kilned malts of Britain met the bottom fermenting yeast of Bavaria. A new style was born and it became the most popular beer of its time, before being promptly forgotten. It’s time to remember this dream of a lager. A sweet & spicy hop aroma leads the way, followed by medium-heavy toasted malt flavor - all in balance, restrained and quaffable. Sweet dreams!
Lager - Pale, 5% John likes bees. John's like of bees led him to hanging out with other people who like bees. Some of the other people who like bees work at The Field Museum. The Field Museum was opening a bistro and bar. John was opening a brewery. And that is pretty much the story of how Off Color and The Field Museum collaborated to make this crisp, clean pilsner with a dry-hopped bite far inferior to Sue's.
Hard Seltzer, 5%ABV
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV Prickly pear and guava hard seltzer.
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer
Cream Ale, 5% ABV Pistachios (species P. vera) have been used in culinary applications for thousands of years. For a much shorter period, innovative brewers have used them to add a luscious character to their beers. Our delicate cream ale with Caravienne malt adds a touch more body than some others might. At just over five percent, this is a session beer you’ll want to get crackin’ with.
Belgian Strong Golden Ale, 8.5%ABV The allusion to pink elephants and the choice of names is not due to chance. With a particular character, the unique taste results from triple fermentation and the use of three different yeast strains. Sweet, biscuit malt backbone, supported by pleasant warmth and spice, finishes well rounded, floral, and dry. Color and Sight: Pale blond, the fine and regular sparkle creates a nice, stable foam head. Scent: Slightly malty, heavy touch of alcohol, spicy. Taste: A good shot of alcohol ignites in the mouth, as it were, which really warms the tongue and palate. The taste is also characterized by its roundness. The finish is strong, long and dry bitter.
Belgian Dubbel 7.6% ABV This Belgian style Dubbel, inspired by the likes of Westmalle and other classic Belgian versions, is a strong ale with a complex rich malty character and aromas. Rather than the usual continental hops and Belgian dark candi syrup, this beer is brewed with Piloncillo sugar.
Belgian Quadrupel, 9.7% ABV Rich and complex, this tour de force is a glorious blend of elegant Belgian-style quadruple ale and authentic Belgian kriek, its malty depth and gentle sweetness enhanced by sparkling carbonation and a serendipitous touch of cherry. Pouring a mysterious chestnut brown, Three Philosophers is the perfect beer for leisurely sipping and quiet contemplation. The meaning of life? Even if you don’t quite get there, this beer is sure to sweeten the journey.
Barleywine - 12.5% For this year's BA Barley Butcher, we took a portion of barleywine aged in bourbon & rye barrels, and to that we blended in a small portion of imperial stout base that was aged in Madeira barrels. The result is a blended barleywine having a depth of complexity with rich notes of caramel, toffee, leather, and chocolate covered dark fruits. All of the beer blended to create this BA Barley Butcher was aged from 12 to 24 months.
Barleywine - American, 13% ABV 15 Year 1792 Bourbon Barrel-Aged Barleywine. Collab with More Brewing Company.
Saison - 5% abv Hoppy saison brewed with Key lime and Meyer Lemon zest and juice.
Saison, 6.5%ABV Saison Wet hopped with Michigan Crystal hops... because wet hops are better than dry hops! (Well, maybe they are not better, but the certainly are not worse.)
Brown Ale - Other, 7% ABV The ultimate Chicago pairing, made with more than 450 pounds of Garrett popcorn. Brown sugar, rye malt, lactose, and kosher salt contribute crème brûlée sweetness and a lightly salted finish.
Red Ale - American Amber / Red, 6.2% ABV An amber ale brewed with a classic combination of British 2-row, British Crystal, and British Chocolate malts. This beer goes down easy with a nice caramel finish that's perfect for sipping around the fire pit.
Double IPA - 8.5% abv Double IPA brewed with our IPA grain bill with a showcase of Simcoe and Cashmere hops. Juicy tropical and citrus flavors shine, but this beer also has some nice herbal and earthy notes. We’re tasting flaky and buttery apricot tarts that are still warm, grilled pineapple slices with a scoop of ice cream and dehydrated mango strips dusted in sugar.
Hazy Double IPA, 8%ABV Your heroes in New England IPAs are probably our heroes in New England IPAs. We like to think we’re getting close. We get the big citrus/tropical fruit salad nose on a smooth, soft body that’s well known among the hazebros and hazebroettes who spend their dayz in hazeland.
Double IPA, 8%ABV Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA w/ Nelson Sauvin Hops
Double IPA, 8.5%ABV This is a very important beer to us. The Enso circle is our Brewery’s logo and is a symbol of balance, creation, and life. The impossible task of hand drawing a perfect circle creates the imperfections and details that exactly make the Enso beautiful. The beauty of imperfection is what drives us to develop, grow, innovate, and improve in a quest for balance and perfection. We could think of no better symbol to represent our work as a craft brewery as we share our journey and our path while we strive for balance and amazing beer. We’re thrilled that you take this journey with us. We took aspects of our favorite past brews and integrated them to express a single manifestation of Equilibrium.
Hazy Double IPA, 7.7%ABV Double dry-hopped hazy double IPA with Citra & Lotus hops
Bitter - Extra Special / Strong (ESB), 5% ABV Drink Me!
Mead - Melomel, 12% ABV Made with local honey and 20% Michigan blueberries
Lambic - Framboise, 6.8% ABV bottling date: 29/01/2020 • 37,5cl For this Frambozenlambik, we macerated raspberries from Ferme Framboos for four months on jonge lambik at a fruit intensity of 382 grams of raspberries per litre of lambik. Lighter in colour due to the applied maceration technique, the raspberry characteristics in aroma and taste of this Frambozenlambik present themselves while opening up. We let this Frambozenlambik rest for almost 18 months before releasing it. 100% 3 Fonteinen brewed lambik.
Hazy IPA, 7%ABV A Double Dry Hopped Hazy IPA brewed with Wheat, Oats, and (too many) Citra, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops. #donthazemebro
Hazy IPA - 6.5% abv Brewed with two row, white wheat, and oats. Fermented in one of our foeders and then transferred to stainless where we dry hopped it aggressively with strata and citra. We’re tasting Fresh squeezed OJ, punchy passion fruit, and explosive aromas.
Hazy IPA - 7.4% abv DDH IPA with Citra, Mosaic, Motueka & Nelson Sauvin
Gluten-Free, 5.5% ABV American IPAs are known for their citrusy hop punch, but we cranked up the juice on this one! Brewed with grapefruit and a mysterious hop code named “Experimental Grapefruit”, this IPA is a serious citrus bomb. Lively and bright, bracingly bitter, and eminently refreshing, you’ll wish it grew on trees!
Gluten-Free, 5.5% ABV A classic NW style IPA, golden in color with complex hop aromas of citrus, mango and pine. Sturdy, yet light bodied with a dry finish. A project beer with The Mountaineers, built on a spirit of wonder and a sense of adventure.
Gluten-Free, 5.4% ABV The world's most award-winning gluten-free beer. Daura was launched in 2006. Since then it has received numerous awards from prestigious international competitions, being recognized as the best gluten-free beer in the world. We can define Daura as the taste of "the real beer", as it is made with its main ingredient: barley malt. The mouthfeel is smooth thanks to the fine bubbles. Daura is a fresh-tasting beer, with a lively acidity. The finish is bitter and long lasting. Alcohol: 5.4% by volume.
Gluten-Free, 4.5% ABV A hazy golden body capped with a snowy head. A wintry burst of juniper and citrus, on an updraft of Belgian-style aromatics. This beer was our “Everest”–a proper witbier, without wheat or barley! Through a feat of determination worthy of a mountaineer, we proved it was possible, and now we invite you to join us on the Summit.
Hard Kombucha / Jun, 6% ABV Richly complex from natural palo santo wood offering hints of coconut, mint, and a rich blueberry finish
Hard Kombucha, 8.2% ABV Grapefruit, Juniper and Mosaic Hops
West Coast IPA, 7.3%ABV good vibes is the totally righteous IPA Curt has been dreaming of making for years. Hopped five times in the kettle & double dry hopped to produce bodacious dank fruit notes, we use gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic & Apollo in this West Coast-Style IPA. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time?
IPA - Session, 4.5% ABV Clean and crisp Session IPA brewed in memory of Major Rocky "Hawk" Jones and dedicated to all servicemen and women, in particular, the airmen and families of the 115th Fighter Wing. Thank you for your service.
IPA - New England / Hazy, 6.5% ABV WayBird is where you want Hazy IPA to live. Rooted in El Dorado & HBC 586. Heavy waft Citrus & Stone Fruit. Just enough bitterness to keep it grounded in the Half Acre flavor realm. Big mouthfeel, easy drinking & clean IPA from your friends on Balmoral Ave.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.7% ABV We brought back one of our favorites, Perpetual Sounds, but gave it the DDH treatment at nearly seven pounds per barrel of beautiful Pacific Northwest fruity blueberry tea focused Mosaic and peachy-grapefruit forward Amarillo.
IPA - American, 6.5% ABV Notes of tropical fruit (mango, pineapple), grapefruit, pine, and floral aromas of rose and chamomile. Little Whaleboat Islands (made up of Little Whaleboat, Nate & Tuck) are a cluster of 3 small islands and ledges in Casco Bay, a vital link in the chain of protected islands conserved by Maine Coast Heritage Trust. Protection of these islands provides sanctuary to a range of wildlife including seals, seabirds, shorebirds, and wading birds, while preserving a unique place off the coast of Maine for future generations to experience.
IPA - White / Wheat, 7.5% Way smooth and silky with a nice wheatly-esque-ish-ness. A truly unique style featuring a strong hop finish on a silky body. A hoppy pale wheat ale that is great for IPA fans but so smooth that the hefeweizen fans dig it too.
American IPA, 7%ABV This beer is brewed during the hop harvest with a portion of unkilned or “wet” hops fresh off the vine. Apricot in color, Broo Doo’s nose has dominant orange, pine sap and floral notes, balanced by a glazed nut and toffee malt body. This celebration of the hop harvest has intense tropical fruit, citrus and spicy accents that showcase the complexity of the hops we all love.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 8.25% ABV
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.5% ABV Nelson Sauvin & Rakau-hopped + Phantasm Double India Pale Ale
IPA, 6.9% Citra, Mosaic, & Centennial hopped IPA.
IPA - Imperial / Double, 8.5% ABV Triple Dry-Hopped Double IPA w/ Idaho 7, Citra and El Dorado Hops
IPA - American, 6.2% ABV This is our unique version of an ancient style. A style as old as the ocean trade routes of the last centuries of Great Ships. Not as old as the equator they had to cross twice enroute, nor as old as the 10,000 miles or so of Di-Hydrogen Oxide and Sodium upon which they sailed, but older than the Circulithium-4 Lentoid that binds the Lupulin Quartnate onto your taste buds. Weird. IPA has loads of “C” Hops balanced on a bed of fine English Crystal, Caramel & Munich Malts. Designed to pair well with food and pretty much everything else!
IPA - New England / Hazy, 7% ABV Juice Pants is a heavily hopped hazy IPA showcasing both Citra hops and cryo, as well as Mosaic hops and cryo. This juice bomb is exploding with stone fruit and tropical flavors. Stay woke to the Pants!
IPA - New England / Hazy, 6.5% ABV Double Dry-Hopped India Pale Ale w/ Citra Hops
IPA - American, 6.3% ABV Our newly renamed IPA walks the line between east and west coast style IPAs. Juicy, tropical aroma with a dryer, balanced finish to keep it refreshing. Mosaic, Citra, Azacca and Nelson Sauvin hops showcase mango resin and baked pineapple, with a subtle malt backbone underneath.
IPA - New England / Hazy, 7% ABV Brewed with Idaho 7 & Citra, this soft and juicy IPA has notes of pineapple, citrus, along with hints of cherry and pine.
Pale Ale - American, 5.2% ABV An American west coast Pale Ale chock full of dank, aromatic hops that bite up front, then ease into citrus, and set the finish up to nail the spot.
Sorghum / Millet Beer, 6% Inviting amber-red color with full body. Aroma is bold hops with herbal and piney notes; flavor is nutty and firmly bitter with hints of caramel. (Hop varieties are Simcoe, Amarillo, and Nelson.)
Stout - Imperial / Double Coffee, 10.5% ABV Brewed in collaboration with our friends next door at the Lula Rose General Store, using 60 pounds of their house blend, Polecat, roasted by Middle State Coffee.
Stout - Imperial / Double, 13.9% ABV For years, brewers at Goose Island have brainstormed ways to incorporate figs in Bourbon County Stout, but faced a daunting task due to their subtle flavor. After fresh thinking from members of the Goose Island E-commerce team, Melissa Alleguez and Ryan Hubona crafted a recipe inspired by Melissa's childhood memories of stealing fig cookies out of her grandma's cookie jar during her summers on Lake Michigan. And thus, the fig cookie and graham cracker-inspired Sir Isaac's Stout was created. Highlighting the dried fried profiles extracted from the bourbon in the barrels, our brewers used Black Mission figs (10,000 pounds of them, to be specific) to create this variant resulting in characteristics of dried fruit, honey, molasses, and citrus, all reminiscent of the classic fig cookie sold on shelves today.
Stout, 6%ABV Stout with dried chiles, cinnamon, and cacao nibs
Stout - Imperial / Double Coffee, 13.2% ABV Made with Intelligentsia Burundi Turihamwe Coffee Beans
Stout - Milk / Sweet, 7% ABV Not your typical "Jelly of the Month Club" beer. Dark roasted malt and bittersweet cocoa and coffee flavor and aroma burst from this pitch black milk stout. The full body and sweetness are derived from the addition of lactose (aka milk sugar) which is not fermentable by beer yeast. A healthy dose of English Kent Goldings hops provides a counterpoint to this ale’s rich and complex maltiness.
American Porter, 6.5%ABV Introducing The World Outside. A well balanced porter that has big notes of caramel and chocolate, with hints of coffee and toasted malt throughout. Rich and full bodied but drinkable. Stop for a moment and enjoy The World Outside.
Cider - Traditional / Apfelwein, 6.5% ABV Pale gold, light, bubbly, with a stroke of sweetness along with the tart, bitter, and fruity elements that good hard cider offers. A clean, light "quaffing" cider, but don't put it away it too fast! Alcohol content 6.5% by volume. Available in 750 ml bottle with crown cap or 5-gallon keg. Our Farmhouse recalls the refreshing, low-alcohol "ciderkins" or "small ciders" of centuries past. Cooling in summer, warming in winter, and companionable with most foods.
Spiced Cider, 5.2%ABV Unfiltered hard cider with a blend of holiday spices including cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. Like a freshly baked apple pie!
Cider - Other Fruit, 8% ABV How High? Pie in the sky. Blackberry, Raspberry, and Strawberry sunsets. A triple berry blast of rich yumminess. Swimming in an imperial, 8.0% abv cider. Rose colored glasses for the soul.
Cider - Other Fruit, 8% ABV Ride into Class V galactic superwaves with this rad raspberry rendition of Cosmic Crisp®. Crafted with Northwest raspberries, cranberries, and Cosmic Crisp® apples, this celestial sipper will have you ripping the whitewaters of the milky way!
Cider - Other Fruit, 6.9% ABV This unique cider combines a dry cider base with tart Michigan cherry juice. Pouring a lovely shade of red, this snappy cider features an unexpectedly creamy mouthfeel. A refreshing departure from sweeter fruited cider and a cider that fans of sour beer will love.
Cider - Other Fruit, 4.5% ABV Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry Cider is sweet and tropical with the intense aroma and flavour of ripe mango and a hint of wild raspberries, made with pure Swedish spring water.
Cider, 4.5%ABV Cider made with Traverse City cherries
Cider - Rosé, 5.5% ABV Angry Orchard Rosé Cider is made with rare, red flesh apples from France. Each apple is crisp, juicy and red to the core, adding an irresistible rosy blush and apple-forward taste with a refreshing dry finish.
Cider - Other Fruit, 6% ABV An adventurous blend of cider, citrus and spice.
Pilsner - Other, 5.3% ABV An American Noble Pils
Pilsner - German, 5.2% ABV A pre-Prohibition style German lager brewed from a 1902 recipe from the original Terre Haute Brewing Co. in Southern Indiana. Refreshingly light pilsner body with some sweet complexities given off by the corn malt used in this recipe make this the perfect summer lager. 2013 Indiana Brewers Cup Silver Medal Winner
Pilsner - Other, 4.8% ABV French Style Pilsner made with special 6-row French Barley variety malted by Sugar Creek Malt Co . French Mistral hops from the Alsace region add a lively floral aroma and citrus on the nose. Its tasting of light honey biscuit balanced by a herbaceous and smooth bitterness that dries the palate. It reminds of our favorite malt forward and crisp Euro lagers - refreshingly crisp.
Kölsch, 4% ABV we love kolsch yeast. but paired with another american strain. woah. clover'd with honey. a touch huell melon hops. (fka: can, open tuesdays, when i used to go out, i would know everyone that i saw now I go out alone if I go out at all)
Marzen, 6.1%ABV the Oktoberfest Ur-Marzen. Lagered for 6 months
Sour, 5%ABV Neonette is directly inspired by piquette, a low-alcohol wine made from the“spent” grape skins of a full-strength wine. In our case, we brew a table beer and ferment on fruit previously used to make other wild beer. This Peach variant was natively fermented on second-use Red Haven peaches originally sourced from Michigan. Bright notes of peach skin and tropical funk, balanced by a light acidity.
Sour - Fruited, 5.5% ABV Sour Ale with Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey, Vanilla, and Lactose
Sour - Fruited, 5.2% ABV Fruited Sour with Mango, Pineapple and Lime. This brew takes you on a flight around the tropics with a fruity tartness that soars the skies of flavor.
Sour, 4.5%ABV A gorgeous bright-pink hue meets pear/melon sweetness and natural tartness in the most distinctive entry yet in our series of Session Sours made with real fruit.
Sour - Fruited Gose, 5.3% ABV We took that classic blueberry & lemon combination and added a touch of Tampa honey sweetness to balance the flavor scales just right. Perfect for high humidity spring in Florida.
Sour - Fruited, 6% ABV Sour w/boysenberry puree, blackberry puree, sea salt, artificial flavors & certified color..Lua Collab
Sour - Other, 6% ABV Hoppy Sour Ale aged in Oak
Sour - Flanders Red Ale, 8.1% ABV Flemish wild ale aged in our French Calvados foedre with raw apple cider for 12 months then refermented on an ample bed of Michigan raspberries which lend a Hyacinth hue reminiscent of the blush of Reinette apple skins and the fine, auburn coats of majestic forest foxes. The aroma is a crocheted burst of vibrant, almost candy-like raspberry intertwined with deeper notes of baking spice and apple strudel. A quick dash of tartness is followed immediately by a rumbling baritone chord of stewed raspberry jam and baked apples leaving one with a sense of wanderlust and excitement for what spring will brings us.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 5% ABV The return of an old favorite with a new set of dry hops. This one was over a year in the making including an extended slumber in a Sauvignon Blanc barrel. Following its time in the barrel, this one was dry-hopped with Cashmere, Citra, and Ekuanot at a rate of 2lb/bbl.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 7% ABV For Enigmatic Taxa, we brewed with well water, Texas malted barley from Blacklands, Abbey malt, Biscuit malt, Carafoam, and Zythos, Cascade, and Simcoe hops. We took advantage of the cool winter night air in February and chilled the wort in our coolship. While the wort chilled in the coolship, it steeped with fresh grapefruit zest and juice. The next morning, we racked the wort from the coolship to a foudre with the yeast cake from a batch of Ol’ Oi still inside it. We didn’t add oxygen to the fermentation. After fermenting in the foudre for about two months, we moved the beer to a stainless steel tank and dry hopped it with more Cascade and Simcoe and an experimental hop called “X17” from The Oregon Hophouse.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 6.5% ABV Collab with Goldfinger Brewing.
Wild Ale - American, 4.5% ABV Mixed fermentation ale aged in oak with raspberries.
Lager - American Light, 4.2% ABV Our super soft, clean, and crushable crispy lite lager has been punched up with zesty lime!
Lager - Helles, 5.1% ABV A good beer takes its time. The long storage makes our yellow bright lager, “Original”, a flavourful beer enjoyed with fine pored, white foam. With a mild hoppy note and its pleasant fresh spicy taste, it goes very well with salads, poultry, stews or with a hearty snack. Brewed according to our centuries-old brewing tradition on the Weihenstephan hill.
Lager - Vienna, 5.5% ABV One of our favorite lager styles of beer to brew for its malt complexity, yet infinite drinkability. Due to the double decoction method of brewing, we achieved a unique depth of malt flavor that is balanced by Czech Saaz hops. This beer is copper in color with a medium body for a slightly more robust drinking experience.
Lager - Helles, 4.7% ABV
Lager - Helles, 4.8% ABV Crimson Helles lager brewed with red x malt, red crystal rye malt and a touch of Sugar Creek Stjørdal Nordic Alder wood smoked barley malt. Hopped with our hand-selected Hallertau Mittelfrueh and Sultana. Then lagered and aged in our American oak foeders.
Lager - Vienna, 5.4% ABV We used multiple toasted base malts and added a touch of chocolate malt to make this version of the classic style our own. Expect nutty aromas and rich flavors of dark bread crusts in this crisp and deceptively quaffable lager.
Lager - Vienna, 5% ABV TIME CONSUMER is a Vienna style lager fermented with a new strain of Norwegian yeast from our friends at @omegayeast . The Lutra strain allows us to create a sort of pseudo lager at an incredible speed with CRISPY BOI results! Pour this dark-copper brew into a glass, and tantalizing aromas of freshly baked baguette and roasty malts invite you to savor the first sip. Subtle caramel nuances swirl on top of a biscuity backbone before culminating in a seriously satisfying, cracker-crisp finish.
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV A fruited buzzed seltzer with calamansi, blood orange, tangerine, orange blossom honey, staghorn sumac blossoms.
Hard Seltzer, 6%ABV Raspberry Lemonade Bomb is sure to quench your thirst with all the tart berry sweetness of your favorite summertime drink!
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV Hard smoothie loaded with real strawberry, lemon, lime, coconut & plum. An adult-smoothie-in-a-can, with just a hint of carbonation. *gluten free, dairy free
Hard Seltzer - 6%
Hard Seltzer, 4.7% ABV A new spiked sparkling water made with 100% agave for sweetness and real lime juice. Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is 4.7% ABV. It's a refreshing twist on lime seltzer with a light, refreshing flavor and real lime juice, plus added minerals for taste. Crafted to taste like the Texas cocktail, this spiked seltzer is naturally hazy from the real lime juice –– and it's delightfully crisp. Best of all, it's only 100 calories, 2g carbs, and 0g sugar per 12-oz. can. Perfectly balanced with a hint of sweetness, this flavored seltzer is perfect for beach days, BBQs, and backyard parties.
Hard Seltzer, 6.2%ABV Dr. Seltzer is our boozy take on your favorite 10, 2, and 4 treat. We've added dark sweet cherries and spices to our hard seltzer base for a sweet slushy sensation.
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV formerly known as "Tropical Vacation" Hard smoothie loaded with real passionfruit, mango, guava, pineapple & coconut. An adult-smoothie-in-a-can, with just a hint of carbonation. Also, contains tangerine & banana. *gluten free, dairy free
Belgian Strong Golden Ale, 8% ABV The gnomes of Fairyland are particularly fond of this golden beer. LA CHOUFFE, with its slight hoppy taste, combining notes of fresh coriander and fruity tones, is the drink which gives them their zest for life. At least, that's what these imps say when they are thirsty. Their secret used to be jealously guarded from one generation to the next until the day they shared the recipe with humans to seal their friendship. Of all the legends from the wonderful region of the Belgian Ardennes, the tale of LA CHOUFFE is the one which most merits re-telling.
Belgian Strong Golden Ale, 8.5% ABV Mischief is a hoppy Belgian-style golden strong ale. This wickedly good golden ale is fiendishly dry-hopped with American hops to add a layer of complexity and mystery to its fruity, dry Belgian-style character. Citrus and resin diabolically combine with ripe melon, pear and slight peppery spice in a precariously effervescent mixture. Enjoy it, but you’ll want to keep an eye out.
Red Ale - American Amber / Red, 5.2% ABV As the foliage color fades and the grunts of late summer two-a-days subside, our thirst also transitions into the warm coziness of richer flavors. Sub in Beer for Huddles. Tree resin amber in color and aromas of warm biscuits, this traditional amber drives deeper into Flavortown with pan browned pie crust overtones as well as hints of rose incense and early autumn dried leaves. If you get your third down you may just want to go for it on the fourth.
Brown Ale - American, 5.8% ABV Caution: so good it WILL make you shit yourself!!!! The brown ale to end all brown ales. Enjoy it, because there is no longer any reason to drink another. You’ve reached the pinnacle. A healthy blend of traditional British malts give this popular style a semi-sweet, biscuity, slightly roasted flavor. Oats thicken the mouthfeel, and a handful of specialty malts add complex chocolate, toffee, and caramel notes. The hops are mostly traditional, earthy British hops, but we cocked it up a bit with some Cascade late in the boil just to show those snooty Brits that we don’t approve of that Constitutional Monarchy crap.
Red Ale - American Amber / Red, 5.2% ABV Made with premium ingredients, Fat Tire is a bright and balanced beer that's certified carbon neutral. Since 1991, we've been working to reduce our environmental impact, while investing a portion of every Fat Tire you buy in community-based climate action. From certified B-Corp New Belgium Brewing, this ale is easy-drinking and easy on the planet.
Bock - Single / Traditional, 4.4% ABV Bock has a tan, dense head with a crystal-clear amber color and a sweet aroma with a subtle roasted maltiness on the nose. The taste is slightly sweet with notes of roasted nuts and caramel. Lightly hopped, this dark lager goes down smooth.
Bock - Eisbock, 10% ABV Eisbock is the apex of lagerbier. Our White Whale, Jötunheimr is an Eisbock Lager that we freeze distilled on a balmy -11F Illinois night to transform an 8.0% ABV Bock Lager into a 10.0% ABV Eisbock. Freeze distilled by our St Charles distillery.
Fruit Beer, 7.5% ABV This is the epitome of Short’s innovation and flavor, with a full pound of fresh strawberry, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry puree crammed into every gallon of wort for a berry immersion unlike any other. Soft Parade is not sweet, nor is it subtle; this rose-colored ale has all the personality of a craft beer combined with authentic fruit flavor, finishing off incredibly dry on your palate. Here for beer enthusiasts and beer haters alike. Go ahead and create your Soft Parade Story.
Fruit Beer, 4.5% ABV Patio Cat is everyone’s favorite companion on long summer days. Lo-cal & sessionable, this summer ale boasts strong flavors of citrusy tropical hops that are complemented by a succulent dose of guava. Always down for a chill sesh but definitely ready to run wild too, Patio Cat is thirst-quenching & refreshing with light body & minimal bitterness.
Hazy Double IPA, 7.7% ABV Double dry-hopped hazy double IPA with cashmere & citra
Double Milkshake IPA, 9%ABV Brewed With strawberry, vanilla and lactose
Golden Ale - American, 5% ABV
Mead - Melomel, 12% ABV A succulent wine made made mostly from wild organic mulberries, fermented with honey from the praries of the midwest.
Lambic - Framboise, 6.8% ABV For the second release in our "Exercise in Fruitility" series, we rescued a pallet of sanguineous ripe organic Mexican raspberries from a fate so unspeakable it won't be spoken. We've always wanted to play with raspberries, but consistently have difficulty finding a large enough harvest within our Colorado confines to make Framboise an option. When this pallet of raspberries knocked on our door, we couldn't refuse the opportunity. The resulting blend, with an MT3 base and stainless maceration, is a true celebration of all things jammy and berry-forward! The nose on this beer is fresh raspberry yogurt and the tannic finish keeps us reaching for moire.
Lambic - Gueuze, 6 ABV A true Geuze. A blend of 1, 2, and 3 year-old lambic unfiltered and unpasteurized and aged in the bottle for at least 6 months after blending. Continued fermentation in the bottle give this Geuze its famous champagne-like spritziness. The lambic that goes into it is brewed only with 60% barley malt, 40% unmalted wheat, aged hops, and water, spontaneously fermented by wild yeasts, and matured in oak casks. 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics.
Hazy IPA - 6.2% IPA with Nelson, Motueka and Citra
Hazy IPA, 6.9%ABV Citra & Mosaic hopped hazy IPA. 2019 GABF Hazy IPA Gold Medal Winner.
Hazy IPA, 7%ABV A hazy IPA brewed and double dry hopped with Idaho 7, Idaho 7 cryo, and Citra hops Expect huge notes of pineapple with hints of dankness.
Hazy IPA - 6.5% Made with Belma, Mosaic and Citra hops. Big & juicy - a grapefruit, lemon, pineapple, mango & tropical fruit bomb with a hint of bitterness for balance.
Ready To Drink Margarita, 26% ABV
Hard Kombucha / Jun, 8% ABV This unique brew begins with our gluten-free, raw and vegan Kombucha Tea which is then bourbon barrel-aged with the addition of fresh, whole, organic peaches. Slightly sweet with subtle notes of bourbon.
English Pale Ale - 5% English style pale ale. A beautiful, earthy delight - balanced perfectly with East Kent Goldings hops.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.5% ABV Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe and Nelson Sauvin-hopped Double India Pale Ale
IPA - New England / Hazy, 7% ABV Fallen Flag with an additional dry hop of Citra and Mosaic.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 8.5% ABV Double IPA HOPPED WITH Citra and Mosaic HOPS
IPA - New England / Hazy, 6% ABV 2018 GABF Gold Medal Winner - Juicy/Hazy IPA. New England-style juice bomb. Mosaic and Citra hops and a bit of lactose.
West Coast IPA - 7.3% abv A West Coast IPA heavily hopped with the classic “C hops” and Simcoe. Piney, citrusy and juicy flavors linger after the malt flavor subsides. Crystal clear and pleasantly bitter. Traditional West Coast IPA recalling the good old days of clear, spicy & resiny, floral IPA’s.
IPA, 6.7% This classic West Coast IPA has a dynamic blend of Citra, Columbus, and Simcoe that really showcases a bold and electric hop profile. Pensive woody resin has subtle jolt of citrus pulp quickly fades into an herbaceous ensemble that’s incredibly snappy and clean. Bold and ambitious, this IPA is a solid addition in a long lineage of stellar West-Coasts.
IPA - New England / Hazy, 6.5% ABV Because of you I'm thirsting, Within my, within my heart, I know its not right to be flirting, But a relationship has to start, You're the one that I'm clocking, Its time for you to start jocking, Don't want you to see my cry, This is why, this is why, this is why
IPA, 7%ABV Our “East Coast” version of a West Coast-style IPA. Intense hop flavors and aromas of tropical and citrus fruits and pine dominate. A subtle malt sweetness brings the beer into balance.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.5% ABV A Nectaron & Simcoe-hopped Double India Pale Ale collaboration with the Smashing Pumpkins & Madame ZuZu's/
IPA - Triple New England / Hazy, 10.5% ABV This Double Dry Hopped Hazy Triple IPA was brewed with a massive amount of oats and wheat to give this hazy a thick body with a creamy mouthfeel. Bursting with aromas of tropical fruit, citrus and pine from the dry hop of Citra, Mosaic, and Cascade. This Hazy Triple IPA will be hard to resist.
IPA - Triple, 16.6% ABV One kickass IPA. Continuously hopped with a copious amount of high - alpha america hops throughout the boil and whirlpool, and the dry hopped with another pallet of hops. Unfiltered and abundantly hoppy
IPA - Triple New England / Hazy, 10.5% ABV Nelson Sauvin-hopped Triple India Pale Ale
IPA - Imperial / Double, 7.5% ABV Imperial IPA with Rye, Sweet Orange Peel, Columbus, Simcoe, and Summit
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.5% ABV Citra & Mosaic-hopped Double India Pale Ale
IPA - Imperial / Double, 7.5% ABV Citra & Nelson Sauvin-Hopped Double India Pale Ale
IPA - Black / Cascadian Dark Ale, 6.66% ABV Eternal Shrug is a vehicle for our mutual descent into the gaping maw of existence. It’s also a Black IPA hopped with Oregon Chinook, Columbus Cryo, and Amarillo hops. Brutal levels of pine, resin, citrus pith, and dankness surf atop punishing waves of black malt character. It’s very metal, we swear.
IPA - New England / Hazy, 6.2% ABV Hazy IPA with Amarillo, El Dorado, and HBC 472.
Triple IPA - 10% abv A mouthful of a triple IPA. Brewed with Cashmere, Citra, Mosaic, New Zealand Waimea and Motueka hops.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.5 ABV Citra & Simcoe-hopped Double India Pale Ale
IPA - New England / Hazy, 7% A hazy New England style IPA brewed with Mosaic, Idaho 7, and El Dorado hops. Strong aromas of pineapple, citrus, and pine complemented by subtle bitterness and a clean finish.
IPA - Imperial / Double, 10% ABV A biting, bitter, tongue bruiser of an ale. With a name like Hopslam, what did you expect?
IPA - Red, 6.2% ABV Hoppy Red Ale!
Pale Ale - American, 5% ABV Grapefruit nose comes from the Falconer Flight hops used in this beer. A light orange hue from the malt makes this a balanced and crushable beer for the entire day
Pale Ale - American, 6% ABV Lizard King is light, crisp and refreshing. Mosaic hops make for one tropical, citrusy, and piney pale that gets our mojo risin’.
Pale Ale - American, 6% ABV Prickly Pear Pale Ale
Pale Ale - American, 6.1% ABV An American Pale Ale generously hopped with Citra, Centennial, and Simcoe hops for fresh citrus flavors with mild earthy pine notes. Charlatan’s malts combine with the smooth bitterness of the hops resulting in a balanced Pale Ale with a grapefruit aroma.
Sorghum / Millet Beer, 6% ABV Made from gluten-free ingredients - millet, sorghum, rice and buckwheat, no wheat or barley - it is fermented with a classic strain of Belgian ale yeast. Medium-bodied with subtle caramel and nut flavor nuances. Refined, herbal hop aroma and finish.
Sorghum / Millet Beer, 6% ABV A true little bomb of flavours, it presents a perfect harmony between citrus aroma, hop freshness and bitterness. This beer guarantees a soft contact with taste buds, releasing apricot and soft caramel notes. Its exacerbated dry side makes its bouquet of flavours shine and ensures its good aromatic persistence.
Grodziskie / Grätzer, 3.9% ABV Foeder Aged Grodziskie
Spiced / Herbed Beer, 8.7% ABV In developing this beer, Elbow and Boulevard brewmaster Steven Pauwels sought to harmonize the interplay of chocolate and malt, with each supporting and enhancing, but not overwhelming, the other. Just the right chocolate was essential. Elbow recommended Valrhona from the Dominican Republic, prized for its robust flavor and aroma, and a personal favorite. More than a mere savoring, the chocolate — in the form of nibs, or crushed, roasted beans – was incorporated into the brewing process itself. Malts Pale malt Cara wheat Hops Columbus Cascade Adjuncts Valhrona Cacao Nibs Vanilla
Spiced / Herbed Beer, 5.3% ABV Sour with Cucumber, Juniper Berries, & Basil
Stout - Oatmeal, 5% ABV Brewed with well water (the original well at the Old Brewery, sunk in 1758, is still in use, with the hard well water being drawn from 85 feet underground); fermented in ‘stone Yorkshire squares’ to create an almost opaque, wonderfully silky and smooth textured ale with a complex medium dry palate and bittersweet finish.
Stout - Russian Imperial, 11% ABV Anger and hostility complexes await you, dear beer lover, for this Russian Imperial Stout was not meant for you. Meant only for those that live a life of separation and those that sit in the dark by choice, this deep, mysterious, black as death beer will haunt you at night, leave you weeping in your sleep, and remind you that manners mean nothing to a corpse. Like traveling through the bonfires of Hell, each sip serves as a reminder that you do not belong. You, dear beer lover, are not worthy. 2015: Aged for 10 months in Heaven Hill Bourbon Barrels. 2017: Aged for 10 months in Four Roses Bourbon Barrels. 2018: Aged for 10 months in Jack Daniels Barrels.
Stout - English, 5% ABV Brewed with well water (the original well, sunk in 1758, is still in use with the hard water is drawn from 85 feet underground), the gently roasted organic chocolate malt and organic cocoa impart a delicious, smooth and creamy character, with inviting deep flavours and a delightful finish – this is the perfect marriage of satisfying stout and luxurious chocolate.
Stout - Imperial / Double Pastry, 14.3% ABV At Goose Island, we believe ideas and inspiration can come from anyone in the Goose family, and our Biscotti Stout is a perfect example that came from our very own HR team. Inspired by the Italian desserts of her childhood, Jill Cerone, People Manager at Goose Island, dreamed up this variant after grabbing a box of chocolate-dipped biscotti from her cabinet. Working with the brewing team, Jill brought the flavor to life with notes of anise, marzipan, cocoa, and buttered toffee. The biscotti enhances flavors already found in our Bourbon County Stout and adds strong notes of nostalgia from your Italian grandma’s kitchen. One sip and you’ll be reminded of pizzelle cookies, Easter Pane di Pasqua and, of course, almond biscotti.
Stout - Russian Imperial, 11% ABV An insanely full-bodied Russian Imperial Stout named after Rocky's ultimate foe. This big ale will warm the coldest of souls.
Stout - Imperial / Double Pastry, 14% ABV Willett Bourbon & Peerless Rye Barrel aged Imperial Stout with coffee, banana, hazelnut & coconut
Stout - Irish Dry, 4.2% ABV Swirling clouds tumble as the storm begins to calm. Settle. Breathe in the moment, then break through the smooth, light head to the bittersweet reward. Unmistakeably GUINNESS, from the first velvet sip to the last, lingering drop. And every deep-dark satisfying mouthful in between. Pure beauty. Pure GUINNESS. Guinness Draught is sold in kegs, widget cans, and bottles. The ABV varies from 4.1 to 4.3%. Guinness Extra Cold is the exact same beer only served through a super cooler at 3.5 °C
Cider, 6%ABV JK'S Organic Scrumpy is slowly fermented from organic apples and natural yeast. The apples are 100% grown in our Michigan orchard. The same orchard has been in our family for over 150 years. This cider saved our farm during the Great Depression. We now produce it legally so you can appreciate it too. There will be slight variations from batch to batch, just as nature makes no two apples alike! Enjoy our authentic Estate bottled American Farmhouse Scrumpy cider with its fresh, juicy apple aroma and crisp, clean finish.
Cider - Dry, 5% ABV This semi-dry cider is created to pay homage to the Rhode Island Greening, a classic American apple. Rhode Island Greening, McIntosh
Cider - Other Fruit, 6% ABV Hard cider w/ key lime & mint
Graft Cider, 6.9% ABV Rustic Table Cider / Blend of barrel aged cider and young wild Brett fermented cider.
Ace Cider (The California Cider Company), 5% ABV Ace Perry is an all-natural fruit cider. Fresh Pear juice and Madagascar Vanilla (for mouth-feel and smoothness) are added to our apple cider post fermentation.
Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat, 5.3% ABV Cool off this Summer with a juicy and refreshing Chicago favorite built for the season. Bask in radiant citrus notes while soaking up its floral ambiance. By the time the leaves change, our Summer Ale will be just a sun-dappled memory, so crush a few while you've got the chance.
Wheat Beer - Witbier / Blanche, 5.1% ABV a witbier w apricots for roundth in the fall. pantry cardamom for warmth in the winter. and crisp wheat for midsommar days.
Wheat Beer - Witbier / Blanche, 5.2% ABV This traditional Belgian-style white ale refreshes the body and illuminates the spirit. Brewed with malted and unmalted wheat and seasoned with coriander and sweet orange peel, Witte pours hazy, smooth and flavorful, with aromas of citrus and clove. Crisp and refreshing on its own, it shines brightly alongside lighter fare like salads and appetizers, and serves as a perfect complement to barbecue and spicy dishes. Enjoy a taste of the sun. Santé!
4.8%, Pilsner Foeder Aged Pilsner
Pilsner - Czech, 5.5% ABV Coalesce is 5.5%, more traditional Czech style Pilsner than our dry-hopped Child Support(hoppy Pilsner). Made with floor malted Bohemian Pilsner malt and traditional German hops and lagered for 6 weeks. Crisp, clean, and wicked easy drinking.
Kolsch - 4.8% abv Kolsch-style ale brewed w. German Pils malt & Tettnang hops, and lagered for 4 weeks, producing slightly sweet fruit flavors w. a clean finish.
Märzen, 6% ABV It's Oktoberfest , that magickal time where grown men dress in leather & suspenders getting swervy on sweaty meat phalluses the world around. And pretzels, so many pretzels.
Festbier, 6.25% ABV Tradition & Select-hopped Festbier Lager
Sour - Fruited, 6% ABV Italian ice-inspired Kettle-Soured Ale brewed with Meyer lemon and hopped with Hallertau Blanc. Collab with Miko’s Italian Ice.
Sour - Fruited, 4.5% ABV A soaring wave of lush ripe peach, elevated by a naturally tart finish. A thirst-quenching declaration for when you want to amplify your voice.
Sour - Fruited, 5.5% ABV Pours vibrant neon-red haze in the glass with pale pink foam. Notes of tangy cherries, jammy blueberries and muddled limes. Medium body, balanced acidity, with a fresh-n-fruity finish. Pairs well with top siders, Kenny Loggins, and splattered brains.
Sour - Fruited Gose, 4.2% ABV Born from our passion for experimentation, our Briney Melon Gose boasts a thirst-quenching tartness that is perfectly balanced by subtle watermelon flavors and aromas. Gentle additions of sea salt create a refreshing harmony between the acidity and fruity sweetness leading to clean, dry finish.
Sour, 7.5%ABV Kettle Sour Ale with Peaches
Sour - Flanders Red Ale, 5%ABV Softcore Mutation: Flanders Red is a mixed culture fermentation that spent 24 months conditioning in one of our American oak foeders. Deep amber in color, with flavors of oak and spice, followed by notes of sour cherry and dark fruits, rich malt, leather, and hints of balsamic vinegar. Tart, complex and refreshing, this sour Belgian style ale is is one of our favorites to enjoy. 5.0%
Sour - Flanders Red Ale, 6.8% ABV Duchesse Cherry is a blend of 1 and 2 year-old Duchesse de Bourgogne with local, sour cherries added to the maturing beer. The malt beverage is aged in oak casks, and utilizing whole cherries from the Limburg region of Belgium, as opposed to cherry syrup that is sometimes used in cherry beer production, Duchesse Cherry truly lives up to its name.
Sour - Fruited, 7.2% ABV Tropical American Fruit Tart brewed with 800lb of Pink Guava, 800lb of Pineapple, and 400lb or Key Lime per 30bbl batch.
Sour - Fruited, 4.5% ABV The bright sweetness of real lemons converges with pure cane sugar for a refreshingly tart finish.
Sour - Fruited, 5.0% ABV A super sour featuring keylime, meyer lemon, and calamansi (Philippine lemon). Massive tart acidic notes and bright tropical citrus come at you in waves with an herbal nose for a really deep and balanced sour ale. This one is for the sour heads!
Sour, 4.4%ABV It's always been more about the journey for us. Because sometimes how you get there means as much as where you end up. So rather than a traditional kettle-sour method, this fruited sour ale uses a special type of yeast that produces lactic acid in the fermenter, developing a lightly puckering character. A dose of strawberry adds contrast and balance to the trip. Get ready to blast off.
Farmhouse Ale - Other, 6% ABV 6% Farmhouse Ale fermented with Brettanomyces Bruxellensis and brewed in collaboration with our friends at Perennial Artisan Ales!
Wild Ale - American, 7% ABV Pathfinder is beer number 13 in our Barn Quilt series. Seasonally inspired, this beer consists of a tart, oak-aged saison that was aged on a modest amount (1lb./gallon) of cranberries and then conditioned on spruce tips before packaging.
Lager - Mexican, 4.5% ABV Corona Extra Mexican Beer is a crisp, clean and well balanced cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt, making it a great tailgating beer, beach drink or barbecue refreshment.
Dunkel, 4.8%ABV This dark lager presents great flavors of bread, biscuit, dark fruits, and slight caramel. The maltiness balances perfectly with floral and earthy noble hop flavors giving you a complex flavor with appropriate dryness to encourage another sip.
Lager - Vienna, 5.1% ABV
Lager - American Amber / Red, 6.1% Admittedly, it’s a bit of a paradox to name our Amber Lager for history’s most famous agent of prohibition. But it’s a smooth, malty (and dare we say, arresting?) paradox.
Lager - IPL (India Pale Lager), 4.5% ABV Whether you call it an "IPL", "Cold IPA", or "Dry Hopped Lager", this cold fermented lager is packed with loads of Citra, Lotus, NZL 32-2 for an insane tropical punch on a crispy, refreshing, and light body. 100ºF may be some of the worst weather... but with this beer, prepare for some Wurst Weather!
Lager - Helles, 4% ABV Refreshing, medium-bodied, with an aroma of grain and the pleasant floral and citrus of Saphir hops.
Hard Seltzer Slushy with Strawberry
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV Hard seltzer with real strawberry and kiwi fruit
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV Bright, juicy strawberry flavor and sweet lemonade refreshment. Truly Lemonade is the perfect mix of refreshing hard seltzer and sweet lemonade that’s big on taste and low on calories. It packs the sweetness of real lemonade with the refreshment of Truly Hard Seltzer.
Hard Seltzer, 6% ABVWe created our unique twist on a lemon shake-up with a house made hard seltzer and pureed lemons for a throwback to warm weather and county fairs.
Cream Ale, 5.6% ABV Honey cream ale
Belgian Strong Golden Ale, 9.5% ABV Discover Citra, voted by our fans as the best hop variety for our special Duvel Tripel Hop. Citra enriches the already unique taste of Duvel with fresh notes of grapefruit and tropical fruit.
Belgian Tripel, 8.8%ABV Belgian-Style Tripel Ale
Saison, 5.2% ABV Saison Bottle Conditioned with Sundial's Mixed Culture
Brown Ale - English, 5% ABV Brewed with well water (the original well at the Old Brewery, sunk in 1758, is still in use, with the hard well water being drawn from 85 feet underground); best barley malt, yeast and aromatic hops; fermented in 'stone Yorkshire squares' to create a relatively dry ale with rich nutty colour and plate of beech nuts, almonds and walnuts.
Fruit Beer, 6.1%ABV
Fruit Beer, 8.6% ABV Strawberry Midwest Fruit Tart. Brewed with over 3,000 lbs of strawberries per 30bbl batch.
Imperial Hazy IPA, 8%ABV Hazy Double IPA brewed with Phantasm, Citra, Galaxy, and Eclipse. Theres some Citra Lupulin Powder in there as well for good measure.
Double IPA, 8.5%ABV dHop2 is a DIPA that investigates the interplay between our ale strain and an intensive Mosaic and Citra forward hop bill woven four times into its creative process. It pours a very murky tangerine color, releasing notes of orange juice (with pulp) and earthy grass. The taste is highly resinous, dank-citrus, pine juice, with a chewy mouth feel and a firm and pointed bitterness.
Hazy Double IPA, 8%ABV Double dry-hopped double india pale with vanilla // cryo citra // cryo mosaic // galaxy
Imperial Hazy IPA - 8% abv Double dry-hopped hazy double IPA brewed with Vic Secret and Citra. Expect notes of ripe pineapple, citrus, and dank.
Golden Ale - Other, 5% ABV Blueberry golden ale
Mead - Other, 11% ABV A Semi-sweet honey wine infused with hibiscus flower. Floral aroma and flavor with a crisp honey finish.
Lambic - Fruit, 6% ABV Perzik is a spontaneously fermented beer adhering to the Méthode Traditionnelle standard. It was aged for 18-30 months in used French oak barrels before being refermented on over 3 lbs/gal of yellow and white donut peaches from Door County, WI.
Hazy Rye IPA, 6.5% ABV Hazy Rye IPA with El Dorado and Mosaic hops. No Lactose.
Flavored Malt Beverage, 5% ABV
Gluten-Free, 7% ABV
Fruited Berliner Weisse, 6.5%ABV Heavily fruited Berliner weisse with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar glaze.
Fruited Berliner Weisse, 6.5%ABV Heavily fruited Berliner weisse with pumpkin, coconut and banana added after fermentation.
Shandy / Radler, 2% ABV NB: Sold with 2% and 2.5% ABV - please do not post an edit request asking to change it from one to the other. Best Stiegl-Goldbräu blended with lemonade made with real lemon juice results in a sparkling, invigorating taste that appeals to women and men alike. Its delicate hints of citrus and fresh aroma are the reason why this naturally cloudy Radler is one of Austria's most popular beverages.
IPA - American, 6.8% ABV
IPA - New England / Hazy, 6.3% ABV Bursting with notes of tropical fruit, Son of Juice features loads of Mosaic, Simcoe and Nugget hops. Pilsner malt and oats lend to a soft body and touch of haze, making for a juicy, low-bitter IPA.
IPA - Imperial / Double, 8.5% ABV Brewed with our hand-sourced IPA grain bill and double dry hopped in stainless with a fine batch of Citra hops. We’re getting at taste for tropical push pops and hunks of ripe honeydew dunked in mango juice.
IPA - New Zealand, 6.5% ABV Distant Shore is an IPA showcasing an array of New Zealand-grown hop varieties. Notes of tropical citrus, nectarine, dank grass and passion fruit shine front and center, forming a heady wave of hang-ten hop expression. Let's take a trip.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.5% ABV Citra, El Dorado & Belma-hopped Double India Pale Ale
IPA - Triple New England / Hazy, 10.1% ABV Mosaic & Strata hopped hazy Triple IPA.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.8% ABV A double dry hopped version of a recent favorite. Bright hop flavors like fresh lemon, orange zest and zesty citrus from Simcoe, Mosaic, and Strata are sure to have you feline fine.
IPA - American, 7.5% ABV IPA brewed w/ Columbus, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Mosaic hops.
IPA - New England / Hazy, 7.2% ABV Busting with big, juicy mango flavors and sun-ripened apricot overtones, this hazy is pillowy-soft on the palate, with stone fruit aromas and a shimmering glint of bitterness on the finish for balance.
IPA - New England / Hazy, 6.8% ABV A New England-style IPA hopped at 6 lbs/bbl and Double Dry hopped with NZ hop varietals, Nectaron & Motueka. Expect a punch in the face of stonefruit and tropical fruit aromas and flavors. NZ Nectaron is the star of this show, and gives off loads of Nectarine, peach rings, fruit cocktail cups, with accent notes of ruby red grapefruit pith, light papaya & mango, along with a hint of resiny dankness. An IPA that takes you on a trip to a tropical oasis, without leaving your seat.
American IPA, 5.7%ABV An easy drinking IPA for those lazy days off of work. Cashmere and El Dorado hops bring the lemon lime spritz while Mosaic rides the wave with the new school tropical juice. Bright and refreshing, this light 5.7% American IPA will have you hooked with a spot in the beer fridge.
IPA - Imperial / Double Milkshake, 8.5% ABV Milkshake IIPA with Lactose Vanilla & Orange
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 8.5% ABV a hazy DDH DIPA smashed full of Citra, Galaxy, & Motueka. Bursting with crushed citrus, mojito lime character, juicy peaches, & background hints of tropical fruits
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 8.6% ABV We got together with our good friends at Burley Oak to throw down with us in a Hazy DIPA! If you’ve been following along with our Zombieland Rules then this one falls right in line!
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.8% ABV Double dry-hopped hazy double IPA with Vic Secret & Strata.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 8% ABV DDH New England Double IPA with Citra Hops
IPA - Imperial / Double, 8% ABV A massive American style Imperial IPA hopped and dry hopped with 3 pounds per barrel Citra. Huge aromas and flavors of citrus and mango.
IPA - Imperial / Double, 8.5% ABV Our Midwestern homage to the West Coast. Lake Michigan water is the base for this hop-forward West Coast IPA with a rich and complex flavor profile. Assertive aromas of pine, citrus, and tropical fruits from Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook hops grown in Michigan.
IPA, 6%ABV Alone Alone is the double dry-hopped version of our 100% Galaxy hopped 6% IPA
IPA - American, 7% ABV Easy drinking Hazy American IPA featuring loads of Citra and Simcoe!
IPA - American, 6.7% ABV Get ready to embark on a hoppy adventure with our new all-Cryo-Hopped IPA Frozen FX, where you explore the rich tapestry of hop flavors. This exceptional brew is an enchanting blend of Cryo Cascade, Cryo Pop, Cryo Citra, and Cryo HBC 586 hops where each hop variety shines in its own right while contributing to an overall masterpiece. A true celebration of craft and innovation!
IPA - American, 7.5% ABV Double Dry-Hopped IPA w/ Simcoe Hops
IPA - New England / Hazy, 7.5% ABV Double Dry-Hopped Hazy IPA with Citra, Galaxy, & Idaho 7 hops
Milkshake IPA, 6.5%ABV Brewed with wheat, oats, and lactose for that thick and creamy body you've come to expect from the Shakey surname. Dry-hopped with Mosaic, Mosaic Cryo and El Dorado hops and hit hard with Vanilla post fermentation. The tropical fruit and citrus notes mingle perfectly with the sweet flavors of vanilla transporting you right back to those ice cream shop dayz.
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 7.5% ABV Citra & Sabro-hopped Double India Pale Ale 2021 Can Can Awards - Silver Medal Winner, Double New England IPA Category
IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy, 8% ABV Double Dry Hopped Double India Pale Ale with Eclipse, Citra, & Chinook.
IPA - Triple New England / Hazy, 10.5% ABV Double Dry-Hopped Hazy Triple IPA with Strata hops
Pale Ale - American, 6.5% ABV This voluminously hopped mutha delivers a hoppy nose and assertive-but-balanced flavors of pale malts and citrusy floral hops from start to finish. Oskar Blues launched its canning ops in 2002, brewing and hand-canning Dale’s Pale Ale in the Lyons, Colorado, brewpub. America’s first-craft-canned mountain pale is a hearty, critically acclaimed trailblazer that changed the way craft beer fiends perceive portable beer.
Schwarzbier, 4.7% ABV
Honey Beer, 4.2% ABV Biere de Maple Maple syrup from Heaven's Honey and spices. There is always an alternative way to pay passage across the waters.
Historical Beer - Kottbusser, 5.3% ABV Just cause it's dark and German doesn't mean it's an alt. Based on the obscure Kottbusser style of beer, this surprisingly dry beer retains all the aroma and nuance of honey (from bees) and molasses (not from bees) creating a perception of sweetness through cool, controlled fermentation. Because we're sweet enough damn it.
Schwarzbier, 5.6%ABV A dark lager fermented with German yeast, this style deserves more love. It’s subtly roasty, with notes of cocoa powder and milk chocolate on a crisp, clean body.
Stout - Other, 7.5% ABV Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout
Stout - Imperial / Double, 10.5% ABV Peanut Butter Imperial Stout Brewed With Chocolate
Stout - Imperial / Double Coffee, 12% ABV For Origins, all the focus is on the coffee. We hand picked a single origin, Columbian coffee with our friends at Hexe Coffee and the result is absolutely stunning. Hints of cherry and dark fruits sit softly on notes of chocolate and caramel. A love letter to coffee beer.
Stout - Imperial / Double, 12% ABV Imperial stout fermented with almond flour, cacao nibs, cinnamon sticks, vanilla beans, ancho chilies, guajillo chilies, habanero chilies, and cherrywood.
Stout - Milk / Sweet, 5.9% ABV With welcoming notes of dark chocolate and coffee, this Oatmeal Milk Stout combines a variety of roasted grains to produce a complex yet mellow flavor. Fat Pug is rounded out with sweetness provided by lactose and is named in honor of our brewer Adam’s pug, Otto. 2017 GABF Medalist - Oatmeal Milk Stout
Stout - Imperial / Double, 14.4% ABV Going back to the inception of Bourbon County Stout, the 30th Anniversary Stout is aged from a blend of Jim Beam barrels from their Small Batch Bourbon Collection barrels. Each of the remarkable bourbon barrels offer characteristics unique to each bourbon's distinct nuances. Barrels: 36% Booker's 33% Knob Creek, 17% Basil Hayden, 14% Baker's
Stout - Milk / Sweet, 6% POUR HARD! Dark & delicious, America’s milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Pouring hard out of the bottle, Milk Stout Nitro cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like hard whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. The pillowy head coats your upper lip and its creaminess entices your palate. Initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bless of milk chocolate fullness. Famous for their Nitro series, Left Hand Brewing was the first craft brewery to release a bottled nitrogenated beer. For the best experience, pour hard at 180 degrees into a 16oz glass. Different gas, different pour. Cheers! #PourHard
Porter - Other, 6.5% ABV A one off summer Porter that we infused with the fixings of S'mores! Expect plenty of chocolate, a mild sweetness, touches of marshmallow and graham cracker with a light body. A delicious summer porter to enjoy on the patio or around a campfire.
Cider - Other Fruit, 6% ABV
Cider - Other Fruit, 4.5% ABV Made from the purest Swedish spring water, Rekorderlig Premium Wild Berries Cider is best served over ice for a crisp, cool and refreshing experience.
Cider - Rosé, 6.9% ABV A blend of rare red-fleshed fleshed apples from Washington state blended with Virginian & Pennsylvanian GoldRush apples. Dry and fruit forward, this rosé cider's blush color is 100% from apples, no additives. *Note* Intensity of red color from red-fleshed apples varies from year-to year but the blend remains the same at 60% red-fleshed & 40% GolRrush. The image pictured is of the 2018 harvest.
Cider - Rosé, 6.9% ABV
Cider - Other Fruit, 6.5% ABV We pieced this off-dry cider together with apples, blueberries and Mosaic hops, which are renowned for their blueberry and tropical notes. Together, they create a hoppy, fruity and super drinkable cider.
Sweet Cider, 4.5%ABV Unfiltered hard cider reminiscent of classic farmstand fresh apple cider pressed and sold at harvest. Blend of 100% high-quality, fresh pressed, locally sourced apples. It’s crisp, refreshing, with a savory balance of tart and sweet.
Cider - Traditional / Apfelwein, 6.5% ABV A softer blend, made from our traditional Apple and pear juice. This cider is light and fresh with a perfect balance.
Cider - Sweet, 4% ABV Sweet and appley - the perennial favorite here at Tandem Ciders. Try a taste and see for yourself. McIntosh, Northern Spy
Cider - Perry / Poiré, 6.5% ABV Semi-Dry/Sweet Sparkling Our Perry took home a Gold Medal at the 2015 British Cider Championships at the Royal Bath & West Show in the U.K.! Showcases the delicate freshness of the pears, with subtle citrus notes. It’s buttery and creamy body balance its slight acidity. – Gluten Free • 6.5% ABV
Wheat Beer - Other, 5% ABV A hazy, tart, and effervescent wheat ale liberally dosed with hibiscus and passionfruit for supreme refreshment.
Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat, 5.5% ABV Wheat pale ale with Amarillo hops
Wheat Beer - Hefeweizen, 5% ABV Hefeweizen Ale with Raspberries. This ale brilliantly infuses the traditional banana and clove flavors with the vibrant essence of raspberries, resulting in a refreshing and subtly tart brew.
American Pale Wheat, 6.3%ABV Oberon Eclipse from Bell’s Brewing is a refreshing, easy-drinking beer with a 6.3% ABV. This fruit-forward Citrus Wheat Ale has hints of orange & coriander. It’s an inviting beer with a clean finish.
Pilsner - German, 4.9% ABV A German-style pilsner, dry and crisp with a grassy hop aroma from a large kettle addition of Hallertau Mittelfrüh. One hop, one malt, lager yeast. Simple and delicious.
Pilsner - German, 4.9% ABVOur Pils is a beautiful representation of German pilsner malt and noble hops. This beer is for the drinker who prefers a little more hop presence with a subtle bite that dissipates smoothly into a depth of floral, herbal, and honey flavor. We pour this beer slowly (be patient, it’s worth it!) over the course of approximately five minutes to allow all of the aromas and flavors to meld into your glass and deliver it to you with a soft pillowy head. The inspiration for this beer comes from Brewer Tom’s unforgettable experience drinking his favorite Pilsner in the German Alps.
Kölsch, 4.6% ABV A refreshing, mildly spicy, mildly fruity ale. A happy beer, easy to drink, makes you want to have glass after glass. A wonderful stand of foam above the rim of a traditional .2L Stange.
Fruited Sour, 6%ABV Sour ale with Hibiscus, Blackberry, Dragon Fruit and Mango not a series of fantasy novels revolving around Pamela a quiet and unassuming but uncommonly gifted Eltailan struggling to make it in a world of Castinans. Will she be able to harness her gifts to fight the great White Flame or will evil triumph? Tune in Sundays at 8 pm eastern to find out. This definitely isn’t a thing. The vibes of fictional islands are closer than ever as dragon fruit and mango kick the beach onto your taste buds before taking you on a dip into the waters of a raspberry hibiscus ocean.
Sour - Other Gose, 4.8% ABV You know what we love as much as beer? Margaritas… and tacos. But we make beer, so we decided to add lime juice to our Gose beer, lending a bright, citric acid character to the existing lactic acid, creating a beer with complex tartness. The wheat body is accented by a hefty dose of pink Himalayan salt to pair perfectly with tequila... and tacos.
Sour, 6.2% Gose-style Ale with Pink Guava
Fruited Sour, 5.6%ABV Island series! This time Passion fruit shines!! Blended with Pineapple, Mango, and Coconut. Perfect to begin the fall weather the new sour to remind you of the sunshine we are going to miss. This tropical sour has no lactose but a creamy body thanks to the coconut and a sweet/tart balanced sour bite.
Sour IPA, 7%ABV Our Sour IPA with Pink guava, raspberries, blueberries, a touch of lactose and Citra and El Dorado hops. •Acid Level: Balanced. This is not kettle soured. We used our farmhouse technology to create a very gentle and elegant acid profile. •Fruit: Refermented to a stable gravity, cold crashed, and separated. Cotton Candy Sky pours a melted pink-purple cotton candy color releasing tropical purple rain. Aromas and flavors of pristine guava, pears, candied strawberries, and mango dance with assorted berries over a mesocyclone of dragon fruit color supported by a soft well-rounded body. The #BalancedAcidity and touch of bitterness maintain a high level of drinkability.
Sour - Fruited, 6% ABV Kettle-Soured Ale brewed with mango and peach and hopped with Hallertau Blanc. CUSHY is our series of easy-drinking, Fruited Sour Ales brewed to be slightly tart & sweet, and ultimately refreshing. Each beer is blended with real fruit juice concentrates, giving it a distinct color and flavor.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 6.1% ABV
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 5% ABV Foeder Saison (5%) - Brewed with pilsner malt, oats, wheat and rye and hopped with Saaz. Fermented with select amounts of ginger, lime and mango. Extra dry and effervescent with notes of spicy ginger beer with a splash of fresh grapefruit juice.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 4.2% ABV Brett fermented Petite Saison blended with 12+ month mixed-culture, lightly dry-hopped Crystal & Saaz.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 6.9% ABV Barrel-aged tart saison ale with tangerine Cara Cara orange, and orange peel Tart, citrusy, wild, fruity— if these words are speaking to your soul, this is the beer for you. Wild Grove is bright, tart, and bursting with citrus flavor thanks to the addition of fresh tangerines and oranges, plus orange peel for some extra zest. After letting it rest in oak barrels to gain funky complexity, we dry hopped with Mandarina Bavaria hops, known for their distinctive tangerine and citrus notes.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 5.9%ABV Wisp is an evolving enigma that features Stjordal malted barley from Sugar Creek Malt. Stjordal malt is created in a traditional Nordic process of drying the malt over Alder wood fires. This process imparts a unique smoke character that evolves as you get deeper into your glass. At first you will get aromas of Alder smoke, persimmon, raisins and dates but as your pallet acclimates to the smoke you’ll discover notes of freshly tilled earth, grilled peaches, roasted strawberries, honeysuckle, black pepper, and clove. The body is delightfully light and the finish is pleasantly clean and succinct.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 5.5% ABV Levain is deeply complex yet spryly drinkable with a delightful acidity. You’ll find notes of limeade, lemon zest, lychee, mango, musky leather, earthy blue cheese, wet hay, pink starburst, papaya, black cherry, and a touch of oaky vanillin and spice. After its time in oak we conditioned this portion of Levain on hand zested and juiced Bergamots. Bergamot is a hybrid of a lemon and bitter orange that is native to Southern Italy. These were grown for us by Bhumi Growers in New Jersey then overnighted. They are most widely know as the citrus component/flavoring of Earl Grey tea. They have a wonderful floral aroma with notes of pink lemonade, lime zest, and white grapefruit.
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 6.4% ABV Blended, barrel-aged wild saison
Farmhouse Ale - Saison, 6.5% ABV When you brew as much as we do, sometimes we get tired of telling the yeast what to do. For Apex Predator Farmhouse Ale, we pitch the yeast cold, turn off the temperature control, and let the yeast do its thing. To our delight, it spat out the sweet scent of juicy fruit wafting from a frothy, white mane. Brewed only with grain and sugar unencumbered by the heat of the kiln, we create a hazy, golden body. Apex Predator gets its teeth from a generous Crystal dry-hopping that completes the dry finish with a fruity bite. Pounce on the opportunity to let it part your lips and you may find yourself at the top of the food chain.
Lager - Pale, 4.9% ABV The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion.
Lager - American Light, 5.2% ABV Local’s Light is an American Lager made with the same level of dedication and intensity that we put into every beer we make. We call it “Beer in its Simplest Form” because it is just that: an all-grain, crisp, clean, bright yellow lager. Tastes great on a boat, in a backyard, at a dive bar, by a campfire, at a concert, on your couch. This is our go-to beer and our opus, perfected continuously since 2004, imported from Northern Michigan and delivered to your taste buds.
Lager - Helles, 5.2% ABV Our flagship beer is the epitome of a lager. It is the beer you can enjoy everyday no matter the occasion. Whether you’re celebrating a victory of your favorite sports team, or throwing back a couple with friends or coworkers, this beer is unobtrusive. It is the cold, crisp, light, yet flavorful accompaniment to life. Just enough malt and noble hop flavor to subconsciously remind you how enjoyable it is after every sip, while not distracting you from making unforgettable memories. This is the style our Goldfinger ancestors would have brewed and certainly would have enjoyed.
Lager - Munich Dunkel, 5.5% ABV Dark beer existed in Bavaria long before light beer. This was the first type of beer to be brewed at Hofbräuhaus when it was founded. Today, when beer-lovers all over the world talk about dark beer, they usually mean a Munich style beer. Today, Hofbräu Dunkel - the archetypal Bavarian beer - is still as popular as ever. With its alcoholic content of around 5.5% volume and its spicy taste, it’s a refreshing beer that suits all kinds of occasions. A beer in the traditional Munich style!
Lager - American, 4.8% ABV Remember how great summers were as a kid? We sometimes feel that way about old school lagers, so we made a pre-Prohibition style lager with a couple of hops (Liberty and Saphir), Tennessee-grown pilsner malt, and corn to bring us back in time to that magical place in beer history.
Hard Seltzer, 6% ABV Hard Seltzer w/ Blackberry, Raspberry, & Natural Flavors.
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV Well, sit on down on the porch and let me tell you what those wacky water wizards over at City Water Vintage Seltzers done did. They took the flavor the juiciest ripest darn peaches you ever did eat and juiced right up into gosh darn lemonade and made it seltzer.
Seltzer, 5% ABV Tropical Pink Lemonade Seltzer