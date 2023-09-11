Boucher's Bayou Bites 253 Ga-515 #1b Blairsville, GA 30512
Full Menu
Appetizers
Artichoke Beignets
$12.00
Beignet filled with artichoke heart, herb cream cheese with parmesan breaded crust.
Boucher's Fry Basket
$13.59
Trio fry of fried oysters, gator bites, and shrimp tossed in a basket and served with remoulade sauce
Boudin Balls
$10.50
Spicy pork and rice balls
Cajun Popcorn
$13.00
Fried crawfish tails served with remoulade sauce
Peel and Eat Shrimp
$12.00
Sautéed in our secret spice blend
Voodoo Fries
$15.00
Kids' Menu
Desserts
Extra
Boucher's Bayou Bites 253 Ga-515 #1b Blairsville, GA 30512 Location and Ordering Hours
(706) 400-7045
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM