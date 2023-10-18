Bounty Hunter - Napa
Sandwiches
Our Oak-smoked, thinly sliced, ten hour Brisket
Best in the Valley! House-rub-seasoned & southern-pride smoked
C.A.B. Pastrami sandwich On toasted marble rye with Sonoma brine sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, and Housemade Saloon Sauce
One of the best Burgers in town! Topped with white cheddar, sliced red onion, B&B pickles, and Saloon Sauce
The chicken sandwich war is over with this one! Our pulled Beer can chicken tossed in a White Alabama Q sauce, coleslaw, B&B Pickles, and Red Onions
Thinly sliced House-smoked Prime rib with Gruyere Cheese, caramlized onions, horseradish, and housemade au jus.
Signature Items
Your choice of BBQ served over a bed of coleslaw, red onions, and B&B pickles
As seen on Man vs Food! Our Cajun-spiced whole free-range bird perched up on a Tecate beer can, ready to carve!
Half rack of our award winningoak-smoked pork ribs, served with coleslaw & kettle chips
Our award-winning, wine country, "Low & Slow" pork ribs, served A la carte
A feast of pulled pork, smoked Beef Brisket & a half rack of ribs, plus your choice of Coleslaw or Kettle Chips
Wine Bar Snacks
A medley of olives, herbs, candied pecans & smoked almonds for a little crunch.
Jumbo house smoked wings served with a side of moutherwatering Garlic Buffalo Sauce & Bleu cheese sauce
Classic southern three cheese dip with roasted piquito peppers, served with crustinis.
House-smoked Atlatic Salmon served with toast points & remoulade
A rotating selectionof three cheese & two cured meats, served with classic garnishes
A bowl of Kettle Chips smothered in a BH Bleu Cheese bechamel, topped with crumbles
Rubbed in Brown Butter, seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Served with a side of Garlic Aoili
Soup & Salads
Chef's daily creation using fresh seasonal ingredients
Mixed Greens, seasonal fruit, candied pecans, goat cheese & balsamic dressing
Crisp romaine, shaved parmigano-reggiano, and sourdough crisps served with rich and creamy house made caesar dressing
Freshly grilled cajun shrimp on iceberg lettuce, egg, avaocado, toy box tomatoes, jicama, and topped with our Saloon Sauce
Iceberg Lettuce, topped with Bacon, toy-box tomatoes, crispy onions, Bleu cheese crumbles, and topped with Bleu Cheese dressing
Sides
Dessert
Gram Cracker crust with a Dark chocolate, milk chocolate and Nutella Ganche, topped with house made marshmellow(roasted)
Gramcracker and crushed pecan crust topped with whip cream
Lemon poppy seed scone topped with fresh strawberries, whip creams, and starwberry sauce drizzle