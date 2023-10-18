Popular Items

Side of BH Cornbread
$4.95
Side of BH Mac & Cheese
$8.95
Side of Rancho Gordo BBQ Beans
$8.95


Sandwiches

Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich
$18.95

Our Oak-smoked, thinly sliced, ten hour Brisket

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$18.95

Best in the Valley! House-rub-seasoned & southern-pride smoked

The Reuben Sandwich
$17.95

C.A.B. Pastrami sandwich On toasted marble rye with Sonoma brine sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, and Housemade Saloon Sauce

The Bounty Burger
$20.95

One of the best Burgers in town! Topped with white cheddar, sliced red onion, B&B pickles, and Saloon Sauce

The Beyond Burger
$20.95
Beer Can Chicken Stacker Sandwich
$17.95

The chicken sandwich war is over with this one! Our pulled Beer can chicken tossed in a White Alabama Q sauce, coleslaw, B&B Pickles, and Red Onions

Smoked French Dip Sandwich
$22.95

Thinly sliced House-smoked Prime rib with Gruyere Cheese, caramlized onions, horseradish, and housemade au jus.

Signature Items

BBQ Bowl
$19.95

Your choice of BBQ served over a bed of coleslaw, red onions, and B&B pickles

The Beer Can Chicken
$34.95

As seen on Man vs Food! Our Cajun-spiced whole free-range bird perched up on a Tecate beer can, ready to carve!

Smokin St. Louis Rib Plate
$27.95

Half rack of our award winningoak-smoked pork ribs, served with coleslaw & kettle chips

Full Rack of St. Louis Ribs
$44.95

Our award-winning, wine country, "Low & Slow" pork ribs, served A la carte

Smokin BBQ Platter
$54.95

A feast of pulled pork, smoked Beef Brisket & a half rack of ribs, plus your choice of Coleslaw or Kettle Chips

Wine Bar Snacks

Marinated Olives
$8.95

A medley of olives, herbs, candied pecans & smoked almonds for a little crunch.

House-Smoked Wings
$16.95

Jumbo house smoked wings served with a side of moutherwatering Garlic Buffalo Sauce & Bleu cheese sauce

Southern Style Pimento Cheese Dip
$13.95

Classic southern three cheese dip with roasted piquito peppers, served with crustinis.

House Smoked Salmon
$15.95

House-smoked Atlatic Salmon served with toast points & remoulade

Cheese & Charcuterie
$25.95

A rotating selectionof three cheese & two cured meats, served with classic garnishes

Bleu Cheese Chips
$14.95

A bowl of Kettle Chips smothered in a BH Bleu Cheese bechamel, topped with crumbles

Grilled Artichoke
$12.95

Rubbed in Brown Butter, seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Served with a side of Garlic Aoili

Soup & Salads

Soup of the Day (Cup)
$5.00

Chef's daily creation using fresh seasonal ingredients

Seasonal Market Salad
$13.95

Mixed Greens, seasonal fruit, candied pecans, goat cheese & balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad
$13.95

Crisp romaine, shaved parmigano-reggiano, and sourdough crisps served with rich and creamy house made caesar dressing

Grilled Shrimp Louie Salad
$19.95

Freshly grilled cajun shrimp on iceberg lettuce, egg, avaocado, toy box tomatoes, jicama, and topped with our Saloon Sauce

Wedge Salad
$10.95

Iceberg Lettuce, topped with Bacon, toy-box tomatoes, crispy onions, Bleu cheese crumbles, and topped with Bleu Cheese dressing

Soup of the Day (Bowl)
$9.50

Sides

Side of Kettle Chips
$5.95
Side of Coleslaw
$5.95
Side of Potato Salad
$5.95
Side of Half Sour Pickles
$5.95
Side of B&B Pickles
$5.95
Small Market Salad
$6.95
Small Caesar Salad
$6.95
Seasonal Vegetables
$6.95
Side of Beer Can Chicken
$7.00
Side of Brisket
$9.00
Side of Pulled Pork
$7.00
Bun
$2.00
Side of Jalapenos
$2.95
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side of Bleu Cheese Crumbles
$2.95
Side of Cripsy Onions
$2.95
Side of Carmelized Onions
$2.95
Side of Bacon
$3.95
Side of Avocado
$2.95
Side of Pimento Cheese
$2.95
Side of Sauerkraut
Side of Honey Comb
$5.95
Side of Shrimp
$9.95
Side of French Dip Meat
$12.00
Side of Grilled Artichoke
$6.95

Dessert

S'mores Pie
$7.95

Gram Cracker crust with a Dark chocolate, milk chocolate and Nutella Ganche, topped with house made marshmellow(roasted)

Mini Lemon Pie
$6.95Out of stock

Gramcracker and crushed pecan crust topped with whip cream

Peaches N' Cream Shortcake
$7.95Out of stock

Lemon poppy seed scone topped with fresh strawberries, whip creams, and starwberry sauce drizzle

Bulk BBQ

1 Lb of Pulled Pork
$19.95
1/2 Lb of Pulled Pork
$9.50
1 Lb of Beef Brisket
$25.95
1/2 Lb of Beef Brisket
$12.95
1 lb of Pulled Beer Can Chicken
$19.95
1/2 LB of Pulled Beer Can Chicken
$9.50

Bulk Sides

Quart of B&B Pickles
$12.95
Gallon of B&B Pickles
$44.95
Quart of Half Sour Pickles
$12.95
Gallon of Half Sour Pickles
$44.95
Quart of Coleslaw
$12.95
Gallon of Coleslaw
$44.95
Quart of Potato Salad
$14.95
Gallon of Potato Salad
$46.95
Quart of BBQ Beans
$15.95
Gallon of BBQ Beans
$52.95