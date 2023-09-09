Bounty Hunter - Walnut Creek
Catering Menu
PLATTERS, CATERING
Pimento Cheese Dip, Catering
w/ Tortilla Chips, Serves 10
Roasted Garlic Dip , Catering
w/ House-made Potato Chips, Serves 10
Smoked Salmon Dip , Catering
w/ dill creme fraiche, dill, pickled onions, crispy capers & crostini, Serves 10
Cheese Board , Catering
Taleggio, Aged Cheddar, Pt. Reyes Original Blue, w/ marcona almonds, red grapes, membrillo & fresh baguette, Serves 10
Charcuterie Board , Catering
Prosciutto di San Daniele, Coppa, Genoa Salami,w/ marcona almonds, mixed olives, red grapes, membrillo & fresh baguette, Serves 10
Shrimp Cocktail , Catering
w/ cocktail sauce, remoulade, lemon wedges, Serves 10
SALADS, CATERING
Ceaser Salad, Catering
house-made dressing, sourdough croutons, pecorino cheese, serves 10
Mixed Baby Lettuce Salad, Catering
cucumber, radish, goat cheese & herb vinaigrette, serves 10
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad, Catering
w/ bacon, black olive, cotija cheese & pommegrante, serves 10
Shaved Fennel & Arugula Salad, Catering
w/ oranges, almonds & pecorino cheese, serves 10
Traditional Coleslaw, Catering
w/ caraway dressing, serves 10
Fruit Salad, Catering
seasonal fruit in a freshly-made light lemon nectar, serves 10
VEGETABLES, CATERING
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Catering
w/ malt vinegar & green apples, serves 10
Green Bean Casserole, Catering
creamy wild mushrooms & crispy shallots, serves 10
Fire Roasted Artichokes, Catering
w/ remoulade & lemons, serves 10
Roasted Carrots, Catering
w/ balsamic reduction, pommegrantes & carrot top pesto, serves 10
Roasted Cauliflower, Catering
w/ grilled raddichio, charred onions, & garlic oil, serves 10
STARCHES, CATERING
Potato Puree, Catering
buttered and smooth w/ sliced chives, serves 10
Herb Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Catering
serves 10
Wild & Brown Rice, Catering
w/ rosemary & hazelnuts, serves 10
White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Catering
serves 10
Creamy Stone Ground Yellow Grits, Catering
serves 10
Bounty Hunter's Chile Cheddar Corn Bread, Catering
10 each
4" Burger Buns (Boudin Bakery), Catering
10 each
PROTEINS, CATERING
Smoking St. Louis Ribs
priced each rack, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces
Pulled Pork
priced by the lb, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces
Black Peppered Beef Brisket, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces
priced by the lb, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces
Shredded Beer Can Chicken, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces
priced by the lb, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces
Our Famous Beer Can Chicken, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces
priced each, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces
Creole Spiced Shrimp
3 lbs with creamy creole sauce
Frenched Rack Pork Chops
8lbs (average) w/ ember roasted pears
Slowly Smoked Whole Prime Rib
19 lbs (average) w/ Au Jus
Slowly Smoked Half Prime Rib
8 lbs (average) w/ Au Jus
Smoked Ora King Salmon Filet
3 lbs (average) w/ Remoulade & Lemons
SANDWICHES, CATERING
BLTA
each, hobbs smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, served on sourdough bread
Grilled Chicken
each, lettuce, red onion, tomato, avocado, remoulade.
Prime Rib French Dip
each, french roll, served with au jus & horseradish cream
The Bounty Burger
each, aged white cheddar, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, grilled red onion
Brisket Stacker
each, alabama bbq, grilled onion, colesaw, b&b pickles
Pulled Pork Stacker
each, alabama bbq, grilled onion, colesaw, b&b pickles
Pulled Chicken Stacker
each, white alabama bbq, grilled onion, coleslaw, b&b pickles
Mediterranean Veggie
each, peppers, onions, raddicho, arugula, goat cheese, basil, balsamic, french roll