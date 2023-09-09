Dessert Menu

DESSERT

GUAVA CHEESECAKE

$13.00

roasted pineapple, sumac, basil

CARAMELIZED FENNEL PAIN PERDU

CARAMELIZED FENNEL PAIN PERDU

$11.00

strawberry-rhubarb & whipped cream

Icecream

$3.00

Catering Menu

PLATTERS, CATERING

Pimento Cheese Dip, Catering

Pimento Cheese Dip, Catering

$55.00

w/ Tortilla Chips, Serves 10

Roasted Garlic Dip , Catering

Roasted Garlic Dip , Catering

$45.00

w/ House-made Potato Chips, Serves 10

Smoked Salmon Dip , Catering

Smoked Salmon Dip , Catering

$60.00

w/ dill creme fraiche, dill, pickled onions, crispy capers & crostini, Serves 10

Cheese Board , Catering

Cheese Board , Catering

$150.00

Taleggio, Aged Cheddar, Pt. Reyes Original Blue, w/ marcona almonds, red grapes, membrillo & fresh baguette, Serves 10

Charcuterie Board , Catering

Charcuterie Board , Catering

$185.00

Prosciutto di San Daniele, Coppa, Genoa Salami,w/ marcona almonds, mixed olives, red grapes, membrillo & fresh baguette, Serves 10

Shrimp Cocktail , Catering

Shrimp Cocktail , Catering

$200.00

w/ cocktail sauce, remoulade, lemon wedges, Serves 10

SALADS, CATERING

Ceaser Salad, Catering

Ceaser Salad, Catering

$45.00

house-made dressing, sourdough croutons, pecorino cheese, serves 10

Mixed Baby Lettuce Salad, Catering

Mixed Baby Lettuce Salad, Catering

$55.00

cucumber, radish, goat cheese & herb vinaigrette, serves 10

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad, Catering

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad, Catering

$65.00

w/ bacon, black olive, cotija cheese & pommegrante, serves 10

Shaved Fennel & Arugula Salad, Catering

Shaved Fennel & Arugula Salad, Catering

$65.00

w/ oranges, almonds & pecorino cheese, serves 10

Traditional Coleslaw, Catering

Traditional Coleslaw, Catering

$35.00

w/ caraway dressing, serves 10

Fruit Salad, Catering

Fruit Salad, Catering

$65.00

seasonal fruit in a freshly-made light lemon nectar, serves 10

VEGETABLES, CATERING

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Catering

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Catering

$40.00

w/ malt vinegar & green apples, serves 10

Green Bean Casserole, Catering

Green Bean Casserole, Catering

$75.00

creamy wild mushrooms & crispy shallots, serves 10

Fire Roasted Artichokes, Catering

Fire Roasted Artichokes, Catering

$40.00

w/ remoulade & lemons, serves 10

Roasted Carrots, Catering

Roasted Carrots, Catering

$45.00

w/ balsamic reduction, pommegrantes & carrot top pesto, serves 10

Roasted Cauliflower, Catering

Roasted Cauliflower, Catering

$65.00

w/ grilled raddichio, charred onions, & garlic oil, serves 10

STARCHES, CATERING

Potato Puree, Catering

Potato Puree, Catering

$35.00

buttered and smooth w/ sliced chives, serves 10

Herb Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Catering

Herb Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Catering

$30.00

serves 10

Wild & Brown Rice, Catering

Wild & Brown Rice, Catering

$60.00

w/ rosemary & hazelnuts, serves 10

White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Catering

$55.00

serves 10

Creamy Stone Ground Yellow Grits, Catering

$40.00

serves 10

Bounty Hunter's Chile Cheddar Corn Bread, Catering

$50.00

10 each

4" Burger Buns (Boudin Bakery), Catering

$20.00

10 each

PROTEINS, CATERING

Smoking St. Louis Ribs

$45.00

priced each rack, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

Pulled Pork

$25.00

priced by the lb, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

Black Peppered Beef Brisket, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

$32.00

priced by the lb, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

Shredded Beer Can Chicken, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

$25.00

priced by the lb, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

Our Famous Beer Can Chicken, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

$40.00

priced each, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

Creole Spiced Shrimp

$150.00

3 lbs with creamy creole sauce

Frenched Rack Pork Chops

$300.00

8lbs (average) w/ ember roasted pears

Slowly Smoked Whole Prime Rib

$600.00

19 lbs (average) w/ Au Jus

Slowly Smoked Half Prime Rib

$325.00

8 lbs (average) w/ Au Jus

Smoked Ora King Salmon Filet

$450.00

3 lbs (average) w/ Remoulade & Lemons

SANDWICHES, CATERING

BLTA

$19.00

each, hobbs smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, served on sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

each, lettuce, red onion, tomato, avocado, remoulade.

Prime Rib French Dip

$23.00

each, french roll, served with au jus & horseradish cream

The Bounty Burger

$21.00

each, aged white cheddar, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, grilled red onion

Brisket Stacker

$21.00

each, alabama bbq, grilled onion, colesaw, b&b pickles

Pulled Pork Stacker

$20.00

each, alabama bbq, grilled onion, colesaw, b&b pickles

Pulled Chicken Stacker

$20.00

each, white alabama bbq, grilled onion, coleslaw, b&b pickles

Mediterranean Veggie

$19.00

each, peppers, onions, raddicho, arugula, goat cheese, basil, balsamic, french roll

ADD ONS, CATERING

House-made B&B Pickles

$14.00

1 qt