Bourbon n' Toulouse- South Broadway
Featured Items
- 1/2 & 1/2 ORDER$10.00
Can't make up your mind? Pick any two dishes and we'll put them on the same plate for you! Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.
- FULL ORDER$9.00
***MARDI GRAS SPECIALS***
- *** HALF ORDER ALLIGATOR SAUCE PIQUANT***$10.00
A tangy tomato sauce with a citrus kick and chunks of alligator fillets. We haven't served this dish in over 10 years and it truly is an amazing!
- ***FULL ORDER ALLIGATOR SAUCE PIQUANT***$12.00
- ***1/2 & 1/2 ORDER ALLIGATOR SAUCE PIQUANT***$13.00
- ***ALLIGATOR SAUSAGE***$9.00
Alligator & Pork Sausage served on a hoagie roll.
- ***SWAMP DOG - Gator Sausage topped w/ SW Crawfish Etouffee***$12.00
Alligator & Pork Sausage topped w/ our Southwest Crawfish Etouffee and served on a hoagie roll.
- ***HALF ORDER CRAWFISH CREOLE***$8.50
Rich tomato based sauce with crawfish tails, green peppers, onions and just the right amount of spice. We only serve this a couple times a year, so don't miss out!
- ***FULL ORDER CRAWFISH CREOLE***$11.00
- ***1/2 & 1/2 ORDER CRAWFISH CREOLE***$12.00
- King Cake$3.50
***MARDI GRAS PACKAGES***
- Small Mardi Gras Pack -- Feeds 6 - 8$50.00
• Choice of One Entree • Rice • Bread • Bottle of Hot Sauce • All paper products
- Medium Mardi Gras Pack — Feeds 17 - 20$125.00
• Choice of Any Entree • Rice • Bread • Bottle of Hot Sauce • Buffet Set Up • All paper products • Foam cooler to transport food
- Large Mardi Gras Pack — Feeds 35 - 40$200.00
• Your choice of any two entrees • Rice • 5 loaves of Bread • Buffet set-up • Paper products • Bottle Hot Sauce • Foam cooler to transport food
***I NEED SILVERWARE***
***NO SILVERWARE NEEDED***
ENTREES
- 1/2 ORDER$7.00
- FULL ORDER$9.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 ORDER$10.00
- XTRA BREAD$0.50
Our incredibly popular bread is made fresh daily by Sunrise Bakery and slathered with our famous "Cajun Spiced Butter." * Our butter is a soy based, vegan "butter."
- DRUNKEN BBQ PORK$9.50
Pulled pork and smothered in our delicious bourbon-honey glaze. Sandwich Comes with your choice of potato chips.
- DRUNKEN BBQ CHICKEN$9.50
Smoked chicken that is shredded and smothered in our delicious bourbon-honey glaze. Sandwich Comes with your choice of potato chips.
- JACKFRUIT BBQ w/ VEGAN COLESLAW$10.50
Shredded Jackfruit stewed down in a house-made BBQ Sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw. (Sandwich is 100% Vegan)
- LOAF of BREAD$3.00
- HOT DOG(s)$4.00+
All beef hot dogs served with your choice of potato chips.
- CHILI DOG(s)$5.00+
Our award winning Cajun Red Chili on top of all beef hot dogs. Come with your choice of chips.
DRINKS
- Fountain Drink$2.00
We will give you a cup to fill your drink upon arrival.
- Iced or Sweet Tea$2.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Ale 8$2.00+
- Diet Ale 8$2.00+
- Bottled Coke$2.00
- Bottled Diet Coke$2.00
- Bottled Coke Zero$2.00
- Iced Tea or Sweet Tea$2.00
EXTRAS / SIDE ITEMS
- Extra Bread$0.50
- Shedded Cheddar Cheese$0.50
- Sour Cream Packet$0.50
- Chips$1.00
- Andy's Cajun Korn Pudding$3.00
Andy's Cajun Korn Pudding is sweet and savory with just the right amount of kick!
- Cajun Coleslaw$2.00
- Cajun Potato Salad$2.00
- Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)$6.50
- Bottle of Cajun Power Worcestershire Sauce ( 10 oz bottle)$6.50
- Crystal's Hot Sauce (12 oz)$7.00