Bourbon St. Cafe OKC 100 East California Ave. B-100
Starters
- Alligator Bites$16.99
6 oz. Alligator tail meat, fried golden-brown or blackened, served with red pepper garlic aioli.
- Hush Puppies$8.99
7 deep-fried hush puppies, served with a side of jalapeno butter.
- Calamari Royale$18.99
6 oz. Fried calamari, pepperoncini, parmesan cheese, and olive relish served with creole tomato sauce and black peppercorn ranch.
- Boudin Balls$12.99
Three fried boudin balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, & dirty rice atop a bed of tomato creole sauce, & drizzled with beurre blanc sauce. (serves 2-3)
- Crab Cake$17.99
One 5 oz. cake served atop a plate of creamy beurre blanc sauce & topped with crawfish.
- Crab Dip$14.99
A Blended mixture of crab, roasted artichokes, green chilies, parmesan and cream cheese, topped with shredded parmesan and toasted bread crumbs, served with warm pita points.
- Oysters Baton Rouge$18.99
Six charbroiled oysters topped with a blend of roasted cheeses - parmesan & romano with spiced herb butter. Served with three slices of garlic french toast.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.99
A blended mixture of roasted artichokes, spinach, cream cheese, green chilies, and parmesan, topped with toasted bread crumbs, served with a plate of tortilla chips.
- Loaded Cajun Nachos$17.99
Slow-roasted brisket, red beans, queso, ghost pepper cheddar, jalapeno, tomatoes, and green onions, served on a plate of spiced potato chips. (serves 2-4)
- Oysters On The Half Shell$12.99+
Either one-dozen, or a half-dozen gulf oysters, served with cocktail sauce, fresh lemon wedges, and horseradish. Served with a basket of crackers.
- The Big Easy$59.99
2 Crab cakes, 8 oz. calamari, 6 oz. popcorn shrimp, 6oz. crawfish, 6 oz. alligator bites, two skewers of 4 grilled or blackened shrimp, atop a bed of Cajun fries. Served with Cocktail, Hazel, Red pepper garlic aioli, & Beurre blanc dipping sauces. (serves 6-8)
- Chips & Salsa$6.99
Tortilla chips & homemade salsa.
Salads
- Side House Salad$5.99
Iceberg & romaine lettuce topped with onion, cherry tomatoes, & crouton with choice of dressing.
- Side Caeser Salad$5.99
Our house-made Caesar dressing over romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese & croutons.
- Ceaser Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan & croutons. (Add 6 oz. of grilled or blackened, chicken or salmon $16.99, or 4 gulf shrimp for $17.99)
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.99
- Salmon Caesar Salad$16.99
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$17.99
- Cobb Salad$17.99
Iceberg & romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, & egg. Served with 6 oz. grilled or blackened chicken breast & choice of dressing.
- Fitzgerald Spinach Salad$10.99
Fresh Spinach with sun-dried tomatoes, candied pecans, sesame seeds, blue cheese crumbles, with side of pepper jelly vinaigrette. (Add 6 oz. of grilled or blackened, chicken, salmon $16.99, or 4 gulf shrimp for $17.99)
- Salmon Fitz Salad$16.99
- Chicken Fitz Salad$16.99
- Shrimp Fitz Salad$17.99
- Seafood Cobb Salad$19.99
Iceberg & romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, & egg. Served with 4 grilled or blackened gulf shrimp & crab.
Soups
- Cup of Louisiana Gumbo$6.99
Cup of New Orleans Gumbo made with a dark roux, shredded chicken, andouille sausage, onion, green peppers, celery, okra, & served with white rice.
- Bowl of Louisiana Gumbo$13.99
Bowl of New Orleans Gumbo made with a dark roux, shredded chicken, andouille sausage, onion, green peppers, celery, okra, & served with white rice.
- Cup of Red Beans & Rice$6.99
Made with traditional red beans & white rice, & and Bourbon St. seasonings.
- Bowl of Red Beans & Rice$11.99
Made with traditional red beans & white rice, & and Bourbon St. seasonings.
Entrees
- Chicken Bon Ton$26.99
An 8 oz. Southern fried chicken breast smothered with a shrimp & crab creamy alfredo sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.
- Chicken St. Charles$22.99
An 8 oz. Grilled chicken breast topped with our mushroom andouille sausage creole cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.
- Satchmo's Salmon$28.99
8 oz. Blackened Salmon, topped with a rich crab beurre blanc sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & blackened asparagus.
- Black Magic Catfish$19.99
7 oz. Blackened catfish filet, smothered in our crawfish etouffee. Served with dirty rice & seasonal vegetables.
- Blackened Shrimp$22.99
Eight Blackened gulf shrimp on a bed of garlic butter rice with seasonal vegetables.
- Tabasco Glazed Pork Rib-eye Chop$18.99
8 oz. Grilled boneless pork rib-eye grilled in a honey tabasco glaze, & served with dirty rice & sauteed spinach.
- Louisiana Shrimp & Grits$25.99
Sauteed gulf shrimp & andouille sausage over southern style cheddar grits.
- Crawfish Etouffee$21.99
Crawfish smothered in a rich sauce of seafood stock & dark roux, mixed together in the holy trinity of green peppers, onions, & celery with dirty rice.
- Bayou Fried Catfish$18.99
8 oz. crispy cornmeal battered catfish filet, served with French fries & two hush puppies.
- Coconut Fried Shrimp$22.99
Seven sweet & crunchy coconut battered shrimp, served with French fries, 2 hush puppies, & a side of pineapple pepper jelly dipping sauce.
- Seafood Sauté'$29.99
Lobster, shrimp, & crab baked with duchess potatoes. Topped with a creamy white wine sauce, parmesan & Swiss cheese, & served with seasonal vegetables.
Pasta
- Seafood Pasta$29.99
Sauteed shrimp, crab, & scallops in a buttery herb sauce over angel hair pasta.
- Cajun Mac & Cheese$24.99
Blackened alligator, andouille sausage, and penne pasta in a creamy three-cheese sauce, topped with toasted parmesan bread crumbs.
- Mushroom & Spinach Pasta$18.99
Locally made fresh campanelle pasta, tossed with spinach & mushrooms in a creole sauce.
- Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken$21.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo Shrimp$23.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo Crawfish$23.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo Veggie$14.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo Plain$10.99
Butcher's Block
- 14 oz Rib-eye$38.99
Blackened with our House Spice Blend or Seasoned and Seared. Choice of two sides.
- 8 oz. Filet Mignon$35.99
Blackened with our House Spice Blend or Seasoned and Seared. Choice of two sides.
- 10 oz. Sirloin$27.99
Blackened with our House Spice Blend or Seasoned and Seared. Choice of two sides.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$17.99
Fresh ground beef, thick-cut bacon, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and creole mustard on a toasted bun, served with house-made potato chips.
- Bourbon St. Special$32.99
A 9 oz. Bourbon glazed sirloin, topped with three bacon-wrapped jumbo gulf shrimp, & served with garlic mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.
- Mixed Grill$38.99
A tender 5 oz. beef tenderloin filet alongside a 5 oz. rock lobster tail & three bacon-wrapped shrimp. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & blackened asparagus.
Sides
- Seasonal Vegetables$4.99
Freshly chopped vegetables skillet-sauteed with butter & house-blended spices.
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$4.99
Fresh Rustic Potatoes, house-made mashed with our garlic butter and blended spices.
- Sauteed Mushrooms$5.99
Skillet-sauteed mushrooms in butter and house-blended spices.
- Blackened Asparagus$5.99
Fresh asparagus points, sauteed & blackened in vegetable oil and house-blended spices.
- Garlic Butter Rice$4.99
White rice steamed with garlic butter and seasoning.
- Sauteed Spinach$4.99
Freshly cut spinach leaves, sauteed in vegetable oil, garlic, and seasonings.
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
Tender penne pasta tossed with our house blend of cheeses.
- Fried Okra$4.99
Freshly chopped okra, breaded in wheat flour & cornmeal, fried golden brown.
- Dirty Rice$5.99
A spicy and flavorful Cajun rice dish made from white rice, and finely ground pork & chicken.
- Fries$3.99
House-made French fries, fried golden & crispy, seasoned with Cajun seasoning.
- Potato Chips$2.49
House-made potato chips, fried golden & crispy, seasoned with Cajun seasoning.
- Hush Puppies$3.99
3 deep fried cornbread & green onion hush puppies, served with Jalapeno butter.
- Pita Bread$2.99
unleavened, no yeast
- Cornbread$3.95
- Tortilla Chips$2.49
- Garlic Toast$0.25
One slice of French bread, brushed with garlic butter and white pepper seasoning.
- Side House Salad$5.99
- Side Caeser Salad$5.99
Desserts
- New Orleans Style Bread Pudding$7.99
- Apple Pie$6.99
Served with vanilla ice cream.
- Strawberry Delight$6.99
Puff pastry filled with strawberry jam and whipped sweetened cream cheese.
- Key Lime Pie$6.99
Key lime custard baked into a vanilla wafer crust, topped with whipped cream.
- New York Style Cheesecake$8.99
Plain, Caramel, White & Dark Chocolate, Raspberry, Strawberry $1.45
- White Chocolate Crème Brulee$6.99
White chocolate custard topped with sugar, then bruleed.
- Seven Layer Chocolate Cake$11.99
An indulgent experience of Four Gigantic Layers of moist chocolate cake iced & layerd with velvety-rich chocolate icing, an outer finish of chocolate cookie crumbs, creamy whipped cream, & crumbled pecans. Add a side of vanilla bean ice cream for $1.99.
- Vanilla Ice Cream$1.99
Vanilla ice cream.
Kids
- Kids Fettuccine$4.99
Served with garlic toast.
- Kids Fried Catfish$5.99
Served with French fries.
- Kids Rib-Eye$8.99
Served with French fries.
- Kids Fried Crawfish$5.99
Served with French fries.
- Kids Alligator Bites$6.99
Served with French fries. Blackened, Grilled, Fried.
- Kids Fried Chicken Bites$5.99
Served with French fries.
- Kids Hamburger$4.49
Served with French fries.
- Kids Cheeseburger$4.99
Served with French fries.
- Kids Popcorn Shrimp$5.99
Served with French fries.