Bourbon's Craft Kitchen and Bar - Cincinnati 199 E 6TH ST
Food
Starters
- Queso Poutine Fries$15.00
Queso, grilled chicken, tomatoes, sunny side up egg, sweet and tangy BBQ, scallions
- Bone-in Wings$12.00
8 wings, sous vide and broasted, bourbon BBQ dry rub, and side of ranch
- Dynamite Shrimp$13.00
Crispy shrimp, dynamite sauce, creamy coleslaw, and scallions
- Chicken Potstickers$12.00
Elote corn, mae ploy sweet chili, and scallions
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Elote corn, fire roasted salsa, grilled chicken, pickled onions, cilantro, ancho chili crema, and lettuce cups
- Cauliflower Wings$14.00
Flash fried, choice of sauce: Parmesan garlic, mae ploy sweet chili, bulliard's hot, bulliard's honey hot, sweet & tangy BBQ, grippo's encrusted, dynamite
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
- Chips & Queso$7.00
- Chips & Elote$7.00
- Choice of 2$13.00
Choice of two
Soup & Salad
- French Onion Soup$9.00
House made croutons, chives, and topped with white Cheddar mac'n cheese
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Chop Chop Salad$11.00
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, smoked bacon, house made croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$11.00
Crisp lettuce, elote corn, tomatoes, buttermilk ranch dressing, and crispy onions
Chicken & Taco's
- Chicken Tender Platter$18.00
1/2 lb of hand breaded, crispy chicken tenders, fries, creamy coleslaw, and choice of sauce
- Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Belgian waffles, bulliard's honey hot crispy chicken tenders, and maple syrup
- Bourbon's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, crispy chicken, bulliard's honey hot sauce, elote corn, and brioche bun, with fries
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Elote corn, fire roasted salsa, blackened shrimp, pickled onions, cilantro, ancho chili creama, and flour tortilla, with fries
- Chicken Mac Tacos$16.00
White Cheddar mac'n cheese, crispy chicken, dynamite sauce, applewood smoked bacon, chives, and flour tortilla, with fries
Steak Burgers
- All American$14.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, smoked bacon, and brioche bun
- Grippo's$16.00
Muenster cheese, fancy sauce, creamy coleslaw, crushed grippo's, smoked bacon, and brioche bun
- Bourbon's Melt$16.00
Pepperjack cheese, American cheese, pickled jalapeños, fancy sauce, and sourdough bread
- Truffle & Gouda$17.00
Truffle aioli, smoked gouda, house made bacon onion jam, lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun
- In 'N Out$15.00
American cheese, pickles, mustard, fancy sauce, flattop onions, and brioche bun
- Bernie Mac$18.00
Pepperjack cheese, sweet and tangy BBQ, white Cheddar mac'n cheese, smoked bacon, and brioche bun
Sides
- French Fries$5.00
- Creamy Coleslaw$4.00
- Elote Corn$4.00
- Sub Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
- Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$6.00
- Sub White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese$4.50
- Side White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese$7.50
- Sub French Onion Soup$4.50
- Side French Onion Soup$7.00
- Sub Side Chop Chop Salad$4.50
- Side Side Chop Chop Salad$6.50
- Sub Side Southwest Salad$4.50
- Side Side Southwest Salad$6.50
- Sub Side Caesar Salad$4.50
- Side Side Caesar Salad$6.50
- Pint of Pickles$6.00
- Burger Rub$6.00
Desserts
- Triple Layer Chocolate Cake$10.00
Chocolate mousse, fudge brownie, and chocolate chips
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake$10.00
Graham cracker crust, Madagascar vanilla bean cheesecake, burnt sugar, and raspberry sauce
- Salted Caramel Waffle$9.00
Sweet belgian waffle, salted caramel ice cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce
Kids Menu
Liquor
Rare Whiskey
- 1 Oz Angel's Envy Port Wine Cask Finish$9.00
- 1 Oz Angel's Envy Rye Caribbean Rum Cask Finish$16.00
- 1 Oz Blanton's$16.00
- 1 Oz Blanton's Gold$35.00
- 1 Oz Bourbon's New Riff Bourbon Pick$11.00
- 1 Oz Bourbon's Weller Full Proof Pick$14.00
- 1 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Barrel Proof$34.00
- 1 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Single Barrel$18.00
- 1 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Small Barrel$18.00
- 1 Oz Elmer T. Lee$26.00
- 1 Oz George T. Stagg$70.00
- 1 Oz Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond$15.00
- 1 Oz Henry Mckenna 10 Year Bottled in Bond$14.00
- 1 Oz Jefferson Pritchard Hill$10.00
- 1 Oz Jefferson's Ocean$11.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark Backyard Barbeque 109 Proof$12.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark Bonfire 108.4 Proof$12.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark County Fair 108.9 Proof$12.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark Lakeside Sipper 108.3 Proof$12.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark Summer Wheat 108.8 Proof$12.00
- 1 Oz Old Ezra 7$10.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester Barrel Pick$12.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester Birthday$38.00
- 1 Oz Old Grand Dad 114$7.00
- 1 Oz Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 25$35.00
- 1 Oz Thomas Handy Sazerac$40.00
- 1 Oz Van Winkle 10 Year$50.00
- 1 Oz Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year$60.00
- 1 Oz William Larue Weller$70.00
- 2 Oz Angel's Envy Port Wine Cask Finish$16.00
- 2 Oz Angel's Envy Rye Caribbean Rum Cask Finish$29.00
- 2 Oz Blanton's$30.00
- 2 Oz Blanton's Gold$70.00
- 2 Oz Bourbon's New Riff Bourbon Pick$20.00
- 2 Oz Bourbon's Weller Full Proof Pick$26.00
- 2 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Barrel Proof$68.00
- 2 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Single Barrel$36.00
- 2 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Small Barrel$36.00
- 2 Oz Elmer T. Lee$52.00
- 2 Oz George T. Stagg$140.00
- 2 Oz Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond$28.00
- 2 Oz Henry Mckenna 10 Year Bottled in Bond$22.00
- 2 Oz Jefferson Pritchard Hill$18.00
- 2 Oz Jefferson's Ocean$20.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark Backyard Barbeque 109 Proof$24.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark Bonfire 108.4 Proof$24.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark County Fair 108.9 Proof$24.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark Lakeside Sipper 108.3 Proof$24.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark Summer Wheat 108.8 Proof$24.00
- 2 Oz Old Ezra 7$18.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester Barrel Pick$24.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester Birthday$76.00
- 2 Oz Old Grand Dad 114$12.00
- 2 Oz Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 25$65.00
- 2 Oz Thomas Handy Sazerac$80.00
- 2 Oz Van Winkle 10 Year$100.00
- 2 Oz Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year$120.00
- 2 Oz William Larue Weller$140.00
Bourbons
- 1 Oz 1738$10.00
- 1 Oz 1792$5.00
- 1 Oz 1792 Single Barrel$11.00
- 1 Oz Baker's$8.00
- 1 Oz Bardstown Fusion$9.00
- 1 Oz Basil Hayden$7.00
- 1 Oz Basil Hayden Toast$11.00
- 1 Oz Blade & Bow$11.00
- 1 Oz Booker's$12.00
- 1 Oz Buffalo Trace$6.00
- 1 Oz Bulleit$5.00
- 1 Oz Bulleit 10$7.00
- 1 Oz Bulleit Barrel Strength$8.00
- 1 Oz Calumet 15Yr$16.00
- 1 Oz Calumet Single Rack Black 12 Year$11.00
- 1 Oz Colonol E.h. Taylor$12.00
- 1 Oz Eagle Rare$10.00
- 1 Oz Elijah Craig$5.00
- 1 Oz Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$14.00
- 1 Oz Four Rose's Single Barrel$6.00
- 1 Oz Four Rose's Small Batch$6.00
- 1 Oz George Dickel 12$5.00
- 1 Oz George Dickel Barrel Select$7.00
- 1 Oz George Remus$7.00
- 1 Oz High West American Prairie$10.00
- 1 Oz Jefferson's$5.00
- 1 Oz Jefferson's Reserve$7.00
- 1 Oz Jim Beam$5.00
- 1 Oz Knob Creek$7.00
- 1 Oz Knob Creek Single Barrel$7.00
- 1 Oz Maker's 46$8.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Cask Strength$9.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark$7.00
- 1 Oz Michter's Small Batch Straight Bourbon$7.00
- 1 Oz New Riff Bourbon$9.00
- 1 Oz New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon$12.00
- 1 Oz Noah's Mill$10.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester$6.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester 100 Proof$7.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester 1870 Original Batch$7.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester 1897 Bottled in Bond$12.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester 1910$9.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style$9.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester Statesman$9.00
- 1 Oz Old Grand Dad Bottled in Bond$6.00
- 1 Oz Russell's Reserve$5.00
- 1 Oz Russell's Reserve Single Barrel$8.00
- 1 Oz Weller 12 Year$25.00
- 1 Oz Weller Antique 107$10.00
- 1 Oz Weller Cypb$38.00
- 1 Oz Weller Special Reserve$7.00
- 1 Oz Widow Jane$11.00
- 1 Oz Wild Turkey 101$6.00
- 1 Oz Wild Turkey Longbranch$8.00
- 1 Oz Wild Turkey Rare Breed$6.00
- 1 Oz Willett Potstill$10.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Reserve$7.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Reserve Double Oaked$8.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey$10.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare$20.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Wheat$10.00
- 1 Oz Yellowstone$7.00
- 2 Oz 1738$18.00
- 2 Oz 1792$9.00
- 2 Oz 1792 Single Barrel$20.00
- 2 Oz Baker's$14.00
- 2 Oz Bardstown Fusion$16.00
- 2 Oz Basil Hayden$12.00
- 2 Oz Basil Hayden Toast$20.00
- 2 Oz Blade & Bow$20.00
- 2 Oz Booker's$22.00
- 2 Oz Buffalo Trace$10.00
- 2 Oz Bulleit$9.00
- 2 Oz Bulleit 10$12.00
- 2 Oz Bulleit Barrel Strength$14.00
- 2 Oz Calumet 15Yr$30.00
- 2 Oz Calumet Single Rack Black 12 Year$20.00
- 2 Oz Colonol E.h. Taylor$22.00
- 2 Oz Eagle Rare$18.00
- 2 Oz Elijah Craig$9.00
- 2 Oz Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$26.00
- 2 Oz Four Rose's Single Barrel$10.00
- 2 Oz Four Rose's Small Batch$10.00
- 2 Oz George Dickel 12$9.00
- 2 Oz George Dickel Barrel Select$12.00
- 2 Oz George Remus$12.00
- 2 Oz High West American Prairie$18.00
- 2 Oz Jefferson's$9.00
- 2 Oz Jefferson's Reserve$12.00
- 2 Oz Jim Beam$9.00
- 2 Oz Knob Creek$12.00
- 2 Oz Knob Creek Single Barrel$12.00
- 2 Oz Maker's 46$14.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Cask Strength$16.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark$12.00
- 2 Oz Michter's Small Batch Straight Bourbon$12.00
- 2 Oz New Riff Bourbon$16.00
- 2 Oz New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon$22.00
- 2 Oz Noah's Mill$18.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester$10.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester 100 Proof$12.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester 1870 Original Batch$12.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester 1897 Bottled in Bond$22.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester 1910$16.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style$16.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester Statesman$16.00
- 2 Oz Old Grand Dad Bottled in Bond$10.00
- 2 Oz Russell's Reserve$9.00
- 2 Oz Russell's Reserve Single Barrel$14.00
- 2 Oz Weller 12 Year$50.00
- 2 Oz Weller Antique 107$18.00
- 2 Oz Weller Cypb$76.00
- 2 Oz Weller Special Reserve$12.00
- 2 Oz Widow Jane$20.00
- 2 Oz Wild Turkey 101$10.00
- 2 Oz Wild Turkey Longbranch$14.00
- 2 Oz Wild Turkey Rare Breed$10.00
- 2 Oz Willett Potstill$18.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Reserve$12.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Reserve Double Oaked$14.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey$18.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare$37.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Wheat$18.00
- 2 Oz Yellowstone$12.00
Ryes
- 1 Oz Basil Hayden's Dark Rye$7.00
- 1 Oz Bulleit Rye$5.00
- 1 Oz Elijah Craig Rye$8.00
- 1 Oz Knob Creek Cask Strength Rye$9.00
- 1 Oz Knob Creek Rye$6.00
- 1 Oz Michter's Single Barrel Straight Rye$7.00
- 1 Oz Russell's Reserve Rye$6.00
- 1 Oz Sazerac Rye$8.00
- 1 Oz Whistlepig Farmstock Rye$12.00
- 1 Oz Whistlepig Piggyback Rye$10.00
- 1 Oz Whistlepig Straight Rye$14.00
- 1 Oz Willett Rye$10.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Reserve Rye$6.00
- 2 Oz Basil Hayden's Dark Rye$12.00
- 2 Oz Bulleit Rye$9.00
- 2 Oz Elijah Craig Rye$14.00
- 2 Oz Knob Creek Cask Strength Rye$16.00
- 2 Oz Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- 2 Oz Michter's Single Barrel Straight Rye$12.00
- 2 Oz Russell's Reserve Rye$10.00
- 2 Oz Sazerac Rye$14.00
- 2 Oz Whistlepig Farmstock Rye$22.00
- 2 Oz Whistlepig Piggyback Rye$18.00
- 2 Oz Whistlepig Straight Rye$25.00
- 2 Oz Willett Rye$18.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Reserve Rye$10.00
Scotch
- 1 Oz Dewar's White Label$5.00
- 1 Oz Glenlivet 12$7.00
- 1 Oz Glenlivet Nadurra$16.00
- 1 Oz Johnnie Walker Black$7.00
- 1 Oz Johnnie Walker Gold$11.00
- 1 Oz Johnnie Walker Green$10.00
- 1 Oz Macallan 12Yr$8.00
- 1 Oz Macallan 15 Yr$13.00
- 2 Oz Dewar's White Label$9.00
- 2 Oz Glenlivet 12$12.00
- 2 Oz Glenlivet Nadurra$29.00
- 2 Oz Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- 2 Oz Johnnie Walker Gold$20.00
- 2 Oz Johnnie Walker Green$18.00
- 2 Oz Macallan 12Yr$14.00
- 2 Oz Macallan 15 Yr$24.00
Other Whiskies
- 1 Oz Bardstown Fusion$9.00
- 1 Oz Canadian Club$5.00
- 1 Oz Crown Royal$5.00
- 1 Oz Crown Royal Apple$5.00
- 1 Oz Crown Royal Caramel$6.00
- 1 Oz Crown Royal Peach$7.00
- 1 Oz Crown Royal Vanilla$5.00
- 1 Oz Gentleman Jack$7.00
- 1 Oz Heaven's Door Double Barrel$8.00
- 1 Oz Heaven's Door Tennessee Whiskey$7.00
- 1 Oz Jack Daniel's$4.00
- 1 Oz Jack Daniel's Single Barrel$5.00
- 1 Oz Jack Daniels's Barrel Proof$16.00
- 1 Oz Jameson$5.00
- 1 Oz Seagram's 7$4.00
- 1 Oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$6.00
- 1 Oz Sqrrl$6.00
- 2 Oz Bardstown Fusion$16.00
- 2 Oz Canadian Club$7.00
- 2 Oz Crown Royal$9.00
- 2 Oz Crown Royal Apple$9.00
- 2 Oz Crown Royal Caramel$10.00
- 2 Oz Crown Royal Peach$12.00
- 2 Oz Crown Royal Vanilla$9.00
- 2 Oz Gentleman Jack$12.00
- 2 Oz Heaven's Door Double Barrel$14.00
- 2 Oz Heaven's Door Tennessee Whiskey$12.00
- 2 Oz Jack Daniel's$7.00
- 2 Oz Jack Daniel's Single Barrel$9.00
- 2 Oz Jack Daniels's Barrel Proof$32.00
- 2 Oz Jameson$9.00
- 2 Oz Seagram's 7$7.00
- 2 Oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$10.00
- 2 Oz Sqrrl$10.00
Tequila
- 1 Oz Casamigos Anejo$12.00
- 1 Oz Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- 1 Oz Casamigos Reposado$11.00
- 1 Oz Cincoro Anejo$14.00
- 1 Oz Cincoro Blanco$10.00
- 1 Oz Cincoro Reposado$12.00
- 1 Oz Clase Azul Reposado$22.00
- 1 Oz Corazon Blanco$6.00
- 1 Oz Corazon Reposado$7.00
- 1 Oz Don Julio 1942$22.00
- 1 Oz Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- 1 Oz Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- 1 Oz Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- 1 Oz Komos Anejo$14.00
- 1 Oz Lunazul Anejo$9.00
- 1 Oz Lunazul Blanco$7.00
- 1 Oz Lunazul Reposado$8.00
- 2 Oz Casamigos Anejo$22.00
- 2 Oz Casamigos Blanco$18.00
- 2 Oz Casamigos Reposado$20.00
- 2 Oz Cincoro Anejo$26.00
- 2 Oz Cincoro Blanco$18.00
- 2 Oz Cincoro Reposado$22.00
- 2 Oz Clase Azul Reposado$40.00
- 2 Oz Corazon Blanco$10.00
- 2 Oz Corazon Reposado$12.00
- 2 Oz Don Julio 1942$40.00
- 2 Oz Don Julio Anejo$24.00
- 2 Oz Don Julio Blanco$18.00
- 2 Oz Don Julio Reposado$20.00
- 2 Oz Komos Anejo$26.00
- 2 Oz Lunazul Anejo$16.00
- 2 Oz Lunazul Blanco$12.00
- 2 Oz Lunazul Reposado$14.00
Featured Flights
Cocktails & Wine
Featured Cocktails
- The Gold Rush$12.00
1792, house made sour mix. Simple syrup, honey extract, and angostura bitters
- Sugar Cookie Martini$11.00
Amaretto, Baileys, orgheat, and vanilla vodka with a sugar rim
- Cranberry Margarita$11.00
Espolon Silver Tequila, agave nectar, Triple Sec, house made sour mix, cranberry juice, sugar rim, lime, and orange
Cocktails
- Smoked Old Fashioned$13.00
Smoked wood chips, luxardo syrup, sugar in the raw, 1792 small batch, angostura bitters, and luxardo cherry
- Classic Manhattan$11.00
Wild turkey 101 rye, carpano antica vermouth, angostura bitters, luxardo cherry, and burnt orange
- Old Fashioned$11.00
Luxardo syrup, sugar in the raw, 1792 small batch, angostura bitters, and luxardo cherry
- Espresso Escape$11.00
Whiskey smith chocolate bourbon, baileys, fratello, amaretto, featuring espresso cold brew from the cracked pot, chocolate, and hazelnut coffee bean garnish
- Flirtini$10.00
Wheatley vodka (by buffalo trace), chambord, house made sour mix, lime juice, pineapple juice, and lime
- G Classic Margarita$10.00
Corazon silver tequila, agave nectar, triple sec, house made sour mix, salted rim, lime, and orange
- P Classic Margarita$34.00
Corazon silver tequila, agave nectar, triple sec, house made sour mix, salted rim, lime, and orange
- Kentucky Mule$10.00
1792 small batch, lime juice, goslings ginger beer, and lime
- Bourbon Sour$10.00
1792 small batch, house made sour mix, and luxardo cherry
Wine
- GLS Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
Louis Martini, Sonoma
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon$34.00
Louis Martini, Sonoma
- GLS Red Blend$9.00
Charles & Charles, (double trouble), Washington State
- BTL Red Blend$34.00
Charles & Charles, (double trouble), Washington State
- GLS Chardonnay$7.00
Three Thieves, California
- BTL Chardonnay$26.00
Three Thieves, California
- GLS Pinot Grigio$9.00
Mezzacorona, Italy
- BTL Pinot Grigio$34.00
Mezzacorona, Italy
- GLS Sparkling Moscato$8.00
Mia, Spain
- GLS Lamarca Prosecco$8.00
Italy
Beers
Hoppier On Tap
- Truth IPA - American
7.2% ABV, 75 IBU, Rhinegeist Brewery, Cincinnati, OH. Intensely hopped, dry IPA with Centennial, Citra, Amarillo and Simcoe Hops. We hop this at a rate of 3 lbs/bbl to rev up peach, mango and passion fruit notes
- King Sue IPA - Imperial
7.8% ABV, 100 IBU, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., Decorah, IA. Full-bodied, hazy double IPA Citra-hopped for a juicy combination of mango, orange, and pineapple flavors. Finishes with a grapefruit aroma and ferocious bite
- Hop Chowduh IPA - New England
6.4% ABV, 42 IBU, N.E.W. Ales Brewing, Middletown, OH. Slightly sweet with a smooth mouthfeel, this hop forward, New England juice-bomb will make you pahk your cah and rush in for a pint. Brewed with Simcoe, Cascade, Columbus, and Mosaic, this beer is sure
Lighter On Tap
- Honey Wheat Lager - American Light
5.8% ABV, 17 IBU, North High Brewing, Columbus, OH
- My Blue Heaven - Fruit Beer
5.3% ABV, Grainworks Brewing Company, West Chester, OH. The malty backbone of an English-style Pub Ale and just enough real blueberries to be refreshing, but with no added sweetness. Not your typical fruit beer
- Nugget Nectar - Red Ale - Imperial
7.5% ABV, 93 IBU, Tröegs Independent Brewing, Hershey, PA. Squeeze those hops for all they're worth and prepare to pucker up: Nugget Nectar Ale, will take hopheads to nirvana with a heady collection of Nugget, Warrior and Tomahawk hops. Starting with the s
- Cran Orange Wheat - Fruit Beer
5.5% ABV, 17 IBU, Great Lakes Brewing Company, Cleveland, OH. Harvest a medley of orange and cranberry in this satisfying Wheat Ale packed with the flavors of the season
- Bohemian Special Brew - Pilsner - Czech
5% ABV, Geo. Wiedemann Brewing Company, Cincinnati, OH. A refreshing Bohemian-style lager, brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley and aromatic hops. Made famous by George Wiedemann’s original Bohemian Special that was brewed in Newport Kentucky f
- Troegenator Doublebock - Bock - Doppelbock
8.2% ABV, 25 IBU, Tröegs Independent Brewing, Hershey, PA. Monks had fasting figured out. No food? No problem. Just drink a Double Bock. Thick and chewy with intense notes of caramel, chocolate and dried stone fruit, ‘Nator (as we call him) serves as a tri
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale - Strong Ale - American$6.50
14 oz draft. 8.2% ABV, 19 IBU, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., Lexington, KY. Award-winning Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale® is a unique sipping beer with the distinctive nose of well-crafted bourbon. Aged for up to six weeks in freshly decanted bourbon ba
- Cincy Light - Lager - American Light
4.2% ABV, Rhinegeist Brewery, Cincinnati, OH. A Rhinegeist Brewery and Cincy Reigns partnership benefitting student-athletes. The Red and Black shall REIGN!
Sour On Tap
Darker On Tap
- Shotgun Wedding - Brown Ale - American
5.5% ABV, 24 IBU, Country Boy Brewing, Lexington, KY. Brown ale aged on vanilla beans
- Panther - Porter - American
5.8% ABV, 28 IBU, Rhinegeist Brewery, Cincinnati, OH. This malty yet sneakily smooth Robust Porter simmers with tones of milk chocolate, carob and light molasses. Panther is a svelte creature of the night – a midnight malt whisperer
- Old Ghosts - Stout - Milk
7.8% ABV, Grainworks Brewing Company, West Chester, OH. Conceived and originally brewed with the lads from the Lough Gill Brewery in Sligo, Ireland, this dessert stout is bursting with hazelnut, chocolate, and a hint of caramel
Cans
- Pogo Smash - Flavored Malt Beverage
5% ABV, Rhinegeist Brewery, Cincinnati, OH. Passionfruit, Orange, and Guava Smash by RG Bevs
- Raspberry - Hard Seltzer$5.00
12 oz can. 5% ABV, White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. Where fresh, ripe raspberry flavor meets cold, crisp refreshment. Enjoy the sweet yet tart flavor of White Claw® Hard Seltzer Raspberry today
- Mango - Hard Seltzer$5.00
12 oz can. 5% ABV, White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. Hard seltzer with a twist of fresh Mango flavor. Enjoy pure refreshment with this sweet, summer fruit flavor year-round
- Natural Lime - Hard Seltzer$5.00
12 oz can. 5% ABV, White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. The fresh flavor of Natural Lime can’t be ignored. Every sip is met with a purely refreshing, zesty citrus aroma and a clean, crisp finish
- Ruby Grapefruit - Hard Seltzer$5.00
12 oz can. 5% ABV, White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. The bright citrus flavor of Ruby Grapefruit is unlike any other. With a hint of freshly cut fruit flavor and satisfying zest of grapefruit, you’ll enjoy this smooth tasting beverage in any occasion
Bottles
- Munsterfest - Märzen
6.2% ABV, 20 IBU, 3 Floyds Brewing, Munster, IN. A Märzen-style Fest Bier brewed with the finest German malted barley, aromatic Bavarian noble hops and traditional lager yeast. This rich malty lager is one of the few that remain true to the tradition of fe
- Pineapple Hula - Cider - Other Fruit$5.00
12 oz bottle. 5% ABV, Ciderboys Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI. Taste rides an unexpected wave. Refreshing sweet tart flavor alive with the inspired pairing of apple and screaming yellow pineapple. Big citrus taste born of a feeling the wave will never go f
- Stella Artois - Pilsner - Other$5.00
12 oz bottle. 5% ABV, 24 IBU, Stella Artois, Leuven, Vlaanderen. Stella Artois was first brewed as a Christmas beer in Leuven. It was named Stella from the star of Christmas, and Artois after Sebastian Artois, founder of the brewery. It is brewed to perfec
- Corona Extra - Lager - Mexican$5.00
12 oz bottle. 4.6% ABV, 18 IBU, Grupo Modelo, Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Corona Extra Mexican Beer is a crisp, clean and well balanced cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt, making it a great tailgating beer, beach drink or barbecue refreshment
- Budweiser - Lager - American$3.50
12 oz bottle. 5% ABV, 12 IBU, Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis, MO. Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp Ame
- Bud Light - Lager - American Light$3.50
12 oz bottle. 4.2% ABV, 6 IBU, Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis, MO. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavor ma
- Michelob ULTRA - Lager - American Light$3.50
12 oz bottle. 4.2% ABV, 10 IBU, Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis, MO. A superior light beer. Brewed using the finest barley malt, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain. The special choice of grains combined with the extended mashing pr
- Coors Light - Lager - American Light$3.50
12 oz bottle. 4.2% ABV, 10 IBU, Coors Brewing Company, Golden, CO. Coors Light is Coors Brewing Company's largest-selling brand and the fourth best-selling beer in the U.S. Introduced in 1978, Coors Light has been a favorite in delivering the ultimate in c
- Miller Lite - Lager - American Light$3.50
12 oz bottle. 4.2% ABV, 10 IBU, Miller Brewing Company, Milwaukee, WI. Our flagship brand, Miller Lite, is the great tasting, less filling beer that defined the American light beer category in 1975. We deliver a clear, simple message to consumers: \Miller
To Go Catering
Appetizers
- Grilled Chicken Lettuce Wraps$105.00
Serves 10. Crisp lettuce, mexican street corn, fire roasted salsa, ancho chile crema, pickled onions, and cilantro
- 40 Chicken Potstickers$50.00
Fried, crispy chicken potstickers, served with a side of sweet chili glaze
- 80 Chicken Potstickers$100.00
Fried, crispy chicken potstickers, served with a side of sweet chili glaze
- 120 Chicken Potstickers$150.00
Fried, crispy chicken potstickers, served with a side of sweet chili glaze
- 40 Dynamite Shrimp$60.00
Fried, crispy shrimp, served with a side of dynamite sauce
- 80 Dynamite Shrimp$110.00
Fried, crispy shrimp, served with a side of dynamite sauce
- 120 Dynamite Shrimp$170.00
Fried, crispy shrimp, served with a side of dynamite sauce
- Chips & Salsa$50.00
Serves 15-20
- Chips & Queso$50.00
Serves 15-20
Salads
- Chop Chop (Catering)$50.00
Lettuce blend, tomato, smoked bacon, house made crouton, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Southwest Salad (Catering)$50.00
Lettuce blend, elote corn, tomatoes, buttermilk ranch dressing, and crispy onions
- Caesar Salad (Catering)$50.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette
Sides
Chicken
- 25 Tenders Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$65.00
3 tenders recommended per adult
- 50 Tenders Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$125.00
3 tenders recommended per adult
- 100 Tenders Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$250.00
3 tenders recommended per adult
- 25 Tenders Hand Breaded Boneless Wings$65.00
- 50 Tenders Hand Breaded Boneless Wings$125.00
- 100 Tenders Hand Breaded Boneless Wings$250.00
- 25 Tenders Traditional Bone in Wings$65.00
- 50 Tenders Traditional Bone in Wings$125.00
- 100 Tenders Traditional Bone in Wings$250.00
Burger Bar
Taco Bar
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Blackened grilled shrimp, elote corn, pickled onions, fire roasted salsa, ancho chili crema, cilantro, and flour tortilla
- Chicken Mac Tacos$18.00
White Cheddar mac' n cheese, crispy chicken, dynamite sauce, smoked bacon, chives, and flour tortilla
- 72 Hour Lead Time Short Rib Tacos$18.00
Sous vide short ribs, elote corn, sweet and tangy BBQ, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, and flour tortilla
Happy Hour
Cans - Happy Hour
- HH Pogo Smash - Flavored Malt Beverage
5% ABV, Rhinegeist Brewery, Cincinnati, OH. Passionfruit, Orange, and Guava Smash by RG Bevs
- HH Raspberry - Hard Seltzer$4.00
12 oz can. 5% ABV, White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. Where fresh, ripe raspberry flavor meets cold, crisp refreshment. Enjoy the sweet yet tart flavor of White Claw® Hard Seltzer Raspberry today
- HH Mango - Hard Seltzer$4.00
12 oz can. 5% ABV, White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. Hard seltzer with a twist of fresh Mango flavor. Enjoy pure refreshment with this sweet, summer fruit flavor year-round
- HH Natural Lime - Hard Seltzer$4.00
12 oz can. 5% ABV, White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. The fresh flavor of Natural Lime can’t be ignored. Every sip is met with a purely refreshing, zesty citrus aroma and a clean, crisp finish
- HH Ruby Grapefruit - Hard Seltzer$4.00
12 oz can. 5% ABV, White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. The bright citrus flavor of Ruby Grapefruit is unlike any other. With a hint of freshly cut fruit flavor and satisfying zest of grapefruit, you’ll enjoy this smooth tasting beverage in any occasion
Bottles - Happy Hour
- HH Munsterfest - Märzen
6.2% ABV, 20 IBU, 3 Floyds Brewing, Munster, IN. A Märzen-style Fest Bier brewed with the finest German malted barley, aromatic Bavarian noble hops and traditional lager yeast. This rich malty lager is one of the few that remain true to the tradition of fe
- HH Pineapple Hula - Cider - Other Fruit$5.00
12 oz bottle. 5% ABV, Ciderboys Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI. Taste rides an unexpected wave. Refreshing sweet tart flavor alive with the inspired pairing of apple and screaming yellow pineapple. Big citrus taste born of a feeling the wave will never go f
- HH Stella Artois - Pilsner - Other$5.00
12 oz bottle. 5% ABV, 24 IBU, Stella Artois, Leuven, Vlaanderen. Stella Artois was first brewed as a Christmas beer in Leuven. It was named Stella from the star of Christmas, and Artois after Sebastian Artois, founder of the brewery. It is brewed to perfec
- HH Corona Extra - Lager - Mexican$5.00
12 oz bottle. 4.6% ABV, 18 IBU, Grupo Modelo, Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Corona Extra Mexican Beer is a crisp, clean and well balanced cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt, making it a great tailgating beer, beach drink or barbecue refreshment
- HH Budweiser - Lager - American$3.50
12 oz bottle. 5% ABV, 12 IBU, Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis, MO. Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp Ame
- HH Bud Light - Lager - American Light$3.50
12 oz bottle. 4.2% ABV, 6 IBU, Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis, MO. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavor ma
- HH Michelob ULTRA - Lager - American Light$3.50
12 oz bottle. 4.2% ABV, 10 IBU, Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis, MO. A superior light beer. Brewed using the finest barley malt, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain. The special choice of grains combined with the extended mashing pr
- HH Coors Light - Lager - American Light$3.50
12 oz bottle. 4.2% ABV, 10 IBU, Coors Brewing Company, Golden, CO. Coors Light is Coors Brewing Company's largest-selling brand and the fourth best-selling beer in the U.S. Introduced in 1978, Coors Light has been a favorite in delivering the ultimate in c
- HH Miller Lite - Lager - American Light$3.50
12 oz bottle. 4.2% ABV, 10 IBU, Miller Brewing Company, Milwaukee, WI. Our flagship brand, Miller Lite, is the great tasting, less filling beer that defined the American light beer category in 1975. We deliver a clear, simple message to consumers: \Miller