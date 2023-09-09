Bout Time Pub & Grub West Valley
Appetizers
Cheese Fries
Hand cut fries smothered with cheese. Served with our signature house sauce.
Chili Verde Fries
Our hand cut fries smothered with chili verde and topped with cheese.
Chips and Salsa
House cooked tortilla chips and fire roasted salsa.
French Fries
Hand cut fries served with our signature house sauce.
Fried Pickles
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Garlic Fries
Hand cut fries smothered with fresh garlic and topped with parsley. Served with our signature house sauce and garnished with breath mints.
Grand Slam
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
Guacamole
Freshly made guacamole served with tortilla chips.
Half Order Fries
Jumbo Soft Pretzel
A fresh baked jumbo pretzel served with queso and mustard for dipping.
Monte Cristo Eggrolls
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Breaded, fried, and oversized onion rings served with our signature house sauce.
Potato Chips
Hand cut chips served with our signature house sauce.
Potato Skins
Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole. Chicken add $1 Steak add $2
Queso Dip
Stuffed Jalapenos
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Triple Dip
Freshly made guacamole, queso and jalapeño dips served with tortilla chips.
Wings, Shrimp & Nachos
Chili Verde Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in our pork chili verde and cheese topped with jalapenos, black olives, sour cream and guacamole.
Crispy Shrimp
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
Irish Nachos
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Ultimate Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso. Topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Wings Boneless
Wings Breaded
Our house specialty, 8 extra crispy breaded wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Wings Smoked
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce.
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tossed in our mild wing sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo and Blue cheese dressing.
Classic Club
Turkey, ham and apple wood smoked bacon with American and Swiss cheeses stacked on 3 slices of sourdough toast with lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo.
Classic French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a toasted hoagie roll with provolone cheese. Served with house made au jus.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Special marinated chicken breast fried crisp to a golden brown, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and our special sauces on a hoagie roll.
Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough.
Ham and Swiss on Rye
Monte Cristo
Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
Monte Cristo - Half
Sliced ham and turkey layered with American and Swiss cheeses, battered and deep fried until golden brown. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
NYO Chicken Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.
Reuben
A generous portion of hot corned beef, piled high on a toasted marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing.
Santa Fe
Mesquite seasoned chicken breast topped with sliced ham, fresh avocado slices and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Shrimp' Po Boy
Tender crispy fried shrimp piled high on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and house made remoulade sauce.
Turkey Guacamole
Sliced turkey piled on toasted sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, garlic mayo and guacamole.
Burgers
Monday Cheeseburger Special
The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Monday Burger Special
B.A.B.B.
Sliced ham, corned beef hash, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, fried egg, American cheese and garlic mayo.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese top this burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Captain Morgan Teriyaki Burger
Captain Morgan teriyaki sauce and pineapple. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo
Cheese Burger
The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
The Original Chubby Melt
The Original Chubby Melt® A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
Garlic Burger
2 ground chuck patties covered with chopped garlic, seasoned with garlic salt and topped with provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic mayo. Garnished with breath mints!
Jalapeno Jack Burger
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
NYOB
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese and sautéed onions served on rye bread
Plain Burger
Just like it sounds. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Western Burger
Barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and a fried onion ring. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 4
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 2
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Fried Chicken Sliders - 4
Crisp fried chicken breast served with mustard mayo on soft steamed buns.
Fried Chicken Sliders - 2
Crisp fried chicken breast served with mustard mayo on soft steamed buns.
French Dip Sliders - 4
French Dip Sliders - 2
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, diced red onions and tomatoes with barbecue sauce.
Bout Time House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and peppers. 14" only
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, mild buffalo and ranch sauce. Garnished with diced celery.
French Dip Pizza
Sliced roast beef with ranch sauce. Served with house made au jus.
Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple chunks and sliced ham.
Pepperoni Pizza
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, peppers, and provolone cheese with ranch sauce.
NYO Pizza
Start with pizza sauce and our very own house cheese blend, then add your choice of toppings.
Cheese Pizza
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
French Dip Flatbread
Margherita Flatbread
Mexican Flatbread
NYO Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, tomatoes and a creamy Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Salad greens topped with grilled chicken, diced egg, avocado, tomato, Blue cheese crumbles and applewood smoked bacon. Your choice of dressing.
Fajita Salad
Salad greens with shredded cheese, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with fiesta ranch dressing. Your choice of chicken or steak.
Italian Chopped Salad
Crisp chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce mixed with diced turkey, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, salami, red onion, dill pickle and black olives. Tossed in creamy Italian dressed and garnished with pepperoncini.
Side Salad
Salad greens, cheese, eggs, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, croutons and sliced cucumber. Your choice of dressing.
Side Salad Caesar
Salad greens, cheese, eggs, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, croutons and sliced cucumber. Your choice of dressing.
Pub Favorites
Cheescake
Chicken Dinner
Fish & Chips Basket
A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.
Hat Trick
3 skewers each of beef, chicken, and shrimp prepared grilled or battered and fried. Served with our hand cut french fries.
Prime Rib Dinner King Cut
Prime Rib Dinner Queen Cut
Saturday Night Dinner Special
Smoked Rib Plate 1/3 Rack
Solo Shot
Three skewers of the same protein, prepared grilled or battered and fried. Served with our hand cut french fries.
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Soup of the Day - Cup
Taco Special
Taco Tuesdays only! 2 soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of chicken or ground beef. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Tacos
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch. Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.