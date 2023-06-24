Bowery Bungalow
Vegetables
Tahini Toast
Date Jus, Spicy Pickled Cucumber, Toasted Dukkah
Market Fatoush
Preserved Lemon & Sumac Vinaigrette
Babaganoush
Smoked Eggplant, Roasted Shishito Peppers
Spicy Potato
Harissa,Cilantro, Lemon, Feta Cream
Smoked Hen-of-The-Wood Mushroom
Lebneh,Chermoula
Roast Beets
Pistachios,Beet Chips,Herved Chevrew/Medjool Dates
Grilled Corn
Red Beet Lebneh, French Feta,Hazelnuts,Sesame
Bruschetta
Heirloom Tomato Za'atar Bruschetta
Tabouli
Parsley,Sungold Tomatoes,Crisped &Soft Bulgur ,Grapes,Persian Cucumber,Onion.Mint
Fried Cauliflower
Toasted Egyptian Dukkah,Tahini, Cilantro
Zucchini
Filled with Chickpea and Dill Rice, Roasted Tomato-Olive Oil Broth, Watercress w/Candied Hazelnuts
Couscous Royale
Moroccan Couscous,Chickpeas, Seasonal Fruit & Vegetables,Local Dried Fruit & Nut Saffron
Lentil Soup
Hummus & Shishito
Meat
Turmeric Fried Rice
Chicken,Organic Egg, Chickpeas, Golden Raisins, Almonds, Chilies
Beef Tongue Shawarma
Beef Tongue Shawarma Gnocchi,Nutmeg,Mace
Hummus bi Tahini Beef Cheek Kawarma
Hummus bi Tahini,Crisped Chickpeas,EV Olive Oil,Beef Cheek Kawarma
Baby Back Ribs
Mideast Spice Rubbed,Turkish Coffee, Grape Molasses
Cast Iron Mideast Chicken
Grandma's Rice w/Dried Fruit,Cinnamon & Almonds
Hanger Steak
Urfa Pepper,Crsipy Brussels w/Pomegranate Molasses,Celery Root Smash
Honey-Glazed Lamb Shank
Spicy Broth w/ Barley & Chickpeas, Pho Finishings
Chicken Shishkatori
Spicy Yuzu Tahini
Beef Tenderloin Shishkatori
Spiced Beef Tenderloin
Smoked Pork Belly Shihskatori
Smoked Pork Belly, Fenugreek