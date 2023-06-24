Bowery Bungalow


Vegetables

Tahini Toast

$12.00

Date Jus, Spicy Pickled Cucumber, Toasted Dukkah

Market Fatoush

$17.00

Preserved Lemon & Sumac Vinaigrette

Babaganoush

$16.00

Smoked Eggplant, Roasted Shishito Peppers

Spicy Potato

$15.00

Harissa,Cilantro, Lemon, Feta Cream

Smoked Hen-of-The-Wood Mushroom

$19.00

Lebneh,Chermoula

Roast Beets

$20.00

Pistachios,Beet Chips,Herved Chevrew/Medjool Dates

Grilled Corn

$16.00

Red Beet Lebneh, French Feta,Hazelnuts,Sesame

Bruschetta

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato Za'atar Bruschetta

Tabouli

$15.00

Parsley,Sungold Tomatoes,Crisped &Soft Bulgur ,Grapes,Persian Cucumber,Onion.Mint

Fried Cauliflower

$16.00

Toasted Egyptian Dukkah,Tahini, Cilantro

Zucchini

$23.00

Filled with Chickpea and Dill Rice, Roasted Tomato-Olive Oil Broth, Watercress w/Candied Hazelnuts

Couscous Royale

$38.00

Moroccan Couscous,Chickpeas, Seasonal Fruit & Vegetables,Local Dried Fruit & Nut Saffron

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Hummus & Shishito

$21.00

Meat

Turmeric Fried Rice

$17.00

Chicken,Organic Egg, Chickpeas, Golden Raisins, Almonds, Chilies

Beef Tongue Shawarma

$26.00

Beef Tongue Shawarma Gnocchi,Nutmeg,Mace

Hummus bi Tahini Beef Cheek Kawarma

$24.00

Hummus bi Tahini,Crisped Chickpeas,EV Olive Oil,Beef Cheek Kawarma

Baby Back Ribs

$27.00

Mideast Spice Rubbed,Turkish Coffee, Grape Molasses

Cast Iron Mideast Chicken

$28.00

Grandma's Rice w/Dried Fruit,Cinnamon & Almonds

Hanger Steak

$36.00

Urfa Pepper,Crsipy Brussels w/Pomegranate Molasses,Celery Root Smash

Honey-Glazed Lamb Shank

$37.00

Spicy Broth w/ Barley & Chickpeas, Pho Finishings

Chicken Shishkatori

$13.00

Spicy Yuzu Tahini

Beef Tenderloin Shishkatori

$15.00

Spiced Beef Tenderloin

Smoked Pork Belly Shihskatori

$15.00

Smoked Pork Belly, Fenugreek

Fish

Smoked Trout Rillete

$18.00

Lebanese Olives w/Horseradish Herbed Lebneh, Country Sourdough

Butter Seared Scallops

$30.00

Aleppo-Turmeric Cream, Roasted Parsnip

Pan Seared Branzino

$35.00

Cauliflower, Herb-Roasted Beets, Charred Beet Root

Sweet

Cardamom Rice Pudding

$9.00

Local Honey, Vanilla Bean, Seasonal Fruit

Konafah w/Rosewater, Aromatics

$12.00

Rosewater, Aromatics

Sides

Side Dipping Cucumber

$3.00
Side Pita

$2.00
Side Sourdough Bread

$4.00

Side Shishito

$5.00

Side Feta

$5.00

Side Feta Cream

$4.00

Side Za'atar Chips

$2.00

Side Lebneh

$4.00

Side Olives

$5.00
Side Harissa

Side Garlic Sauce

Side Tahini

$3.00
Side of Hummus & Pita

$11.00