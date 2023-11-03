Bow Tie Cafe 1101 Saint Gregory St
Salads
- Chef Salad$11.50
Turkey, ham, tomatoes, green onion, bacon, hard boiled egg and cheddar-jack cheese served with classic ranch dressing
- Spinach Salad$9.50
Spinach, tomatoes, green onion, pecans, cranberries and goat cheese served with balsamic dressing
- Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad$11.50
Bed of Spinach, seasoned quinoa, slaw, edamame, grilled chicken, green onion and sesame seeds served with sesame-ginger dressing
- Quinoa Chicken Salad$12.50
Bed of Spinach, seasoned quinoa, diced tomatoes, green onion, goat cheese, avocado and grilled chicken. Drizzled with house olive oil blend and balsamic glaze
Wraps
- Sesame Ginger Chicken Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, slaw, edamame, green onions, toasted sesame seeds and sesame-ginger dressing
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.50
Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, green onion, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and classic ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
Lettuce, tomato, green onion, grilled chicken, shredded jack cheese, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
- Vegetarian Wrap$8.50
Hummus, spinach, tomatoes, green onion, cranberries, pecans, goat cheese and balsamic dressing
Sandwiches
- Classic BLT$9.00
Classic mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon served on toasted sourdough
- California Club$9.50
Pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, Turkey, ham, cheddar and swiss, avocado and bacon served on toasted sourdough
- Pesto Chicken Salad Sammy$9.00
- Avocado toast$6.50
Sixteen Bricks sourdough toast with house blended avocado spread. Topped with fresh cilantro, diced red tomato and balsamic glaze. Topped with everything bagel seasoning.
Food Sides
- Kettle Chips$2.00
- BBQ Chips$2.00
- Pickle$0.75
- Side Salad$4.50
Lettuce, tomato, green onion, goat cheese, pecans and cranberries served with balsamic dressing
- Pita Chips & Hummus$3.00
- Only Pita Chips$2.00
- Bagel with Spread$3.50
- Oatmeal$5.00
- Housemade Soup$5.00
Soup of the Day: Monday-Chicken Noodle Tuesday-Broccoli Cheddar Wednesday-Italian Wedding Thursday-Loaded Potato Friday- Creamy Tomato Note: Soup may be substituted if soup listed above is out of stock. Please call us at 513-621-2233 to confirm soup of the day.
- Side of Chicken$4.00
- Side of Bacon$2.50
Pastries/Chocolate/Etc.
- Plain Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant$6.00
- Raspberry Croissant$6.00
- Ham & Cheddar Croissant$6.00
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Cheese Danish$6.00
- Kouign Amann$5.00
- Pumpkin Roll$3.00
- Sixteen Bricks Cookie$5.00
- Bananas$1.00
- Truffle Cake Pops$3.00
- Joystick Choc Pretzels$7.00
- Chocolate Coffee Beans$5.00
- Biscotti$1.00
- Yogurt$3.25
Beverages
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Fiji Water$2.50
- Milk (Cold)$2.00+
- Italian Soda$2.75+
Club soda with your choice of flavoring
- Lemonade$2.75
House made lemonade
- Smoothies$6.50
Your choice of fruit and juice blended
- Perrier$2.50
- Bubly$2.50
- Water$0+
- Coke$1.50
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Sprite$1.50
- San Pelligrino$2.50
- Kombucha$3.75
- Steamed milk$2.00+
- Intelli Cold Drinks$4.50
Coffee
- Coffee$2.50+
House Blend brewed fresh
- Latte$4.00+
Espresso with your choice of milk
- Tea$2.75+
Selection of Kilogram teas. 3 kinds of iced tea and 8 kinds of hot tea.
- Seasonal Drinks$4.50+
- Americano$3.25+
Espresso over hot water
- Cortado$3.50
Espresso with 2oz of steamed milk and a thin layer of foam
- Cappuccino$3.75
Espresso with 4oz of steamed milked and a deep layer of foam
- Mocha$4.50+
Espresso blended with dark chocolate and your choice of milk
- Caramel Macchiato$4.50+
Espresso blended with caramel, vanilla and your choice of milk
- Italian Macchiato$3.50
Espresso topped with a layer of foam
- Espresso$3.00
Classic double shot of Black Cat espresso
- Café Au Lait$3.25+
House blend mixed with your choice of steamed milk
- Red Eye$4.50+
House blend topped with espresso
- Chai Latte$4.50+
House made chai tea with your choice of milk
- Hot Chocolate$2.50+
Homemade creamy hot chocolate. Whipped cream optional.
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.00+
- London Fog$4.50+
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
- Affogato$5.00+Out of stock
Vanilla ice cream topped with espresso. Chocolate or Caramel drizzle optional.
- Black Cat Fizz$5.50
An Intelligentsia original. Orange bitters, tonic water, and a double shot Black Cat espresso all over ice and topped with a slice of orange garnish.
- Refill$1.00
- Frappé$6.00+