Box St. All Day - La Cantera 17038 Fiesta Texas Drive Suite 112
All Day
Whilst You Decide
- Bean & Cheese Empanadas$10.00
Black beans and Oaxaca cheese, lily's salsa Order of 3
- Twice Fried Wings$12.00
- Bday Donut$3.00
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado, Cumin, Lime, Jammy Tomatoes, House -Made Milk Bread, Almond Dukkah
- Churro Donuts$6.00
2 Handmade Churro Donuts
- Half/Half Donuts$6.00
1 Handmade Churro and 1 Handmade Glazed Donut
- Glazed Donuts$6.00
2 handmade donuts topped with a sugar glaze
Brunch Tings
- Eggs Benny$16.00
Homemade English muffin, toasted & served open-face with Swine House ham, poached eggs, & Hollandaise. Served w/ All Day potatoes
- The Burrito$14.00
Black beans, scrambled eggs, chorizo, tostaditas, Oaxaca cheese, roasted poblano sour cream, avocado (both inside & on the side)
- Burrito Bowl$16.00
Chorizo, Black Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Tostaditas, Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Poblano Sour Cream, Avocado & Salsa Verde
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Breakfast sausage, Box Tots, American cheese, soft scrambled egg, & Calabrian chili aioli on a toasted bun
- Chilaquiles$16.00
Tostaditas, Salsa De Tomatillo, Black beans, Sour Cream, Pickled Red Onions, Avocado, Sunny Egg, Sesame, Dukkah, Cotija Cheese, Fresh herbs, Salsa Macha
- Thicc Boi Pancake$12.00
Sweet Vanilla Butter, Cherry Compote, And Chocolate Chips
- Le Breakfast Petite$11.00
Kinda Like A French Omelet With Cheddar Cheese, And A House Side Salad
- Brussels Sprout Hash$13.00
Red Onions, Cauliflower, Fresh Herbs, Pickled Peppers, Labneh, and Almond Dukkah
- Eggs on Toast$12.00
Sliced Avocado, Soft Scrambled Eggs, And Salsa Macha
- Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast$14.00
House-Made Milk, Strawberry Compote, Fresh Strawberries, Cheesecake Mousse, Graham Cracker Streusel, And Meringue
- Cereal Milk Waffle$16.00
- La guera$13.00
- Waffle ONLY no Ice Cream$12.00
Side Piece
- Hashies$6.00
Served with House Sauce (aioli mixed with mustard, ketchup, & vinegar), & made with bread crumbs. NOT gluten free
- Fries$6.00
Russet potato fries served with ketchup & garlic aioli
- Bacon$4.00
House cured & smoked pork, made with salt & sugar
- Sausage$6.00
- Chicken Sausage$4.00
- Side Eggs$5.00
2 eggs made any way
- Side House Salad$4.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Side of milk bread$4.00
- Side 1 Egg$2.50
- Side of Fried Chicken$6.00
- Side Black Beans$2.00
- Side Brussel Hash$5.00
- Side Asparagus$4.00
- Side Chorizo$3.00
- Side of roasted chicken$6.00
- Side of Salmon$10.00
Eat Your Veggies
Main Tings
Kid's Menu
- Lil'Thiccy Pancakes$8.00
2 Lil Homemade Pancakes topped with powdered sugar served with a scrambled egg and box tots
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
3 slices of American cheese on a milk bun
- PB&J$8.00
Jiffy peanut butter & a rotating jam (most likely grape) on a milk bun
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
3 tenders egg-washed, dipped in flour, salt, & pepper then Southern fried. Each tender is approximately 3 oz
- Frenchie Sticks$8.00
French toast Sticks, Scrambled Eggs, And Box Tots
To Hold
- Smash Burger$16.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- Fish Tacos$15.00
Blackened, corn tortilla, poblano sour cream, slaw, chipotle cream, cilantro, lime Order of 3
- Carnitas Mini Tacos$14.00
Pickled red onions, Cilantro, Guacamole Salad
- Moroccan Chicken Naan$14.00
Cucumber salad, Dill Tzatziki, Side of fries
- El Cubano$14.00
Pulled pork, Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, Cilantro Dijon
Sweeter Tings
Bar
Cocktail Specials
N/A Beverages
House Cocktails
- All Day Mimosa- Glass$10.00
cava w/ guest's choice of orange, grapefruit, cranberry, or pineapple juice
- Yellow Brick Road$14.00
blanco tequila Fino sherry lime pineapple black tea lavender honey
- Caroline's Hat$12.00
rye Aperol lemon strawberry mint bitters Topo Chico cracked black pepper
- Don't Tell Danny$12.00
Aperol strawberry Prosecco Topo Chico
- Bloody Mary$12.00
gin or vodka w/ a blend of tomato, citrus, spices, & peppers
- Darling Sun$12.00
Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Hibiscus Syrup, Tequila
- Michaels M.O.$12.00
- Spring Fling$12.00
- Gold Diggers Rush$12.00
Lemon, Piloncillo, Rye Whiskey
- Carajillo$10.00
Licor 43 & cold brew
- Paloma$10.00
Lime, Grapefruit, Squirt, Orange Liqueur, Tequila
- Spanish G&T$12.00
gin Mediterranean tonic Greek vermouth chocolate bitters lavender cold brew
- Hot or Not Marg$10.00
Lime, Simple, Orange Liqueur, Tequila
- Daiquiri$8.00
- Michelada$10.00
Dos XX with a blend of tomato, citrus, spices, & peppers
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Carajillo Espresso$11.00
- Diablito$14.00
- Old Man Jenkins$14.00
- When In Rum$12.00
- Mean Green Mother$14.00
- Caught In The Rain$12.00
- Caipirinha$10.00
Coffee Menu
Coffee
- Batch Brew$4.00
single origin house coffee
- Espresso Shot$3.00
2 oz extraction of single origin house coffee
- Cold Brew$5.00
single origin Ethiopia Yirgacheffe steeped for 22 hrs
- Cinnamon Toast Latte$7.00
- Cupids Cup$7.00
- Mocha Latte$6.00
2 oz espresso w/ 10 oz milk
- Latte$5.00
Espresso & milk 12oz
- Cappuccino$4.50
2 oz espresso w/ 6 oz milk
- Americano$4.00
Espresso Shot & Hot Water
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Matcha & Milk 120z
- Chai Latte$6.00
Chai Flavored Syrup and Espresso
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Piloncillo Latte$6.00
Piloncillo, Espresso, Milk
- Cortado$4.00
- Roasted Pecan Latte$6.00
Roasted Pecan Syrup, Espresso, Milk, Pumpkin topping
- Autumn Matcha$7.00
Brown sugar syrup, Matcha, Milk, Pumpkin Whipped topping
Hot & Iced Tea
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Earl Grey Creme$3.50
medium caffeine, black tea blend, citrus, full body, silky
- Bright Eyed$3.50
Caffeine-Free. Tisane (caffeine-free herbal tea), spice, earthy, savory
- Pacific Coast Mint$3.50
Caffeine-Free. Tisane (caffeine-free herbal tea), sharp, smooth, refreshing
- Egyptian Chamomile$3.50
Caffeine-Free. Tisane (caffeine-free herbal tea), sweet, calming, round
- Rose Black$3.50
Black Tea Blend, Bright, Floral, Smooth, Medium Caffeine