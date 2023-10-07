Box'd Kitchen - Vienna 2750 Gallows Road, Suite J
Food
Meat with
Rice & Salad Bowl
Marinated Meat with Box'd seasoning, The Seasoning with - Natural Herbs - Organic Greek Yogurt - 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Wrap & Salad Bowl
Marinated Meat with Box'd seasoning, herbs, and 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served on Box'd Basmari rice and House salad featuring 16 different vegetables. Comes with daily prepared white sauce based with Organic Greek Yogurt and Red Sauce. Also prepared with fresh Jalapeno, fresh Habanero and Roasted Red Pepper.
Salad Bowl
Catering
Bowl
Chicken Over Rice with Salad
Lamb Over Rice with Salad
Wrap
Chicken Wrap with Salad
Sauce
Hot Sauce
Spicy Box'd Red Sauce is made fresh every morning with fresh Jalapeno, Habanero and Red Peppers with probiotic contents for an healthy explosion in your mouth
Box'd White Sauce
Box'd White Sauce is made fresh everyday with organic Greek yogurt, herbs and the finest seasonings to add a creamy rich and a healthy flavor to our dish.