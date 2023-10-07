Food

Meat with

Rice & Salad Bowl

$11.97

Marinated Meat with Box'd seasoning, The Seasoning with - Natural Herbs - Organic Greek Yogurt - 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Wrap & Salad Bowl

$10.97

Marinated Meat with Box'd seasoning, herbs, and 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served on Box'd Basmari rice and House salad featuring 16 different vegetables. Comes with daily prepared white sauce based with Organic Greek Yogurt and Red Sauce. Also prepared with fresh Jalapeno, fresh Habanero and Roasted Red Pepper.

Salad Bowl

$10.97

Marinated Meat with Box'd seasoning, herbs, and 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served on Box'd Basmari rice and House salad featuring 16 different vegetables. Comes with daily prepared white sauce based with Organic Greek Yogurt and Red Sauce. Also prepared with fresh Jalapeno, fresh Habanero and Roasted Red Pepper.

Catering

$50.00+

Marinated Meat with Box'd seasoning, herbs, and 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served on Box'd Basmari rice and House salad featuring 16 different vegetables. Comes with daily prepared white sauce based with Organic Greek Yogurt and Red Sauce. Also prepared with fresh Jalapeno, fresh Habanero and Roasted Red Pepper.

Drink

Coca-Cola

$2.00
Diet Coca-Cola

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Water

$1.50

Bowl

Chicken Over Rice with Salad

$11.97

Marinated Meat with Box'd seasoning, herbs, and 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served on Box'd Basmari rice and House salad featuring 16 different vegetables. Comes with daily prepared white sauce based with Organic Greek Yogurt and Red Sauce. Also prepared with fresh Jalapeno, fresh Habanero and Roasted Red Pepper.

Lamb Over Rice with Salad

$12.97

Marinated Meat with Box'd seasoning, herbs, and 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served on Box'd Basmari rice and House salad featuring 16 different vegetables. Comes with daily prepared white sauce based with Organic Greek Yogurt and Red Sauce. Also prepared with fresh Jalapeno, fresh Habanero and Roasted Red Pepper.

Wrap

Chicken Wrap with Salad

$10.97

Marinated Meat with Box'd seasoning, herbs, and 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served on Box'd Basmari rice and House salad featuring 16 different vegetables. Comes with daily prepared white sauce based with Organic Greek Yogurt and Red Sauce. Also prepared with fresh Jalapeno, fresh Habanero and Roasted Red Pepper.

Sauce

Hot Sauce

$1.20

Spicy Box'd Red Sauce is made fresh every morning with fresh Jalapeno, Habanero and Red Peppers with probiotic contents for an healthy explosion in your mouth

Box'd White Sauce

$1.00

Box'd White Sauce is made fresh everyday with organic Greek yogurt, herbs and the finest seasonings to add a creamy rich and a healthy flavor to our dish.

Chips

Sun Chips - 100% Whole Grain - Original

$1.97

Sun Chips - 100% Whole Grain - Harvest Cheddar

$1.97

Sun Chips - 100% Whole Grain - French Onion

$1.97

Sun Chips - 100% Whole Grain - Garden Salsa

$1.97

Boba Tea

Original - Ice

Original Ice - Jasmine Tea

$4.99

Original Ice - Black Tea

$4.99

Original - Hot

Original Hot - Black Tea

$4.99

Origianl Hot - Jasmin Tea

$4.99

Black Sugar

Black Sugar - Milk Tea

$5.99

Black Sugar - Oreo

$5.99

Milk Tea

Milk Tea - Black Milk Tea

$5.49

Milk Tea - Taro Milk Tea

$5.49

Milk Tea - Thai

$5.49

Milk Tea - Coconut

$5.49

Milk Tea - Matcha

$5.49

Milk Tea - Strawberry

$5.49

Milk Tea - Coffee

$5.49

Milk Tea - Oreo

$5.49

Milk Tea - Honey

$5.49

Fruit Tea

Fruit - Mango

$5.49

Fruit - Mango Passion

$5.49

Fruit - Lychee

$5.49

Fruit - Lychee & Rose

$5.49

Fruit - Dragon & Rose

$5.99

Fruit - Peach

$5.49

Fruit - Mojito - Lychee

$5.49

Fruit - Mojito - Peach

$5.49

Fruit - Mojito - Strawberry

$5.49

Fruit - Mojito - Mango

$5.49

Smoothie - Ice Blended

Smoothie - Mango

$5.99

Smoothie - Strawberry

$5.99

Smoothie - Taro

$5.99

Smoothie - Lychee

$5.99

Smoothie - Lychee & Rose

$5.99

Smoothie - Dragon

$5.99

Smoothie - Peach

$5.99

Smoothie - Matcha

$5.99

Smoothie - Coconut

$5.99

Slush - Ice Blended

Slush - Coconut

$5.99

Slush - Matcha

$5.99

Slush - Peach

$5.99

Slush - Dragon

$5.99

Slush - Lychee & Rose

$5.99

Slush - Lychee

$5.99

Slush - Taro

$5.99

Slush - Strawberry

$5.99

Slush - Mango

$5.99