Boxing Bear Brewing Co. - Firestone Taproom and Brewery
Bear Kitchen
PIZZA
- La Llorona Pizza
Jumbo pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, Green chile, red chili honey, Mozzarella, red sauce.$14.00
- Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil, buffalo Mozzarella, red sauce.$14.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Jumbo pepperoni, Mozzarella, red sauce.$11.00
- Sausage Pepper Pizza
Sweet Italian Sausage, Red Bell Pepper, Mozzarella, red sauce.$16.00
- Herbivore Pizza
Button mushrooms, red bell peppers, onions, pesto, Mozzarella, red sauce.$15.00
- Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella & red sauce$9.00
SANDWICH
- ABQ Turkey
Slow roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese,green chile aioli, fresh green chile & tomato on sourdough.$11.00
- Cubano
Hardwood smoked ham, slow roasted pork, pickles, swiss cheese & yellow mustard on a baguette.$14.00
- Full Monte
Hardwood smoked ham, slow roasted turkey breast & Swiss cheese served on battered ciabatta with a side of red chili honey.$13.00
- BLT
Crispy bacon, romaine lettuce, fresh tomato & Aioli served on sourdough.$8.50
- Grilled Cheese
Sharp yellow cheddar cheese on sourdough.$7.00
- Veggie Sandwich
Roasted bell pepper, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella & Pesto served on ciabatta.$9.00
APPETIZER
- Jalapeño Poppers
5 jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese and wrapped in bacon.$9.99
- Hand Breaded Baked Mozzarella
Breaded buffalo mozzarella cheese, baked & served with warm marinara sauce.$9.00
- House Salad
Mixed greens and romaine with fresh tomato served with a side of housemade vinaigrette dressing or ranch.$8.00
- Chips and Salsa
Chips served with roasted salsa.$6.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms
7 baked button mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs & fresh herbs.$6.00