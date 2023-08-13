Popular Items

Bourbon Vanilla

Bourbon Vanilla

$6.50+

Milk / Espresso / Vanilla

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold-brewed coffee served over ice.

Espresso + Milk

Espresso + Milk

$4.75+

DRINK MENU

DRIP

Batch-brewed coffee ready to drink.
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.

POUR OVER

Decaf

Decaf

$5.00

TASTE NOTES: Chocolatey, Nutty, Citrus.

La Estrella \ Colombia

$5.75Out of stock

La Sierrita \ Colombia

$5.00Out of stock

Trail Mix

$5.75

Linarco / Colombia

$5.50Out of stock

ICED

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold-brewed coffee served over ice.

Coffee Soda

Coffee Soda

$5.50Out of stock

Iced coffee, vanilla, and citrus served sparkling.

CBDreamsicle Cold Brew

CBDreamsicle Cold Brew

$9.00Out of stock

Cold Brew / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD

SEASONAL

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Milk / Chocolate Ganache / Vanilla

Shoeless Joe

$7.00

Vietnamese Cold Brew

$7.00

Grapefruit + Lime Cascara Soda

$7.00

ESPRESSO

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Rotating Espresso / Sparking Water / Chocolate Pairing

Espresso + Milk

Espresso + Milk

$4.75+
Bourbon Vanilla

Bourbon Vanilla

$6.50+

Milk / Espresso / Vanilla

Whiskey Caramel

Whiskey Caramel

$6.50+

Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce

Honey Lavender

$6.50+

Espresso / Milk / Honey / Lavender / Vanilla

Mocha

Mocha

$7.00+

Milk / Espresso / Chocolate Ganache

Espresso + Tonic

Espresso + Tonic

$6.00Out of stock

Espresso / Jack Rudy Tonic / Lemon

CBDreamsicle Espresso + Milk

CBDreamsicle Espresso + Milk

$10.00Out of stock

Milk / Espresso / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD

Americano

Americano

$4.50+

Hot Water + Espresso

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$5.25+

Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate

Steamer

Steamer

$3.50

Vanilla + Steamed Milk.

TEA

Lavender Earl Grey

Lavender Earl Grey

$5.00Out of stock

TASTE NOTES: Caramel, Malt, Lavender, Bergamont

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$5.00

TASTE NOTES: Cocoa, Baking Spices, Caramelized Sugar

Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$5.00

TASTE NOTES: Cardamom, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove

Bancha

Bancha

$5.00

TASTE NOTES: Buttery, Nutty, Delicate

Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$5.00

TASTE NOTES: Floral, Aromatic, Sweet

Peach Blossom

Peach Blossom

$4.00Out of stock

TASTE NOTES: Peach, Orange, Quince

Iron Goddess of Mercy

Iron Goddess of Mercy

$6.00

TASTE NOTES: Sweet, Buckwheat, Apricot

Chamomile Medley

Chamomile Medley

$4.00

TASTE NOTES: Chamomile, Citrus, Mint

Peppermint

Peppermint

$4.00

TASTE NOTES: Candy Cane, Aromatic

Scarlet

Scarlet

$4.00

TASTE NOTES: Cherry, Cranberry, Hibiscus

Patagonia Wild Guava

Patagonia Wild Guava

$5.00

TASTE NOTES: Guava, Floral, Quince

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$5.00
Iced Bancha

Iced Bancha

$5.00
Iced Scarlet

Iced Scarlet

$5.00

MATCHA

Matcha Usucha

$4.50Out of stock

Traditional 4.5oz matcha tea

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Matcha + Milk

Strawberry Oat Milk Matcha

$7.00+

Matcha / Vanilla / Strawberry Oat Milk

WEEKEND FOOD MENU

FOOD

Egg + Cheese Biscuit

Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$9.00Out of stock

House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.

Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$11.00Out of stock

House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar

Porter Road Sausage + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

Porter Road Sausage + Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$11.00Out of stock

House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Egg / White Cheddar.

Porter Road Sausage + Jam Biscuit

Porter Road Sausage + Jam Biscuit

$8.00Out of stock

House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Blackberry Jam

Biscuit + Jam

Biscuit + Jam

$4.00Out of stock

SEASONAL JAM: Blackberry

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00Out of stock

Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Toasted Bagel / BE-Hive Sausage / JUST Egg / Arugula / Maple

Bagel

Bagel

$5.00Out of stock

Build your own bagel.

BEC Bagel

BEC Bagel

$10.00Out of stock

Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00Out of stock

Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber** *vegetarian **vegan

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

JUST Egg / BE-Hive Sausage / BE-Hive Smoked Cheese / Tots w/ side of Maple Sriracha.

EC Bagel

$8.00Out of stock

Egg / Cheese / Bagel

RETAIL MENU

RETAIL COFFEE

Daredevil / Africa & Indonesia

Daredevil / Africa & Indonesia

$20.00+

TASTE NOTES: Bright / Exotic / Fruity

Copilot / Latin American Blend

$18.00+

TASTE NOTES: Hot Chocolate / Sweet / Round

Decaf

$18.00Out of stock

La Estrella \ Colombia

$27.25

Trail Mix

$27.25+

La Sieritta

$21.25+
Daredevil

Daredevil

$20.00+

TASTE NOTES: Bright / Exotic / Fruity

Linarco (Colombia)

$25.25

LOOSE LEAF TEA

LAVENDER EARL GREY

LAVENDER EARL GREY

$14.00Out of stock

Caramel, Malt, Lavender, Bergamont

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$14.00Out of stock

Cocoa, Baking Spices, Caramelized Sugar

MASALA CHAI

MASALA CHAI

$14.00

Cardamom, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove

BANCHA

BANCHA

$14.00Out of stock

Buttery, Nutty, Delicate

GREEN JASMINE

GREEN JASMINE

$14.00

Floral, Aromatic, Sweet

PEACH BLOSSOM

PEACH BLOSSOM

$14.00Out of stock

Peach, Orange, Quince

IRON GODDESS OF MERCY

IRON GODDESS OF MERCY

$21.00Out of stock

Sweet, Buckwheat, Apricot

CHAMOMILE MEDLEY

CHAMOMILE MEDLEY

$14.00Out of stock

Chamomile, Citrus, Mint

PEPPERMINT

PEPPERMINT

$14.00

Candy Cane, Aromatic

SCARLET

SCARLET

$14.00Out of stock

Cherry, Cranberry, Hibiscus

PATAGONIA WILD GUAVA

PATAGONIA WILD GUAVA

$18.00Out of stock

Guava, Floral, Quince

READY TO DRINK

TOPO CHICO / Original

TOPO CHICO / Original

$3.00
KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA

$5.50

WALKER BROTHERS KOMBUCHA

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.50

BP Water

$2.50

Recess Water

$5.50

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Natalies Lemonade

$5.00

BREWING

Fellow Stagg EKG

Fellow Stagg EKG

$155.00
Acaia Pearl Scale

Acaia Pearl Scale

$200.00
Ode Grinder

Ode Grinder

$299.00
Chemex

Chemex

$40.00
V60

V60

$27.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$15.00
Gino Filters

Gino Filters

$13.50
V60 Filters

V60 Filters

$7.50
Third Wave Water

Third Wave Water

$15.00

Fellow French Press

$110.00

DRINKWARE

Coffee Canister

Coffee Canister

$40.00Out of stock
Tumbler

Tumbler

$30.00
Camp Mug

Camp Mug

$25.00

Belsnickel Fellow Tumblr

$40.00

Demitasse

$20.00

APPAREL

Go For Gold Hat

Go For Gold Hat

$30.00
Explore a World of Possibilities Tee

Explore a World of Possibilities Tee

$30.00

BP Hat

$30.00

Summer Tee

$30.00

Grey Logo Tee

$30.00

Black Logo Tee

$30.00

BPxEbbets cap

$60.00

BP Pin

$6.00

Monster Mash Hoodie

$50.00

Belsnickel Beanie

$30.00Out of stock

Belsnickel Tee Shirt

$30.00

Cabin Fever Hoodie

$40.00

STICKERS

BP Sticker

$2.00

GRAB AND GO

Grab the Gold

$3.00

Kates Bar

$4.00

PASTRY MENU

PASTRY

HiFi Cookie

$4.00

Jumbo Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Jumbo Cranberry Orange Loaf

$2.75

Apple Fritter

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Drip Coffee & Pastry

$6.50

Mixed Berry Muffin

$3.00

Cookie - Ginger Molassas

$3.00

Cookie - Almond Crunch

$3.00

Bar - BP Creme Brownie

$3.00

Bar - PB Breakfast Bar

$3.00

CHOCOLATE

Featured Chocolate Pairing

$10.00

Rotating pour-over and chocolate pairing

BP / Black Lava Salt

$5.00

58% dark chocolate with black lava salt sprinkled on.

BP / Daredevil Strawberry

$5.00

58% dark chocolate with strawberry powder and Daredevil coffee, popping candies inside, and topped with a freeze dried strawberry.

BP / Golden Sound Caramel

$5.00

58% dark chocolate, filled with vegan sea salt caramel, topped with maldon sea salt.

BP / Almond Crunch

$5.00

58% dark chocolate combined with almond butter, crunchy vegan feuilletine (wafer crepes) inside, topped with almonds and sea salt.

BP / Salted Toffee

$5.00

36% milk chocolate topped with toffee pieces and sea salt.

BP / Corn Flake & Maple

$5.00

58% dark chocolate filled with crunchy corn flakes and topped with maple candy and chocolate covered sea salt.

BP / Peanut Butter Creme

$5.00

58% dark chocolate filled in the center with peanut butter creme, topped with peanut pieces and sea salt.

BP / Popping Peppermint (WINTER)

$5.00

58% dark chocolate filled with popping candies and peppermint oil.

BP / Lemon Lavender

$5.00