Barista Parlor East
DRINK MENU
DRIP
POUR OVER
ICED
SEASONAL
ESPRESSO
Espresso
Rotating Espresso / Sparking Water / Chocolate Pairing
Espresso + Milk
Bourbon Vanilla
Milk / Espresso / Vanilla
Whiskey Caramel
Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce
Honey Lavender
Espresso / Milk / Honey / Lavender / Vanilla
Mocha
Milk / Espresso / Chocolate Ganache
Espresso + Tonic
Espresso / Jack Rudy Tonic / Lemon
CBDreamsicle Espresso + Milk
Milk / Espresso / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD
Americano
Hot Water + Espresso
Masala Chai Latte
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate
Steamer
Vanilla + Steamed Milk.
TEA
Lavender Earl Grey
TASTE NOTES: Caramel, Malt, Lavender, Bergamont
English Breakfast
TASTE NOTES: Cocoa, Baking Spices, Caramelized Sugar
Masala Chai
TASTE NOTES: Cardamom, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove
Bancha
TASTE NOTES: Buttery, Nutty, Delicate
Jasmine Green
TASTE NOTES: Floral, Aromatic, Sweet
Peach Blossom
TASTE NOTES: Peach, Orange, Quince
Iron Goddess of Mercy
TASTE NOTES: Sweet, Buckwheat, Apricot
Chamomile Medley
TASTE NOTES: Chamomile, Citrus, Mint
Peppermint
TASTE NOTES: Candy Cane, Aromatic
Scarlet
TASTE NOTES: Cherry, Cranberry, Hibiscus
Patagonia Wild Guava
TASTE NOTES: Guava, Floral, Quince
Iced Black Tea
Iced Bancha
Iced Scarlet
MATCHA
WEEKEND FOOD MENU
FOOD
Egg + Cheese Biscuit
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Porter Road Sausage + Egg + Cheese Biscuit
House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Egg / White Cheddar.
Porter Road Sausage + Jam Biscuit
House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Blackberry Jam
Biscuit + Jam
SEASONAL JAM: Blackberry
Burrito
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted Bagel / BE-Hive Sausage / JUST Egg / Arugula / Maple
Bagel
Build your own bagel.
BEC Bagel
Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Avocado Toast
Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber** *vegetarian **vegan
Vegan Burrito
JUST Egg / BE-Hive Sausage / BE-Hive Smoked Cheese / Tots w/ side of Maple Sriracha.
EC Bagel
Egg / Cheese / Bagel
RETAIL MENU
RETAIL COFFEE
Daredevil / Africa & Indonesia
TASTE NOTES: Bright / Exotic / Fruity
Copilot / Latin American Blend
TASTE NOTES: Hot Chocolate / Sweet / Round
Decaf
La Estrella \ Colombia
Trail Mix
La Sieritta
Linarco (Colombia)
LOOSE LEAF TEA
READY TO DRINK
BREWING
DRINKWARE
APPAREL
STICKERS
GRAB AND GO
CHOCOLATE
Featured Chocolate Pairing
Rotating pour-over and chocolate pairing
BP / Black Lava Salt
58% dark chocolate with black lava salt sprinkled on.
BP / Daredevil Strawberry
58% dark chocolate with strawberry powder and Daredevil coffee, popping candies inside, and topped with a freeze dried strawberry.
BP / Golden Sound Caramel
58% dark chocolate, filled with vegan sea salt caramel, topped with maldon sea salt.
BP / Almond Crunch
58% dark chocolate combined with almond butter, crunchy vegan feuilletine (wafer crepes) inside, topped with almonds and sea salt.
BP / Salted Toffee
36% milk chocolate topped with toffee pieces and sea salt.
BP / Corn Flake & Maple
58% dark chocolate filled with crunchy corn flakes and topped with maple candy and chocolate covered sea salt.
BP / Peanut Butter Creme
58% dark chocolate filled in the center with peanut butter creme, topped with peanut pieces and sea salt.
BP / Popping Peppermint (WINTER)
58% dark chocolate filled with popping candies and peppermint oil.