Bracco Restaurant
Bracco Menu
Starters
- Oven Roasted Nachos (GF)
Queso Blanco Sauce, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Lettuce, and Fresh Jalapeños, Served with Salsa and Ancho Sour Cream.
- Tortilla Chips & Dip (GF)
- Cheese Curds
Served with Ranch.$18.00
- Pow Pow Shrimp
Crispy Corkskrew Shrimp, Tossed in Pow Pow Sauce, Served with Ranch.$20.00
- Coconut Shrimp
(8) Coconut Shrimp, Served with Coconut Lime Sauce.$20.00
- Wings (Traditional *GF or Boneless)
(8) Traditional or Boneless Wings.$18.00
- Onion Rings
Served with Ancho Sour Cream Dipping Sauce.$18.00
- House Nutz
Sweet & Spicy Premium Nut Blend$8.00
Entrée Salads
- Coconut Shrimp Salad
Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Asian Veggies, Fruit, Coconut Lime Dressing.$24.00
- Paradise Pineapple Salad (GF Upon Request)
Fruit, Teriyaki Chicken Skewers, Asian Veggies, Onion, Pineapple Mango Dressing, Fruit Dip.$23.00
- Southwest Chicken Salad (GF)
Jerk Sauced Chicken Skewers, Avocado, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing.$23.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Boji Burger
American Cheese, Bacon, Citrus BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Strings, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.$19.00
- Honolulu Burger
Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Citrus BBQ Sauce, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.$19.00
- Cheeseburger in Paradise Deluxe
American & Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.$19.00
- Queso Burger
Pepper Jack Habanero, Pico De Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Jalapeños, Side of Queso For Your Fries, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.$19.00
- Cuban Sandwich
Pulled Pork Carnitas, Ham, Pickle, Swiss Cheese, Coconut Curry Sauce, Served on Grille Ciabatta Bread.$19.00
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Bang Bang & Queso Sauces, Served on Grille Ciabatta.$19.00
- California Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Served on a Croissant Roll.$18.00
- Queso Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Bang Bang & Queso Sauces, Served on a Brioche Bun.$19.00
Main Entrées
- Bracco Tacos (GF Upon Request)
(3) Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps, Pico De Gallo, Ancho Sour Cream, Salsa, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Fiji Island Fish (GF)
Oven Roasted Barramundi Fillet, Coconut Curry Cream Sauce with Island Vegetables, Coconut Lime Rice.$31.00
- Jambalaya (GF)
Grilled Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Fish, Creole Cream Sauce, Coconut Lime Rice.$32.00
- Sweet & Sour Chicken
Tempura Fried Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Coconut Lime Rice.$22.00
- Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Tempura Fried Shrimp, Grilled Pineapple, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Coconut Lime Rice.$26.00
- Spicy Orange Chicken (GF)
6oz. Grilled Chicken Skewers with Spicy Orange Sauce, Hot Wok Vegetables, Coconut Lime Rice.$20.00
- Jerked Sirloin (GF)
8oz. Grlled Center Cut Sirloin Skewers Finished with Jamaican Jerk Sauce, Hot Wok Vegetables, Coconut Lime Rice.$31.00
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
Chicken Breast Meat, Andouille Sausage, Island Vegetables, Cajun Cream Sauce.$26.00
- Salmon & Shrimp Pasta
Bronzed Salmon, Shrimp, Island Vegetables, Seasoned Alfredo.$34.00
- Cheese Tortellini Alfredo
Asiago, Parmesan, Ricotta, Romano, and Mozzarella Cheese.$22.00
- Fish & Chips
Battered Haddock Planks, Fries, Malt Vinegar, Tartar.$19.00
- Chicken Tenders & Fries
Served with Ranch Dressing.$17.00
- Pineapple Bacon Flatbread
Sweet & Sour Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.$19.00
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Bacon, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese.$19.00
- Chicken Caesar Flatbread
Roasted Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Sliced Onion.$19.00
Kids
Features
- Jumbo Mozz Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce.$17.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved Ribeye, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Toasted Hoagie w/ Philly Cheese. Choice of Side.$19.00
- Surf & Turf Burger
Our Signature Steak Burger on a Spicy Bed of Slaw and Topped with Pow Pow Shrimp & Pepper Jack Cheese. Choice of Side.$24.00
- Malibu Seafood Combo
Bronzed Tilapia, Caribbean Coconut Shrimp, Bronzed Salmon, Coconut Lime Rice, and Fresh Vegetables and Pico De Gallo.$38.00
- Surf & Turf
Jerk Glazed 8 oz. Sirloin, (5) Coconut Shrimp, Coconut Lime Rice, and Fresh Vegetables.$38.00