APPETIZERS
BONE-IN WINGS
A generous portion of bone in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
1/2 & 1/2 BONE IN WING
A generous portion of bone in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
BONELESS CHICKEN TENDERS
A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.
1/2 & 1/2 TENDERS
A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.
BRACK'S POUTINE
Fries, chedder cheese curds, and tender BBQ beef brisket topped with brown gravy and scallions.
BRUSCHETTA CRUSTINI
Garlic herb butter thick cut croutons topped with fresh Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, shallots, garlic, and balsamic glaze. Garnished with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
CHEF'S FLATBREAD OF THE WEEK
Oven baked flat bread with the chef's choice of fresh toppings.
CHILI NACHO GRANDE
Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with layers of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, our house made brisket chili, and fresh chopped salsa with cilantro. Served with sour cream and extra salsa on the side. Add guacamole for $1.49
FRIED PICKLES
Seasoned crispy pickle chips served with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce.
MANICOTTI
Crispy Italian breaded manicotti, stuffed with ricotta cheese, served on a bed of marinara with shredded parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
THE MEGA STUFF MEATBALL
A one-pound meatball made from beef, pork, Italian herbs and stuffed with a five cheese blend. Covered with pasta sauce, shredded parmesan, and fresh basil. Served over linguine pasta for $1.99
BOOM BOOM CALAMARI
Crispy calamari topped with banana peppers, roasted red peppers and scallions. Served with boom boom sauce on the side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Crispy buffalo chicken, smoked gouda, cream cheese, scallions, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery.
SOUPS & SALADS
CROCK BRISKET CHILI
CUP BRISKET CHILI
CROCK CLAM CHOWDER
CUP CLAM CHOWDER
CROCK FRENCH ONION
CUP FRENCH ONION
CEASAR SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with garlic croutons.
HOUSE SALAD
LARGE COBB SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.
SMALL COBB SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.
LARGE GREEK SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.
SMALL GREEK SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.
LARGE SANTA FE SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, roasted corn, Montereyjack and cheddar cheese.
SMALL SANTA FE SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, roasted corn, Montereyjack and cheddar cheese.
SMALL CHEF SALAD
Fresh mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, Swiss cheese, roasted turkey and ham.
LARGE CHEF SALAD
Fresh mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, Swiss cheese, roasted turkey and ham.
BRACK'S FAVORITES
SMALL FRESH NEW ENGLAND COD
New England Cod with lemon butter and herb bread crumbs. Served with two sides.
LARGE FRESH NEW ENGLAND COD
New England Cod with lemon butter and herb bread crumbs. Served with two sides.
SMALL FISH & CHIPS
Crispy cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
LARGE FISH & CHIPS
Crispy cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
BLACKENED CHICKEN FAJITA
Seasoned onions and peppers topped with Cajun seasoned and seared chicken.
COMBO FAJITA
STEAK FAJITA
Seasoned onions and peppers topped with Cajun seasoned and seared steak.
SMALL BRAISED BEEF
Slowly cooked pot roast served over mashed potatoes with brown gravy and baby carrots.
LARGE BRAISED BEEF
Slowly cooked pot roast served over mashed potatoes with brown gravy and baby carrots.
SMALL CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Italian breaded crispy chicken topped with our delicious sauce and three cheese blend finished with grated Romano cheese and fresh basil.
LARGE CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Italian breaded crispy chicken topped with our delicious sauce and three cheese blend finished with grated Romano cheese and fresh basil.
SMALL CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL
Blackened chicken sauteed with fajita onions, peppers and tomato. Served over Spanish rice with a chipotle ranch drizzle and sliced avocado.
LARGE CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL
Blackened chicken sauteed with fajita onions, peppers and tomato. Served over Spanish rice with a chipotle ranch drizzle and sliced avocado
SMALL BOURBON BBQ TURKEY TIPS
Bourbon BBQ and herb marinated turkey tips, grilled and served with two sides.
LARGE BOURBON BBQ TURKEY TIPS
Bourbon BBQ and herb marinated turkey tips, grilled and served with two sides.
SMALL CHICKEN&WAFFLES
Sweet Belgian waffles topped with crispy buttermilk chicken, maple bourbon Dijon sauce, drizzled with Sriracha and served with one side.
LARGE CHICKEN&WAFFLES
Sweet Belgian waffles topped with crispy buttermilk chicken, maple bourbon Dijon sauce, drizzled with Sriracha and served with one side.
SMALL TUSCAN MAC N' CHEESE
Trottole pasta tossed in our garlic cheddar cream sauce, blackened chicken, spinach, roasted shallots, and sun-dried tomatoes.
LARGE TUSCAN MAC N' CHEESE
Trottole pasta tossed in our garlic cheddar cream sauce, blackened chicken, spinach, roasted shallots, and sun-dried tomatoes.
SMALL STEAK TIPS
Hand cut sirloin tips marinated in the Chef's secret marinade. Served with two sides.
LARGE STEAK TIPS
Hand cut sirloin tips marinated in the Chef's secret marinade. Served with two sides.
CHICKEN TENDER PLATE
Boneless chicken tenders with a choice of two sides.
SMALL FRIED SHRIMP PLATE
Plump and crispy shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
LARGE FRIED SHRIMP PLATE
Plump and crispy shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
CHEF'S CREATION
SMALL CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE
Chicken, onions, chourico, spinach, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a house made Mozambique sauce served over Spanish rice.
LARGE CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE
Chicken, onions, chourico, spinach, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a house made Mozambique sauce served over Spanish rice.
SMALL CHICKEN BROC ALFREDO
Chicken sauteed with broccoli in creamy garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with trottole pasta.
LARGE CHICKEN BROC ALFREDO
Chicken sauteed with broccoli in creamy garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with trottole pasta.
STUFFED COD CASSEROLE
Fresh cod with a vegetable and herb stuffing, topped with lobster bisque and buttered bread crumbs, served with two sides.
BOURBON SALMON
Grilled salmon filet topped with cherry tomatoes, shallots, bacon bits and glazed with sweet teriyaki. Served with two sides.
BRACK'S GRILLED SIRLION
A 14 ounce NY choice sirloin seasoned with a house blend spice and served with two sides.
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
AT&T BURGER
House burger topped with Pepper jack cheese, fried mozzarella tossed in buffalo sauce, fried pickles, and bacon garlic aioli.
BLACKENED CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP
Blackened chicken topped packed into a white or wheat wrap with Swiss, Lettuce, tomato, Chipotle ranch dressing and sautéed onions, mushrooms, and peppers.
BOURBON BACON BURGER
Our house burger with cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, and sweet n' tangy bourbon sauce.
BREAKFAST BURGER
House burger seasoned and grilled to your liking topped with American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, and a fried egg your way on a crispy hash brown.
CREATE A BRACK BURGER
An eight ounce blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips.
CUBAN SANDWICH
Our house made pulled pork, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, pickled onions, Honey Dijon dressing served on a grilled ciabatta roll.
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy chicken tenders, fresh mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and bacon all drizzled with honey mustard dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
SALMON BURGER
House made with breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, and scallions, topped with pepper jack cheese, onion rings, and Chipotle ranch dressing.
TURKEY AVOCADO BLT
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and cranberry mayo.
CRISPY FISH SANDWICH
Crispy cod, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche bun. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
ADD-ONS
8OZ STEAK TIPS
BAKED POTATO
BEEF BURGER
COLESLAW
CORN
FRIES
GRILLED CHICKEN
GUACAMOLE
MASHED POTATO
MINI CEASAR SALAD
MINI SIDE HOUSE SALAD
ROASTED POTATO
SALMON
SALMON BURGER
SHRIMP
SIDE GARLIC BREAD
SIDE LOADED BAKED POTATO
SIDE LOADED FRIES
SIDE LOADED MASHED
SIDE ORING
SIDE PASTA
SIDE SWEET TOTS
SPANISH RICE
STEAMED BROCCOLI
TURKEY TIPS
VEGETABLE MEDLEY
SIDE MARINARA
DESSERTS
CHOCOLATE&CARAMEL SUGAR WAFFLES
A great dessert to share or enjoy on your own- a pair of Belgian sugar waffles served warm and drizzled with decadent caramel and chocolate. A generous scoop of vanilla ice cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar tops each for an indulgent end to your visit.