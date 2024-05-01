Braddens 1818 Bistrot 515 S Main St
Lunch
Appetizers
- Chicken Strips*$8.00
- Fried Onion Rings*$8.00
- Guacamole Bites$12.00
Lightly fried wontons stuffed with tangy guacamole and served with our signature strawberry pepper jelly
- Homemade French Chips*$8.00
- Loaded Potato Skins*$13.00
- Lobster Rangoon*$11.00
Lobster and cream cheese in a crispy wonton served with our signature strawberry pepper jelly
- Shrimp Skewers*$11.00
Grilled shrimp skewers served with chipotle mayo
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip*$11.00
Chef's special recipe served with fried corn tortilla chips
- Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms*$14.00
Stuffed with sausage, spinach, and artichoke dip
- Toasted Ravioli*$10.00
- Half Charcuterie Board$11.00
- Full Charcuterie Board$19.00
Side - Premium
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
- California Wrap$14.00
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado mayo in a sun-dried tomato tortilla
- Southwest Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, corn, black bean salsa, and Southwest ranch in a flour tortilla
- Veggie Wrap$14.00
Tomato, lettuce, onion, cucumber, olives, bleu cheese crumbles, and ranch dressing in a sun-dried tomato tortilla
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Mandarin oranges, mozzarella and pecans *strawberries seasonal/ sub craisins
- House Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, shredded cheese, and croutons
- Santa Fe Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken with black bean corn salsa, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese, and Southwest ranch
- Side Salad*$6.00
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Side Spinach Salad$8.00
- Spinach Salad*$14.00
Bed of spinach topped with crisp bacon, egg, dried cranberries (or seasonal strawberries), mandarin oranges, and pecans. Choice of dressing
- Traditional Cobb Salad$16.00
Diced turkey, tomatoes, bacon, green onion, avocado, egg, and bleu cheese crumbles
Burgers
Sandwiches
- Pork Tenderloin$14.00
Grilled or fried, served on a bun
- Steak Sandwich$17.00
8 oz NY strip steak, served on french bread
- Reuben$15.00
Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese served on marble rye
- Grilled Chicken Club$14.00
Bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- French Dip$13.00
Roast beef on French bread served with au jus
- Philly Steak$14.00
Topped with sautéed onions, peppers, and Swiss cheese served on French bread
- Chicken Philly$14.00
Topped with sautéed onions, peppers, and Swiss cheese served on french bread
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
Served with American and Swiss on sourdough
- Beer Battered Cod$13.00
Served on french bread
- Chicken Salad$13.00
Homemade and served on your choice of bread
- Seasonal Tuna Salad$13.00
Homemade and served on your choice of bread
- Salmon Sandwich$15.00
Grilled with lemon pepper
- BLT$13.00
Crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Served on sourdough or wheat
Children's Menu
Desserts
The Perfect Pairing
Dinner
Dinner Menu
- Baked Cavatelli$18.00
Topped with melted provolone and served with salad and garlic toast
- 12 oz New York Strip$36.00
12 oz. Our signature steak! Mouth-watering ribeye seasoned and grilled to perfection
- Surf and Turf$30.00
8 oz strip with a shrimp skewer or fried shrimp
- Chicken Piccata$19.00
Served with a side of our signature strawberry pepper jelly
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$23.00
Butterflied and lightly breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce
- Fresh Atlantic Salmon$24.00
- Seafood Pasta$20.00
Side - Premium
Beverage
Beer
- Angry Orchard Cider$5.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Bud Select$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Corona$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Guiness$6.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- Odoul's NA$4.00
- Nutrl$5.00
- Busch Light$4.00
- 4 Hands Single Speed Blonde$6.00
- Weihe stephaner Hefeweissbier$6.00
- Urban Chestnut Zwickel$7.00
- Civil Life American Brown$6.00
- Love Gun Vanilla Cream Ale$7.00
- Sweet Water Hazy IPA$6.00
- Abita Purple Haze Raspberry$6.00
- 2nd Shift Brewligans IPA$7.00
- Bluemoon$6.00
- Narrow Gauge$9.00
- Bia Muddy$6.00
- Moody Tongue$7.00
- Black Walnut$7.00
Liquor
- Titos$7.00
- Kettle One$8.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Absolut$6.00
- Absolut Citron$6.00
- Rail Vodka$5.00
- Rail Gin$5.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Hendricks$7.00
- Rail Rum$5.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Sailor Jerry$6.00
- Rail Tequila$5.00
- Cuervo$6.00
- Hornitos$7.00
- Milagro$8.00
- Glen Livet 12$10.00
- MacAllan 12$10.00
- Chivas$8.00
- Dewars$8.00
- JW Black$10.00
- Glenfiddich 12$10.00
- Balvenie 12$12.00
- Bullet Rye$7.50
- Angels Envy$10.00
- Basil Hayden$8.00
- 4 Roses Small$8.00
- 4 Roses Single$10.00
- Knobb Creek$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Bullet$8.00
- Amaretto$5.00
- Baileys$6.00
- Rail Whiskey$5.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
Specialty Cocktails
Red Wine
- HOUSE CABERNET GLS$6.00
- HOUSE MERLOT GLS$6.00
- HOUSE PINOT NOIR GLS$6.00
- LEESE FITCH CABERNET, CA GLS$7.00
- TRAPICHE MALBEC, ARGENTINA GLS$7.00
- ODD LOT, SYRAH/CABERNET BLEND GLS$9.00
- DISTRICT 7, PINOT NOIR GLS$9.00
- Vina Robles, Cab GLS$14.00
- Williams & Clark GLS$9.00
- Castellni Sangiovese, IT GLS$12.00
- Chateau Bonnet Bordeaux Rouge, Fr GLS$11.00
- Little Sheep, Pinot Noir GLS$8.00
- HOUSE MERLOT BTL$22.00
- HOUSE CABERNET BTL$22.00
- HOUSE PINOT NOIR BTL$22.00
- LEESE FITCH CABERNET, CA BTL$27.00
- TRAPICHE MALBEC, ARGENTINA BTL$27.00
- ODD LOT, SYRAH/CABERNET BLEND BTL$35.00
- DISTRICT 7, PINOT NOIR BTL$35.00
- Vina Robles, Cab BTL$48.00
- Williams & Clark BTL$33.00
- Castellani Sangiovese, IT BTL$40.00
- Chateau Bonnet Bordeaux Rouge, Fr BTL$38.00
- Little Sheep, Pinot Noir BTL$32.00
White Wine
- HOUSE WHITE ZINFANDEL GLS$6.00
- HOUSE CHARDONNAY GLS$6.00
- MEZZACORONA PINOT GRIGIO, ITALY GLS$8.00
- UNDERWOOD PINOT GRIS, OREGON GLS$9.00
- KENDALL- JACKSON CHARDONNAY, CA GLS$10.00
- BABICHI BLACK LABEL SAUV BLANC, NEW ZEALAND GLS$9.50
- SCHMITT SOHNE RIESLING, GERMANY GLS$7.00
- MONTELLE HIMMELSWEIN, MO GLS$7.50
- STEMMARI MOSCATO, ITALY GLS$7.50
- YES WAY ROSE, FRANCE GLS$8.00
- HIVE AND HONEY GEWURZTRAMINER, CA GLS$7.00
- Chateau Bonnet Bordeaux Blanc GLS$11.00
- Italio Cescon Pinot Grigio, IT GLS$12.00
- HD Riesling, DE GLS$8.00
- Brotte Cotes du Rhone Blanc, FR GLS$11.00
- Villa Jolanda Moscato D'asti, IT GLS$11.00
- HOUSE CHARDONNAY BTL$22.00
- HOUSE WHITE ZINFANDEL BTL$22.00
- MEZZACORONA PINOT GRIGIO, ITALY BTL$31.00
- UNDERWOOD PINOT GRIS, OREGON BTL$35.00
- KENDALL- JACKSON CHARDONNAY, CA BTL$39.00
- BABICHI BLACK LABEL SAUV BLANC, NEW ZEALAND BTL$37.00
- SCHMITT SOHNE RIESLING, GERMANY BTL$27.00
- MONTELLE HIMMELSWEIN, MO BTL$29.00
- STEMMARI MOSCATO, ITALY BTL$29.00
- YES WAY ROSE, FRANCE BTL$31.00
- HIVE AND HONEY GEWURZTRAMINER, CA BTL$27.00
- Chateau Bonnet Bordeaux Blanc BTL$38.00
- Italio Cescon Pinot Grigio, IT BTL$40.00
- HD Riesling, DE BTL$32.00
- Brotte Cotes du Rhone Blanc, FR BTL$38.00
- Villa Jolanda Moscato D'asti, IT BTL$38.00