Brady's Bar
Great Beginings
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.50
Cream cheese and jalapeno, breaded and deep fried
- Onion Petals$7.50
Just like rings, but don't lose the onion
- Beer Battered Mushrooms$7.50
- Beer Battered Pickles$7.50
- Beer Battered Cauliflower$7.50
- Battered Green Beans$7.50
- Mozzerella Sticks$7.50
- French Fries$5.00
- Garlic Bread$6.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
- Veggie Tray$10.00
Tomato, celery, carrots, broccoli
- Homemade Chips$5.00
- Pork Rinds$5.00
- Cheese Curds$8.50
Burgers
- Build Your Own Burger$9.00
1/3lb choice patty, price includes ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion. Served with chips and a pickle
- Olive Burger$12.00
1/3lb choice patty with homemade oilve-cream cheese spread. Served with chips and a pickle
- Big Brady$12.00
1/3lb choice patty, american cheese, lettuce and 1000 island dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.
- Double Burger$13.00
2, 1/3lb patties, price includes ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion (please select). Served with chips and a pickle
Sandwiches
- Reuben$13.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, saurkraut and 1000 island
- Grilled Turkey Cheddar$12.00
Grilled, thinly sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Brady's ranch.
- Grilled Ham & Swiss$12.00
Grilled, thinly sliced ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- BLT$13.00
Gilled, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Club$13.00
Grilled, thick-cut bacon, turkey, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Served on a bun, lettuce, tomato and may
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Served on a bun, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Boardman Cheesesteak$12.00
Shaved Ribeye, onion, green pepper and house beer cheese. Served on a sub bun.
- Fish Sub$12.00
Lightly battered fillet with lettuce and tartar sauce on a sub bun.
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Served with Chips and a pickle
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
Served with Fries
- Slim Jim$12.00
Grilled Ham, Swiss, Tartar Sauce, Tomato, Lettuce. Served on a sub bun.
Pizzas
Traditional Plates
- 1/2 Blue Gill$11.00
- Chicken Fingers$13.00
Breaded, boneless white meat tenderloins served with fries and cole slaw. Your choice of dipping sauce.
- Fish & Chips$14.00
Lightly bettered, hand dipped fillets, served with fries and cole slaw
- Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
Generous portion of golden brown shrimp served fries and coleslaw.
- Kid's Chicken Finger$8.00
Served with fries
Soup & Salad
- Working Man's Chili Cup$6.50
- Working Man's Chili Bowl$9.00
- Soup Cup$6.50
- Soup Bowl$9.00
- Soup/Salad Special$12.50
Cup of soup with a Side Salad
- Chef Salad$13.00
Ham, Turkey, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onion. Served with a roll
- Cajun Chicken Salad$14.00
Blackened Chicken, Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onion. Served with a roll.
- Greek Salad$13.00
Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olive, Beets, Yellow Pepper, Feta. Served with a roll
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar. Served with a roll
- Small Garden Salad$7.00
Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar. Served with a roll
- Large Garden Salad$10.00
Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar. Served with a roll
Wings
South of the Border
- Large Nacho$14.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef. Served with lettuce, cheddar, tomato, onion
- Small Nacho$10.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef. Served with lettuce, cheddar, tomato, onion
- Taco Salad$13.00
Choice of chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of dressing. Served in a crips, fried tortilla shell
- Small Chips & Chz$7.00
- Large Chips & Chz$9.00
- Wet Burrito$14.00
Happy Endings
Sides & Dippers
- 1000$1.00
- 1000$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- BEER CHZ$1.00
- BEER CHZ$1.00
- Balsamic Vin$1.00
- Balsamic Vin$1.00
- Bleu Chz$1.00
- Bleu Chz$1.00
- Cocktail Sauce$1.00
Sides/Dippers
- Cole Slaw$1.50
- Cole Slaw$1.50
- Italian$1.00
- Italian$1.00
- French$1.00
- French$1.00
- Greek$1.00
- Greek$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
Sides/Dippers
- Jalepenos$1.00
- Jalepenos$1.00
- Mayo$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Mex$1.00
- Mex$1.00
- Nacho Chz$1.00
- Nacho Chz$1.00
- Pickle Chips$1.00
- Pickle Chips$1.00
- Pickle Spear$1.00
- Pickle Spear$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Raspberry Vin$1.00
Sides/Dippers
- Roll$1.00
- Roll$1.00
- Salsa$1.00
- Salsa$1.00
- Side Carrots$2.00
- Side Carrots$2.00
- Side Celery$1.00
- Side Celery$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Tartar$1.00
- Tartar$1.00
- Tzaziki$1.00
- Tzaziki$1.00
- Yum Yum Sauce$1.00
Sides/Dippers
- Marinara$1.00
- Marinara$1.00