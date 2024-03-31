Red River Kitchen Braemar Golf Course
Food
Appetizers
- Boneless Wings$15.50
Breaded Boneless Chicken wings with choice of sauce
- Pretzels and Cheese$10.50
Large soft pretzels served with mustard BBQ and Cheese Sauce
- Cheese Curds$14.00
House battered cheese curds served with honey sriracha
- Scoop and Dip$8.50
Choice of House made tortilla chips or seasoned French fries. Served with choice of seasoned sour cream or Salsa
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.50
Served with Naan Bread or Tortilla Chips
- Ancho Wings$18.00
Ancho Pepper marinated whole chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce
- Pit Poutine$13.00
Fries covered with house gravy, pit pork and cheese curds
Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, fresh cracked pepper. Served with Caesar dressing
- Country Chicken Salad$14.25
Mixed greens, choice of fried or grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, shredded carrots, hard boiled egg. Served with honey Dijon dressing.
- Caprese Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, pesto marinated fresh mozzarella and topped with balsamic glaze
- Spinach and Walnut Salad$13.00
Baby Spinach, arugula, mandarin oranges, toasted walnuts, craisins and parmesan. Served with Sweet Tamari Dressing
- Side Salad$6.50
Small side salad with mixed greens, julienne red onions, shredded carrots and roma tomatoes.
Pizzas
- Build Your Own Pizza$13.50
Hand stretched dough with house made pizza sauce and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese. Finished with garlic butter on crust.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Buffalo chicken spread, grilled chicken, blended cheese and green onions
- Meat Lovers Pizza$18.50
House made sauce, pepperoni, sausage, pit pork, bacon, grilled chicken and blended cheese
- Margherita Pizza$16.50
House made sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. Finished with balsamic glaze.
- BBQ Pork Pizza$17.00
BBQ sauce, pit pork, whiskey onions, fresh jalapenos, and blended cheese, Finished with mustard BBQ sauce.
Sandwiches
- Red River Club$16.75
Smoked ham, pit turkey, bacon, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli and avocado spread on sourdough. Served with house chips and pickle spear.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
House breaded chicken breast, dill pickles, leaf lettuce, pepper jack cheese and garlic aioli on brioche bun. Served with house chips.
- Rachel$15.50
Pit turkey, Swiss cheese and Ukrainian slaw served on a crunchy roll. Served with house chips.
- Whiskey Onion Roast Beef$17.00
House roast beef, garlic aioli, caramelized whiskey onions and smoked provolone. Served on a hoagie roll with au jus and house chips.
- Braemar Cheese Steak$17.50
House roast beef, seasoned bell peppers and onions and pepper jack cheese. Served on a hoagie roll with house chips.
- Georgia Pork$15.25
Pit pork, mustard BBQ and apple slaw. Served on a crunch roll with house chips
- Thai Dragon$15.75
Pit pork, dragon sauce and sriracha slaw. Served on a crunchy roll with house chips
- Steak Salad Sandwich$17.50
House roast beef, red wine vinaigrette dressed mixed greens, balsamic roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions and blue cheese dressing. Served on a crunchy roll with house chips.
- Fried Green Tomato BLT$17.50
Beer battered fried green tomatoes, smoked bacon, pesto marinated fresh mozzarella, mixed greens and citrus vinaigrette. Served on ciabatta with house chips.
- Chicken Finger Basket$14.50
Chicken fingersserved with house chips.
- Build Your Burger$14.00
Fresh beef patty served with your choice of cheese and house chips
- Friday Fish Fry$16.00
Shells and Cheese
- Buffalo Shells and Cheese$16.50
House cheese sauce with shell pasta, fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Shells and Cheese$16.50
Hosue cheese sauce with shell pasta, grilled chiken, smoked bacon and ranch dressing
- Philly Shells and Cheese$17.00
House cheese sauce with shell pasta, roast beef, Philly peppers and pepper jack cheese
Kids Menu
- Chicken Strips$9.00
Chicken Strips with house chips and fountian drink
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
grilled cheese served with house chips and fountian drink
- Shells and Cheese$9.00
Hosue cheese sauce and pasta sheels. Served with fountian drink
- Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and american cheese on brioche bun. Served with hosue chips and fountian drink
- Cheese burger$9.00
Fresh beef patty with american cheese on brioche bun. Served with house chips and fountian drink
- Chicken Breast$9.00
Chciken Breast Served with side salad and fountian drink.