Braised 2665 E Main St
Food
Small Plates
Individual Meals
- Chicken & Leek Small$20.00
- Chicken Curry Small$20.00
- Steak & Guinness Small$20.00
- Scouse Small$22.00
- Boozy Beef Small$16.50
- Turkey Pot Pie Small$20.00
- Chicken Pot Small$17.00
- Holiday Pie Small$17.00
- Cheesy Spinach Small$15.00
- Coco Mango Masala Small$17.00
- Fajita Bake Small$17.00
- Chicken Bacon Small$18.00
- Shepherds Pie Small$20.00
- Sweet Heat Corned Beef Brisket Small$20.00
Family Meals
Snacks
Braised 2665 E Main St Location and Ordering Hours
(203) 788-0475
Closed • Opens Friday at 10:30AM