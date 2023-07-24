Brandon's Burgers
Burgers
#1 Classic Single
American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion
#1 Classic Double
American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion
#2 Deluxe Single
American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, mayo, lettuce, tomato
#2 Deluxe Double
American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, mayo, lettuce, tomato
#3 The Bentley Single
2pc bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese sauce
#3 The Bentley Double
2pc bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese sauce
#4 The Braxton Single
2pc bacon, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#4 The Braxton Double
2pc bacon, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#5 Chili Cheese Single
cheddar cheese, onion, chili
#5 Chili Cheese Double
cheddar cheese, onion, chili
#6 Shroom n' Cheese Single
provolone cheese, mushroom sauce
#6 Shroom n' Cheese Double
provolone cheese, mushroom sauce
#7 El Diablo Single
cheddar cheese, spicy sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno
#7 El Diablo Double
cheddar cheese, spicy sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno
#8 Pulled Pork Western Single
cheddar cheese, 2 onion rings, BBQ sauce, pulled pork
#8 Pulled Pork Western Double
cheddar cheese, 2 onion rings, BBQ sauce, pulled pork
#9 Cheeeese Please Single
American cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce
#9 Cheeeese Please Double
American cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce
Chicken
#10 Original Chicken
mayo, lettuce, tomato
#11 Buffalo Chicken
buffalo sauce, ranch, mayo, lettuce, tomato
#12 Chicken Club
2pc bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato
#13 Italian Chicken
marinara sauce, provolone cheese
#14 Garlic Parmesan Chicken
garlic parm sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato
#15 Honey Mustard Chicken
honey mustard sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato
#16 2pc Tender w/ 1 sauce
BBQ, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo, garlic parm
#17 4pc Tender w/ 2 sauces
BBQ, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo, garlic parm
#18 6pc Tender w/ 3 sauces
BBQ, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo, garlic parm
Sides
Crinkle Cut Fries
cook to order, fresh & salted
Loaded Fries Bacon Cheddar
bacon bits & cheddar sauce
Loaded Fries Bacon Ranch
bacon bits & ranch sauce
Loaded Fries Chili Cheese
chili & cheddar sauce
Onion Rings
cook to order, fresh & salted
Mozzarella Sticks w/ marinara
cook to order
Jalapeno Poppers w/ ranch
cook to order
Sauces
Extra Ketchup - sides
2oz souffle cup ketchup
Extra Mayo - sides
2oz souffle cup mayo
Extra BBQ - sides
2oz souffle cup BBQ
Extra Ranch - sides
2oz souffle cup Ranch
Extra Buffalo - sides
2oz souffle cup Buffalo
Extra Honey Mustard - sides
2oz souffle cup Honey Mustard
Extra Garlic Parm - sides
2oz souffle cup Garlic Parm
Extra Marinara - sides
2oz souffle cup Marinara
Drinks
Coke
12oz can
Coke Zero
12oz can
Mountain Dew
12oz can
Sprite
12oz can
Dr. Pepper
12oz can
Rotational 12oz Flavor
12oz can
Bottle Water
16.9oz bottle
Lemonade
20oz cup with ice
Strawberry Lemonade
20oz cup with ice
Blueberry Lemonade
20oz cup with ice
Peach Lemonade
20oz cup with ice
Rotational Lemonade
20oz cup with ice
Lotus Fruit Pina Colada
20oz cup with ice
Lotus Fruit Orange Mango
20oz cup with ice
Lotus Fruit Strawberry
20oz cup with ice
Lotus Fruit Watermelon
20oz cup with ice
Lotus Fruit Pineapple
20oz cup with ice