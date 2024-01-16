Brandy's Harbortown 820 Front St
Heirloom
Greens
- Antioxidant$12.00
butter lettuce, pepitas, red onion, tomato, avocado, cucumber, orange, green goddess dressing
- Fiesta$11.00
romaine, black beans, tomato, sweet corn, avocado, pepper jack, tortilla chips, ranch
- Club Med$10.00
romaine, feta, tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, garlic dip, greek dressing
- Signature$11.00
butter lettuce, avocado, red onion, cilantro, cherry tomato, garlic vinaigrette
Grains
Kids
Brandy's Kitchen
Bites
Handhelds
- Brandy's Smash Burger$15.00
double patty, american cheese, grilled onions, shredded butter lettuce, pickle, brandy’s sauce, brioche bun
- Pastrami Sandwich$14.00
cured pastrami, coleslaw, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, seeded rye
- Stuffed Portabella Sandwich$13.00
portabella, spinach, feta, buffalo mozzarella, sundried tomato, herbs, butter lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
- Brandy's Best Wurst$9.00
german brat, grilled onion, sauerkraut, mustard, curry ketchup, brioche bun
- Monthly Dog$7.00
rotating hotdog from around the country
- Honey Garlic Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken breast, honey garlic glaze, havarti, spicy mayo, pickles
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, balsamic glaze
Kids
Desserts
Fresh Catch
Bites
Features
- Lobster Roll$24.00
choice: maine or conecticut maine: poached lobster, mayo, lemon, dill, parsley, lettuce, served cold connecticut: poached lobster, lemon, brown butter, served warm
- Fish Tacos$16.00
mahi-mahi, jicama slaw, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, lime, on flour tortillas
- Fish & Chips$18.00
traditional beer battered haddock, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
- Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
beer battered fish fillet, jicama slaw, habanero tomato jam, brioche bun. Served with chips
- Lobster Quesadilla$20.00
poached lobster, smoked gouda, green onions, cilantro aioli
Dessert
Bar
Cabana Bar Cocktails
- Brandy's Painkiller$12.00
goslings rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, coco lopez, nutmeg
- Burnt Orange Margarita$12.00
tequila, orange juice, burnt orange simple, lime, triple sec
- Spicy Mango Mule$12.00
gypsy vodka, mango puree, lime, jalapeno, ginger beer
- Blue Sky Mai Tai$12.00
bacardi white, blue curacao, lime, orgeat, goslings black float
- Mango Daiquiri$12.00
rum, lime, simple, mango puree
- Pina Colada$12.00
mackinac island rum, coco lopez, pineapple juice
- M+B Bloody Mary$12.00
gypsy vodka, maple + batter bloody mary mix
- Cucumber Mint Fizz$12.00
gin, lime juice, mint, muddled cucumber
- Harbor Sunrise$12.00
tequila, pineapple juice, lime, cherry juice
- Rum Runner$12.00
bacardi, goslings, banana liqueur, blackberry, pineapple
Draft Beer
Bottles & Cans
- Bell's Light Hearted$7.00
- Cheboygan Brewing - Blood Orange Honey$7.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Founders All Day IPA$7.00
- Founders Solid Gold$7.00
- Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter$7.00
- Lagunitas Tiki Fusion Hazy IPA$8.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Petoskey Juicy - IPA$7.00
- Short's Huma Lupa Licious - IPA$7.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Athletic - Run Wild IPA$6.00
- Athletic - Free Wave Hazy IPA$6.00
- Short's - Thirst Mutliator$6.00
- Heineken 0.0$6.00
- Margs - Sparkling Classic$7.00
- Margs - Sparkling MAngo$7.00
- Margs - Sparkling Coconut$7.00
- High Noon - Pineapple$7.00
- High Noon - Black Cherry$7.00
- High Noon - Grapefruit$7.00
- Long Drink - Regular$7.00
- Long Drink - Sugar Free$7.00
- Canned Cocktail - Gin Blood Orange$8.00
- Canned Cocktail - Peach Mulligan$8.00
- Canned Cocktail - Strawberry Lemonade$8.00
- Angry Orchard - Crisp Apple$7.00
Wine
- Casa Farive Cuvee Brut$8.00
- Mawby Sex - Rose (Sparkling)$11.00
- Frico - White Wine - Draft$8.00
- Mont Gravet - Rose - Draft$8.00
- The Crossing - Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Cantina Zaccagnini - Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Fossil Point - Chardonnay$12.00
- Waterdog - Red Blend$9.00
- Le Charmel - Pinot Noir$11.00
- Ocnautic - Cabernet$12.00
- Casa Farive Cuvee Brut - BTL$30.00
- Mawby Sex - Rose - BTL$42.00
- The Crossing - Sauvignon Blanc - BTL$34.00
- Cantina Zaccagnini - Pinot Grigio - BTL$38.00
- Fossil Point - Chardonnay - BTL$46.00
- Waterdog - Red Blend - BTL$34.00
- Le Charmel - Pinot Noir - BTL$42.00
- Ocnautic - Cabernet - BTL$46.00
Liquor
- Gin - Gordon's$8.00
- Rum - Bacardi$8.00
- Tequila - Sauza Silver$8.00
- Vodka - Deep Eddy$8.00
- Bourbon - Benchmark$8.00
- Scotch - Dewar's$10.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Hendrick's$12.00
- High Five - Petoskey Stone$12.00
- Rum - Bacardi$8.00
- Goslings Black Seal$8.00
- Bacardi Limon$8.00
- Malibu Coconut$8.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- High Five - Mackinaw Island Spiced$12.00
- Sailor Jerry$8.00
- Bumbu$16.00
- Rumchata$8.00
- Vodka - Deep Eddy$8.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Gypsy$10.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Bourbon - Benchmark$8.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$11.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Maker's Mark$10.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Scotch - Dewar's$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Hennessy$15.00
- Tequila - Sauza Silver$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$10.00
- Jose Cuervo Reposado$11.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- St. Germain$14.00