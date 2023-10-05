Brasa Rotisserie Southwest
Popular Items
Sweet Corn-Cornbread
Vegetarian
Family Feast
Choose One Protein: Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 1lb Smothered Chicken or 1lb Roasted Pork. Choose A Salad: Romaine & Mozzarella or Mixed Greens & Tomato. Served With One Quart (equivalent to two full orders) of Both Yellow Rice & Beans & Tortilla Chips and House Sauces.
Half Fried Sweet Plantains
When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
FOOD
Meats
FOOD IS GLUTEN-FREE
EXCEPT CORNBREAD, ROLLS & POUNDCAKE
1pc Rotisserie Chicken
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce (Dairy Free)
2pc Rotisserie Chicken
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)
4pc Rotisserie Chicken
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)
6pc Rotisserie Chicken
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)
¼lb Smothered Pulled Chicken
½lb Smothered Pulled Chicken
1lb Smothered Pulled Chicken
¼lb Slow Roasted Pork
½lb Slow Roasted Pork
1lb Slow Roasted Pork
1/4 lb Fried Fish
Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)
1/2 lb Fried Fish
Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)
1 lb Fried Fish
Catfish w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour Crust. Served w/Spicy Mayo. (Dairy Free)
Free Range Egg (1)
Free Range Eggs
Two Eggs, Scrambled in Butter or Fried in Olive Oil
Plates
Rotisserie Chicken Plate
2pcs and one House Side
Smothered Pulled Chicken Plate
1/3 lb and one House Side
Slow Roasted Pork Plate
1/3 lb and one House Side
Two Eggs Plate
Scrambled in Butter or Fried in Olive Oil
Vegan Plate
Yellow Rice, Beans, Yuca and Salad
Fried Fish Plate
1/4 lb Catfish and one House Side
Sandwiches
Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Coleslaw & Red Sauce
Slow Roasted Pork Sandwich
Pickled Cucumber & Red Onion, Cilantro & Green Sauce
Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)
Chimichurri Tofu Sandwich
Chimichurri Tofu, Refritos, Tomato, Guacamole and Lettuce
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
Fried Fish Sandwich
Catfish, Coleslaw, Tomato & Spicy Mayo
Sides
Half Guacamole & Tortilla Chips
Vegan
Full Guacamole & Tortilla Chips
Vegan
Half Romaine & Mozzarella Salad
w/Sunflower Seeds, Radish & Sherry Vin (Vegetarian)
Full Romaine & Mozzarella Salad
w/Sunflower Seeds, Radish & Sherry Vin (Vegetarian)
Half Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
Full Mixed Greens & Tomato Salad
w/Pepitas, Cucumber & House Ranch (Vegan)
Half Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo
w/Citrus & Olive oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Full Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo
w/Citrus & Olive oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Half Fried Sweet Plantains
When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Full Fried Sweet Plantains
When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Half Yellow Rice
Vegan
Full Yellow Rice
Vegan
Half Red Beans
Vegan
Full Red Beans
Vegan
Half Black Beans
Vegan
Full Black Beans
Vegan
Half Rice & Pigeon Peas
w/Sofrito & Smoked Ham (Dairy Free)
Full Rice & Pigeon Peas
w/Sofrito & Smoked Ham (Dairy Free)
Half Rustic Style Grits
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
Full Rustic Style Grits
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
Half Collard Greens
w/Smoked Chicken
Full Collard Greens
w/Smoked Chicken
Half Spicy Creamed Spinach
w/Jalapeño & Crema (Vegetarian)
Full Spicy Creamed Spinach
w/Jalapeño & Crema (Vegetarian)
Half Candied Yams
w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)
Full Candied Yams
w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)
Half Roasted Yams
w/Andouille-Tomato Gravy (Dairy Free)
Full Roasted Yams
w/Andouille-Tomato Gravy (Dairy Free)
Half Yellow Rice & Beans
(Vegan)
Full Yellow Rice & Beans
(Vegan)
Half Macaroni & Cheese
Full Macaroni & Cheese
Bowls
Chicken Chilaquiles
Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl
Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce
Huevos Rancheros
Crispy Corn Tortillas, Two Fried Eggs, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Red Sauce, Pickled Onions (Vegetarian)
Vegetable & Chickpea Curry
Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)
Fish Bowl
Candied yams, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw and pickled hot peppers.
Arroz con Pollo Bowl
Yellow Rice & Pigeon Peas, Ham Sofrito, Chopped Chicken, Green Olives & Andouille-Tomato Gravy
Specials
Desserts
Butterscotch Pudding
Whipped Cream & Toffee
Coconut-Vanilla Pudding
Fresh Pineapple (Vegan)
Brasa Chocolate Bar
Dark & Milk Chocolate Blend, Crispy Sweet Potato, Sea Salt
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Gluten Free
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Devils Food Cake w/ Chocolate Sauce & Whipped Cream
Extras
Sweet Corn-Cornbread
Vegetarian
Coleslaw
Vegetarian
Guacamole
2oz-Vegan
Large Side Guacamole
Tomato-Andouille Gravy
Dairy Free
Half Yellow Rice
Vegan
Half Red Beans
Vegan
Half Black Beans
Vegan
Alonso's Habanero Sauce
1.5oz- w/Fresh Lime & Garlic. Spicy!
Pickled Hot Peppers
Vegan
Small Green Sauce
1.5 oz- w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
1/2 Pint Green Sauce
w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
Full Pint Green Sauce
w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
Small Red Sauce
1.5 oz- w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)
1/2 Pint Red Sauce
1.5 oz- w/Tomatillo, Roasted Tomato & Chiles. Medium Heat. (Vegan)
Small Ranch
(Vegan)
Small Spicy Green Sauce
Bag of Tortilla Chips
Made from Fresh Corn Tortillas (Vegan)
Plain Sandwich Roll
Vegan
Habanero Vinegar Bottle
Utensils
Pickled Onions
SODAS & DRINKS
Juice, Teas & Coffee
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade (Pint)
Strawberry Lemonade
Regular 50/50
Sweet 50/50
Mandarin Jarritos (12 oz)
Mexican Coke, 12oz Bottle
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.
Diet Coke, 12oz Can
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
Mexican Sprite, 12oz Bottle
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool. Made with real cane sugar.
Mineragua
Hot Brewed Coffee
Hot Tea
Tea Refill
Sweet Tea Refill
MAIN MENU
Sodas & Drinks
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Regular 50/50
Sweet 50/50
Hot Brewed Coffee
Hot Tea
Mexican Coke, 12oz Bottle
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.
Diet Coke, 12oz Can
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
Mandarin Jarritos (12 oz)
Mexican Sprite, 12oz Bottle
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool. Made with real cane sugar.
Mineragua
