Sweet Corn-Cornbread

Sweet Corn-Cornbread

$2.00

Vegetarian

FOOD

Meats

All Proteins are 100% Natural, No Antibiotics or Added Hormones. Featuring Locally Raised Chicken & Organic Eggs.

FOOD IS GLUTEN-FREE

EXCEPT CORNBREAD, ROLLS & POUNDCAKE

Free Range Egg (1)

$2.50
Free Range Eggs

Free Range Eggs

$5.00

Two Eggs, Scrambled in Butter or Fried in Olive Oil

Plates

All Plates Served with One Signature Side
Sandwiches

Served with Freshly Cooked Corn Tortilla Chips
Sides

Served by the 1/2 & Full Pint
Half Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Full Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Bowls

Enjoy as a Meal or Large Side to Share
Specials

Desserts

Sweet Things, Small Portions
Extras

Signature Sauces, Hot Pepper Vinegar & Add-ons
Habanero Vinegar Bottle

Habanero Vinegar Bottle

$3.95Out of stock

Utensils

Pickled Onions

$0.50

SODAS & DRINKS

Juice, Teas & Coffee

Signature Limeade, Iced Tea, Coffee & More
MAIN MENU

Sodas & Drinks

Cane Sugar Sodas & One Diet Brand
Rotisserie Chicken

Roasted w/Creole Style Rub
Smothered Chicken

Smothered w/Light Cream & Pepper Gravy
Slow Roasted Pork

Seasoned w/Garlic & Citrus Mojo
Vegan

Fried Fish

Crusted w/Cornmeal & Rice Flour
Farm Eggs

Sides

Served by the 1/2 & Full Pint
Half Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Full Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Specials

Extras

Signature Sauces, Hot Pepper Vinegar & Add-ons
Desserts

Sweet Things, Small Portions
