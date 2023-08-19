Food Menu

Desserts

Brazilian Flan

$11.00

Homemade Brazilian flan topped with caramel

Brigadeiro

$8.50

Three delicious homemade Brazilian truffles

New York Cheesecake

$14.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Take Out

Plates

Chicken Drumsticks

$18.95

4 pieces of Chicken served with rice, feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef) and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Chicken Wrapped Bacon

$20.95

4 pieces of chicken breast wrapped with bacon served with rice, beans and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Family Meal

$109.95

(Serves 4 to 6 people_ 2lb of Meat (Top Sirloin / NY Steak / Top Sirloin Wrapped with Bacon), 1lb of Chicken (4 Drumsticks and 4 Chicken Breast Wrapped with Bacon), 8 pieces of Garlic Bread, 8 Slices of Grilled Pineapple with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon, 1.5lb of Mashed Potatoes, 1.5lb of White Rice, 24oz of Feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef), 24oz of Creamy Chicken Soup and 16oz of Vegetables.

Grilled Salmon

$24.95

Grilled Salmon (6oz) served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Lamb Chop

$28.95

4 pieces of Lamb Chops served with mashed potatoes and vegetables

New York Steak

$24.95

New York Steak (6oz) served with rice, feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef) and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Picanha

$21.95

House special top sirloin (6oz) served with rice, feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef) and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Picanha com Alho

$21.95

House special top sirloin with garlic (6oz) served with rice, feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef) and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Pork Ribs

$36.95

Steak Wrapped Bacon

$23.95

4 pieces of top sirloin wrapped with bacon served with rice, feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef) and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Meat Only

(SM) Chicken Drumstick

$14.95

(SM) Chicken Hearts

$16.95

(SM) Chicken Wrapped Bacon

$15.95

(SM) Grilled Salmon

$16.95

(SM) New York Steak

$20.95

(SM) Picanha

$19.95

(SM) Picanha com Alho

$19.95

(SM) Pork Sausage

$10.95

(SM) Steak Wrapped Bacon

$17.95

Sides

Bananas

$6.00

Candied Bacon

$6.95

Cheese Bread (06)

$6.00

Cheese Bread (12)

$9.00

Chicken Soup

$7.00

Chimichuri

$4.95

Farofa

$7.00

Feijoada

$8.00

Black bean stew

Fried Yucca

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Green Salad

$6.00

Grilled Pineapple

$7.00

Habanero Sauce

$4.95

Hot Sauce

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Rice

$7.00