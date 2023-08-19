Brasas do Brazil
Take Out
Plates
Chicken Drumsticks
4 pieces of Chicken served with rice, feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef) and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables
Chicken Wrapped Bacon
4 pieces of chicken breast wrapped with bacon served with rice, beans and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Family Meal
(Serves 4 to 6 people_ 2lb of Meat (Top Sirloin / NY Steak / Top Sirloin Wrapped with Bacon), 1lb of Chicken (4 Drumsticks and 4 Chicken Breast Wrapped with Bacon), 8 pieces of Garlic Bread, 8 Slices of Grilled Pineapple with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon, 1.5lb of Mashed Potatoes, 1.5lb of White Rice, 24oz of Feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef), 24oz of Creamy Chicken Soup and 16oz of Vegetables.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon (6oz) served with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Lamb Chop
4 pieces of Lamb Chops served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
New York Steak
New York Steak (6oz) served with rice, feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef) and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables
Picanha
House special top sirloin (6oz) served with rice, feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef) and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Picanha com Alho
House special top sirloin with garlic (6oz) served with rice, feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef) and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables
Pork Ribs
Steak Wrapped Bacon
4 pieces of top sirloin wrapped with bacon served with rice, feijoada (black beans stew with pork and beef) and farofa or with mashed potatoes and vegetables