Brasero 1709 W Chicago Ave
To Share
- Pão de Queijo$20.00
Cheese bread bites with catapuri butter
- Endive Salad$16.00
- Grilled Oysters$20.00
- Prawns$24.00
- Crab$28.00
- Black Eyed Pea Fritters$14.00
Black eyed pea fritter, salsa criolla
- Tuna Crudo$18.00
tuna aguachile with passionfruit, cashew, coconut, and malagueta
- Scallop Ceviche$19.00
- Coxinha$16.00Out of stock
Chicken croquette with salsa golf
- Pork Ribs$15.00
- Quail$15.00
- Single Prawn$6.00
- Single Oyster$5.00
- Single Duck Ball$4.00
- Single Fritter$3.50
Mains
- Lobster$52.00
- Whole Fish$63.00
- Moquequa$42.00
Brazilian seafood stew with shrimp, lobster, mussels, snapper, coconut broth, cashews, cilantro, and coconut bomba rice
- Chicken$32.00
- Pork Chops$34.00
- Ribeye$68.00
- Picanha$87.00
- Beef Shank$250.00
Brazilian-inspired black bean stew, linguica, pork ribs, beef rib, pork shoulder
Sides
Dessert
Brasero 1709 W Chicago Ave Location and Ordering Hours
