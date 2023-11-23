Brasserie Provence
Appetizers
- Calamari$15.00
Fried squid, red pepper aïoli
- Cast Iron Mushrooms$17.00
Frondosa Farms oyster mushrooms, garlic, shallot, butter, parsley, grilled baguette
- Charcuterie$24.00
Garlic sausage, Rosette de Lyon, Duck rillettes, pâté de campagne, Bresaola, cornichons, fig jam, grain mustard, grilled baguettes
- Crab Cake$18.00
Fennel roasted bell pepper slaw, citrus-chive aioli
- Duck Foie Gras$20.00
Violet jam, grilled baguette
- Escargots$14.00
Oven-roasted Burgundy snails, Pernod garlic walnut butter, grilled baguette
- French Onion Soup$10.00
Gruyère and Mozzarella cheese
- Fromages$20.00
Southern France cheese, fig jam, grilled baguette
- Lettuce$10.00
Groganica Farms aquaponic lettuce, Feta cheese, red pepper-drops, hearts of palm, green onion vinaigrette
- Lyonnaise$12.00
Frisée lettuce, bacon, croutons, poached egg, Dijon vinaigrette
- Mélange$22.00
Garlic sausage, rosette de Lyon, duck rillettes, French cheese
- Olives$10.00
Provençale olives with herbs, Picholine, tapenade, grilled baguette
- Raviolis á la Niçoise$16.00
Beef spinach raviolis, parmesan cheese, Daube jus
- Soup of the Day Bowl$9.00
- Soup of the Day Cup$6.00
- Tomato Goat Cheese Tart$12.00
Basil oil and chiffonade
- Moules Marinières$11.00
Mussels in white wine herb garlic cream sauce, grilled baguette
- Bread Basket$3.00
- Mistral Salad$8.00
Mesclun, tomato, Niçoise olives, pine nuts, Banyuls vinaigrette
- Heirloom Tomato Salad$15.00
- Lobster Bisque Cup$12.00
Kids Meal
Fish
- Grilled Verlasso Salmon$37.00
Weisenberger yellow grits, asparagus, peach chutney
- Moules Marinières Frites$25.00
Mussels in white wine herb garlic cream sauce & French fries
- Red Ruby Trout$29.00
Herb fingerling potatoes, haricots verts, white wine lemon almond shallot caper butter sauce
- Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak Niçoise Salad$27.00
Mesclun, hard-boiled egg & potato, tomato, haricots verts, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, Niçoise olives, anchovy, Dijon vinaigrette
- Loup de Mer$33.00
Roasted Branzino seasoned with lemon and fennel, artichoke Barogoule, Camargue rice
- Seafood Occitane$39.00
Scallops (4), shrimp (3), couscous, Espelette salsa
Meat
- Chicken Breast$27.00
Boursin cheese, spinach, portabella mushroom stuffing, herb fingerling potatoes, broccolini, garlic rosemary jus
- Filet Mignon$60.00
- Hamburger$23.00
Tomato, Brie cheese, pancetta, caramelized onions, red pepper aïoli, brioche bun
- Prime Pork Chop$35.00
Lavender honey glaze, gratin Dauphinois, ratatouille
- Steak Frites$37.00
Hanger steak, shallot tarragon butter, french fries, mesclun salad
- Veal Scalopinni$29.00
Gnocchi, haricots verts, mushroom shallot garlic and Noilly Prat sauce
- Grilled T-Bone Lamb Chops$39.00
Le Puy lentil salad, Pommery mustard sauce
Vegan
Sides
- Asparagus$9.00
- Gratin Dauphinois$10.00
French au gratin potato
- Haricots Verts Persillade$7.00
French green beans with parleys and garlic
- Herb Fingerling Potatoes$7.00
- Duck Fat Pommes Frites$9.00
French fries with fresh thyme and duck fat
- Provençale Tomato$8.00
Baked tomato with parsley garlic and topped with bread crumbs
- Ratatouille$10.00
Vegetable stew of eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, tomato, garlic, herbs