Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen

Hand Cut Fries
Brighton Hot Tenders
The Brato Burger


Grilled Cheese

Vermont Cheddar Pimento

$8.00

Vermont Cheddar Pimento on House Made Beer Grain Sourdough

Gruyere & Caramelized Onion

$8.00

Tomato + Basil Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Gouda Apple Butter Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Classic Grilled Cheese Flight

$10.00

A Quarter Of All Four Grilled Cheese Selections

Sausages

Brato Bratwurst

$11.00

Brato Bratwurst , Maitland Sauerkraut, Beer Mustard, Toasted Brioche Bun

Kielbasa

$11.00

Maple Mustard, Fried Shallots

Spicy Chorizo

$11.00

Ancho Chile Mustard, Cilantro

Snacks and Apps

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Buttermilk Dredged Cauliflower, Bleu Cheese Dressing, House Made Buffalo Sauce

Brighton Hot Tenders

$12.00

Pickle Brined Tenders, Brato's Signature Dry Spice, Dill Pickle Ranch

Loaded Nachos

$13.50Out of stock

Loaded Nachos Veggie + Three Bean Chili, House Cheese Blend, Pickled Cabbage, Pico, Crema, Pickled Fresnos/ Add Chorizo +3/ (Also available vegan with no cheese and add vegan chipotle mayo)

Crab Cakes

$13.00

Crab, Baby Spinach, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs

Soups, Salads + Sides

Cup of Fire Roasted Tomato Soup

$4.50

Basil

Bowl of Fire Roasted Tomato Soup

$6.50

Basil

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Sea Salt, Ketchup

Small House Salad

$5.50

Mixed Green Salad, Shredded Carrot, Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette

Large House Salad

$9.50

Mixed Green Salad, Shredded Carrot, Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad, Hummus, Marinated Artichokes, Romaine, Banana Pepper, Olive, Feta, Tomato, Cukes, Greek Vin, Pita

Autumn Salad

$13.00

Cup Butternut Squash Soup

$4.50

SMOKED BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP Chili Oil, Pepitas

Bowl Butternut Squash Soup

$6.50

SMOKED BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP Chili Oil, Pepitas

Sandwiches & Pub Fare

The Brato Burger

$14.00

The Brato Burger, Sharp Cheddar, Maitland Pickles, Smoked Tomato Mayo, Grilled Onions, Sesame Seed Brioche

Brighton Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hot or Extra Hot, Dill Pickle Ranch, Pickles

Grilled Steak Tips

$25.00

Hand Cut Fries, Mixed Greens Salad, Brato Steak Sauce

Shortrib Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Short Rib Mac N cheese Sharp Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Herb Breadcrumb

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Plant Based

Falafel Burger

$12.00

Smoked Mushroom Reuben

$12.00

Maitland Mountain Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing (v), Caramelized Onion

Tofu Bahn Mi Wrap

$12.50

Crispy Fried Tofu, Pickled Veggies, Kimchi, Cilantro, Miso Chili Mayo

Brunch

The Brighton Breakfast Skillet

$10.00

2 Eggs, Bacon or Grilled Sausage, Homefries,Sourdough Toast, Ketchup

Brighton Hot Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Brighton Hot Spice, Dill Pickle Ranch, Maple

Side Homefries

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Brunchwrap Supreme

$14.00

Veggie Chili, Pepperjack, Tortilla, Pico, Scrambled Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Guac

Brunch Burger

$15.00

MA Grass Fed Beef, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Red Onion, Harissa Aioli

Steak n' Eggs

$19.00