Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
Popular Items
Grilled Cheese
Sausages
Snacks and Apps
Buffalo Cauliflower
Buttermilk Dredged Cauliflower, Bleu Cheese Dressing, House Made Buffalo Sauce
Brighton Hot Tenders
Pickle Brined Tenders, Brato's Signature Dry Spice, Dill Pickle Ranch
Loaded Nachos
Loaded Nachos Veggie + Three Bean Chili, House Cheese Blend, Pickled Cabbage, Pico, Crema, Pickled Fresnos/ Add Chorizo +3/ (Also available vegan with no cheese and add vegan chipotle mayo)
Crab Cakes
Crab, Baby Spinach, Cheddar, Breadcrumbs
Soups, Salads + Sides
Cup of Fire Roasted Tomato Soup
Basil
Bowl of Fire Roasted Tomato Soup
Basil
Hand Cut Fries
Sea Salt, Ketchup
Small House Salad
Mixed Green Salad, Shredded Carrot, Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette
Large House Salad
Mixed Green Salad, Shredded Carrot, Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Greek Salad, Hummus, Marinated Artichokes, Romaine, Banana Pepper, Olive, Feta, Tomato, Cukes, Greek Vin, Pita
Autumn Salad
Cup Butternut Squash Soup
SMOKED BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP Chili Oil, Pepitas
Bowl Butternut Squash Soup
SMOKED BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP Chili Oil, Pepitas
Sandwiches & Pub Fare
The Brato Burger
The Brato Burger, Sharp Cheddar, Maitland Pickles, Smoked Tomato Mayo, Grilled Onions, Sesame Seed Brioche
Brighton Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hot or Extra Hot, Dill Pickle Ranch, Pickles
Grilled Steak Tips
Hand Cut Fries, Mixed Greens Salad, Brato Steak Sauce
Shortrib Mac N Cheese
Short Rib Mac N cheese Sharp Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Herb Breadcrumb
Shrimp Tacos
Plant Based
Brunch
The Brighton Breakfast Skillet
2 Eggs, Bacon or Grilled Sausage, Homefries,Sourdough Toast, Ketchup
Brighton Hot Chicken and Waffles
Brighton Hot Spice, Dill Pickle Ranch, Maple
Side Homefries
Side Bacon
Brunchwrap Supreme
Veggie Chili, Pepperjack, Tortilla, Pico, Scrambled Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Guac
Brunch Burger
MA Grass Fed Beef, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Red Onion, Harissa Aioli