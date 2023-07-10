Bratts Hill 719 Seneca Street
Oxtail Dinner
Served with Rice and Peas, Sweet Plantain and Cabbage
Rasta Pasta
Penne Tossed in a Creamy Jerk Alfredo Sauce with Chicken, Colored Bell Peppers, Parmesan Cheese, and Scallion
Jerk Chicken Dinner
Served with Rice and Peas, Sweet Plantain and Cabbage
Curry Lentils
A flavorful and satisfying dish of lentils cooked in a creamy coconut curry sauce. This dish is vegan and gluten-free, and it is a great source of protein and fiber. It is perfect for a light lunch or a hearty dinner. Served with Rice and Peas, sweet plantain and cabbage
Patty
A savory, flaky pastry filled with a seasoned mixture, including beef, curry chicken, or veggie.
Cocoa Bread
A soft, fluffy, buttery bread with a subtle coconut flavor. Purchase a Jamaican patty to put between your coco bread for the perfect snack or small meal
Caribbean Mango Salad
Mixed greens, mangoes, pickled red onion, goat cheese, kidney beans, fresh mint, red wine vinaigrette
Bb Fry Chicken
Dinner is served with Rice and Peas, Sweet Plantain and Cabbage. 2-Piece is served with just cabbage.
Curry Chicken
Served with Rice and Peas, Sweet Plantain and Cabbage
Curry Goat
Served with Rice and Peas, Sweet Plantain and Cabbage