Bratts Hill 719 Seneca Street


Food

Oxtail Dinner

$18.00+

Served with Rice and Peas, Sweet Plantain and Cabbage

Rasta Pasta

$14.00+

Penne Tossed in a Creamy Jerk Alfredo Sauce with Chicken, Colored Bell Peppers, Parmesan Cheese, and Scallion

Jerk Chicken Dinner

$12.00+

Served with Rice and Peas, Sweet Plantain and Cabbage

Curry Lentils

$18.00

A flavorful and satisfying dish of lentils cooked in a creamy coconut curry sauce. This dish is vegan and gluten-free, and it is a great source of protein and fiber. It is perfect for a light lunch or a hearty dinner. Served with Rice and Peas, sweet plantain and cabbage

Patty

$5.50

A savory, flaky pastry filled with a seasoned mixture, including beef, curry chicken, or veggie.

Cocoa Bread

$4.00

A soft, fluffy, buttery bread with a subtle coconut flavor. Purchase a Jamaican patty to put between your coco bread for the perfect snack or small meal

Caribbean Mango Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, mangoes, pickled red onion, goat cheese, kidney beans, fresh mint, red wine vinaigrette

Bb Fry Chicken

$8.50+

Dinner is served with Rice and Peas, Sweet Plantain and Cabbage. 2-Piece is served with just cabbage.

Curry Chicken

$8.00+

Served with Rice and Peas, Sweet Plantain and Cabbage

Curry Goat

$16.00+

Served with Rice and Peas, Sweet Plantain and Cabbage

buttered noodles

$5.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Chicken Leg Quarter

$10.00

Side of Plantain

$4.00

Side of Cabbage

$3.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of sauce

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Irish Moss

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Water

$2.50
Ting

$4.75

lightly sparkling citrus cocktail chameleon made with the zing of real grapefruit and a dash of glorious Jamaican sunshine

Tropical Rhy

$4.75Out of stock

Fruit Punch, Ginger Sorrel, Mango Carrot

Beer

Heineken

$7.00
Red Stripe

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

Copa Wine

$8.00
Bare Foot Wine Spritzers

$8.00

Alcohol

Rum and Coke

$8.00

Coconut Rum and Coke

$8.00

Desserts

Banana Bread

$3.50