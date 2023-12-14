Braulio’s bistro Modesto Grub Hubs
Only Available on Christmas Eve 11am-330pm
- 1/2 tray of mashed potatoes$50.00
1/2 tray of our garlic parmesan mashed potatoes Feed 8-10 people
- Mini cheesecake dozen$55.00
Our delicious cheesecake cupcakes Please select your flavor pack
- Creme brûlée dozen$60.00
12 individual Creme brûlée cups
- Jumbo chocolate chip walnut cookies$27.00
6 jumbo chocolate chip walnut cookies
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 tray$70.00
Feeds 4-6 people Includes salad & bread
- Chipotle with shrimp$90.00
Feeds 4-6 people Includes bread and salad
- Chipotle with honey chicken$80.00
Feeds 4-6 people Includes bread and salad
- Penne pesto with shrimp 1/2 tray$85.00
Feeds 4-6 people Includes bread and salad
- Penne Romano with Chicken 1/2 tray$75.00
Feeds 4-6 people Includes bread and salad
- Penne pesto with chicken 1/2 tray$75.00
Feeds 4-6 people Includes salad &bread
- Penne Romano with shrimp 1/2 tray$85.00
Feeds 4-6 people Includes salad & bread
- Shrimp fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 tray$80.00
Feeds 4-6 people Includes bread and salad
- Cajun linguini$90.00
Linguini pasta with shrimp , chicken , & spicy sausage Feeds 4-6 people Includes bread and salad
- 1/2 tray mixed veggies$30.00
1/2 tray of mixed veggies . Broccoli carrots & zucchini
- Chicken Marsala Family Meal$120.00
Chicken breast in our rich &creamy mushroom Marsala sauce served with mashed potatoes &veggies (Christmas Eve special includes salad & bread) feeds 6-8
- Chicken Picatta Family Meal$120.00
Chicken breast in our creamy lemon caper sauce served with mashed potatoes &veggies (Christmas Eve special includes salad & bread) feeds 6-8
Famous Pastas
- Classic Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
Classic made from scratch white garlic cream sauce served with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp topped with parmesan cheese & parsley.
- Penne Romano$13.50
Fresh garlic, Roma tomatoes & basil sautéed in our creamy marinara sauce topped with Parmesan cheese & fresh basil . Served with garlic bread.
- Penne Pesto$13.50
Scratch made pesto sauce married with our creamy white sauce tossed with penne pasta . served with garlic bread( Allergy warning contains Nuts)
- Cajun Linguini$20.00
Cajun Chicken, shrimp , spicy sausage, bell peppers & onions in a creamy spicy Cajun sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese & parsley.
- Penne with meat sauce$18.00
Penne pasta with our homemade meat sauce the rich marinara sauce will have your tastebuds in ahh. Topped with a mozzarella cheese crust is the perfect final touch.
- Penne Chipotle with Honey chicken$20.00
Honey roasted chicken sautéed with asparagus , red bell peppers , green onions in our creamy spicy chipotle sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese & green onions .
- Shirmp scampi$18.00
Jumbo shrimp , lemon , garlic , white wine tossed in linguini pasta.
- Penne chipotle$14.00
(Please select shrimp , spicy sausage or no meat ) Pasta will not have meats unless you select it . Red bell peppers , asparagus, & green onions all sautéed in fresh garlic & olive oil . Tossed in a creamy chipotle spicy sauce topped with green onions , Parmesan cheese & parsley.
Chicken Dishes
- Kathy’s fav chicken$20.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with a lemon cream sauce served with mashed potatoes & veggies
- Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Panko breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade marinara sauce , mozzarella & parmesan cheese served over a bed of Romano pasta and garlic bread
- Chicken Marsala$20.00
Sautéed chicken breast in a rich mushroom sweet marsala sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes ,seasonal veggies and garlic bread
- Chicken Picatta$20.00
Sauteed Chicken breast in our creamy lemon wine sauce with capers served with garlic mashed potatoes and veggies. With garlic Bread
- Pollo Di Parma$20.00
Sautéed chicken breast layered with prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella cheese topped with our creamy white sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies
Seafood / Steak
Kids menu
Sides/Desserts
- Side of marinara$2.00
- Side of mashed potatoes$5.00Out of stock
- Side of shrimp$7.50
- Side of Alfredo sauce$3.00
- Side of ranch$1.00
Side ranch
- Side salad$4.00
Spring mix salad topped with shredded carrots , cherry tomatoes & croutons
- Side of picatta sauce$2.50
- Side bread$1.50Out of stock
- Box of bread$7.00Out of stock
Our homemade garlic bread squares . Add on a side of marinara
- Side veggies$5.00
Mix of our seasonal veggies . Broccoli, carrots & zucchini.