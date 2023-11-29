Bravo Pizza Lompoc
Our Pizzas!
7" Deep Dish Personal
- P-Cheese (BYO)$5.99
Personal Deep Dish Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce . Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
- P-Vegetarian Delight$7.99
Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.
- P-Rancher$7.99
Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.
- P-Bravo Supreme$7.99
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
- P-The Green Pizza$6.99
Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!
- P-The White Pizza$6.99
Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!
- P-Baja Bueno$7.99
Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!
- P-BBQ Chicken$7.99
A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).
- P-Chicken Alfredo$7.99
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
- P-Hawaiian Paradise$7.99
On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!
- P-Meat Lovers Pizza$7.99
Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
10-Inch Small
- Sm Cheese (BYO)$9.99
10" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
- Sm Rancher$13.49
Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.
- Sm Bravo Supreme$13.49
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
- Sm Green Pizza$11.99
Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!
- Sm White Pizza$11.99
Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!
- Sm Vegetarian Delight$13.49
Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.
- Sm Meat Lovers$13.49
Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
- Sm Hawaiian Paradise$13.49
On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!
- Sm Chicken Alfredo$13.49
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
- Sm Baja Bueno$13.49
Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!
- Sm BBQ Chicken$13.49
A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).
- Sm Margarita$13.49
Red sauce mixed with chopped garlic, tomato, and fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. Classic!
12-Inch Medium
- Med Baja Bueno$17.99
Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!
- Med BBQ Chicken$17.99
A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).
- Med Bravo Supreme$17.99
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
- Med Cheese (BYO)$14.99
12" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
- Med Chicken Alfredo$17.99
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
- Med Hawaiian Paradise$17.99
On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!
- Med Margarita Pizza$17.99
Red sauce mixed with chopped garlic, tomato, and fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. Classic!
- Med Meat Lovers Pizza$17.99
Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
- Med Rancher$17.99
Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.
- Med The Green Pizza$16.99
Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!
- Med The White Pizza$16.99
Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!
- Med Vegetarian Delight$17.99
Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.
14-Inch Large
- Lg Cheese (BYO)$16.99
14" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
- Lg Rancher$22.99
Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.
- Lg Bravo Supreme$22.99
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
- Lg The Green Pizza$21.99
Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!
- Lg The White Pizza$21.99
Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!
- Lg Vegetarian Delight$22.99
Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.
- Lg Meat Lovers Pizza$22.99
Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
- Lg Hawaiian Paradise$22.99
On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!
- Lg Chicken Alfredo$22.99
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
- Lg Baja Bueno$22.99
Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!
- Lg BBQ Chicken$22.99
A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).
- Lg Margarita Pizza$22.99
Red sauce mixed with chopped garlic, tomato, and fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh basil. Classic!
18X25" Grande Pizza
- G- Cheese (Build Your Own)$28.99
18"X25" Rectangle Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
- G- The Rancher$39.99
Tender tri-tip chunks on our garlic butter parmesan white sauce and onions, topped with mild salsa.
- G- Bravo Supreme$39.99
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
- G- The Green Pizza$33.99
Pesto: Fresh sweet basil is blended with garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese into a smooth mixture. Covered with our Gold award winning mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you'd like to send it to the next level!
- G- The White Pizza$33.99
Our fresh dough is brushed with our garlic and parmesan butter blend, sprinkled with chopped garlic and finished with our Mozzarella Jack cheese blend. Add Cilantro upon request!
- G- Vegetarian Delight$39.99
Comes with sliced mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, sprinkled with black olives, layered with our hearty red sauce and our famous cheese blend.
- G- Meat Lovers$39.99
Savory Canadian bacon (ham), Zesty pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and ground beef all on our hearty red sauce.
- G- Hawaiian Paradise$39.99
On our red sauce with sliced Canadian bacon (ham), extra pineapple, and extra cheese!
- G- Chicken Alfredo$39.99
Creamy blend of Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese blend.
- G- Baja Bueno$39.99
Red sauce gets mixed with refried beans. We then add onions, Italian Sausage , chorizo, Jalapenos, and top it with mozzarella , Jack, and mild cheddar cheese. YUM!
- G- BBQ Chicken$39.99
A zesty BBQ sauce base, pieces of choice chicken breast, fresh sliced onions, topped with our cheese blend. (fresh cilantro upon request).
Drinks
Glass/20 FL Ounce
Can/Plastic
Bravo Wings
Calzones
Calzones
- BYO - Cheese Calzone$9.99
- Pepperoni Calzone$10.75
- Rancher Calzone$12.99
- Supreme Calzone$12.99
- The Green Calzone$11.49
- The White Calzone$11.49
- Vegetarian Delight Calzone$12.99
- Meat Lovers Calzone$12.99
- Hawaiian Paradise Calzone$12.99
- Chicken Alfredo Calzone$12.99
- Baja Bueno Calzone$12.99
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$12.99