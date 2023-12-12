Bravo Taco 1250 Garden St
Food
Starters
- Nachos$9.99
Chips topped with queso, black olives, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream & guac.
- Tot-Chos$10.99
tater tots topped with queso, black olives, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream & guac.
- Chips & Reg Salsa$2.99
- Chips & Lg Salsa$4.99
- Chips & Reg Queso$4.99
- Chips & Lg Queso$8.99
- Chips & Reg Guac$4.99
- Chips & Lg Guac$8.99
- Chip Trio (Salsa, Queso, Guac)$6.99
- Chips Only$1.99
Entrees
- 2 Tacos$10.79
2 huge tacos stuffed with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, jalapenos & sour cream. Choice of one protein and shell type. Served with side of chips & salsa.
- Mix & Match Tacos$10.79
2 huge tacos stuffed with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, jalapenos & sour cream. Choice of protein and shell type. Served with side of chips & salsa.
- Crispy Shrimp Tacos$13.99
2 flour tortillas with crispy shrimp. topped with lettuce, guac, pickled onions & tomatoes.
- Crispy Fish Tacos$13.99
2 flour tortillas with crispy fish. topped with lettuce, guac, pickled onions & tomatoes.
- Bravo Tacos$11.99
2 crispy tacos wrapped with a queso filled flour tortilla. filled with meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, jalapenos & sour cream. Served with chips & salsa.
- Bangin Burrito$12.59
13in flour tortilla stuffed with meat, tots, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, corn, jalapenos, sour cream & topped with spicy bangin bravo sauce. Served with chips & salsa.
- Burrito$10.99
13in flour tortilla stuffed with meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, corn, jalapenos & sour cream. Served with chips & salsa.
- Bowl$11.29
Bowl topped with meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, corn, jalapenos & sour cream. Served with chips & salsa.
- Chimichanga$11.99
Crispy Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, and your choice of meat. topped with queso, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, & jalapenos. Served with a side of chips & salsa.
- Mexican Pizza$9.99
2 crispy flour tortillas topped with refired beans, red sauce, meat, tomato, cheddar jack, jalapenos & sour cream. Served with chips & salsa.
- Quesadilla$9.99
flour tortilla stuffed with meat, tomato, onion, & cheddar jack, cheese, then pressed. Served with jalapenos, sour cream & a side of chips & salsa.
- Taco Salad$11.99
Crispy shell filled with meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream & guac. served with a side of chips & salsa.
- 1 Taco$4.89
Vegan
- VEGAN 2 Tacos$13.79
2 tortillas filled with Paow Stek or black beans. Then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, vegan cheese, guac, and jalapenos.
- VEGAN Burrito$13.99
Our 13in tortilla stuffed with your choice of Paow meat or double black beans. Then filled with seasoned brown rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, jalapenos and vegan cheese.
- VEGAN Tot Burrito$14.99
Our 13in tortilla stuffed with your choice of Paow meat or double black beans. Then filled with crispy tots, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, jalapenos and vegan cheese.
- VEGAN Bowl$14.29
Our bowl comes with your choice of Paow meat or double black beans. Then filled with seasoned brown rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, jalapenos and vegan cheese.
- VEGAN Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla with your choice of Paow meat or black beans. Served with with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos and vegan cheese.
- VEGAN Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with black beans, Paow stek, lettuce, tomato, onions, corn, jalapenos & vegan cheese.
Sides
- Queso Tots$3.99
- Original Tots$3.00
- Reg Salsa$1.79
- Lg Salsa$2.79
- Reg Queso$2.99
- Lg Queso$4.99
- Reg Guac$2.99
- Lg Guac$4.99
- Reg Saucy Beans$1.99
Our refried beans topped with red sauce and cheddar cheese.
- Lg Saucy Beans$2.99
Our refried beans topped with red sauce and cheddar cheese
- Reg Refried Beans$1.29
- Lg Refried Beans$1.99
- Reg Black Beans$1.29
- Lg Black Beans$1.99
- Reg Yellow Rice$1.29
- Lg Yellow Rice$1.99
- Reg Seasoned Brown Rice$1.29
- Lg Seasoned Brown Rice$1.99
- Reg Bangin Bravo$2.99
- Reg Red Sauce$1.79
- Reg Green Salsa$1.79
- Flour Tortilla$0.49
- Sm side of sour cream$0.99
- Sm Salsa$0.99
Alcoholic Beverages
Margaritas (Must be 21yrs + for purchase & pickup, ID required)
Beer (Must be 21yrs + for purchase & pickup, ID required)
Wine (Must be 21yrs + for purchase & pickup, ID required)
Kids meals (Must Be Purchased With Regular Item)
Kids Meals (Must be purchased with regular menu item)
- Kids Hard Taco$6.99
1 Hard taco topped with lettuce & cheese, side of chips, small drink and ice cream cup. **MUST BE 10YRS & UNDER, WITH PURACHSE OF REG MEAL**
- Kids Soft Taco$6.99
1 Soft taco topped with lettuce & cheese, side of chips, small drink and ice cream cup. **MUST BE 10YRS & UNDER, WITH PURACHSE OF REG MEAL**
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Quesadilla, side of chips, small drink and ice cream cup. **MUST BE 10YRS & UNDER, WITH PURACHSE OF REG MEAL**
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Chicken nuggets served with chips, small drink and ice cream cup. **MUST BE 10YRS & UNDER, WITH PURACHSE OF REG MEAL**
Dessert
- Choco Taco$5.99
Vanilla ice cream in a taco waffle cone shell, dipped in milk chocolate or white chocolate and topped with peanuts, fruity pebbles or sprinkles.
- Layered Sundae$6.59
Our vanilla soft serve layered with 2 of your favorite add ins, then topped with whipped cream & peanuts.
- Churro Sundae$6.99
Warm churros with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce & topped with whipped cream.
- Bravo Freeze Swirl$4.99
Frozen drink swirled with our soft serve ice cream.
- Margarita Freeze (Alcoholic Beverage)$6.59
Frozen Margarita swirled with our soft serve ice cream. ** MUST BE 21YR OLD TO ORDER AND PICK UP, ID REQUIRED**
- Churro$4.99
Beverages
- Lg Coke$2.99
- Jumbo Coke$3.19
- Lg Diet Coke$2.99
- Jumbo Diet Coke$3.19
- Lg Coke Zero$2.99
- Jumbo Coke Zero$3.19
- Lg Root Beer$2.99
- Jumbo Root Beer$3.19
- Lg Pibb$2.99
- Jumbo Pibb$3.19
- Lg Sprite$2.99
- Jumbo Sprite$3.19
- Lg Lemonade$2.99
- Jumbo Lemonade$3.19
- Lg Sweet Tea$2.99
- Jumbo Sweet Tea$3.19
- Lg Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Jumbo Unsweet Tea$3.19
- Lg Sweet Arnold Palmer$2.99
- Jumbo Sweet Arnold Palmer$3.19
- Lg Unsweet Arnold Palmer$2.99
- Jumbo Unsweet Arnold Palmer$3.19
- Lg 1/2 & 1/2 Tea$2.99
- Jumbo 1/2 & 1/2 Tea$3.19
- Water Cup
- Bottle water$2.19
Jarritos Freeze (Non Alcoholic)
Hot Sauce Bottles
Merchandise
- Peppy Pineapple Hot Sauce Bottle$8.99Out of stock
MILD
- Taco Tuesday Hot Sauce Bottle$8.99
MILD
- Sweet Citrus Hot Sauce Bottle$8.99
MILD
- Hot Honey Hot Sauce Bottle$8.99
HOT
- Cherry Caliente Hot Sauce Bottle$8.99
HOT
- Haunted Hot Sauce Bottle$8.99
HOT
- Inferno Hot Sauce Bottle$8.99
XX HOT
- Hothead Hot Sauce Bottle$8.99
XX HOT
- Spicy Smoke Hot Sauce Bottle$8.99