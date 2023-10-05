BR Brazilian Restaurant & Bar 197 W Lincoln Ave
Full Menu
Aperitivos/Appetizers
BR Plater
Deep fried pork belly, home made Brazilian sausage with Fried yucca and fries
Torresmo com Mandioca frita
Deep fried pork belly with Fried yucca
Costelinha de porco no BBQ
BBQ Pork ribs
Linguiça com Mandioca frita
Home made Brazilian Sausage with fried yucca
Frango à Passarinho
Diced fried chicken topped with garlic
Camarão Alho e Óleo
Shrimp with garlic and olive oil
Peixe frito
Fried Fish
Salmão Tartar
Salmon Tartare
Picadinho de Picanha
Sautéed stripped top sirloin steak
Lula frita
Fried callamari
Coxinha de Frango
4 Chicken croquettes
Pastel de carne
4 Brazilian beef empanadas
Pastel de queijo
4 Brazilian cheese empanadas
Bolinho de Bacalhau
6 Codfish cake
Asinha de Frango
6 pcs Chicken wings
Mandioca frita
Crispy yucca fried
Batata frita
French fries
Prato de frios
Meat and cheese plater
Polvo Grelhado
Grilled Octopus in a garlic w/ wine sauce.
Caldos & Saladas/Soup & Salad
Caldo Verde
Brazilian style potato soup with smoked sausage and collard green
Caldo de Galinha
Brazilian style chicken soup
Caldo de Feijão
Bean soup with bacon
Caesar Salad W/ grilled Chicken
Romaine lettuce Tossed in a Caesar dressing, sprinkled w/ parmesan cheese and croutons
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and shredded carrots on a house dressing
Burrata Caprese Salad w/ Posciutto
Arugula,grilled tomato,fresh Burrata w/ pesto and Prosciutto.
Carne Vermelha/ Steak & Pork
Picanha BR na Chapa
Top Sirloin served sizzling on cast iron plater served w/ farofa,vinaigrette, rice and beans
Fraldinha na Chapa
Skirt steak served sizzling on cast iron plater served w/ farofa,vinaigrette, rice and beans
Bife acebolado
Grilled sirloin steak w/ sauteed onions, served with fries, rice and beans
Bife a cavalo
Grilled sirloin steak w/ fried eggs, served with fries, rice and beans
Costela de Vaca grelhada
Grilled beef ribs served w/ farofa,vinaigrette, rice and beans
Costela de porco no BBQ com Batata rustica
BBQ Pork ribs with roasted potatoes and Mac and cheese
Tutu a Mineira
Tender grilled pork chop & Homemade Brazilian sausage Topped w/ fried eggs and served a bean puree, rice and collard greens.
Frango/Chicken
Frango com Camarao a BR
Seasoned chicken breast topped w/ shrimp and burrata cheese in buttery garlic & herbs served sizzling on a cast iron platter w/ mashed potatoes and broccoli
Strogonoff de frango
Sliced chicken breast sauteed w/ mushrooms, onions, light cream sauce, brandy and served w/ rice and fries
Frango à Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast topped w/ tomato sauce and melted cheese, served w/ rice
Frango com Kiabo
Stew chicken on the bones w/ okra served with rice and fried polenta
Frutos do mar/Seafood
Moqueca de peixe
Brazilian style fish stew w/ cilantro, peppers, onions,garlic, tomatoes,dende oil,and coconut milk, served w/ rice
Salmão Dijon
Grilled Salmon in a Dijon mustard and herbs sauce served w/ roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Bacalhau a moda da casa
Codfish broiled in olive oil w/ garlic, onions, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, olives and boiled eggs, served w/ rice
Robalo Grelhado
Grilled open face Branzino served w/ vegetables and potatoes
Polvo grelhado c/ Batata Rustica
Grilled Octopus w/ roasted potatoes, topped w/ peppers, onions and garlic.
Kids Menu (12 and under)
Mini frango a milanesa
Kids portion size chicken fingers served w/ rice, beans and fries
Mini bife grelhado
Kids portion size grilled steak served w/ rice, beans and fries
Mini fettuccine alfredo com frango grelhado
Kids portion size fettuccine alfredo w/ grilled chicken
Mac and cheese
Burgers & Sandwich
BR Burger
10 Oz artisan burger, smoked bacon, egg**, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and our signature mayo, served w/ fries
Cheese burger
10 Oz artisan burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and our signature mayo served w/ fries
Steak Sandwich
Grilled sirloin steak, muzzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on a Hero bun served w/ fries.
Crispy chicken bacon Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and our signature mayo, served w/ fries
Grilled chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Muzzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and our signature mayo, served with fries
Sandwich de linguiça artesanal
Home made Brazilian Sausage, muzzarella cheese and pico de gallo