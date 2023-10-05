Full Menu

Aperitivos/Appetizers

BR Plater

$22.99

Deep fried pork belly, home made Brazilian sausage with Fried yucca and fries

Torresmo com Mandioca frita

Torresmo com Mandioca frita

$14.99

Deep fried pork belly with Fried yucca

Costelinha de porco no BBQ

$14.99

BBQ Pork ribs

Linguiça com Mandioca frita

$14.99

Home made Brazilian Sausage with fried yucca

Frango à Passarinho

$13.99

Diced fried chicken topped with garlic

Camarão Alho e Óleo

Camarão Alho e Óleo

$15.99

Shrimp with garlic and olive oil

Peixe frito

Peixe frito

$15.99

Fried Fish

Salmão Tartar

Salmão Tartar

$17.99

Salmon Tartare

Picadinho de Picanha

$17.99

Sautéed stripped top sirloin steak

Lula frita

Lula frita

$15.99

Fried callamari

Coxinha de Frango

Coxinha de Frango

$8.00

4 Chicken croquettes

Pastel de carne

Pastel de carne

$8.00

4 Brazilian beef empanadas

Pastel de queijo

Pastel de queijo

$8.00

4 Brazilian cheese empanadas

Bolinho de Bacalhau

$10.00

6 Codfish cake

Asinha de Frango

$11.99

6 pcs Chicken wings

Mandioca frita

$5.99

Crispy yucca fried

Batata frita

$5.99

French fries

Prato de frios

$17.99

Meat and cheese plater

Polvo Grelhado

$20.99

Grilled Octopus in a garlic w/ wine sauce.

Caldos & Saladas/Soup & Salad

Caldo Verde

Caldo Verde

$6.99

Brazilian style potato soup with smoked sausage and collard green

Caldo de Galinha

$6.99

Brazilian style chicken soup

Caldo de Feijão

$6.99

Bean soup with bacon

Caesar Salad W/ grilled Chicken

$12.99

Romaine lettuce Tossed in a Caesar dressing, sprinkled w/ parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and shredded carrots on a house dressing

Burrata Caprese Salad w/ Posciutto

Burrata Caprese Salad w/ Posciutto

$15.99

Arugula,grilled tomato,fresh Burrata w/ pesto and Prosciutto.

Carne Vermelha/ Steak & Pork

Picanha BR na Chapa

Picanha BR na Chapa

$24.99

Top Sirloin served sizzling on cast iron plater served w/ farofa,vinaigrette, rice and beans

Fraldinha na Chapa

$27.99

Skirt steak served sizzling on cast iron plater served w/ farofa,vinaigrette, rice and beans

Bife acebolado

$18.99

Grilled sirloin steak w/ sauteed onions, served with fries, rice and beans

Bife a cavalo

$20.99

Grilled sirloin steak w/ fried eggs, served with fries, rice and beans

Costela de Vaca grelhada

$23.99

Grilled beef ribs served w/ farofa,vinaigrette, rice and beans

Costela de porco no BBQ com Batata rustica

Costela de porco no BBQ com Batata rustica

$20.99

BBQ Pork ribs with roasted potatoes and Mac and cheese

Tutu a Mineira

$19.99

Tender grilled pork chop & Homemade Brazilian sausage Topped w/ fried eggs and served a bean puree, rice and collard greens.

Frango/Chicken

Frango com Camarao a BR

$24.99

Seasoned chicken breast topped w/ shrimp and burrata cheese in buttery garlic & herbs served sizzling on a cast iron platter w/ mashed potatoes and broccoli

Strogonoff de frango

$18.99

Sliced chicken breast sauteed w/ mushrooms, onions, light cream sauce, brandy and served w/ rice and fries

Frango à Parmigiana

$20.99

Breaded chicken breast topped w/ tomato sauce and melted cheese, served w/ rice

Frango com Kiabo

Frango com Kiabo

$17.99

Stew chicken on the bones w/ okra served with rice and fried polenta

Frutos do mar/Seafood

Moqueca de peixe

Moqueca de peixe

$23.99

Brazilian style fish stew w/ cilantro, peppers, onions,garlic, tomatoes,dende oil,and coconut milk, served w/ rice

Salmão Dijon

Salmão Dijon

$23.99

Grilled Salmon in a Dijon mustard and herbs sauce served w/ roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Bacalhau a moda da casa

Bacalhau a moda da casa

$31.99

Codfish broiled in olive oil w/ garlic, onions, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, olives and boiled eggs, served w/ rice

Robalo Grelhado

Robalo Grelhado

$25.99

Grilled open face Branzino served w/ vegetables and potatoes

Polvo grelhado c/ Batata Rustica

$34.99

Grilled Octopus w/ roasted potatoes, topped w/ peppers, onions and garlic.

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.50
Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$14.50

PF do BR

PF do BR

$14.50

Choice of meat served w/ rice beans and fries

Kids Menu (12 and under)

Mini frango a milanesa

$10.00

Kids portion size chicken fingers served w/ rice, beans and fries

Mini bife grelhado

$10.00

Kids portion size grilled steak served w/ rice, beans and fries

Mini fettuccine alfredo com frango grelhado

$10.00

Kids portion size fettuccine alfredo w/ grilled chicken

Mac and cheese

Mac and cheese

$6.99

Burgers & Sandwich

BR Burger

BR Burger

$16.99

10 Oz artisan burger, smoked bacon, egg**, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and our signature mayo, served w/ fries

Cheese burger

Cheese burger

$14.99

10 Oz artisan burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and our signature mayo served w/ fries

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled sirloin steak, muzzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions on a Hero bun served w/ fries.

Crispy chicken bacon Sandwich

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast, smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and our signature mayo, served w/ fries

Grilled chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, Muzzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and our signature mayo, served with fries

Sandwich de linguiça artesanal

$13.99

Home made Brazilian Sausage, muzzarella cheese and pico de gallo

Acompanhamentos/Sides

Arroz Branco/ Rice

Arroz Branco/ Rice

$3.95

Rice

Feijão / Beans

$3.95

Beans

Farofa de Bacon

$3.95

Yucca flour w/ bacon and onions

Vegetais/ vegetables

$5.95

Vegetables

Pure de batatas/ Mashed potatoes

$5.95

Mashed potatoes

ovo frito/ fried egg

$1.60

Sobremesas/Desserts

Pudim de leite

$5.99

Caramel Flan

Mousse de maracuja

$5.99

Passion fruit mousse

Tres leches cake

$5.99

Milk Cake

Tiramisu

$5.99

Tiramisu

Petit Gateau

$11.99Out of stock

Chocolate Lava cake served w/ vanilla ice cream

NA Beverages Menu

Juices & Sodas

MANGA/MANGO JUICE

$3.00

CAJU/CASHEW FRUIT JUICE

$3.00

PESSEGO/PEACH JUICE

$3.00

LARANJA FRESH/FRESHLY SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

$6.50

ABACAXI/PINEAPLE JUICE

$3.00

MARACUJA/PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$3.00

Laranja/orange

$3.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

COKE ZERO

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

GUARANA ANTARCTICA

$2.00

GUARANA ANTARCTICA DIET

$2.00

GUARANA BRAZILIA

$2.50

RED BULL

$6.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$6.00

RED BULL WATERMELON

$6.00

AGUA/WATER

$2.00

AGUA COM GAS/SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

S. Pelegrino sparkling water

$4.00

Coke botle

$3.00