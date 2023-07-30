Bread Bites Mediterranean
Popular Items
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Marinated chicken cooked on vertical grill. Served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.
Hummus
Small Hummus comes with a Single pita Medium Hummus comes with a 2 pitas Large Hummus comes with a 3 pitas
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.
Menu (Online)
Meat Plate Only
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Marinated chicken thighs cooked on vertical grill, served over rice with a side of garlic sauce.
Chicken Musakhan Plate
Chicken breast marinated with sumac and onions served over rice with a side of garlic sauce.
Chicken Thyme Plate
Chicken breast marinated with fresh thyme, and onions. Served over rice with garlic sauce on the side.
Beef Shawarma Plate
Beef marinated with tomatoes, onions, and seasoning. Served with rice and side of garlic.
Baked Meat Kibbie
Two pieces of cracked wheat crust, stuffed with sautéed ground beef and onions. Served with a side of garlic.
Meat Plates with 2 Sides
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Marinated chicken cooked on vertical grill. Served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.
Chicken Musakhan Plate
Chicken breast marinated with sumac and onions. Served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.
Chicken Thyme Plate
Chicken breast marinated with fresh thyme, and onions. Served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.
Beef Shawarma Plate
Beef marinated with onions, tomatoes, and seasoning. Served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.
Baked Meat Kibbie
2 pieces of cracked wheat crust, stuffed with sautéed ground beef and onions. Served with a side of garlic.
Veggie Plate Only
Mujadara Plate
Cooked lentils with rice, topped with caramelized onion.
Veggie Grape Leaves Plate
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro. Served with 5 pieces along with a side of garlic.
Falafel Plate
Made out of chickpeas, parsley, and cilantro. 4 fried pieces of falafel served with rice and a side of tahini.
Veggie Plates with 2 Sides
Mujadara Plate
Cooked lentils with rice, topped with caramelized onion.
Veggie Grape Leaves Plate
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro. Served with 5 pieces along with a side of garlic.
Falafel Plate
Made out of chickpeas, parsley, and cilantro. 4 fried pieces of falafel served with rice and a side of tahini.
Veggie Baked Kibbie Plate
Potato crust stuffed with sautéed spinach and onions. Served with 2 pieces and a side of garlic.
Meat Sandwiches Only
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.
Chicken Musakhan Sandwich
Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.
Chicken Thyme Sandwich
Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.
Beef Sandwich
Marinated beef topped with garlic, tahini, parsley, onions, and pickles.
Gyro Sandwich
mixed beef and lamb, topped with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Meat Sandwiches (With Side)
Chicken sandwich
Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.
Chicken Musakhan Sandwich
Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.
Chicken Thyme Sandwich
Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, and tahini sauce.
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Stuffed with red cabbage, pickles, garlic, parsley, onions, and tahini sauce.
Gyro Sandwich
mixed beef and lamb, topped with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Veggie Sandwiches Only
Veggie Sandwiches (With Side)
Pie Only (Meat)
Kafta
9 inch dough with marinated ground beef mixed with onions and parsley. Baked fresh in the brick oven with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a side of tahini.
Armenian
9 inch dough with spicy ground beef marinated with special spices blend mixed with tomatoes and onions. Baked fresh in the brick oven with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a side of tahini.
Sojuk
9 inch dough with spicy ground beef sausage on cheese. Baked fresh in the brick oven.
Pies (Meat) With Side
Kafta Pie
9 inch dough with marinated ground beef mixed with onions and parsley. Baked fresh in the brick oven with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a side of tahini.
Armenian Pie
9 inch dough with spicy ground beef marinated with special spices blend mixed with tomatoes and onions. Baked fresh in the brick oven with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a side of tahini.
Sojuk Pie
9 inch dough with spicy ground beef sausage on cheese. Baked fresh in the brick oven.
Pies Only (Veggie)
Cheese Pie
9 inch dough with Mozzarella Cheese blend baked fresh in the brick oven.
Thyme Pie
9 inch dough with fresh thyme baked fresh in the brick oven.
Veggie Thyme Pie
9 inch dough with thyme, cucumbers, tomatoes, and olives. Baked fresh in the brick oven.
Veggie Pie
9 inch dough with cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, and bell peppers. Baked fresh in the brick oven.
Pies (Veggie) With Side
Cheese Pie
9 inch dough with Mozzarella Cheese blend baked fresh in the brick oven.
Thyme Pie
9 inch dough with fresh thyme baked fresh in the brick oven.
Veggie Thyme Pie
9 inch dough with thyme, cucumbers, tomatoes, and olives. Baked fresh in the brick oven.
Veggie Pie
9 inch dough with cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, and bell peppers. Baked fresh in the brick oven.
Soups
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, and house dressing on the side.
Fattouch Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, fried pita crumbs, with dressing on side.
Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, fetta cheese, onions, dried thyme, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, with dressing on side.
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, onions, chickpeas, parsley, with dressing on the side.
Baleela Salad
Chickpeas, carrots, cucumbers, and onions.
Tabboulie Salad
Cracked wheat, parsley, tomatoes, onions, mint, and lemon juice.
Falafel Salad
Falafels, tomatoes, red cabbage, cucumbers, lettuce, tahini, with dressing on side.
Bites
Olive & Cheese Bite
Bread dough stuffed with olives, blend of mozzarella, cream cheese, and provolone. Seasoned with dried thyme and baked in the oven.
Spinach Bite
Oven baked triangle-shaped bread dough stuffed with sautéed spinach, sumac, and onions.
Thyme Bite
Oven baked bread dough stuffed with thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, and olive oil.
Assorted 4 BBites
Assorted 6 BBites
Assorted 12 BBites
Meat Bite
Bread dough stuffed with minced ground beef, onions, and tomatoes.
Kibbie Bite
Sweet Bites
Baklava
Philo dough stuffed with nut choice (pistachio or walnut) baked to perfection and saturated with our in-house made sugar syrup with rose water.
Lady Finger
Philo dough rolled and stuffed with cashews. Baked to perfection and saturated with our in-house made sugar syrup with rose water.
Maha Melting Bite
Ball-shaped cookie made out of semolina flour with coconut. Baked until golden brown and saturated with our in-house made rose water sugar syrup.
Basbousa
Cake made out semolina flour and orange. Saturated with our in-house made rose water sugar syrup.
Nammoura
Cake made out semolina flour and coconut. Saturated with our in-house made rose water sugar syrup.
Dalal Cheesecake
Our signature cheesecake made out of 4 different flavors to choose from (mediterranean, chocolate, strawberry, and biscoff)
Baklava Cheesecake
Our signature Baklava Cheesecake. Made our of philo dough, pistachios, cream cheese, and cookie crust.
Rice Pudding
Made out of rice, milk, mastic, and rose water.
Baklava
Philo dough stuffed with nut choice (pistachio or walnut) baked to perfection and saturated with our in-house made sugar syrup with rose water.
Walnut
Side Orders
Hummus
Small Hummus comes with a Single pita Medium Hummus comes with a 2 pitas Large Hummus comes with a 3 pitas
Garlic
Babaghannoush
Small comes with a single pita Medium comes with a 2 pitas Large comes with a 3 pitas
Rice
Mujadara
Falafel Piece
Grape Leaves Piece
Veggie Baked Kibbie Piece
Beef Baked Kibbie Piece
Fries
Fried Samosa
Single Pita
Bag of Pita
Extra Side Tahini (2oz)
Extra Dressing (2oz)
Extra Tzatziki (2oz)
Specials
Plates
Chicken Kabob Plate
2 skewers of chicken breast, charbroiled and served with rice and a side of garlic sauce.
Meat Hashwe Plate
Your choice of meat over rice seasoned with cinnamon, spices and ground beef. Served with garlic sauce on the side.
Beef Kafta Plate
2 charbroiled ground beef skewers. Served with rice and a side of garlic.
Fried Cauliflower Plate
Deep fried cauliflower chunks topped with tahini sauce served with rice and a side of garlic.
Pies
Chicken Shawarma Pie
Chicken Shawarma topped with cheese on a piece of dough. Cooked in the brick oven topped with lettuce, red cabbage, pickles, and tahini.
Gyro Pie
Mixed lamb/beef meat with cheese and tzatziki sauce on a piece of dough. Cooked in the brick oven topped with lettuce, red cabbage, and pickles.
Falafel Pie
Falafels topped with cheese on a piece of dough. Cooked in the brick oven topped with lettuce, red cabbage, pickles, and tahini.
Chicken Shawarma Pie
9 inch dough with chicken shawarma, cheese, and tahini. Baked fresh in the brick oven then topped with lettuce, pickles, red cabbage, and a side of garlic.
Gyro Pie
9 inch dough with gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, cheese, and onions. Baked fresh in the brick oven then topped off with lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of tzatziki sauce.
Falafel Pie
9 inch dough with falafels, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red cabbage, pickles, and tahini.