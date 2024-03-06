Bread & Chocolate
Food
Breakfast Paninis and Omelettes
Cookies
- Amaretto Cookie$2.75
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.75
- GF Brownie Cookie w/ Pecan$3.50
- Ginger Cookie$2.75
- Ginger Cookie w/Frosting$2.75
- M&M's Cookie$2.75
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.75
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie w/Frosting$2.75
- Oatmeal Scotchie Cookie$2.75
- PB Cookie w/Choc & Butterscotch Chunks$2.75
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.75
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.75
Croissants
Daily Bakery
Lunch Paninis
Dozen Cookies and Party Trays
- 24 Piece Party Tray$30.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- 60 Piece Party Tray$75.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- Bars 1/2 Tray$64.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- Bars Full Tray$112.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- Brownies 1/2 Tray$64.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- Brownies Full Tray$112.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- Dozen Brownies$38.00
- Dozen Butter Croissant$21.00
- Dozen Cookies$30.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- Dozen Fabulous Fudge$44.00
- Dozen Mini Cookies$12.00
- Dozen Mini Shortbread$18.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- Dozen Pumpkin Cookies$38.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- Dozen Shortbread$38.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- Fabulous Fudge Bar 1/2 Tray$78.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- Fabulous Fudge Bar Full Tray$142.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
- GF Dozen Brownie Cookies w/ Pecan$38.00
This item must be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pickup after 10am.
Salads & Sides
Sandwiches & Spread Samplers
- Baked Ham Sandwich$10.00
Served with chips or a side salad
- Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
Comes with chips or a side salad.
- Spread Sandwich$9.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Comes with chips or a side salad.
- Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Comes with chips or a Side salad.
- One Spread Sampler$2.50
- Two Spread Sampler$9.00
Comes with a side salad.
- Three Spread Sampler$11.00
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$5.00
Comes with chips or a side salad.
- 1/2 Sandwich$7.00
Drinks
Beverages
- Almond Milk$3.90+
- Americano$2.95+
- Apple Juice$1.50
- Blackberry Izzy$2.95
- Boxed Coffee$18.95
French or breakfast blend. Comes with 8 (12oz) cups
- Cafe Latte$4.50+
- Cafe Mocha$5.00+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
- Caramel Latte$5.00+
- Chai Latte$4.50+
- Coffee$2.95+
French or breakfast blend
- Coke$2.95
- Cold Brew$2.95+
Made in house. Served over ice
- Depth Charge$3.75+
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Double Shot$3.25
- Grapefruit Izzy$2.95
- Hot Chocolate$4.25+
- Hot Cider$4.25+
- Iced Tea$2.95+
- Kids Hot Chocolate$2.75
- La Croix Lemon Lime$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95+
- London Fog$1.00+
- Meil$5.50+
- Milk$2.95+
- Nutella Latte$5.50+
- Oat Milk$3.90+
- Orange Juice$3.75+
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.50+
- Raspberry White Mocha$5.50+
- Salted Caramel Latte$5.00+
- San Pellegino$2.95
- Single Shot$2.75
- Spice Island Latte$5.50+
Vanilla syrup & nutmeg
- Swedish Latte$5.50+
Maple syrup, cardamom and cinnamon
- Swiss Almond Latte$5.00+
- Swiss Mint Latte$5.00+
- Tea$2.95+
Choose from a wide variety of tea
- Triple Shot$3.75
- Turtle Latte$5.50+
- Vanilla Latte$5.00+
- White Hot Chocolate$4.25+
- White Mocha$5.00+